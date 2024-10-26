You are here

Startup Wrap – Saudi firms continue to lead regional activity

Startup Wrap – Saudi firms continue to lead regional activity
Football sensation Cristiano Ronaldo has invested an undisclosed amount in personalized nutritional supplements provider Bioniq. (Supplied)
Updated 27 October 2024
Nour El-Shaeri
Startup Wrap – Saudi firms continue to lead regional activity

Startup Wrap – Saudi firms continue to lead regional activity
Updated 27 October 2024
Nour El-Shaeri
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s startup ecosystem is gaining momentum, with several firms securing significant investments and partnerships as they scale their operations.

Backed by both local and international venture capital, several startups are positioning themselves as key players in the region’s digital transformation, supporting Saudi Vision 2030’s goals of fostering innovation and economic diversification.

Saudi Arabia-headquartered mobility startup invygo has raised an $8 million series A extension, led by STV’s newly launched NICE Fund.

The round also saw participation from existing investors, including Al Rajhi Partners, Arab Bank Ventures, and SPV, as well as MEVP, and C5.

Founded in the UAE in 2019 by Eslam Hussein and Pulkit Ganjoo, invygo is an app-based service that offers users the ability to choose, drive, swap, and own cars. The company currently operates in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar.

To date, invygo has secured over $22 million in funding from regional and global investors. The company is nearing profitability, which is expected by the end of 2024, according to its founders.

“This round comes after 24 months without external capital, a testament to our commitment to building a financially sustainable business that is reshaping mobility. Our focus remains on driving meaningful impact in customer experience and the broader global mobility landscape from the Middle East,” Hussein said.

The recent investment will help further scale its operations in the region as it continues to grow its customer base.

Saudi fintech startup Mala closes $7m pre-seed round

Saudi Arabia-based fintech Mala has closed a $7 million pre-seed funding round, led by VentureSouq and Shorooq Partners.

Other participants in the round include M Capital, BECO Capital, and Access Bridge Ventures, as well as Waad Investment, Palm Ventures, and Silicon Valley-based D Global Ventures.

Mala, founded in 2024 by Musaab Hakami, is a business-to-business platform that offers a procure now, pay later solution for small and medium-sized enterprises, enabling them to access flexible credit terms while ensuring that suppliers receive immediate cash payments.

“Suppliers in Saudi Arabia often struggle to extend adequate credit to buyers, as the traditional system relies more on established relationships than comprehensive credit risk evaluations,” Hakami said.

“Mala harnesses data-driven insights to reshape this dynamic, enabling suppliers to be paid upfront while offering buyers flexible payment options tailored to their needs,” he added.

The funds raised will enable Mala to officially launch its services in Saudi Arabia in the fourth quarter of the year, positioning itself as a key player in the SME financing landscape within the region.

HALA Payments joins Saudi Unicorns Programme

Saudi fintech company HALA Payments has been selected to join the Saudi Unicorns Programme, a government-led initiative aimed at fostering high-growth companies.

Through the program, HALA will benefit from opportunities to attract top talent, expand into new markets, and build strategic partnerships with government entities and global leaders in the fintech sector.

Founded in 2018 by Esam Al-Nahdi and Maher Loubieh, HALA offers banking solutions for SMEs and freelancers, enabling them to seamlessly manage and grow their businesses.

The Saudi Unicorns Programme, part of Saudi Vision 2030, is run by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology in collaboration with the Mohammed bin Salman Foundation, supporting the country’s efforts to drive economic diversification and digital transformation.

“HALA’s inclusion in this prestigious program reflects our deep commitment to Saudi Vision 2030. As we continue our global expansion, we are not only scaling our business but also contributing to Saudi Arabia’s position as a leader in fintech innovation,” Al-Nahdi said.

“Our mission aligns with the Kingdom’s goals of economic diversification and digital transformation, and we are excited to expand our impact across the MENA region and beyond,” he added.

The program has already seen a few unicorns, which are startups with over $1 billion valuations, graduate. In the fourth quarter of last year, the initiative saw Tabby and Tamara, both buy now, pay later companies, reach unicorn status.

Ronaldo invests in UK-based Bioniq

Football sensation Cristiano Ronaldo has invested an undisclosed amount in personalized nutritional supplements provider Bioniq, boosting its valuation to $82 million.

Founded in 2019 by Vadim Fedotov, Bioniq has recently expanded to Saudi Arabia through a local partnership and now operates in over 70 markets. The company also closed its $15 million series B earlier in July.

“Backing Bioniq goes beyond just an investment opportunity for me— it’s about aligning with a shared vision for health, performance, and longevity,” said Ronaldo.

Prypco raises $10m in seed round

UAE-based proptech startup Prypco has raised $10 million in a seed funding round led by Shorooq Partners, with participation from Apparel Group and other investors.

Founded in 2022 by Amira Sajwani, Prypco offers real estate services through its four verticals, Prypco Blocks, Prypco Mortgage, Prypco Exclusives, and Prypco Golden Visa.

Prypco Mortgage claims it has facilitated home loans totaling over $136 million. The latest $10 million investment will support the company’s growth, focusing on organic expansion across its various product offerings.

“In mortgages, we are currently the second-largest mortgage broker in the UAE,” said Sajwani.

“For fractional ownership, even though we started just three months ago, we are already the third largest in the UAE. When it comes to Golden Visas, we are the largest provider at scale with 600 plus visas, as there are few service providers offering this at our level,” she added.

Best Kept Shared acquires fashion resale platform BAZAARA

UAE-based e-commerce platform Best Kept Shared has acquired peer-to-peer fashion resale platform BAZAARA for an undisclosed amount.

Best Kept Shared, founded in 2023 by Kelly Power and Sophie Kjoller, is a P2P platform for fashion rental and resale, while BAZAARA, founded in 2021 by Alyssa Mariano, focuses on enabling users to buy and sell pre-owned clothing and accessories.

The acquisition will integrate BAZAARA’s existing network with Best Kept Shared’s infrastructure, providing customers with a wider range of options for buying, selling, and renting fashion items.

“This acquisition is a significant milestone in our journey to revolutionize the luxury fashion industry, expanding our market reach and helping more women to access luxury fashion without the designer price tag or environmental impact,” Best Kept Shared founders said in a statement.

The move signals continued consolidation in the region’s fashion tech sector, with platforms looking to expand their reach through strategic acquisitions.

“We are thrilled to be joining Best Kept Shared in this exciting venture. Our shared vision for promoting sustainable fashion and empowering our communities aligns perfectly,” Mariano said.

UK-based Proximie partners with Olympus Corp.

UK-based healthtech provider Proximie has partnered with Japanese surgical tools and endoscopy systems giant Olympus Corp.

The partnership will allow Olympus to offer Proximie’s technology to its customers. The Japanese giant is estimated to have captured 70 percent of the global endoscopy market.

Proximie, founded in 2016, offers a device-agnostic platform which allows for real-time collaboration, to schedule secure training sessions as well as the ability to capture video from any source.

Topics: Start-up of the Week

Saudi oil giant Aramco launches first branded gas station in Pakistan

Saudi oil giant Aramco launches first branded gas station in Pakistan
Updated 30 October 2024
Saudi oil giant Aramco launches first branded gas station in Pakistan

Saudi oil giant Aramco launches first branded gas station in Pakistan
Updated 30 October 2024
NAIMAT KHAN Aamir Saeed

KARACHI/ISLAMABAD: Saudi oil giant, Aramco, on Tuesday unveiled its first branded retail gas station in Pakistan in the eastern city of Lahore, months after its acquisition of a 40 percent stake in Gas & Oil Pakistan Ltd. petroleum company.

Aramco is a global integrated energy and chemicals company that produces approximately one in every eight barrels of the world’s oil supply. GO, one of Pakistan’s largest retail and storage companies, is involved in the procurement, storage, sale and marketing of petroleum products and lubricants.

The Aramco-branded stations in Pakistan will offer branded premium fuel, high-quality lubricants, professional automotive services and modern convenience stores to provide a seamless customer experience, according to a statement shared by Corporate and Marketing Communications, which handles Go and Aramco’s public relations in Pakistan.

“This is another milestone in Aramco’s downstream growth story, as we launch the first Aramco station in Pakistan — a market with significant growth potential,” Yasser M. Mufti, Aramco executive vice president of products and customers, was quoted as saying by the CMC.

“Our values of excellence, innovation and community partnerships sit at the heart of what we do, and will act as our guide as we leverage our extensive global refinery systems to ensure reliable supplies to customers while introducing our complementary world class retail offerings.”

Together with GO, which has a network of over 1,200 fuel retail stations in Pakistan, Aramco plans to expand its retail network and establish a presence in the fast-growing Pakistani economy.

“We are confident that this partnership will deliver exceptional value to customers,” Mufti said.

Khalid Riaz, the GO chief executive officer, echoed the sentiment, saying the first Aramco-branded gas station in Lahore was a testament to their commitment to excellence and innovation.

“Together with Aramco, we aim to elevate the retail fuel landscape in Pakistan, setting new benchmarks for quality, service, and customer satisfaction,” he said.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoy strong trade, defense and cultural ties. The Kingdom is home to over 2.7 million Pakistani expatriates and serves as the top source of remittances to the cash-strapped South Asian nation.

In February 2019, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia inked investment deals totaling $21 billion during a visit by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Islamabad. The agreements included about $10 billion for an Aramco oil refinery and $1 billion for a petrochemical complex at the strategic Gwadar Port in Pakistan’s Balochistan province.

Both countries have been working in recent months to increase bilateral trade and investment, and the Kingdom this year reaffirmed its commitment to expedite an investment package worth $5 billion for Pakistan.

Topics: Pakistan Go CMC

Saudi-Pakistan business deals enhanced to $2.8bn, says Al-Falih

Saudi-Pakistan business deals enhanced to $2.8bn, says Al-Falih
Updated 30 October 2024
Saudi-Pakistan business deals enhanced to $2.8bn, says Al-Falih

Saudi-Pakistan business deals enhanced to $2.8bn, says Al-Falih
Updated 30 October 2024
Arab News Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Minister for Investment Khalid Al-Falih said on Wednesday $2.2 billion in agreements and memorandums of understanding signed between Saudi and Pakistani businesses earlier this month had been enhanced to $2.8 billion.

The business-to-business collaborations were signed on Oct. 10 during Al-Falih’s visit to Islamabad with a delegation of top investors and entrepreneurs from the Kingdom.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is currently on a two-day visit to Riyadh where he attended the Future Investment Initiative forum on Tuesday and also held a bilateral meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman who earlier this year reaffirmed the Kingdom’s commitment to expedite a $5 billion investment package for Pakistan.

“When we came to Pakistan, we concluded in three days 27 MoUs valued at $2.2 billion,” Al-Falih said in a televised press talk with Sharif. 

“And I mentioned during that time at various events that this was only the beginning. To prove that, here we are two or three weeks later, and I would like that that number has increased from 27 MoUs and agreements to 34 MoUs.

“So, we have been able to add another seven, almost two per week. And I think more importantly, the value of those agreements has also increased to $2.8 billion.”

The Saudi minister said five agreements signed during his trip to Pakistan were already operational and had resulted in exports from the South Asian state to the Kingdom. Al-Falih said Saudi Arabia would also absorb a greater and more qualified Pakistani workforce, especially in the health sector, in the foreseeable future.

“Remittances back to Pakistan will be on the rise,” the official said. “The first results will be seen in the next few weeks.”

Al-Falih said Saudi Arabia would also seek help from Pakistani technology firms to transform the way digital artificial intelligence was used for business and the economy.

Sharif thanked the Saudi government, especially Crown Prince Mohammed, for helping Pakistan secure a $7 billion International Monetary Fund program last month by helping Islamabad meet its external financing needs.

The PM added that he planned to return to Saudi Arabia next month for more discussions on bilateral engagements.

“Together we are marching forward, together we are strengthening our brotherly relations,” he said.

The Pakistani PM’s visit takes place at a time when Islamabad is seeking to strengthen trade and investment ties with friendly nations, particularly the Kingdom, which has promised a $5 billion investment package that cash-strapped Pakistan desperately needs to shore up its dwindling foreign reserves and fight a chronic balance of payment crisis.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Pakistan trade

Saudi Arabia emerges as a key destination for global finance, says top banker

Saudi Arabia emerges as a key destination for global finance, says top banker
Updated 30 October 2024
Reina Takla
Miguel Hadchity
Saudi Arabia emerges as a key destination for global finance, says top banker

Saudi Arabia emerges as a key destination for global finance, says top banker
Updated 30 October 2024
Reina Takla Miguel Hadchity

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is emerging as a hub for global finance and investment, according to a Standard Chartered Bank official.

In an interview with Arab News at the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh, Rola Abu Manneh, CEO of Standard Chartered Bank for the Middle East, UAE, and Pakistan, emphasized the significance of FII as a platform uniting key financial players. She mentioned that attendance has grown from 7,000 in 2023 to around 9,000 in 2024.

“You could see it’s able to attract the fund managers, the bankers, the credit agencies, as well as the Saudi ink. It’s a platform where you meet all the Saudi ink. You learn about what investment Saudi requires. What are their plans in terms of expansion,” she said.

Discussing the Kingdom’s infrastructure and growth initiatives, Abu Manneh highlighted the appeal for contractors, banks, and export credit agencies to collaborate on significant projects like the Red Sea initiative.

“This is where you would have the contractors, the ECAs, and the banks coming in together to put facilities in place,” she added.

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and Aramco are also generating interest from equity and debt investors worldwide, driven by their expansion and monetization strategies. “From that angle, there’s opportunity for everybody for equity, for the investments as well as for the debt,” Abu Manneh explained.

She stressed the need for Saudi entities to diversify their funding sources, especially as the Kingdom develops its infrastructure. “It’s very important for them, the Saudi ink, to diversify their funding base and not rely only on the debt capital market,” she explained.

Abu Manneh noted that China has shown significant interest in Saudi projects. “China is looking to come and invest in the Saudi markets,” she said, adding that Chinese companies and banks are keen to establish a presence in the Kingdom.

The bank is pursuing its digital transformation to adapt to changing customer expectations, with substantial investments in AI (artificial intelligence) and digitization. “Because if we don’t do this, frankly, all banks will just disappear,” Abu Manneh remarked.

She added that while AI could enhance customer service and documentation processes, it won't fully replace human interaction, particularly in private banking.

Topics: FII8

Saudi Arabia launches digital platform to aid ocean health monitoring

Saudi Arabia launches digital platform to aid ocean health monitoring
Updated 30 October 2024
Nadin Hassan
Saudi Arabia launches digital platform to aid ocean health monitoring

Saudi Arabia launches digital platform to aid ocean health monitoring
Updated 30 October 2024
Nadin Hassan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has unveiled Ocean Central, a first-of-its-kind digital platform offering a view of marine health to aid global regeneration efforts. 

The platform, revealed at the Future Investment Initiative by the Kingdom’s Ambassador to the US Princess Reema bint Bandar, was developed in partnership with Wave to integrate data, design, storytelling, and strategy into accessible insights. 

Ocean Central allows users worldwide to understand health trends of the sea, identify data gaps, and work toward comprehensive restoration.

Princess Reema highlighted the need for shared understanding and collaboration to achieve ambitious ocean regeneration goals. 

“Countries are setting ambitious targets to regenerate a thriving ocean, but what’s been missing is a clear view of the journey,” she said. 

The ambassador continued: “By working together and leveraging data, Ocean Central will act as a catalyst for ocean regeneration by highlighting successful initiatives, identifying gaps in ocean data, and building a shared understanding of the ocean.”

The platform aligns with global objectives, integrating targets from the UN Sustainable Development Goals, the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, and the 2015 Paris Agreement, to track both 2030 and 2050 milestones toward a regenerated ocean. 

It facilitates the collection and analysis of data on marine biodiversity, coastal preservation, and other key areas to drive informed action.

Princess Reema called for global collaboration, urging individuals, scientific communities, and industries to unite in the endeavor. 

“Together, we can build a collective understanding of ocean health and ensure a thriving ocean by 2050.” she said.

In a panel discussion alongside Red Sea Global CEO John Pagano, Princess Reema said: “We all know that the health of our planet and our oceans and our ecosystems are all connected to our well-being.”

She said the ocean-related industries generate over $2.5 trillion economic value per year globally, supporting the livelihoods of 3 billion people in industries that include seafood, port construction, and coastal tourism.

The Saudi envoy reiterated that economies can grow “but not at the expense of the ocean,” adding that “the investment in the blue economy has a trifecta of positive impact.”

 She added: “This collaboration of well-being and economic investment in coastal communities really can be considered as part of the toolkit that can restore the damage that has been done to oceans. You don't have to have it separated. It's all one and the same.”

Pagano emphasized: “I think we've taken our oceans far too for far too long, for granted.”

 

Topics: FII8

Riyadh Air orders 60 next-generation Airbus A321 aircraft

Riyadh Air orders 60 next-generation Airbus A321 aircraft
Updated 30 October 2024
Nirmal Narayanan
Riyadh Air orders 60 next-generation Airbus A321 aircraft

Riyadh Air orders 60 next-generation Airbus A321 aircraft
  • Strengthening the operations of Riyadh Air is crucial for Saudi Arabia as the Kingdom is evolving itself as a global tourism destination
  • New order will also support the airline’s long-term goal of creating 200,000 jobs and delivering enhanced connectivity
Updated 30 October 2024
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Air, a subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund, has signed an agreement to purchase 60 Airbus A321neo single-aisle aircraft, as it plans to commence its operations in 2025. 

According to a press statement, the deal was signed by Tony Douglas, CEO of Riyadh Air, and Christian Scherer, CEO of Commercial Aircraft of Airbus, at the 8th Future Investment Initiative in the Kingdom’s capital city.  

Strengthening the operations of Riyadh Air is crucial for Saudi Arabia as the Kingdom is evolving as a global tourism destination, aligned with the economic diversification goals outlined in the Vision 2030 program. 

In September, the airline launched its first non-commercial flight from Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport as part of the certification process.

Last year, the airlines had ordered 39 Boeing 787 Dreamliners with options for 33 more, thus bringing the estimated fleet capacity to 132.

The Airbus A321neo airliner is widely considered the most sustainable and efficient aircraft in the aviation industry. AN/Abdulrahman bin Shalhuob

“We are pleased to embark on another key milestone in Riyadh Air’s journey with the carrier’s second major fleet order, this time in partnership with Airbus,” said Yasir Al-Rumayyan, governor of PIF and chairman of Riyadh Air. 

He added: “This deal underlines the airline’s ambitious intentions in advance of next year’s launch as it builds a comprehensive international network and establishes Riyadh as a major strategic global aviation hub.”

The Airbus A321neo airliner is widely considered the most sustainable and efficient aircraft in the aviation industry, and it is expected to fulfill Riyadh Air’s ambition to cover 100 destinations worldwide by the end of this decade, the press statement said. 

Riyadh Air added that the new order will also support the airline’s long-term goal of creating 200,000 jobs and delivering enhanced connectivity to Riyadh to the world. 

“This order will not only enable us to support economic growth in the aviation industry, it will also ensure Riyadh Air operates one of the most sustainable fleets in the industry and be instrumental in helping Saudi Arabia achieve its net-zero emissions goals,” said the CEO of Riyadh Air. 

Douglas added: “This deal strongly reinforces the positive economic impact of Saudi Arabia’s newest airline on both a global and local scale and helps facilitate the fast-growing local aviation ecosystem.” 

The chief of Commercial Aircraft at Airbus said that the latest generation A321neo aircraft will bring exceptional efficiency to Riyadh Air’s operations and comfort to its passengers. 

“We look forward to working together to support the incredible growth of Saudi aviation,” added Scherer. 

Topics: FII8 Riyadh Air

