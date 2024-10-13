You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia records 55% surge in container transhipment volume over 6 years, official says

Saudi Arabia records 55% surge in container transhipment volume over 6 years, official says

President of the Saudi Ports Authority Omar Hariri was speaking at a presentation titled “Shaping Saudi Arabia’s Maritime Future” on the first day of the Global Logistics Forum. Screenshot
President of the Saudi Ports Authority Omar Hariri was speaking at a presentation titled “Shaping Saudi Arabia’s Maritime Future” on the first day of the Global Logistics Forum. Screenshot
Short Url

https://arab.news/r8acn

Updated 16 October 2024
REEM WALID 
Follow

Saudi Arabia records 55% surge in container transhipment volume over 6 years, official says

Saudi Arabia records 55% surge in container transhipment volume over 6 years, official says
  • Kingdom saw a 31% increase in container import and export volumes over the same period
  • Head of Mawani said Saudi Arabia’s geographical position offers direct access to key maritime channels
Updated 16 October 2024
REEM WALID 
Follow

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s container transhipment volume between 2017 and 2023 witnessed a 55 percent surge, according to the president of the Saudi Ports Authority, or Mawani. 
During his presentation titled “Shaping Saudi Arabia’s Maritime Future” on the first day of the Global Logistics Forum taking place at the King Abdullah Financial District in Riyadh from Oct.13 — 14, Omar Hariri highlighted that the Kingdom saw a 31 percent increase in container import and export volumes over the same period.

This falls in line with Mawani’s goal to double the capacity of its ports, from the current 20 million containers to more than 40 million. 

It also aligns well with its aim to grow the market share of regional transhipment from around 32 percent to 45 percent and to lift the port occupancy rate to 70 percent.

“Between 2017 and 2023, we witnessed a 31 percent increase in container import and export volumes and a 55 percent surge in container transhipment,” Hariri said.

“These gains reflect both our economic growth story, as well as our success in improving port infrastructure and streamlining related operations in collaboration with you, our partners,” he added. 

During his speech, Hariri also shed light on the advantages of Saudi Arabia’s geographical position. 

“Our geographic location, bordered by the Red Sea and the Arabian Gulf, offers direct access to key maritime channels, which facilitate nearly 30 percent of the world’s container trade volume. This prime position strengthens Saudi Arabia’s ability to act as a bridge between the East and West, driving regional and global commerce,” the president said. 

“As the economic engine of the region, it generates 15 percent of the GCC’s (Gulf Cooperation Council) GDP (gross domestic product). In every way, our strategic location and economic strength make Saudi Arabia a country that can play an important role in shaping the future of global trade,” he added. 

As part of the event, President of the Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation Abdulaziz Al-Duailej participated in a fireside chat titled “The Role of Air Cargo in Saudi Arabia’s Vision for Global Logistics Leadership,” in which he highlighted the importance of the sector in global supply chain and how it cannot be overstated.

“In an era where speed, reliability, and safety are paramount, air cargo has a distinct advantage over other modes of transport,” Al-Duailej said. 

“First, air cargo is essential for time-sensitive goods, from health care goods to electronics. We’ve seen its importance in a crisis like COVID-19, where GACA’s commitment to overcoming logistical challenges allowed the transportation and distribution of more than 53,000 kgs of vaccines,” he added. 

The GACA president underlined that globally, air cargo handles approximately $5.6 trillion, or 35 percent, of world trade by value despite accounting for less than 1 percent by volume.

“In 2023, the global air cargo volume was 58 million tonnes with $138 billion in revenue for airlines. In 2024, the global air cargo volume is expected to increase to 61 million tonnes with $120 billion revenue for airlines. This indicates a 5.2 percent increase in air cargo volume,” Al-Duailej said.

“Saudi Arabia has also witnessed significant growth in air cargo in 2024, with a 53 percent increase compared to 2023. For the first time, the country’s airports are expected to surpass the 1 million tonnes mark with a total volume of 1.2 million tonnes of air cargo anticipated,” he concluded in that regard.

Speaking in a separate panel titled “The New Map of Global Logistics Corridors, Putting the Pieces Together,” Chief Commercial Officer at Riyadh Air, Vincent Coste, revealed that the airline received its last certification flight with GACA. 

“Riyadh Air had quite an amazing achievement today because we completed our last certification flight with GACA. It has been a fantastic adventure with GACA since we started this. So, in the coming weeks, we will have hopefully this stamp from GACA saying we are an official airline, so that’s a great step,” Coste said. 

“The next step is summer 2025 when we are planning to start operating. We will operate in the summer to a few destinations, but starting from summer 2025 until the end of 2030, we’ll have the fastest growth that any commercial airline has experienced, with an average of two destinations opened every month and will be at over 100 destinations by 2030,” he added. 

Speaking during the same panel discussion, the CEO of Vietnam SuperPort at YCH Group, Yap Kwong Weng, explained the company’s offers. 

“And I’m also the CEO of the Vietnam SuperPort, a multi-modal logistics port that focuses on bonded warehouses cargo and also, you know, a spectrum of other activities that facilitate and push toward a sustainable outcome,” Weng said. 

“And here we are talking about cost competitiveness. We are talking about, you know, building new advantages. And that’s what logistics is all about, reducing cost, increasing efficiency,” he added.

GLF24 brings together global logistics leaders to discuss the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities in the sector.

Participants will explore future cooperation between stakeholders, focusing on reshaping the future of global logistics services. 

The two-day event aims to boost international collaboration and drive growth in the logistics sector by highlighting the latest technologies and innovative solutions. The event will also launch several initiatives to strengthen global communication and contribute to developing more efficient, sustainable, and flexible supply chain services. 

The first edition of the Global Logistics Forum is a pivotal event for the Ministry of Transport and Logistics Services, as it aims to revolutionize global trade by enhancing efficiency and profitability.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Transshipments Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani)

Related

Qatar and Saudi Arabia strengthen media cooperation with new framework agreement
Media
Qatar and Saudi Arabia strengthen media cooperation with new framework agreement
Saudi Arabia aims for global logistics hub status by 2030 with tech investments 
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia aims for global logistics hub status by 2030 with tech investments 

GAMI, GACA sign deal to enable advanced air mobility in Saudi Arabia

GAMI, GACA sign deal to enable advanced air mobility in Saudi Arabia
Updated 5 sec ago
Nadin Hassan
Follow

GAMI, GACA sign deal to enable advanced air mobility in Saudi Arabia

GAMI, GACA sign deal to enable advanced air mobility in Saudi Arabia
Updated 5 sec ago
Nadin Hassan

RIYADH: Technology supporting vertical take-off and landing aircraft and unmanned planes will be developed in Saudi Arabia thanks to a new agreement between the Kingdom’s military and aviation authorities.

The General Authority for Military Industries has signed a memorandum of understanding with the General Authority of Civil Aviation to develop advanced technologies and boost industrial capabilities in these areas.

The agreement focuses on collaboration with the Advanced Air Mobility project, which aims to develop systems to enable advanced flight modes in the Kingdom, according to the Saudi Press Agency. 

The MoU was signed at GAMI’s headquarters in Riyadh by the authority’s Governor Ahmed bin Abdul Aziz Al-Ohali, and Abdulaziz Al-Duailej, president of GACA.

The agreement includes exchanging scientific and practical expertise between the two parties, emphasizing the development of working groups for related activities and conducting workshops, as well as providing training and sharing knowledge.

The partnership also covers traffic procedures for uncrewed airliners.

Additionally, the collaboration aims to expand opportunities for maintenance and repair service projects to support the aviation sector, contributing to the long-term sustainability and growth of the industry.

Topics: General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI) General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) eVTOLs

Related

Lilium agrees deal to supply electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft to Saudia video
Business & Economy
Lilium agrees deal to supply electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft to Saudia
Advanced air mobility to revolutionize Saudi transport, tourism, healthcare: GACA president 
Business & Economy
Advanced air mobility to revolutionize Saudi transport, tourism, healthcare: GACA president 

Saudi hotel spending rises 2.4% amid broader POS decline: SAMA

Saudi hotel spending rises 2.4% amid broader POS decline: SAMA
Updated 12 min 16 sec ago
MIGUEL HADCHITY 
Follow

Saudi hotel spending rises 2.4% amid broader POS decline: SAMA

Saudi hotel spending rises 2.4% amid broader POS decline: SAMA
  • Spending on education saw the largest decline, plummeting 36% to reach SR125.9 million
  • Jewelry sector recorded the smallest decline at 0.8%, reaching SR261.4 million
Updated 12 min 16 sec ago
MIGUEL HADCHITY 

RIYADH: Saudi hotel spending rose 2.4 percent in the week of Oct. 6—12 to SR270.7 million ($72.1 million), the only sector to grow amid an overall decline in point-of-sale transactions, official data showed. 

According to the latest figures from the Saudi Central Bank, POS transactions fell 10.6 percent to SR12.2 billion after a 2.6 percent rise the previous week. 

Spending on education saw the largest decline, plummeting 36 percent to reach SR125.9 million. Expenditures on furniture and electronic devices followed with declines of 21.4 percent and 16 percent, totaling SR274.6 million and SR199.8 million, respectively. 

The jewelry sector recorded the smallest decline at 0.8 percent, reaching SR261.4 million during this period. 

Saudis spent SR751.9 million on transportation, reflecting a 2.2 percent decline, and SR293 million on recreation and culture, marking a 2.7 percent decrease. Spending on construction materials and public utilities also declined by 9.3 percent and 10.3 percent, respectively. 

In terms of transaction value, the food and beverages sector maintained the largest share of POS transactions from the previous week, totaling SR1.9 billion, despite a 14.3 percent decrease in spending. 

This was followed by restaurants and cafes at SR1.8 billion and miscellaneous goods and services at SR1.5 billion. 

Spending in the top three categories accounted for approximately 43 percent, or SR5.2 billion, of this week’s total value. 

Riyadh dominated POS transactions, representing 34.9 percent of the total, with spending in the capital reaching SR4.28 billion, recording a decrease of 9 percent. 

Jeddah followed with a 9.1 percent dip to SR1.69 billion, accounting for 13.8 percent of the total, and Dammam came in third at SR627 million, down by 10 percent. 

Tabuk saw the biggest decrease in spending, down by 13.7 percent to SR238.4 million. Hail and Abha also experienced declines, with expenditures dipping 13.6 percent and 11.4 percent to SR194.1 million and SR149.4 million, respectively. 

In terms of the number of transactions, Hail recorded the highest decrease at 6.7 percent, reaching 3,776. Abha and Riyadh followed with declines at 4.7 percent and 4.4 percent, reaching 3,081 and 66,314 transactions respectively. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia PoS SAMA Finance point-of-sale Saudi Central Bank (SAMA)

Related

Saudi POS spending hits $3bn; education sector leads the way graphic
Business & Economy
Saudi POS spending hits $3bn; education sector leads the way
Saudi Arabia’s POS spending jumps 31% to $3.91bn in latest weekly data
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s POS spending jumps 31% to $3.91bn in latest weekly data

‘Age of electricity’ to follow looming fossil fuel peak, IEA says

‘Age of electricity’ to follow looming fossil fuel peak, IEA says
Updated 16 October 2024
Reuters
Follow

‘Age of electricity’ to follow looming fossil fuel peak, IEA says

‘Age of electricity’ to follow looming fossil fuel peak, IEA says
  • Global oil demand to peak before 2030 at less than 102 million barrels/day
  • LNG demand growth to be outpaced by capacity growth to 2030
Updated 16 October 2024
Reuters

LONDON: The world is on the brink of a new age of electricity with fossil fuel demand set to peak by the end of the decade, meaning surplus oil and gas supplies could drive investment into green energy, the International Energy Agency said on Wednesday.
But it also flagged a high level of uncertainty as conflicts embroil the oil and gas-producing Middle East and Russia and as countries representing half of global energy demand have elections in 2024.
“In the second half of this decade, the prospect of more ample – or even surplus – supplies of oil and natural gas, depending on how geopolitical tensions evolve, would move us into a very different energy world,” IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said in a release alongside its annual report.
Surplus fossil fuel supplies would likely lead to lower prices and could enable countries to dedicate more resources to clean energy, moving the world into an “age of electricity,” Birol said.
In the nearer term, there is also the possibility of reduced supplies should the Middle East conflict disrupt oil flows.
The IEA said such conflicts highlighted the strain on the energy system and the need for investment to speed up the transition to “cleaner and more secure technologies.”
A record high level of clean energy came online globally last year, the IEA said, including more than 560 gigawatts of renewable power capacity. Around $2 trillion is expected to be invested in clean energy in 2024, almost double the amount invested in fossil fuels.
In its scenario based on current government policies, global oil demand peaks before 2030 at just less than 102 million barrels/day, and then falls back to 2023 levels of 99 mb/d by 2035, largely because of lower demand from the transport sector as electric vehicle use increases.
The report also lays out the likely impact on future oil prices if stricter environmental policies are implemented globally to combat climate change.
In the IEA’s current policies scenario, oil prices decline to $75 per barrel in 2050 from $82 per barrel in 2023.
That compares to $25 per barrel in 2050 should government actions fall in line with the goal of cutting energy sector emissions to net zero by then.
Although the report forecasts an increase in demand for liquefied natural gas of 145 billion cubic meters between 2023 and 2030, it said this would be outpaced by an increase in export capacity of around 270 bcm over the same period.
“The overhang in LNG capacity looks set to create a very competitive market at least until this is worked off, with prices in key importing regions averaging $6.5-8 per million British thermal units, or mmBtu, to 2035,” the report said.
Asian LNG prices, regarded as an international benchmark are currently around $13 mmBtu.

Topics: International Energy Agency (IEA) energy Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) fossil fuels Fatih Birol oil and gas electricity

Related

IEA cuts 2024 oil demand growth forecast on China slowdown
Business & Economy
IEA cuts 2024 oil demand growth forecast on China slowdown
IEA maintains 2024 demand growth forecast at 970,000 bpd
Business & Economy
IEA maintains 2024 demand growth forecast at 970,000 bpd

Iranian authorities working on controlling oil spill off Kharg Island, says IRNA

Iranian authorities working on controlling oil spill off Kharg Island, says IRNA
Updated 59 min 35 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Iranian authorities working on controlling oil spill off Kharg Island, says IRNA

Iranian authorities working on controlling oil spill off Kharg Island, says IRNA
Updated 59 min 35 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: Iranian authorities are working to control an oil spill four miles (6.4 kilometers) off Iran’s Kharg Island, the country’s IRNA news agency reported on Wednesday.
The leak from oil pipelines was reported on Sunday and the required actions have been taken, IRNA cited a local official as saying.
“Two other spots have been identified by drones,” IRNA said, adding that procedures had been activated to stop the pollution spreading and the situation was being continuously assessed.
Iran is a member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries with production of around 3.2 million barrels per day, or about 3 percent of global output.
Most of Iran’s oil and gas is in the south of the country, where the Kharg Island terminal is situated and from which around 90 percent of Iranian oil exports are shipped. 

Topics: Iran Oil

Oil Updates – crude steadies after sharp fall, Middle East uncertainty persists

Oil Updates – crude steadies after sharp fall, Middle East uncertainty persists
Updated 16 October 2024
Reuters
Follow

Oil Updates – crude steadies after sharp fall, Middle East uncertainty persists

Oil Updates – crude steadies after sharp fall, Middle East uncertainty persists
Updated 16 October 2024
Reuters

SINGAPORE: Oil prices inched higher on Wednesday amid uncertainty over what may happen next in the Middle East conflict, after demand concerns knocked the market to its lowest since early October in the previous session.

Brent crude oil futures rose 19 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $74.44 a barrel by 9:30 a.m. Saudi time. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures climbed 24 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $70.82 per barrel.

Oil prices tumbled more than 4 percent to a near two-week low on Tuesday due to a weaker demand outlook and after a media report said Israel would not strike Iranian nuclear and oil sites, easing fears of a supply disruption.

However, concerns about an escalation in the conflict between Israel and Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah persist, with the US on Tuesday saying it opposed the scope of Israel’s air strikes in Beirut over the past few weeks.

“Following the recent retracement in prices, we may expect some room for prices to stabilize in the near term, as market participants reassess further developments on the geopolitical front,” said Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at IG.

“More clarity over China’s fiscal policy awaits as well, and the lack of specifics seems to cast some uncertainties over the eventual impact on its oil demand outlook,” said Yeap.

China may raise an additional 6 trillion yuan ($850 billion) from special treasury bonds over three years to stimulate a sagging economy, local media reported, though that failed to revive sentiment in the country’s stock market.

On the oil demand side, both OPEC and the International Energy Agency this week cut their forecasts for global oil demand growth in 2024, with China accounting for the bulk of the downgrades.

For now, the market will be looking out for the latest US oil inventory data, with the American Petroleum Institute’s weekly report due later on Wednesday and Energy Information Administration data to come on Thursday. The reports are coming a day later than normal following a federal holiday.

Analysts polled by Reuters expected crude stockpiles rose by about 1.8 million barrels in the week to Oct. 11.

Topics: oil updates oil prices

Related

Update Oil Updates – crude plunges 4 percent as Iran supply disruption concerns ease, demand outlook weakens
Business & Economy
Oil Updates – crude plunges 4 percent as Iran supply disruption concerns ease, demand outlook weakens
OPEC further trims global oil demand outlook for 2024, 2025
Business & Economy
OPEC further trims global oil demand outlook for 2024, 2025

Latest updates

India issues flood warnings as rain pounds south
India issues flood warnings as rain pounds south
GAMI, GACA sign deal to enable advanced air mobility in Saudi Arabia
GAMI, GACA sign deal to enable advanced air mobility in Saudi Arabia
New Zealand exempts abuse victims from a forced two-year wait before they can seek divorce
New Zealand exempts abuse victims from a forced two-year wait before they can seek divorce
Saudi hotel spending rises 2.4% amid broader POS decline: SAMA
Saudi hotel spending rises 2.4% amid broader POS decline: SAMA
Earthquake with 5.9 magnitude shakes eastern Turkiye
Earthquake with 5.9 magnitude shakes eastern Turkiye

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.