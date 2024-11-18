UNCCD COP16: Saudi Arabia announces Green Zone to combat land degradation

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will host a special UN forum to combat desertification with the introduction of a dedicated Green Zone and thematic days for the first time in the event’s history.

As part of its presidency of the UN Convention to Combat Desertification COP16, the Kingdom has announced a dedicated area focused on raising global awareness about land degradation, while enabling key decision-makers from scientific, non-governmental, political, business, and at-risk communities to find and fund lasting solutions.

The Green Zone will host thematic days designed to rally action on critical issues, including agri-food systems and finance, during the conference set to take place from Dec. 2-13 at Boulevard Riyadh City.

This initiative aligns with the Saudi Green Initiative target to turn 30 percent of the Kingdom’s land into nature reserves, plant 10 billion trees, and restore 40 million hectares of degraded land.

“Land degradation, desertification and drought impact almost every corner of the planet, and every living being on it, from the species at risk of extinction to the lives and livelihoods impacted by severe drought,” said Osama Faqeeha, deputy minister for environment at the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, and adviser to the UNCCD COP16 Presidency.

“Saudi Arabia will host the first-ever UNCCD COP16 Green Zone to mobilize the international community and maximize the opportunity during December’s conference of delivering lasting global change,” he added.

There will also be a Blue Zone, which along with its green counterpart will feature seven thematic days designed to foster action and dialogue among key stakeholders.

Land Day will focus on land restoration initiatives and nature-based solutions, while the Business for Land Forum will bring together international leaders to discuss the economic importance of sustainable land practices.

Finance Day will address ways to close the financing gap in land degradation, along with a special ministerial dialogue and innovations in Sustainable Land Management financing. Governance Day will focus on improving women’s land rights and address policy issues surrounding land tenure and resource governance.

Agri-Food Systems Day will spotlight food security, crop resilience, and sustainable farming. Resilience Day will explore water scarcity, drought resilience, and early warning systems for sand and dust storms.

People’s Day will feature a youth caucus to engage young people, as 1 billion people under 25 in regions dependent on land and natural resources for jobs and livelihoods face significant challenges.