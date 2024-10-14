You are here

  • Home
  • Launch of Arabian Warrior a ‘significant’ milestone for obstacle course racing in the Middle East, says brand’s spokesman

Launch of Arabian Warrior a ‘significant’ milestone for obstacle course racing in the Middle East, says brand’s spokesman

Launch of Arabian Warrior a ‘significant’ milestone for obstacle course racing in the Middle East, says brand’s spokesman
First Arabian Warrior obstacle course race will take place in Dubai on Oct. 26 (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/c73w9

Updated 14 October 2024
Arab News
Follow

Launch of Arabian Warrior a ‘significant’ milestone for obstacle course racing in the Middle East, says brand’s spokesman

Launch of Arabian Warrior a ‘significant’ milestone for obstacle course racing in the Middle East, says brand’s spokesman
  • Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad bin Saif Al-Sharqi spoke to Arab News about the new addition to the OCR calendar which will take place in Saudi Arabia, UAE and Qatar
Updated 14 October 2024
Arab News
Follow

DUBAI: With Arabian Warrior’s maiden season set to launch across the Gulf region this month in Dubai, Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad bin Saif Al-Sharqi, the brand’s spokesman, has revealed the impact that the new events will have on obstacle course racing in the Middle East in an interview with Arab News.

What will the launch of Arabian Warrior mean for OCR across the region?

Arabian Warrior is a homegrown brand which has been created with the aim of establishing a global obstacle course racing brand portfolio centered in the Middle East.

We firmly believe the launch of Arabian Warrior is a significant day for the huge OCR community across the region and the long-term future of the sport as we make a commitment to hosting eight events during the 2024-25 season, with races taking place in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Qatar, starting in Dubai on Oct. 26.

In recent years, we have witnessed the significant growth of OCR in the region, with events attended by thousands of competitors, made up of all ages and fitness levels, and we see so much room for evolution within the sport.

OCR is a fast-growing sport which aligns with the modern-day focus on health and fitness, and while the current community is extensive, we expect to see a substantial increase in numbers attending our events throughout the inaugural season and beyond here in the GCC.

What can participants and audiences expect from Arabian Warrior?

We will be hosting events during our maiden season across the UAE (Dubai, Fujairah, Ras Al-Khaimah), Saudi Arabia (Dammam, Jeddah, Riyadh) and Qatar (Doha), with the potential for more to be added to the calendar.

Each event will feature 5k, 10k, 15k, 20k, 50k and kids (1.6k) race options, meaning regardless of age or ability, you will be able to compete. As a fully inclusive brand, that is hugely important to us because when it comes to fitness, there should be no barriers to entry.

Participants can choose to simply come along and complete their preferred challenge in the Open Heats or take part in the more competitive Age Group Heats, where each runner is timed.

Additionally, we look forward to welcoming some of the world’s best OCR athletes to our events as they battle it out in the Elite category, with significant prize funds on offer.

Away from the race action itself, each of our events will feature a Fan Village where competitors and spectators can enjoy some fantastic entertainment while sampling F&B from a vast array of outlets. It is the perfect way to spend a weekend.

What was the thinking behind hosting events in the UAE, KSA and Qatar?

As a Middle East-born brand, we want to ensure we are giving as many people as possible across the region the opportunity to take part in our events. With races scheduled for three separate cities in both the UAE and KSA, where we know the appetite for OCR is huge, those locations are well covered. The sport is also extremely popular in Qatar, which is why we wanted to stage an event in Doha during our first season. We believe it will be a big success with a significant attendance.

Looking beyond this season, there are multiple locations where we could potentially host events, and we are consistently working behind the scenes on ways to improve our product offering.

Given the fact you will be hosting at least three events in KSA during the first season, is it fair to assume you see the Kingdom as an important market?

Yes, most definitely. The importance of sport to Saudi Arabia is crystal clear. Over the course of the last few years, we have seen the Kingdom host some of the world’s biggest events across a wide range of sports, and that particular theme looks set to continue for the foreseeable future, including the rematch between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk in December.

From an OCR perspective, KSA is a pivotal destination for many reasons. Most importantly, there is huge demand for the sport, with thousands of competitors attending previous OCR events. In addition, the infrastructure required for hosting large-scale sporting events is in place, while there is also huge support from the relevant authorities who want to ensure the country’s reputation as a global sporting hub continues to grow.

We are very much looking forward to hosting events in KSA throughout the first Arabian Warrior season and beyond.

The MENA region’s sporting calendar attracts many more competitions with each passing year — are you confident Arabian Warrior can compete with some of the more established events you will be going up against?

We believe the vast number of elite-level sporting events taking place across the region is something which should be celebrated and, as far as we are concerned, there is a place for everybody.

After all, we have come a very long way in a short period of time, and it would be foolish to view other events as rivals given the fact each offering is completely unique.

As a new brand, it is important for us to focus on ourselves and achieving both our short and long-term goals, which will only be possible through sheer hard work and the whole team pulling in the same direction.

We have total confidence in our product, and we believe Arabian Warrior events will quickly become highlights of the GCC sporting calendar.

Finally, what would you say to anybody who is thinking about taking part in their first OCR event?

Do not think about it, just do it. The OCR community is hugely welcoming and supportive. There is a reason why people who attend an event for the first time keep coming back, and there is a reason why the sport is growing in popularity at such a rapid rate.

OCR is a fantastic way of meeting new people while achieving something positive and improving your own well-being, whether that is from a physical or mental perspective. There really are no downsides.

Topics: Arabian Warrior

Al-Ain victorious at end of fourth round of Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship

Al-Ain victorious at end of fourth round of Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship
Updated 14 October 2024
Arab News
Follow

Al-Ain victorious at end of fourth round of Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship

Al-Ain victorious at end of fourth round of Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship
  • Sharjah Self-Defense Sports Club finished second and MOD UAE was third at Zayed Sports Complex in Fujairah
Updated 14 October 2024
Arab News

FUJAIRAH: Al-Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club has claimed the top spot on the final day of the Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship — Round 4 (Gi) at Zayed Sports Complex.

Sharjah Self-Defense Sports Club finished second and MOD UAE third.

With the fourth round over, Al-Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club leads the overall Gi rankings, followed by Sharjah Self-Defense Sports Club in second place and Baniyas Jiu-Jitsu Club in third.

After securing victory on Sunday night, Al-Ain Club coach Zayed Obaid Al-Kaabi said: “The competition today was tough, still our athletes showed great skill and tactics. We aim to achieve strong results and compete for the top spot in the championship. Our team, with 250 male and female athletes, is eager for the final round, where we’ll push harder with even more athletes.”

The final day had seen 800 athletes take part in the boys U-14 and U-16 divisions.

Mohamed Hussain Al-Marzooqi, director of marketing and corporate communications at the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, said: “His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, crown prince of Abu Dhabi and chairman of the Abu Dhabi executive council, attended the championship yesterday, and his presence had a significant impact on the event, the organizers and the athletes. It inspired the athletes to push even harder in future competitions. His highness watched some of the matches, met with the athletes, and took photos with them. This visit reflects the strong support and attention that our leadership continues to give to the sport of jiu-jitsu.

“The championship’s success over its four rounds is in line with the goals of our sponsors, who have been crucial to its achievements,” he added. “We’re proud of how jiu-jitsu has become part of our culture, and our athletes are building a lasting legacy. Their hard work preparing for the Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship really showed in their determination and competitive spirit. We’re excited to see our local talent continue to thrive on the global stage.”

Theyab Mohammed Almessabi, an Al-Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club athlete who won gold in the 34 kg white-belt category for U-14s, said: “I’m really happy to win my first gold medal and earn more points for my club. I had won silver in the third round of the championship in Sharjah, so this feels great. I want to thank my family for always supporting me, and my coaches and teammates at Al-Ain club.”

Topics: Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship Jiu-Jitsu

Related

MOD UAE fighters continue to dominate on day 2 of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship
Sport
MOD UAE fighters continue to dominate on day 2 of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship
2,200 fighters set for round 4 of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship in Fujairah
Sport
2,200 fighters set for round 4 of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship in Fujairah

Pakistan to re-use Multan pitch for second England Test

Pakistan to re-use Multan pitch for second England Test
Updated 14 October 2024
AFP
Follow

Pakistan to re-use Multan pitch for second England Test

Pakistan to re-use Multan pitch for second England Test
  • England scored mammoth 823-7 in first Test on pitch severely criticized for batting-friendly nature
  • Pakistan skipper Shan Masood, Head Coach Jason Gillespie inspected pitch during practice on Sunday
Updated 14 October 2024
AFP

MULTAN: Under-pressure Pakistan are set to re-use the controversial Multan pitch used for the first Test against England for the second match starting Tuesday, in a rare move as they seek to level the series.

England scored the fourth highest Test score of 823-7 to inflict an innings and 47-run defeat on the home side on a pitch severely criticized for its batting-friendly nature.

Pakistan scored 556 in their first innings.

Sources in the Pakistan camp confirmed the same first Test pitch will be used on Tuesday.

“We have decided to use the same pitch of the first Test and it is watered and being dried for the use,” said a source who did not wish to be named.

Industrial-sized fans were used at both ends to dry the pitch while both teams practiced at the ground on Sunday.

Pakistan skipper Shan Masood and head coach Jason Gillespie inspected the pitch and had a lengthy discussion, while England head coach Brendon McCullum also had a long look.

The ICC playing conditions allow re-use of a pitch for successive Tests, but it could result in getting a poor rating if the surface does not play well.

Pakistan has a history of flat pitches, with former Australian great Dennis Lillee denouncing a pitch as “bowlers’ graveyard” back in 1980.

Two years ago, the Rawalpindi stadium pitch was deemed “below average” by the International Cricket Council, after 1,187 runs were scored in a Pakistan-Australia Test for the loss of only 14 wickets.

But the ICC rescinded the one demerit point after the Pakistan Cricket Board appealed against the decision.

Topics: Multan Stadium England v Pakistan Pakistan v England

Cummins back, Marsh and Head out of Pakistan ODI series

Cummins back, Marsh and Head out of Pakistan ODI series
Updated 14 October 2024
AFP
Follow

Cummins back, Marsh and Head out of Pakistan ODI series

Cummins back, Marsh and Head out of Pakistan ODI series
  • Marsh and Head have been granted paternity leave, leaving Jake Fraser-McGurk and Matt Short to open together 
  • Cummins will captain Australian cricket team in ODIs for first time since winning 2023 World Cup in India 
Updated 14 October 2024
AFP

SYDNEY: Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head were Monday ruled out of Australia’s home one-day series against Pakistan next month, but Pat Cummins returns as captain after missing their recent England tour.

Marsh and Head have both been granted paternity leave, opening the door for Jake Fraser-McGurk and Matt Short to open the batting together.

Cameron Green was also absent from the 14-man squad, with the all-rounder to undergo back surgery this week that will sideline him for six months.

Cummins missed the white-ball tour of England and Scotland to rest, but is back to captain the ODI team for the first time since winning the 2023 World Cup.

Marcus Stoinis returns after being overlooked for England, while rising stars Cooper Connolly and Aaron Hardie also make the grade.

“This is our last ODI series before the Champions Trophy (in Pakistan) and the balance of the squad was focused on that as well as continuing to focus on preparation of individuals for the upcoming Test summer,” said chief selector George Bailey.

“The one-day side had a great result in the UK particularly given illness and injury challenges.

“We view this is an opportunity to expand on that achievement in preparation for next February in Pakistan.”

Australia play three ODIs against Pakistan next month in Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth followed by three Twenty20s, with that squad to be announced at a later date.

Australia one-day squad: Pat Cummins (capt), Sean Abbott, Cooper Connolly, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

Topics: England v Pakistan Pakistan ODI series

Australia edge India to reach Women’s T20 World Cup semis

Australia edge India to reach Women’s T20 World Cup semis
Updated 13 October 2024
AFP
Follow

Australia edge India to reach Women’s T20 World Cup semis

Australia edge India to reach Women’s T20 World Cup semis
  • If New Zealand win, they will take second place in Group A and reach the semifinal of the tournament
  • Pakistan’s win will leave them, India and Kiwis all on four points and run-rate will decide who advances
Updated 13 October 2024
AFP

SHARJAH: Holders Australia overcame the absence of skipper Alyssa Healy to edge India in a tense nine-run win on Sunday that locked up a semifinal spot in the Women’s T20 World Cup.
Tahila McGrath led six-time winners Australia in Sharjah after Healy dropped out with a foot injury suffered batting in a victory over Pakistan on Friday.
Healy’s replacement Grace Harris top-scored with 40 and McGrath hit 32 as Australia posted 151-8 after electing to bat first.
In reply, India finished on 142-9 with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur hitting an unbeaten 54 as she put on a fourth-wicket stand of 63 with Deepti Sharma, who made 29, and took the fight to the final over.
India needed 14 off the last six balls, but lost four wickets as Australian bowler Annabel Sutherland gave away four runs.
The victory extended Australia’s winning streak to 15 in the tournament.
They officially qualified for their ninth straight semifinal of the tournament when India were 74-3 in 10.4 overs of their chase.
India need arch-rivals Pakistan to win their final group match against New Zealand.
If New Zealand win, they will take second place in Group A and reach the semis. A Pakistan win would leave them, India and the Kiwis all on four points and net run-rate would decide who advances.
Medium-pace bowler Renuka Singh rocked Australia early with two wickets on succesive balls to send back Beth Mooney, for two, and Georgia Wareham, for a duck.
Harris steadied the innings in a 62-run stand with McGrath, who led from the front with a 26-ball 32 including four fours.
Ellyze Perry smashed 32 off 23 deliveries to drive the innings. She put on a brisk stand of 33 for the sixth wicket with Phoebe Litchfield, who hit an unbeaten 15 and finished the innings with a six.
Off-spinner Deepti took two wickets, including Harris and Perry, and nearly had Litchfield lbw.
The left-handed Litchfield went for a switch hit and the ball hit her pads from outside the leg-stump for a southpaw, but India protested the call to be considered for a right-hander after the change of stance.
The batter was walking off but came back smiling after the third official ruled her not out.
Australia fast bowler Tayla Vlaeminck was earlier ruled out of the rest of the tournament after she dislocated her shoulder against Pakistan.

Topics: Women’s T20 World Cup

Sinner wins Shanghai Masters to deny Djokovic 100th career title

Sinner wins Shanghai Masters to deny Djokovic 100th career title
Updated 13 October 2024
AFP
Follow

Sinner wins Shanghai Masters to deny Djokovic 100th career title

Sinner wins Shanghai Masters to deny Djokovic 100th career title
Updated 13 October 2024
AFP

SHANGHAI: World number one Jannik Sinner defeated 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic 7-6 (7/4), 6-3 on Sunday to win the Shanghai Masters.
Sinner took a crucial break in the fourth game of the second set to defeat the Serb in 1hr 37min and deny him a 100th career singles title.
“He was just too good today, too strong, too fast,” Djokovic said after the match.
Sinner said it was a “very special day,” saluting his opponent as a “legend” who kept playing “incredible tennis... year after year.”
In a nod to former Djokovic rival Roger Federer, who was watching from the stands, the 23-year-old joked: “There are legends everywhere, I just try to keep up a little bit.”
Facing off before an impassioned crowd, neither player blinked in the first set, unable to break the other’s serve.
Sinner quickly took control in the tiebreak, breaking Djokovic’s serve on the first point and going 5-1 up.
The Serb steadied himself but then netted a volley to bring up set point at 6-3.
Sinner failed to convert initially but didn’t miss the second time behind serve.
The next key moment came in the fourth game of the second set when Sinner was up 40-15 on Djokovic’s serve.
Djokovic saved one break point with a fiery ace but couldn’t stop a superb forehand down the line from Sinner that saw him pull ahead.
All that remained was for the Italian to hold his nerve, hitting an ace to finish the match and claim the title.
Sinner’s victory is the latest triumph in a formidable season, in which he has won two Grand Slams and retained the top spot in the rankings since June.
But it is also a year that has seen him embroiled in controversy after he twice tested positive for a banned steroid in March.
In August, the International Tennis Integrity Agency accepted Sinner’s explanation that the drug entered his system unintentionally when his physiotherapist used a spray containing it to treat a cut, then provided massage and sports therapy to the player.
However, the World Anti-Doping Agency said last month it would appeal against the decision to clear him of wrongdoing and was seeking a ban of up to two years.
That news came as Sinner was contesting the China Open, where he lost in the final to Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz, who was also watching from the stands on Sunday.
“This year has been very, very tough for me... At points I lost a little bit of smile,” Sinner said on Sunday.
“It’s never easy to play in these kind of circumstances,” he added.
“I feel like I’m strong when I go on the court trying to not think about it... When I wake up I try to focus on every single (match or practice) I do, but then of course I have moments when I think about it which is not comfortable.”
Djokovic said Sinner played “the big points better” and “deserved to win.”
The 37-year-old said that getting a 100th title was “not a live-or-die type of goal,” but he would keep trying.
Djokovic became the last man standing from tennis’ golden era after Rafael Nadal announced his retirement this week and said that, despite the loss, he was pleased with his performance in Shanghai.
“I played pretty good, which gives me, I guess, a reason to believe that I can still play with these guys that are the best in the world at this level,” he said.
“As long as that’s the case, I guess I’ll still feel the need to keep on competing and the motivation to be out there.”

Latest updates

Saudi Civil Defense warns of thunderstorms until Friday
Saudi Civil Defense warns of thunderstorms until Friday
Philippines seeks to enhance energy security with new Saudi cooperation
Philippines seeks to enhance energy security with new Saudi cooperation
Jory Almaiman named brand ambassador by Spanish jewelry label
Jory Almaiman named brand ambassador by Spanish jewelry label
Three Pakistani policemen killed in attack at police HQ
Three Pakistani policemen killed in attack at police HQ
Hezbollah targets Israeli naval base after deadly drone strike
Hezbollah targets Israeli naval base after deadly drone strike

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.