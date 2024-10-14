Top German executive sees Saudi facilities management sector doubling by 2030

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s facilities management market is set to double in value by 2030, a Dussmann Group executive forecast as the company inaugurated its regional headquarters in Riyadh.

Hakan Lanfredi, executive board member of the Berlin-based firm, believes the industry in the Kingdom is currently worth $25 billion, but will see rapid growth by the end of the decade as Saudi Arabia pushes ahead with its numerous Vision 2030 projects.

Dussmann Group moved its regional headquarters to Riyadh from the UAE as it seeks to capitalize on the expansion of the Kingdom’s facilities management sector.

The company’s relocation to the Saudi capital is the latest in a line of firms opting to have their Gulf base in Riyadh, after the Kingdom launched a special initiative to attract multinational businesses.

Incentives – which have attracted the likes of PepsiCo, PwC, and Deloitte – include zero percent corporate income tax for 30 years, as well as the ability to bid for government contracts.

Speaking to Arab News at the inauguration of Dussmann Group’s new office, Lanfredi said: “I believe the need for facility management consulting is growing due to all of the projects.”

He added: “We see that there is a huge market potential here in KSA … it will reach almost $50 billion in 2030 – which is very huge.”

Reflecting on why the company moved from the UAE, Lanfredi was clear that to become one of the biggest players in the Saudi market, “we need to follow Vision 2030.”

He added: “The growth and expectations are huge, and the potential is huge … compared to the market in the UAE for example, who has the highest maturation in the GCC region.”

Dussmann Group’s presence in Riyadh is part of a joint venture formed in 2020 with Saudi investment conglomerate Ajlan & Bros Holding.

Ajlan Al-Ajlan, group managing director of the firm, highlighted that this was the first JV the investment organization had been involved with.

When asked about the decision to move its headquarters from the UAE to Saudi Arabia, Al-Ajlan said: “We see the growth and we see the massive potential opportunities within KSA, and we wanted to make sure that we are being a part of it.”

Speaking on the topic of job creation, Al-Ajlan highlighted that the JV started with “a couple of hundreds” of employees, and as of today there are over 4,000 staff members.

“In the next three to four years we are aiming to have more than 10,000 employees and the majority will be in KSA, this shows the direct impact of moving the headquarters KSA reflects directly onto the job creation,” he said.

“Our aim is to capture a decent market share and to be one of the prominent players within the market,” the managing director said.

Al-Ajlan said his company’s aim is to capture a “decent market share” and to be one of the prominent players within the sector – and this will be helped by the expertise at Dussmann Group.

“We are not here to reinvent the wheel, they have their operation in more than 25 countries, with more than 60,000 employees so we are intending to have the know-how brought to the region and more specifically KSA,” Al-Ajlan said.

The German Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Michael Kindsgrab attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony as the guest of honor and described it as a “happy day for German-Saudi business relations.”

He added: “If we have such a performer taking foot in Saudi Arabia, opening its regional headquarters here, expanding into the region, moving from 4,000 to 10,000 jobs, I think this is nothing but good news.”