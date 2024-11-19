Jordan wholesale trade price index increases 1.3% in first 9 months of 2024

RIYADH: Jordan’s wholesale trade price index increased by 1.31 percent year-on-year during the first nine months of 2024, driven primarily by higher prices for goods such as agricultural raw materials and tobacco, according to the country’s Department of Statistics.

The index reached 107.97 points, up from 106.40 points in the same period of 2023.

The largest contributor to the increase was the agricultural raw materials, grains, food, beverages, and tobacco category, which saw a rise of 3.35 percent. This was followed by a 1.47 percent increase in the fuel, metals, construction materials, and supplies group.

Other sectors showed more modest growth, including a 0.21 percent rise in machinery, equipment, and supplies, a 0.14 percent increase in textiles, clothing, personal, and household goods, and a slight 0.04 percent increase in motor vehicles, parts, and motorcycles.

In the third quarter of 2024, the wholesale trade price index rose by 1.41 percent year on year, reaching 107.97 points compared to 106.47 points during the same period in 2023.

The rise was driven mainly by a 3.16 percent increase in the agricultural raw materials, grains, food, beverages, and tobacco group, as well as a 2.48 percent rise in the fuel, metals, and construction materials group. Prices for textiles, clothing, personal, and household goods rose by 0.62 percent, while motor vehicles, parts, and motorcycles saw a 0.28 percent decline.

Machinery, equipment, and supplies prices decreased by 0.64 percent. On a quarterly basis, the index increased by 0.11 percent compared to the previous quarter, with the largest gains seen in agricultural raw materials (up 0.82 percent) and textiles, clothing, personal, and household goods (up 0.18 percent).

Jordan’s inflation this year has been shaped by both domestic and global factors. From January to October, the consumer price index rose by 1.56 percent, reaching 110.58 points compared to 108.88 points during the same period in 2023. Key contributors to inflation included an 11.6 percent surge in personal item prices, a 7.34 percent increase in water and sanitation services, as well as higher costs in union dues, rental prices, and tobacco products.

The industrial sector also played a role in driving inflation, with Jordan’s industrial production index rising by 0.48 percent through September. This increase was led by strong growth in the mining sector (up 8.34 percent) and electricity production (up 5.41 percent), while manufacturing output declined by 0.28 percent.

External factors, such as rising global food and energy prices, regional instability, and changes to subsidies and taxes, have contributed to price volatility, affecting wholesale trade and broader economic trends in Jordan.

Tourism, which accounts for about 12 percent of the country’s gross domestic product, has been particularly hard hit by regional conflicts. A report by Reuters noted that visitor numbers to popular sites like Petra have dropped dramatically, from around 4,000 per day to just 400.