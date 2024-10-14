You are here

Jory Almaiman named brand ambassador by Spanish jewelry label

Jory Almaiman named brand ambassador by Spanish jewelry label
Spanish jewelry brand PDPAOLA has appointed Saudi influencer Jory Almaiman as a brand ambassador. (Instagram)
DUBAI: Spanish jewelry brand PDPAOLA has appointed Saudi influencer Jory Almaiman as a brand ambassador.

The announcement is being marked with the launch of a new campaign featuring the content creator, in which Almaiman shows off key pieces from the label’s Icons Collection.

 

 

The collection boasts customizable initials, symbols, and minimalist designs and it is crafted using natural gemstones arranged with handset pavé detailing.

With 110,000 followers on Instagram, Almaiman is often spotted at international fashion industry events and recently attended the Tory Burch show at New York Fashion Week in September.

"As a Saudi woman, being appointed as a regional brand ambassador for an international luxury brand like PDPAOLA is incredibly significant. It symbolizes cultural exchange and collaboration, highlighting the unique identity of Saudi women in the global fashion landscape ... it’s about more than luxury it’s about making a statement and fostering connections across cultures." she told Arab News. 

 

 

Earlier this year, PDPAOLA, founded by siblings Paola and Humbert Sasplugas, expanded into Saudi Arabia with the opening of new stores in the Kingdom.

“We feel there is a natural fit with our value and selling proposition in this market,” Humbert previously told Arab News of their decision to target Saudi Arabia. “The key of PDPAOLA is that it constitutes a new jewelry language that blends effortless elegance with contemporary lines to create timeless sophisticated pieces,” he said.

“Our desire and plan is to naturally engage with Saudi women in a fresh yet respectful way,” he added. 

 

 

"Saudi women are becoming more empowered and expressive in their fashion choices, aligning perfectly with PDPAOLA’s focus on individuality and elegance," Almaiman said this week, pointing to a "blend of economic growth and cultural evolution (that) makes Saudi Arabia a prime location for PDPAOLA's expansion."

The brand offers rings, earrings, necklaces, and bracelets. It is known for shaping natural gemstones into signature shapes using contemporary techniques and blending them with traditional artistry.

The element of traditional artistry is important to Paola, who told Arab News that she has been passionate about jewelry since she was a young girl.

“I used to hand-make jewelry pieces for myself, intuitively discovering my identity with every creation,” she said.

“Our pieces are designed for modern living, versatile designs with a comfortable fit that transcend occasions and become the ultimate symbol of self-empowerment,” she explained. 

The founders are also planning to expand into key markets in the region, including the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman.

