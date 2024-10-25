Riyadh’s population to hit 9.6m by 2030, driving demand for 305k new homes: Knight Frank

You are here

The Knight Frank report anticipates a significant rise in the expat population in Riyadh.
Updated 25 October 2024
Dayan Abou Tine
Updated 25 October 2024
Dayan Abou Tine
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh is poised for significant population growth, with the number of residents projected to rise from 7 million in 2022 to 9.6 million by 2030, according to a new report.

London-based real estate consultancy Knight Frank projects that the city’s population will comprise 4.1 million Saudis and 5.5 million expatriates by the end of the decade, marking a 38 percent increase driven by a compound annual growth rate of 4.1 percent.

This will drive a need for 305,000 additional housing units for Saudi nationals between 2024 and 2034, driven by household formation, increased homeownership, and internal migration from other regions.

The forecast predicts greater growth than envisaged by World Population Review, which in April used UN figures to put Riyadh’s 2030 population at 8.5 million.

The Knight Frank report anticipates a significant rise in the expat population in Riyadh, which on current figures makes up approximately 52.3 percent of the city’s total population. 

It projects an increase of 1.85 million expats by 2030, followed by an additional 2.3 million by 2034. As a result, the ratio of Saudi nationals to non-Saudis is expected to decline from 0.92 in 2022 to 0.75 by 2030.

This shift is primarily driven by the rising demand for expat workers needed to support the construction of large-scale developments and manage the new facilities in Riyadh.

Estimating housing demand from this group is challenging due to variations in household sizes, according to Knight Frank, but 77 percent of expats indicated a desire to own their homes in a previous survey conducted by the firm.

Riyadh’s growth is underpinned by Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, which aims to diversify the economy and increase global investments. Currently, Riyadh makes up 21.8 percent of the Kingdom’s total population, with 17.8 percent of Saudi nationals living in the capital.

With the Regional Headquarters Program encouraging multinational companies to relocate their regional operations to Saudi Arabia, Riyadh has naturally become the focal point for economic activity.

This initiative, combined with significant infrastructure and urban development projects, is driving both the expatriate and Saudi populations to rise.

Major projects, such as the New Murabba and Diriyah Gate, are further establishing Riyadh as the center of Saudi Arabia’s transformation.

Riyadh is also gearing up for Expo 2030 and World Cup 2034, which will see the construction of eight out of 11 new stadiums. To support this growth, the King Salman International Airport will be established, along with Riyadh Air, connecting the capital to 100 global cities.

According to the Ministry of Investment’s latest report, the capital led foreign direct investment inflows in 2023, attracting SR33 billion — positioning Riyadh as the leading administrative region.

This growth reflects the city’s role as both the Kingdom’s political and economic powerhouse, where investor confidence is bolstered by large-scale developments and strategic government initiatives.

With 62 percent of the population under 30 according to Knight Frank, the city is focused on providing new housing, employment opportunities, and recreational options to meet the demands of its young and rapidly growing demographic.

Riyadh’s workforce to expand by 39 percent by 2034

Knight Frank forecasts the number of working-age Saudi nationals in Riyadh will increase by about 1 million over the next decade, reaching 4.2 million, which corresponds to a compound annual growth rate of 2.8 percent.

If internal migrants relocate to Riyadh for work, this could add another 275,000, resulting in a total workforce growth of 36 percent.

As of the first quarter of 2024, the employment-to-population ratio for working-age Saudi nationals is 54.3 percent, suggesting that around 510,000 new local employees may enter the workforce by 2034.

With an estimated existing workforce of 1.7 million Saudis in the region, overall growth could yield an increase of 16 percent to 23 percent by 2030 and 29 percent to 39 percent by 2034, depending on the scale of internal migration.

During this recent period, new workforce entrants were primarily absorbed by the private sector and government-related entities, while employment in the civil service has remained stable, the report said.

According to latest figures from the World Bank, female labor force participation has reached 34.5 percent, exceeding the Vision 2030 target of 30 percent and prompting a new goal of 40 percent by 2030.

Both government and private sectors are implementing legal reforms and initiatives to empower women, with programs focusing on women’s roles in economic development.

Companies such as Red Sea Global are prioritizing gender diversity, with women occupying significant positions across various departments.

Meeting future demand

Riyadh’s new housing supply comes from four main sources, including the Ministry of Housing, which oversees affordable projects through the National Housing Company and private firms.

There are also government developments led by the Public Investment Fund and Roshn, private sector initiatives from real estate companies, and self-development by families purchasing land for construction.

Currently, about 330,000 housing units have been announced by government-related entities.

The projected demand from Saudi nationals is estimated at 220,000 units from 2024 to 2030 and 305,000 units from 2024 to 2034, suggesting that current construction efforts align with expected housing needs.

Knight Frank reported that significant commercial real estate development is underway in Riyadh to support a projected 32 percent increase in office space and a 24 percent rise in retail space by 2030, driven by an expanding workforce and a growing expat population.

The urgency for new projects across sectors like financial services, transport, storage, and ICT is underscored by tight market conditions.

Riyadh accounts for 30 percent of Saudi Arabia’s financial and business services output and 39 percent of transport, storage, and ICT output, reinforcing its status as a key hub for innovation and economic activity.

Saudi oil giant Aramco launches first branded gas station in Pakistan

Saudi oil giant Aramco launches first branded gas station in Pakistan
Updated 30 October 2024
Saudi oil giant Aramco launches first branded gas station in Pakistan

Saudi oil giant Aramco launches first branded gas station in Pakistan
Updated 30 October 2024
KARACHI/ISLAMABAD:

KARACHI/ISLAMABAD: Saudi oil giant, Aramco, on Tuesday unveiled its first branded retail gas station in Pakistan in the eastern city of Lahore, months after its acquisition of a 40 percent stake in Gas & Oil Pakistan Ltd. petroleum company.

Aramco is a global integrated energy and chemicals company that produces approximately one in every eight barrels of the world’s oil supply. GO, one of Pakistan’s largest retail and storage companies, is involved in the procurement, storage, sale and marketing of petroleum products and lubricants.

The Aramco-branded stations in Pakistan will offer branded premium fuel, high-quality lubricants, professional automotive services and modern convenience stores to provide a seamless customer experience, according to a statement shared by Corporate and Marketing Communications, which handles Go and Aramco’s public relations in Pakistan.

“This is another milestone in Aramco’s downstream growth story, as we launch the first Aramco station in Pakistan — a market with significant growth potential,” Yasser M. Mufti, Aramco executive vice president of products and customers, was quoted as saying by the CMC.

“Our values of excellence, innovation and community partnerships sit at the heart of what we do, and will act as our guide as we leverage our extensive global refinery systems to ensure reliable supplies to customers while introducing our complementary world class retail offerings.”

Together with GO, which has a network of over 1,200 fuel retail stations in Pakistan, Aramco plans to expand its retail network and establish a presence in the fast-growing Pakistani economy.

“We are confident that this partnership will deliver exceptional value to customers,” Mufti said.

Khalid Riaz, the GO chief executive officer, echoed the sentiment, saying the first Aramco-branded gas station in Lahore was a testament to their commitment to excellence and innovation.

“Together with Aramco, we aim to elevate the retail fuel landscape in Pakistan, setting new benchmarks for quality, service, and customer satisfaction,” he said.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoy strong trade, defense and cultural ties. The Kingdom is home to over 2.7 million Pakistani expatriates and serves as the top source of remittances to the cash-strapped South Asian nation.

In February 2019, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia inked investment deals totaling $21 billion during a visit by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Islamabad. The agreements included about $10 billion for an Aramco oil refinery and $1 billion for a petrochemical complex at the strategic Gwadar Port in Pakistan’s Balochistan province.

Both countries have been working in recent months to increase bilateral trade and investment, and the Kingdom this year reaffirmed its commitment to expedite an investment package worth $5 billion for Pakistan.

Updated 30 October 2024
Saudi-Pakistan business deals enhanced to $2.8bn, says Al-Falih

Saudi-Pakistan business deals enhanced to $2.8bn, says Al-Falih
Updated 30 October 2024
ISLAMABAD:

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Minister for Investment Khalid Al-Falih said on Wednesday $2.2 billion in agreements and memorandums of understanding signed between Saudi and Pakistani businesses earlier this month had been enhanced to $2.8 billion.

The business-to-business collaborations were signed on Oct. 10 during Al-Falih’s visit to Islamabad with a delegation of top investors and entrepreneurs from the Kingdom.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is currently on a two-day visit to Riyadh where he attended the Future Investment Initiative forum on Tuesday and also held a bilateral meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman who earlier this year reaffirmed the Kingdom’s commitment to expedite a $5 billion investment package for Pakistan.

“When we came to Pakistan, we concluded in three days 27 MoUs valued at $2.2 billion,” Al-Falih said in a televised press talk with Sharif. 

“And I mentioned during that time at various events that this was only the beginning. To prove that, here we are two or three weeks later, and I would like that that number has increased from 27 MoUs and agreements to 34 MoUs.

“So, we have been able to add another seven, almost two per week. And I think more importantly, the value of those agreements has also increased to $2.8 billion.”

The Saudi minister said five agreements signed during his trip to Pakistan were already operational and had resulted in exports from the South Asian state to the Kingdom. Al-Falih said Saudi Arabia would also absorb a greater and more qualified Pakistani workforce, especially in the health sector, in the foreseeable future.

“Remittances back to Pakistan will be on the rise,” the official said. “The first results will be seen in the next few weeks.”

Al-Falih said Saudi Arabia would also seek help from Pakistani technology firms to transform the way digital artificial intelligence was used for business and the economy.

Sharif thanked the Saudi government, especially Crown Prince Mohammed, for helping Pakistan secure a $7 billion International Monetary Fund program last month by helping Islamabad meet its external financing needs.

The PM added that he planned to return to Saudi Arabia next month for more discussions on bilateral engagements.

“Together we are marching forward, together we are strengthening our brotherly relations,” he said.

The Pakistani PM’s visit takes place at a time when Islamabad is seeking to strengthen trade and investment ties with friendly nations, particularly the Kingdom, which has promised a $5 billion investment package that cash-strapped Pakistan desperately needs to shore up its dwindling foreign reserves and fight a chronic balance of payment crisis.

Updated 30 October 2024
Reina Takla
Miguel Hadchity
Saudi Arabia emerges as a key destination for global finance, says top banker

Saudi Arabia emerges as a key destination for global finance, says top banker
Updated 30 October 2024
Reina Takla Miguel Hadchity

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is emerging as a hub for global finance and investment, according to a Standard Chartered Bank official.

In an interview with Arab News at the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh, Rola Abu Manneh, CEO of Standard Chartered Bank for the Middle East, UAE, and Pakistan, emphasized the significance of FII as a platform uniting key financial players. She mentioned that attendance has grown from 7,000 in 2023 to around 9,000 in 2024.

“You could see it’s able to attract the fund managers, the bankers, the credit agencies, as well as the Saudi ink. It’s a platform where you meet all the Saudi ink. You learn about what investment Saudi requires. What are their plans in terms of expansion,” she said.

Discussing the Kingdom’s infrastructure and growth initiatives, Abu Manneh highlighted the appeal for contractors, banks, and export credit agencies to collaborate on significant projects like the Red Sea initiative.

“This is where you would have the contractors, the ECAs, and the banks coming in together to put facilities in place,” she added.

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and Aramco are also generating interest from equity and debt investors worldwide, driven by their expansion and monetization strategies. “From that angle, there’s opportunity for everybody for equity, for the investments as well as for the debt,” Abu Manneh explained.

She stressed the need for Saudi entities to diversify their funding sources, especially as the Kingdom develops its infrastructure. “It’s very important for them, the Saudi ink, to diversify their funding base and not rely only on the debt capital market,” she explained.

Abu Manneh noted that China has shown significant interest in Saudi projects. “China is looking to come and invest in the Saudi markets,” she said, adding that Chinese companies and banks are keen to establish a presence in the Kingdom.

The bank is pursuing its digital transformation to adapt to changing customer expectations, with substantial investments in AI (artificial intelligence) and digitization. “Because if we don’t do this, frankly, all banks will just disappear,” Abu Manneh remarked.

She added that while AI could enhance customer service and documentation processes, it won't fully replace human interaction, particularly in private banking.

Updated 30 October 2024
Nadin Hassan
Saudi Arabia launches digital platform to aid ocean health monitoring

Saudi Arabia launches digital platform to aid ocean health monitoring
Updated 30 October 2024
Nadin Hassan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has unveiled Ocean Central, a first-of-its-kind digital platform offering a view of marine health to aid global regeneration efforts. 

The platform, revealed at the Future Investment Initiative by the Kingdom’s Ambassador to the US Princess Reema bint Bandar, was developed in partnership with Wave to integrate data, design, storytelling, and strategy into accessible insights. 

Ocean Central allows users worldwide to understand health trends of the sea, identify data gaps, and work toward comprehensive restoration.

Princess Reema highlighted the need for shared understanding and collaboration to achieve ambitious ocean regeneration goals. 

“Countries are setting ambitious targets to regenerate a thriving ocean, but what’s been missing is a clear view of the journey,” she said. 

The ambassador continued: “By working together and leveraging data, Ocean Central will act as a catalyst for ocean regeneration by highlighting successful initiatives, identifying gaps in ocean data, and building a shared understanding of the ocean.”

The platform aligns with global objectives, integrating targets from the UN Sustainable Development Goals, the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, and the 2015 Paris Agreement, to track both 2030 and 2050 milestones toward a regenerated ocean. 

It facilitates the collection and analysis of data on marine biodiversity, coastal preservation, and other key areas to drive informed action.

Princess Reema called for global collaboration, urging individuals, scientific communities, and industries to unite in the endeavor. 

“Together, we can build a collective understanding of ocean health and ensure a thriving ocean by 2050.” she said.

In a panel discussion alongside Red Sea Global CEO John Pagano, Princess Reema said: “We all know that the health of our planet and our oceans and our ecosystems are all connected to our well-being.”

She said the ocean-related industries generate over $2.5 trillion economic value per year globally, supporting the livelihoods of 3 billion people in industries that include seafood, port construction, and coastal tourism.

The Saudi envoy reiterated that economies can grow “but not at the expense of the ocean,” adding that “the investment in the blue economy has a trifecta of positive impact.”

 She added: “This collaboration of well-being and economic investment in coastal communities really can be considered as part of the toolkit that can restore the damage that has been done to oceans. You don't have to have it separated. It's all one and the same.”

Pagano emphasized: “I think we've taken our oceans far too for far too long, for granted.”

 

Updated 30 October 2024
Nirmal Narayanan
Riyadh Air orders 60 next-generation Airbus A321 aircraft

Riyadh Air orders 60 next-generation Airbus A321 aircraft
  New order will also support the airline's long-term goal of creating 200,000 jobs and delivering enhanced connectivity
  • New order will also support the airline’s long-term goal of creating 200,000 jobs and delivering enhanced connectivity
Updated 30 October 2024
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Air, a subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund, has signed an agreement to purchase 60 Airbus A321neo single-aisle aircraft, as it plans to commence its operations in 2025. 

According to a press statement, the deal was signed by Tony Douglas, CEO of Riyadh Air, and Christian Scherer, CEO of Commercial Aircraft of Airbus, at the 8th Future Investment Initiative in the Kingdom’s capital city.  

Strengthening the operations of Riyadh Air is crucial for Saudi Arabia as the Kingdom is evolving as a global tourism destination, aligned with the economic diversification goals outlined in the Vision 2030 program. 

In September, the airline launched its first non-commercial flight from Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport as part of the certification process.

Last year, the airlines had ordered 39 Boeing 787 Dreamliners with options for 33 more, thus bringing the estimated fleet capacity to 132.

The Airbus A321neo airliner is widely considered the most sustainable and efficient aircraft in the aviation industry.

“We are pleased to embark on another key milestone in Riyadh Air’s journey with the carrier’s second major fleet order, this time in partnership with Airbus,” said Yasir Al-Rumayyan, governor of PIF and chairman of Riyadh Air. 

He added: “This deal underlines the airline’s ambitious intentions in advance of next year’s launch as it builds a comprehensive international network and establishes Riyadh as a major strategic global aviation hub.”

The Airbus A321neo airliner is widely considered the most sustainable and efficient aircraft in the aviation industry, and it is expected to fulfill Riyadh Air’s ambition to cover 100 destinations worldwide by the end of this decade, the press statement said. 

Riyadh Air added that the new order will also support the airline’s long-term goal of creating 200,000 jobs and delivering enhanced connectivity to Riyadh to the world. 

“This order will not only enable us to support economic growth in the aviation industry, it will also ensure Riyadh Air operates one of the most sustainable fleets in the industry and be instrumental in helping Saudi Arabia achieve its net-zero emissions goals,” said the CEO of Riyadh Air. 

Douglas added: “This deal strongly reinforces the positive economic impact of Saudi Arabia’s newest airline on both a global and local scale and helps facilitate the fast-growing local aviation ecosystem.” 

The chief of Commercial Aircraft at Airbus said that the latest generation A321neo aircraft will bring exceptional efficiency to Riyadh Air’s operations and comfort to its passengers. 

“We look forward to working together to support the incredible growth of Saudi aviation,” added Scherer. 

Topics: FII8 Riyadh Air

