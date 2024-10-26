Imaan Hammam pays tribute to Moroccan artistry at FTA Awards

DUBAI: Dutch-Moroccan-Egyptian model Imaan Hammam took to Instagram to talk about her experience delivering the opening remarks at the highly anticipated Fashion Trust Arabia Awards’ sixth event, which took place in Marrakech, Morocco.

The 28-year-old went on stage in a gorgeous black kaftan from Moroccan designer Selma Benomar. The heavily embroidered look highlighted Moroccan artistry and design, and paid tribute to the country’s royal family.

“So honored to open this year’s @fashiontrustarabia Awards here in the motherland,” wrote Hamman on Instagram. “Celebrating Arab artistry in the place where my roots run deep made this experience truly special. Proud to uplift the creativity that makes our culture unique. A special thank you to @selma_benomar_caftan for designing this gorgeous Moroccan custom-made caftan.”

Though Hammam was born and raised in Amsterdam, her mother is from Morocco and she visits the country frequently.

Hammam is one of the most in-demand models in the industry. She was scouted in Amsterdam’s Centraal Station before making her catwalk debut in 2013 by walking in Jean Paul Gaultier’s couture show.

Hammam has appeared on the runway for leading fashion houses, such as Burberry, Fendi, Prada, Bottega Veneta, Marc Jacobs, Moschino, Balenciaga and Carolina Herrera, to name a few, and starred in international campaigns for DKNY, Celine, Chanel, Versace, Givenchy, Giorgio Armani, Tiffany & Co. and more.

Some of the other celebrity guests at the Fashion Trust Arabia ceremony included Emirati singer Balqees Fathi, British model Jourdan Dunn, Egyptian-Dutch model Imaan Hammam, Lebanese-British fashion entrepreneur Karen Wazen and American-Lebanese supermodel Nour Arida.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia jewelry label APOA won a top prize at the awards ceremony.

The company, which won in the jewelry category, posted a picture on its Instagram Stories page of the award, with the caption: “Thank you to everyone who’s ever believed in us, supported us, wore our pieces, shared our story, and celebrated us tonight! We love you.”

The Riyadh-born brand was founded by Saudi Arabia princesses Mashael Khalid Al-Saud, Nourah Abdulaziz Al-Saud and Sarah Naif Al-Saud in 2023.

Since its launch in 2023, APOA — “injected with strong Saudi DNA” and inspired by culture, architecture, nature and travel — has dropped four eclectic collections, which the cousins call “chapters.”