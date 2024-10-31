Red Sea Global secures $1.5bn for AMAALA infrastructure project

JEDDAH: Red Sea Global has announced the financial closing of a multi-utility infrastructure development project for the AMAALA destination, totaling around $1.5 billion.

The initiative, led by a consortium including Electricite de France or the EDF Group and Abu Dhabi Future Energy Co., or Masdar, alongside their partners Korea East-West Power Co., or EWP, and SUEZ, is set to position AMAALA as a luxury wellness destination on the Red Sea coast of Saudi Arabia. It is expected to welcome its first guests in 2025.

The financial close was achieved with the support of local and international financial institutions, including First Abu Dhabi Bank, Emirates NBD, and Riyad Bank, as well as Saudi National Bank and Alinma Bank, according to a statement from RSG, adding that the milestone highlights the consortium’s dedication to realizing AMAALA’s promise of unparalleled luxury, sustainability, and cultural enrichment.

Group CEO of RSG, John Pagano, said that they have demonstrated that large-scale tourism destinations can be powered using 100 percent renewable energy while providing luxury experiences for guests and strong financial returns for partners.

“This agreement with EDF, Masdar, EWP, and SUEZ means that we are on track to making AMAALA our second destination powered by sunlight, day and night.”

This achievement comes after the awarding of a 25-year multi-utility concession agreement with RSG in September 2023, which includes an option for extension. The deal encompasses the financing, engineering, and development, as well as construction, operation, maintenance, and eventual transfer of a multi-utilities infrastructure facility to support the AMAALA destination, RSG clarified.

The facility includes a fully optimized and decarbonized off-grid renewable energy system designed to generate electricity from a 250-megawatt solar photovoltaic park, 700MWh battery energy storage, and transmission and distribution lines. Additionally, it features a desalination plant with a capacity of 37 million liters of drinking water per day and wastewater treatment plants to secure the necessary base load.

The project is expected to prevent nearly 350,000 tonnes of CO2e emissions annually compared to typical infrastructures of this nature. It will also serve as a pioneering infrastructure initiative, ushering in a new era of eco-friendly luxury tourism.

Masdar CEO Mohamed Jameel Al-Ramahi highlighted the project’s innovative solutions, including solar power, energy storage, and desalination systems.

Beatrice Buffon, vice president, international division, and chairwoman and CEO of EDF Renewables, described the financial close as a significant achievement enabled by RSG’s support and the dedication of their team and partners.

She added that this initiative sets new standards for the EDF Group and should be replicable in other geographies. She also highlighted that the off-grid project will supply 65,000 people with carbon-free electricity and uninterrupted water access.

Commenting on the announcement, Kim Young-Moon, CEO of EWP said: “We are excited to announce the financial close of our renewable energy project in Saudi Arabia, a significant step in our commitment to a sustainable future.”

Young-Moon added that the project will reduce carbon emissions, improve air quality, and create jobs, boosting local economic growth.

“As we aim to lead the global energy transition, this project is a key milestone, driving innovation in the renewable energy sector and advancing our ambitious goals,” the executive said.

Pierre Pauliac, chief operating officer and executive vice president at SUEZ, said: “We are delighted to contribute to this strategic project for the development of Saudi Arabia. SUEZ will be part of the construction of all the water utilities equipment. In addition, the group will operate during the 25 years the state-of-the-art desalination plant to secure AMALAA’s access to drinking water, as well as the water networks.”

AMAALA will go beyond sustainability to have a regenerative impact on the environment. By 2040, the project plans to achieve a 30 percent net conservation benefit for local ecosystems.

This will be accomplished by enhancing biologically diverse habitats such as mangroves, seagrass, corals, and land vegetation, promoting biodiversity while contributing to carbon sequestration, according to the statement.

Upon completion, the luxury destination will feature over 4,000 hotel rooms across 30 hotels, and 1,200 high-end residential villas, apartments, and estate homes. It will also host a vibrant community of more than 15,000 residents and workers, creating a dynamic and sustainable living environment.