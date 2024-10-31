NBK eyes partnerships in Saudi Arabia to tap Vision 2030 opportunities across diverse sectors

RIYADH: The National Bank of Kuwait is looking to partner with different companies in Saudi Arabia as the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 opens opportunities for financial partnerships, a senior executive said.
Speaking to Arab News on the sidelines of the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh, the General Manager of the National Bank of Kuwait in Saudi Arabia, Anas Al-Ubaid, highlighted that NBK has developed strong connections with key players, including other financial institutions.
“We have a good partnership with a lot of government bodies, corporates, and even private banking or high net worth individuals,” Al-Ubaid said.
He added: “We’re here on the market since 2006. We’re serving the market. We partnered up with the majority of the names in that market, even with banks. Once the opportunities arise, definitely we could partner up with them.”
Al-Ubaid also explained how the bank’s approach goes beyond traditional lending to provide customized financial solutions that meet specific client needs and support their business growth.
“The way we look at it here at NBK, it’s not just about lending. It’s about providing tailored financial solutions for our clients, serving their needs, and also helping them to grow their businesses,” he said.
Al-Ubaid continued: “There is no definite sector that we’re looking at. We’re looking at all areas that we could help with and help our partners in the markets.”
He added: “Our expertise is in tailoring solutions for clients, whether corporates or individuals,” highlighting NBK’s focus on customized financial services that support Vision 2030.
He further underlined that the Saudi market offers significant growth potential for banks, particularly as demand rises for customized financial solutions.
“I would say there’s a lot of opportunities in the markets for banks and financial institutions to grow in that area. Definitely. The market is eager to see more tailored solutions for clients, especially now the clients in Saudi,” Al-Ubaid said.
On the first day of the event, NBK signed four agreements worth $1.6 billion, underscoring the growing demand for sophisticated financial solutions within Saudi Arabia’s evolving market.
One agreement was inked with ACWA Power – worth SR2.6 billion ($690 million) – to support the company’s expansion in energy and water resource sectors across the Middle East and North Africa.
Additionally, NBK established an SR1.8 billion credit facility with Al Gihaz Contracting Co., helping fund the Kingdom’s largest energy storage project.
Agreements were also signed with Pan-Kingdom Holding Group and Alyusr Leasing to further their operational goals, with the deals valued at SR1 billion and SR750 million, respectively.