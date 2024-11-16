Saudi Fund for Development marks 50 years with efforts in emerging economies

RIYADH: As the world is being divided by geopolitical tensions and wars, Saudi Arabia’s development fund is extending a helping hand to emerging nations through soft loans and grants.

Established in 1974, the Saudi Fund for Development has supported more than 800 projects worth $20 billion in over 100 countries.

As it celebrates 50 years since it was founded, the fund’s offerings for developing nations show no signs of slowing down.

Here are the highlights of its activities in the first nine months of 2024.

Water project to Benin

In February, SFD signed a memorandum of understanding with Benin to allocate a $5 million grant to support the implementation of the fifth phase of the Saudi Program for Drilling of Wells and Rural Development.

According to a press statement, the water project is expected to overcome the effects of drought in 37 villages across the West African nation.

“The project will contribute to the growth and prosperity of the infrastructure sector, provide access to water and food security, maintain public health, and reduce environmental pollution, to help achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, specifically SDG 6, clean water and sanitation,” said SFD.

The fund’s development cooperation with Benin started in 2008, with it providing soft loans to finance six development projects and programs worth more than $145 million in the country over the past sixteen years.

Supporting Turkiye’s education sector

In February, SFD signed a $55 million loan agreement with Turkiye to rehabilitate five public schools covering an area of approximately 55,000 sq. meters.

The project will equip these schools with the necessary equipment and resources to protect them against earthquake damage, ensuring the continuity of their quality and efficiency, according to a statement.

Over the past four decades, SFD has financed nine development projects and programs in Turkiye, worth over $300 million, in multiple sectors including energy, health, agriculture, and education.

Empowering transport sector in Tunisia

Earlier this year, the fund signed a development loan agreement worth $55 million to renew and develop the railway network for phosphate transportation in Tunisia.

According to a press statement, the project will help renew approximately 190 km of the system, support increasing the capacity for transporting phosphate, and contribute toward Tunisia’s economic growth by creating direct and indirect job opportunities.

Loan to support clean energy growth in Pakistan

In March, SFD signed two development loan agreements totaling to $101 million to finance the establishment of the Shounter Hydropower and the the Jagran-IV Hydropower Projects in Pakistan.

A loan worth $66 million is intended to construct the 48-megawatt Shounter Hydropower station and connect it to the country’s national electricity grid.

This project also involves dam construction, water diversion and purification structures, powerhouse development and discharge tunnel construction.

The second loan, amounting to $35 million, will help establish the Jagran-IV Hydropower Project, which is set to have a capacity of 22 MW. This project entails the construction of dam, powerhouse, water diversion and purification building, as well as the provision of generators, transformers, necessary equipment, and transmission lines.

“These two agreements mark a continuation of efforts to boost clean energy projects in Pakistan, addressing challenges posed by conventional energy and its associated financial costs,” said SFD.

It added: “Additionally, they underscore the significance of clean energy and its contribution to fostering vital opportunities for sustainable development, aiming to support social development, stimulate economic growth, and meet population basic needs.”

In 2023, SFD financed oil derivatives worth $1 billion for Pakistan, when the South Asian nation was facing a tough economic situation amid dwindling forex reserves and rapidly depreciating national currency.

Supporting energy sector in Saint Kitts and Nevis

In April, SFD signed another development loan agreement worth $40 million to bolster the energy sector in Saint Kitts and Nevis.

According to a press statement, the loan centers on the financing of the expansion of the Needsmust Power Plant Project in the island nation. The project entails the establishment of a state-of-the-art dual-fuel power generation station with a capacity of 18 MW.

“This initiative is poised to significantly enhance the country’s energy production capabilities, contributing to a flexible hybrid power generation platform. It emphasizes efficiency improvements, utilization of clean fuel, and a pivotal step toward sustainable energy practices,” said SFD.

Aid to disaster-affected communities in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

To support the disaster-affected communities in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, the SFD in April signed a $50 million developmental loan agreement with the Caribbean nation.

According to a press statement, the agreement aims to finance the construction and rehabilitation of buildings and facilities affected by natural disasters in the country.

“The goal is to enhance the sustainability and resilience of these structures to withstand future disasters and climate change effects. The project encompasses furnishing and equipping buildings with necessary equipment, including the establishment of four health care facilities, construction of primary and secondary schools, government buildings, and rehabilitation of damaged houses by volcano, among other infrastructure works,” said SFD.

SFD enters El Salvador and Nicaragua

In June, SFD forayed into El Salvador and Nicaragua by signing developmental loan agreements with these nations.

The fund signed a $83 million deal with El Salvador to fund a water treatment and biogas power generation project in the Central American country.

“The project will treat wastewater that currently flows into the Acelhuate River, while also producing biogas for renewable electricity generation. Expected to benefit over 1.2 million people, it will significantly increase El Salvador’s renewable energy capacity, and contribute to environmental sustainability,” said SFD.

#Infographic | A first developmental step; for effective sustainable development #SFD Signed the first development loan agreement worth $103 million; to support the health sector in the Republic of #Nicaragua.#ProsperTogether pic.twitter.com/UqisoTrZPp — الصندوق السعودي للتنمية (@SaudiFund_Dev) June 7, 2024

In the same month, the fund signed another developmental loan agreement worth $103 million with Nicaragua to finance the development of the Carlos Centeno Departmental Hospital in the Central American nation.

According to a press statement, the fund will be used to construct a 25,000-sq.-meter hospital with a capacity of 300 beds, serving the surrounding regions.

The facility will also include specialized clinics for surgery, comprehensive child immunization, training and qualification of medical personnel, emergency departments, and a full range of integrated health care services.

Supporting socio-economic growth in Dominica

In September, SFD signed a developmental loan agreement worth $41 million with Dominica to enhance socio-economic growth in the country.

The agreement aims to rehabilitate seven main streets in Roseau, which will help improve road connectivity, reduce congestion, enhance safety and access to basic services, as well as facilitate the smoother movement of people and goods, according to a press statement.

#Video | The signing ceremony for the first development loan agreement worth $41 million, provided by #SFD to finance the Infrastructure Rehabilitation project in the capital, Roseau, of the Commonwealth of #Dominica.#ProsperTogether#SFD50 pic.twitter.com/rxLkdQWMJ6 — الصندوق السعودي للتنمية (@SaudiFund_Dev) September 15, 2024

The loan will also contribute to commercial and residential development and create numerous job opportunities.

In the same month, SFD also signed a deal worth $25 million to co-finance the development of renewable energy infrastructure in the Solomon Islands.

The financing initiative aims to reduce dependency on fossil fuels and promote sustainable development in the Oceanian nation.