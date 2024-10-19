RCU showcases environmental, social, and economic milestones in 1st annual sustainability report

RIYADH: The Royal Commission for AlUla has unveiled its first Annual Sustainability Report, marking a milestone in the commission’s ongoing efforts to transform the region into a global destination for cultural, social, environmental, and economic sustainability.

The report highlighted the successes of RCU’s journey and its commitment to responsible development aligned with national and global sustainability frameworks, including the Saudi Green Initiative, Vision 2030, as well as UN goals.

According to RCU’s Governor Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan – who also serves as the Kingdom’s Minister of Culture – the commission is on an “ambitious journey to achieve the goals of the AlUla Vision, emanating from the spirit of Saudi Vision 2030.”

He added: “Our first Sustainability Report is a testament to our commitment to sustainability. It showcases our ambitions, goals, and activities in this field for our generation and the ones to come.”

Key achievements: Sustainability in action

The report highlighted RCU’s transformative achievements, notably raising AlUla’s Heritage Sustainability Index to 75 percent, surpassing its initial target of 63 percent.

Visitor satisfaction across the heritage sites reached 96 percent, reflecting the commission’s focus on delivering exceptional experiences while maintaining the integrity of AlUla’s cultural and historical landmarks.

RCU has also made considerable strides in social and educational development. Over the past year, the commission has provided 747 university scholarships to local students, enabling them to study in 117 international institutions.

This initiative is part of RCU’s broader goal of investing in the local community and empowering the next generation.

These educational efforts align with the commission’s vision to enhance the natural and social potential of our people and place, ensuring a sustainable future for the many aspects of life in AlUla, as noted by Abeer Al-Akel, acting CEO of RCU.

Community satisfaction also stands at 90 percent, reflecting the success of initiatives such as the Hammayah Programme, which has trained 1,400 local leaders and generated 2,500 employment opportunities.

Economic growth and job creation

Economic sustainability remains central to RCU’s long-term vision. By the end of 2023, the commission had created over 6,000 jobs in tourism-related sectors, with 1,500 jobs directly in the industry.

In addition, RCU’s Vibes AlUla initiative, which supports local entrepreneurs, led to the establishment of 336 new micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises and created 198 new local job opportunities.

The report emphasized RCU’s continued focus on sustainable economic development through partnerships with both local and international stakeholders.

As Al-Akel highlighted: “By promoting sustainable livelihoods, supporting local businesses and employment, and driving economic diversification, we aim to build a resilient and thriving economy in line with the objectives of Vision 2030.”

Green and climate-neutral initiatives

Aligned with Vision 2030 and the Saudi Green Initiative, RCU is pursuing a climate-neutral future, with a target to achieve carbon neutrality by 2035.

In 2023, the commission made significant strides in this direction through a number of innovative environmental projects.

These include planting over 111,000 trees in protected areas, converting agricultural waste into fertilizer, and expanding water distribution networks to achieve 95 percent coverage for AlUla’s population.

Another achievement from the report is the commission’s focus on green mobility. RCU has partnered with Lucid Motors to introduce electric vehicles to the region, including a fleet of 30 EVs and the installation of 10 charging stations across AlUla.

These efforts aim to reduce carbon emissions and provide sustainable transportation solutions for both residents and visitors.

As part of its nature conservation efforts, RCU has reintroduced several native species to the AlUla ecosystem. The report noted that 108 Arabian gazelles, 385 Sand gazelles, 328 Arabian oryxes, and 59 Nubian ibexes were released into the wild, contributing to biodiversity and the overall health of the local environment.

RCU’s Arabian Leopard Conservation Breeding Programme, which saw the birth of seven new cubs, also continued to play a pivotal role in protecting the critically endangered species.

Global partnerships: A collaborative approach to sustainability

One of the key strengths of RCU’s approach is its collaboration with world-leading organizations.

The report underscored RCU’s partnerships with UNESCO, the International Union for Conservation of Nature, and King Abdullah University of Science and Technology to promote conservation and sustainability.

These partnerships helped in the development of innovative solutions that enhance sustainability across all dimensions – environmental, social, cultural, and economic.

Prince Badr emphasized the importance of these collaborations, noting in the report: “Innovative solutions were adopted and important local, regional and international partnerships were forged with organizations.”

The collaborations included UNESCO for the protection of cultural heritage, IUCN for the promotion of comprehensive regeneration, and Red Sea Global in the areas of sustainability and environmental initiatives.

There were also partnerships with Space for Giants for the protection of biodiversity, Artefact for driving artificial intelligence and data transformation, and Thales Group.

With the release of this annual sustainability report, the commission is aiming to continue building on its sustainability successes as it transforms AlUla into a model of sustainable development for the Kingdom and the world.

In the report, Al-Akel underscored RCU’s role as a leader in the field, saying: “By protecting the cultural heritage from our past, and enhancing the natural and social potential of our people and place, we ensure a sustainable future for the many aspects of life in AlUla.”