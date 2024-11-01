Saudi Arabia affirms high workplace safety standards in response to false reports

RIYADH: In response to false reports, Saudi Arabia’s government has affirmed that the Kingdom has one of the world’s lowest rates of workplace fatalities, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.
The National Council for Occupational Safety and Health issued a statement, carried by the SPA, highlighting that work-related fatalities stand at 1.12 per 100,000 workers.
“The International Labour Organization acknowledges this progress, highlighting … that Saudi Arabia has made significant advancements in improving occupational safety and health and reducing workplace accidents at the national level,” the council stated.
“Similar commendations have been offered by other reputable international organizations, including the International Institute of Risk and Safety Management and the British Safety Council.”
The council was created primarily to integrate national policies and global best practices for occupational safety and health in the workplace.
On the legislative side, Saudi Arabia’s labor laws have mandated that employers provide comprehensive health insurance including essential preventive, therapeutic and healthcare services for all employees, the council stated.
The statement added: “Regulations also restrict work under direct sunlight during the summer months and establish working hours in accordance with international standards set forth in relevant ILO agreements.
“We emphasize the importance of verifying information and sourcing it from credible outlets.”
Thousands of volunteers join Madinah’s green future drive
Updated 01 November 2024
SPA
MADINAH: Ayman bin Mohammed Al-Sayed, director general of the environment, water and agriculture branch in Madinah, has launched the “2024 National Planting Season” in the city.
The program extends the ministry’s nationwide campaign “We Plant for Our Future,” supporting sustainable environmental development and vegetation growth as part of the Saudi Green Initiative.
The regional campaign features 36 volunteer programs involving more than 1,800 female and male participants. Plans include planting 50,000 water-efficient and environmentally sustainable seedlings, comprising mesquites, thorn jujube and sweet acacia trees, alongside 20 other wild plant species, aiming to boost environmental and agricultural awareness.
The campaign’s first phase targets education facilities, Prince Sultan Military Medical City and the Saudi Authority for Industrial and Technology Zones, or Modon.
This effort focuses on expanding green spaces, streamlining planting processes, and encouraging community-wide participation in vegetation preservation and planting initiatives.
RIYADH: Boulevard World is offering an array of thrilling horror experiences, inviting visitors to embark on spine-chilling adventures filled with mystery and surprise.
One of its standout attractions, The Dolls' Trip, takes visitors into an abandoned doll factory hidden within an ancient Mexican pyramid. What starts as a school trip quickly turns into a nightmare as dolls come to life in the shadows, trapping visitors in dark, labyrinthine tunnels.
Along the way they encounter eerie scenes such as the abandoned bus and the doll workshop, in which the lifeless figures seem poised to awaken. This adventure accommodates groups of eight, ensuring an exhilarating experience.
In the Egypt zone, the Mystery of the Nile adventure plunges visitors into the depths of ancient Egyptian history.
Aboard a boat navigating a mystical river, guests face mummies that shake the boat violently. As they journey through narrow bridges and corridors filled with traps, hieroglyphic symbols light up the walls, accompanied by spine-tingling sounds. This experience features stunning visual and sound effects, keeping participants on high alert throughout.
Pyramid Trail, which is also in the Egypt zone, challenges visitors with puzzles and obstacles deep inside an ancient pyramid. The adventure begins in a laser-filled room in which participants must carefully maneuver to avoid detection.
They then board a conveyor belt adorned with hieroglyphic symbols, dodging moving obstacles. The journey concludes with leaps over circular trampolines above a snake-themed pit.
Meanwhile, The Vampire Hotel awaits visitors to the Italy zone, where an Italian-inspired design sets a dark and eerie atmosphere. The journey begins in a haunted elevator that leaves participants with an unsettled feeling.
As they navigate the dim corridors, visitors encounter sticky walls, with curtains and furniture moving mysteriously. The highlight of the experience is the coffin room, where guests are invited to lay inside coffins. The hotel also boasts a dining room resembling a chilling movie scene.
Boulevard World’s horror attractions promise unparalleled thrills during Riyadh Season 2024, offering visitors the chance to explore new levels of fear and excitement at every turn.
Saudi humanitarian relief agency signs $10.4 million Ukraine aid deal
Updated 01 November 2024
SPA
RIYADH: The Saudi aid agency KSrelief has signed a cooperation agreement worth more than $10.4 million with the UN High Commissioner for Refugees to provide shelter assistance to internally displaced people affected by the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.
The funding will be used to provide 11,000 shelter kits, 2,400 rapid heating kits and a host of essential building materials to insulate homes during the winter. Almost 49,000 people are set to benefit.
The agreement was signed at the agency’s headquarters in Riyadh by Ahmed bin Ali Al-Baiz, KSrelief’s assistant supervisor for operations and programs, and Kelly Clements, UNHCR’s deputy high commissioner.
Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, who heads KSrelief and is an adviser at the Royal Court, was also present.
The deal is part of the Kingdom’s ongoing efforts to provide humanitarian aid to displaced people and refugees around the world.
Saudi, Bahraini officials review King Fahd Causeway expansion plans
Updated 01 November 2024
SPA
MANAMA: Saudi Interior Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef and his Bahraini counterpart, Lt-Gen. Sheikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al-Khalifa, conducted a joint inspection on Thursday of the King Fahd Causeway connecting the two kingdoms.
The officials were welcomed by Eastern Province Deputy Gov. Prince Saud bin Bandar and Suhail Abanmi, who heads both the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority and the causeway’s board of directors.
During the tour, Prince Abdulaziz and Sheikh Rashid reviewed ongoing development projects, focusing on expanded processing facilities and increased capacity measures designed to enhance cross-border travel efficiency, in line with Saudi-Bahraini Coordination Council guidelines.
The 25-km long King Fahd Causeway is a series of bridges and causeways connecting AlKhobar in eastern Saudi Arabia and Al Jasra island in Bahrain. It was constructed in 1981 and opened to traffic in April 1985.
First AlUla World Archaeology Summit Symposium 2024 unearths past for the present and future
Updated 01 November 2024
Jasmine Bager
ALULA: Antiquity came alive here at the first AlUla World Archaeology Summit Symposium 2024 titled “Moving Forward: Past, Present and Future in the Archaeology and Heritage of Mobile Communities.”
Held on Oct. 30 and 31, it was organized by the Royal Commission for AlUla and is a part of the new biennial series aimed at fostering global dialogue among experts in archeology and cultural heritage.
This year’s symposium provided a platform for in-depth discussions on the interactions between mobile and settled communities, with participants sharing global research, case studies and best practices.
The event took place at Maraya, the world’s largest mirrored building, which has 9,740 glass panels reflecting AlUla’s desert and landscape.
Built in 2019, Maraya has become an iconic part of AlUla’s cultural scene, hosting concerts, exhibitions and events that showcase both modern and traditional Saudi Arabia culture.
It was the perfect place to quite literally reflect on the past, while living in the present and looking to the future.
Reflecting on the symposium’s theme of mobility, organizers also addressed the global experience of halted movement during the recent COVID-19 global pandemic.
The theme of this year’s symposium encouraged critical examination of past and present mobility, from prehistory onward, as people have moved for various reasons; to access scarce resources, adapt to environmental pressures and respond to socio-political instability.
Speakers from six continents gathered to discuss topics including trade, commerce, climate change and conflict — all of which have shaped mobile communities throughout history.
The symposium highlights included keynote addresses by Willeke Wendrich from the University of California, Los Angeles, Stefano Biagetti from Pompeu Fabra University, UNESCO’s Peter DeBrine, and Khalid Alasmari from King Saud University.
Attendees visited archeological sites in Khaybar and Tayma and participated in panels and workshops focused on Saudi Arabia’s expanding role in archaeology.
In addition, the symposium program featured a new, specially-curated showcase of recent archaeological discoveries in AlUla, along with a preview of a world-first exhibition that will include artifacts from the Museo Archeologico Nazionale di Napoli in Italy.
Ekhlass Al-Qananweh, who holds a doctorate in Northwest Semitic epigraphy, expressed delight at attending the symposium.
“I have a deep interest in antiquities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and journeyed here from Jordan to the architectural marvel that is Maraya to attend this gathering of the sharpest minds in the world of archaeology,” she told Arab News.
“In addition to the talks, I look with keen interest at the extremely qualified upcoming generation of archeologists — many of whom are in attendance — and I’m particularly interested in the vital participation of Saudi women in the field of archeological studies and in managing heritage and preserving it.”
During an Arab News interview, Adam Ford, cultural-heritage content expert at the royal commission, emphasized AlUla’s global significance and why it was chosen as host of the symposium.
“It is the World Archaeology Summit — it’s not an AlUla Summit. We want the world to come to us to discuss the world,” he said.
“The local community should be regarded as research partners with us,” he said, reiterating the RCU’s commitment to involving indigenous populations in preserving their heritage and amplifying it worldwide.
Ford also shared personal insights on the continuity of human experience across millennia. “We stand on the shoulders of giants … millions of actions and decisions and mistakes made by people of the past all culminate to now.”
He said that “although we will never meet these people,” their stories and choices continue to shape humanity’s present, emphasizing a universal pattern to endure, overcome challenges and pass on knowledge to future generations.
Certainly, if the lands could speak, they would echo stories that date back thousands of years when Lihyanite and Nabataean kingdoms reigned.
Today, AlUla contains lush oases, mountains and ancient heritage sites — as well as a thriving modern society. The best-known location in AlUla is Hegra, Saudi Arabia’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site.
A 52-hectare ancient settlement, Hegra was the principal southern city of the Nabataean kingdom. It comprises more than 100 well-preserved tombs, many with elaborate facades cut out of the sandstone outcrops surrounding the walled urban settlement.
In addition, AlUla is home to ancient Dadan, the capital of the kingdoms of Dadan and Lihyan, which is considered to be one of the most developed cities of the first millennium B.C.E. in the Arabian Peninsula.
There is also Jabal Ikmah, an open-air library with hundreds of inscriptions and writings, which has been listed on UNESCO’s Memory of the World Register.
AlUla Old Town, a hodgepodge, labyrinth of more than 900 mudbrick homes, dotted with small businesses developed from at least the 12th century, was selected as one of the world’s Best Tourism Villages in 2022 by UN Tourism.
Abdulrahman Alsuhaibani, vice president of culture at the RCU, spoke about AlUla’s unique heritage in light of the symposium, describing it as “a crossroads for connection, cultural and knowledge exchange.”
“Today, AlUla is one of the world’s most active areas for archeological exploration, with over 30,000 areas of archeological interest identified and more than a dozen active research projects,” he said.
“We established this event to become a progressive and leading platform for dialogue and collaboration, holding the first gathering in 2023 with an alternate format of symposium one year and summit the next.
“We are already laying the groundwork to build on the momentum of this event and for AWAS 2025.”