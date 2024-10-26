You are here

Imaan Hammam pays tribute to Moroccan artistry at FTA Awards

Imaan Hammam pays tribute to Moroccan artistry at FTA Awards
Imaan Hammam wore a black kaftan from Moroccan designer Selma Benomar at the Fashion Trust Arabia Awards in Marrakech. (Getty Images)
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News
Imaan Hammam pays tribute to Moroccan artistry at FTA Awards

Imaan Hammam pays tribute to Moroccan artistry at FTA Awards
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News
DUBAI: Dutch-Moroccan-Egyptian model Imaan Hammam took to Instagram to talk about her experience delivering the opening remarks at the highly anticipated Fashion Trust Arabia Awards’ sixth event, which took place in Marrakech, Morocco.

The 28-year-old went on stage in a gorgeous black kaftan from Moroccan designer Selma Benomar. The heavily embroidered look highlighted Moroccan artistry and design, and paid tribute to the country’s royal family.

“So honored to open this year’s @fashiontrustarabia Awards here in the motherland,” wrote Hamman on Instagram. “Celebrating Arab artistry in the place where my roots run deep made this experience truly special. Proud to uplift the creativity that makes our culture unique. A special thank you to @selma_benomar_caftan for designing this gorgeous Moroccan custom-made caftan.”

Though Hammam was born and raised in Amsterdam, her mother is from Morocco and she visits the country frequently.

Hammam is one of the most in-demand models in the industry. She was scouted in Amsterdam’s Centraal Station before making her catwalk debut in 2013 by walking in Jean Paul Gaultier’s couture show.  

Hammam has appeared on the runway for leading fashion houses, such as Burberry, Fendi, Prada, Bottega Veneta, Marc Jacobs, Moschino, Balenciaga and Carolina Herrera, to name a few, and starred in international campaigns for DKNY, Celine, Chanel, Versace, Givenchy, Giorgio Armani, Tiffany & Co. and more. 

Some of the other celebrity guests at the Fashion Trust Arabia ceremony included Emirati singer Balqees Fathi, British model Jourdan Dunn, Egyptian-Dutch model Imaan Hammam, Lebanese-British fashion entrepreneur Karen Wazen and American-Lebanese supermodel Nour Arida.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia jewelry label APOA won a top prize at the awards ceremony.

The company, which won in the jewelry category, posted a picture on its Instagram Stories page of the award, with the caption: “Thank you to everyone who’s ever believed in us, supported us, wore our pieces, shared our story, and celebrated us tonight! We love you.”

The Riyadh-born brand was founded by Saudi Arabia princesses Mashael Khalid Al-Saud, Nourah Abdulaziz Al-Saud and Sarah Naif Al-Saud in 2023.

Since its launch in 2023, APOA — “injected with strong Saudi DNA” and inspired by culture, architecture, nature and travel — has dropped four eclectic collections, which the cousins call “chapters.”

Netflix charts Saudi Pro League's meteoric rise in new documentary

Netflix charts Saudi Pro League’s meteoric rise in new documentary
Updated 26 October 2024
Arab News
Netflix charts Saudi Pro League’s meteoric rise in new documentary

Netflix charts Saudi Pro League’s meteoric rise in new documentary
  • 6-episode ‘Saudi Pro League: Kickoff’ will launch on Nov. 21
  • Top players to feature include Ronaldo, Neymar and Benzema
Updated 26 October 2024
Arab News

DUBAI: Audiences across the world will soon get the inside scoop on all things Saudi Pro League with a new Netflix documentary series.

The show “Saudi Pro League: Kickoff” launches on Nov. 21 and will reveal how the league is fast developing into one of the world’s top competitions.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Netflix MENA (@netflixmena)

It will feature international legends including Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and Karim Benzema.

There will be exclusive interviews with players, managers and commentators, as well as in-depth stories and highlights from the 2023/2024 season.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Netflix MENA (@netflixmena)

The six-episode docuseries delves into the journey of five Saudi Arabia clubs — Al-Nassr, Al-Hilal, Al-Ittihad, Al-Ahli and Al-Ettifaq — as they compete for the coveted league title.

Others who will feature include Al-Ettifaq’s manager Steven Gerrard, Al-Hilal’s Salem Al-Dawsari, Al-Ahli’s Feras Al-Buraikan, Al-Ittihad’s Talal Haji and Al-Nassr’s Abdulrahman Ghareeb.

Book Review: 'Behave' by Robert Sapolsky

Book Review: ‘Behave’ by Robert Sapolsky
Updated 26 October 2024
Marco Ferrari
Book Review: ‘Behave’ by Robert Sapolsky

Book Review: ‘Behave’ by Robert Sapolsky
  • Sapolsky makes the reader eat their vegetables, so to speak, with the science, but the resounding feeling they are left with comes from the dessert
Updated 26 October 2024
Marco Ferrari

Robert Sapolsky is a Stanford neuroscientist who has spent much of his adult life studying the behavior of baboons in Africa.

Reflecting on the similarities between the savannah-dwelling primates and our own species, Sapolsky rose to YouTube fame with a series of Stanford lectures on human behavior in the early 2010s.

His 2017 New York Times bestseller “Behave” is the product of a lifetime of research, capitalizing on his internet popularity.

Structured into sections that attempt to explain human behavior over different spans of time — starting with studies of brain chemistry moments before an action takes place, and ranging all the way through to the history of human evolution — the book mixes in-depth scientific fact with broader views of culture and society.

If the reader can wade through the technical descriptions of dendrites, axons, and action potentials, they are rewarded with Sapolsky’s profound observations on what exactly it means to be human.

Without giving too much away, the scientific studies presented in the first half of the book are later revealed to be evidence for some of Sapolsky’s more unorthodox theories on free will, society, and the justice system which, if presented without the preceding pages of argument, might not be quite as digestible.

Sapolsky makes the reader eat their vegetables, so to speak, with the science, but the resounding feeling they are left with comes from the dessert: his heartfelt take on compassion, morality, and the progress that humankind is making in becoming kinder despite the darker aspects of our nature.
 

Saudi jewelry brand APOA among winners at Fashion Trust Arabia Awards in Morocco

Saudi jewelry brand APOA among winners at Fashion Trust Arabia Awards in Morocco
Updated 25 October 2024
Arab News
Saudi jewelry brand APOA among winners at Fashion Trust Arabia Awards in Morocco

Saudi jewelry brand APOA among winners at Fashion Trust Arabia Awards in Morocco
  • Brand founded by Saudi princesses in 2023 won the jewelry award
  • Al-Saud cousins are Mashael Khalid, Nourah Abdulaziz, Sarah Naif
Updated 25 October 2024
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia jewelry label APOA won a top prize at the highly-anticipated Fashion Trust Arabia Awards’ sixth edition in Marrakesh, Morocco, on Thursday night.

Some of the celebrity guests at the event included Emirati singer Balqees Fathi, British model Jourdan Dunn, Egyptian-Dutch model Imaan Hammam, Lebanese-British fashion entrepreneur Karen Wazen and American-Lebanese supermodel Nour Arida.

The company, which won in the jewelry category, posted a picture on its Instagram Stories page of the award, with the caption: “Thank you to everyone who’s ever believed in us, supported us, wore our pieces, shared our story, and celebrated us tonight! We love you.”

The Riyadh-based brand was founded by Saudi Arabia princesses Mashael Khalid Al-Saud, Nourah Abdulaziz Al-Saud and Sarah Naif Al-Saud in 2023.

Since its launch in 2023, APOA — “injected with strong Saudi DNA” and inspired by culture, architecture, nature and travel — has dropped four eclectic collections, which the cousins call “chapters.”

Fashion Trust Arabia 2024 Award Winners

Evening Wear: Yasmin Mansour

Ready-to-Wear: Nadine Mosallam

Accessories: Reem Hamed

Jewellery: Mashael Khalid Al-Saud, Nourah Abdulaziz Al-Saud and Sarah Naif Al-Saud (APOA)

Franca Sozzani Debut Talent Award: Sylwia Nazzal

Fashion in Tech Award: Batoul Al-Rashdan

Guest Country Spain Award: Xavi Garcia and Franx de Cristal

HIGHLIGHTS: Vian Sora's 'House of Pearls' at The Third Line in Dubai

HIGHLIGHTS: Vian Sora’s ‘House of Pearls’ at The Third Line in Dubai
Updated 25 October 2024
Arab News
HIGHLIGHTS: Vian Sora’s ‘House of Pearls’ at The Third Line in Dubai

HIGHLIGHTS: Vian Sora’s ‘House of Pearls’ at The Third Line in Dubai
Updated 25 October 2024
Arab News

DUBAI: Highlights from Vian Sora’s ‘House of Pearls,’ which opens at The Third Line in Dubai on Oct. 31.

‘Biomimicry III’

Iraqi-American artist Vian Sora’s latest show “House of Pearls” is a collection that — according to The Third Line, where the exhibition runs until Dec. 5 — uses “pearls as a metaphor for achieving stability and the needed structural integrity for life itself to regenerate.” In it, Sora “explores … caustic cycles, the solid and fluid violent states intrinsic to nature from which pearls grow.”

 

‘Olivine’

Sora left her home city, Baghdad, following the US invasion of Iraq. In “House of Pearls” she draws on her experience as an immigrant and a survivor of war and “reflects on the uncertainty and shifting boundaries of existence, capturing the physical, mental and emotional toll experiences across nations, cultures, and time.”

 

‘Exhale’

Sora begins each work with just three colors, which she builds on gradually to achieve up to 20 colors in a piece. They depict “imagined landscapes and seas marked with distorted Arabic calligraphy” and are intended to “capture the vulnerability and courage of displaced individuals.” Abstraction, Sora says, allows her to “dive into the subconscious in a way that is impossible to replicate through illustration.”  

HIGHLIGHTS: Best looks from Riyadh Fashion Week

HIGHLIGHTS: Best looks from Riyadh Fashion Week
Updated 25 October 2024
Arab News
HIGHLIGHTS: Best looks from Riyadh Fashion Week

HIGHLIGHTS: Best looks from Riyadh Fashion Week
Updated 25 October 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: A look at some of the designers that presented shows at the recently-concluded Riyadh Fashion Week.

Hindamme 

The Saudi ready-to-wear label, helmed by Mohammed Khoja, presented a collection that, Khoja told Arab News, “really ties in the past, present and future.” Inspiration came from the ancient petroglyphs found around the Kingdom. For the show’s finale, however, the label collaborated with Saudi creative Lina Malaika to create T-shirts worn by Saudi musician Mishaal Tamer and model Taleedah Tamer. “It says ‘Saudi Arabia is the future’ because it is the future — in all fields,” Malaika said. Khoja added: “I truly believe in this message, because the opportunities and what we can achieve are limitless.” 

 

Honayda 

Egyptian actress Nelly Karim walked for Honayda Sanafi’s luxury ready-to-wear brand, sporting a form-fitting black gown with Najdi veil and handcrafted 3D flowers, all inspired by Saudi heritage, according to Sanafi.   

 

Adnan Akbar 

The Jeddah-based label, which bills itself as “the first Saudi fashion house” and has been operating since 1970, showed a collection of typically elegant and sophisticated dresses, including this bridal gown.  

 

Tima Abid 

The Saudi couture designer’s collection was inspired, she told Arab News, by her garden. “People might think it’s a poor garden lacking in color,” she said, “but I see it as very rich because of the care and attention I give it.” That attention was exemplified by the intricate detailing on outfits such as this one. 

 

1886 

The Riyadh-based fashion house showed a striking streetwear collection for both men at women on the fifth and final day of Riyadh Fashion Week, one that was, according to the brand, “a fusion of elegance and modernity.”  

 

Atelier Hekayat 

The Jeddah-based label founded by sisters Alia and Abeer Oraif presented a collection they called “Hotel de Hekayat,” which, Alia said, was a story of “the journey of finding love.” Each of the 30 designs on show was supposed to represent a room in the ‘hotel.’ 

 

Kaf by Kaf 

Designer Kawthar Alhoraish’s label presented its Spring/Summer 2025 collection, which Alhoraish titled “Artificial Beauty.” Alongside the human models, Alhoraish also employed this ‘robot model’ to show off one of her designs inspired by nature. 

