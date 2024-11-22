You are here

Oil Updates – crude heads for weekly gains as Ukraine war intensifies

Brent crude futures fell 65 cents, or 0.88 percent, to $73.58 a barrel by 4:12 p.m. Saudi time. Shutterstock
Reuters
Reuters
LONDON: Oil prices inched lower on Friday, but were on track for a weekly rise of nearly 4 percent, as an intensifying war in Ukraine returned a geopolitical risk premium to oil markets.

Brent crude futures fell 65 cents, or 0.88 percent, to $73.58 a barrel by 4:12 p.m. Saudi time. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell by 66 cents, or 0.94 percent, to $69.44 per barrel.

Pressuring prices on Friday, eurozone business activity took a surprisingly sharp turn for the worse this month as the bloc’s dominant services industry contracted and manufacturing sank deeper into recession.

Kazakhstan’s largest oilfield, Tengiz, is scheduled to return to full production in early December, Russian news agency Interfax reported on Friday, while elsewhere Kazakhstan’s energy ministry said it plans to produce 90 million tonnes of oil in 2025, up from 88 million tonnes in 2024.

Both contracts are set for gains of nearly 4 percent this week, as Moscow steps up its Ukraine offensive after Britain and the United States allowed Kyiv to strike deeper into Russia with their missiles.

“The Russia-Ukraine escalation has raised geopolitical tensions beyond levels seen during the year-long conflict between Israel and Iran-backed militants,” Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen said on Friday.

He added that rising refinery margins and an incoming cold snap had also supported distillate refinery profit margins, and wider oil prices, this week.

The Kremlin said on Friday that a strike on Ukraine using a newly developed hypersonic ballistic missile was a message to the West that Moscow will respond harshly to any “reckless” Western actions in support of Ukraine.

Ukraine has used drones to target Russian oil infrastructure, for instance in June, when it used long-range attack drones to strike four Russian refineries.

“What the market fears is accidental destruction in any part of oil, gas and refining that not only causes long-term damage but accelerates a war spiral,” said PVM analyst John Evans.

Also supporting prices this week, China announced policy measures on Thursday to boost trade, including support for energy product imports, amid worries over US President-elect Donald Trump’s threats to impose tariffs.

China’s crude oil imports are set to rebound in November, according to analysts, traders and ship tracking data.

COP29 enters final hours amid key negotiations on climate finance and carbon markets

COP29 enters final hours amid key negotiations on climate finance and carbon markets
MANAL AL-BARAKATI
MANAL AL-BARAKATI

BAKU: As COP29 nears its conclusion, negotiators are working intensively to finalize agreements that could significantly advance global climate action. 

Hosted in Baku, Azerbaijan, the conference has focused on critical issues such as climate finance, adaptation strategies, and the operationalization of carbon markets under the 2015 Paris Agreement. 

Although decisions remain in draft form, the discussions signal progress on aligning global efforts with the urgent need to combat the climate crisis.

Saudi Arabia has emerged as a key player, leveraging its growing diplomatic influence and domestic climate initiatives to shape the outcomes.

Push for equitable climate finance

One of the most pressing topics at COP29 has been the New Collective Quantified Goal on climate finance. 

Negotiators are seeking to establish a framework that mobilizes $1.3 trillion annually by 2035 to support developing nations in addressing climate change. 

This new goal reflects the escalating financial demands of both mitigation and adaptation efforts, with developing countries requiring $215 billion to 387 billion annually for adaptation alone through 2030.

Saudi Arabia has been a vocal advocate for equitable financing mechanisms, emphasizing the need for practical pathways to unlock funds for countries that bear the brunt of climate impacts yet have limited resources. 

The Kingdom has supported calls for reforming global financial institutions to reduce barriers such as high borrowing costs and restrictive conditions. This aligns with Saudi Arabia’s broader position that climate finance must be accessible and targeted to the most vulnerable nations.

Domestically, Saudi Arabia has backed its advocacy with action. The Kingdom has committed significant investments to its Saudi Green Initiative, which includes billions of dollars for renewable energy projects, reforestation, and environmental restoration. 

These initiatives underscore Saudi Arabia’s dual focus on addressing domestic climate challenges and contributing to global solutions, according to the draft resolution. 

“Through initiatives like the Saudi Green Initiative, the Kingdom has committed to reducing regional emissions by more than 10 percent and leading the planting of 50 billion trees across the Middle East to combat desertification and foster environmental sustainability,” the document stated.

Speeches came to an end as negotiations at COP29 in Baku reached their final hours. AN Photo/Abdulrahman Bin Shulhub

Carbon Markets: A Saudi priority

Discussions on Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, which governs international carbon trading, have been another focal point of COP29. 

Saudi Arabia has taken a prominent role in shaping the rules for carbon markets, advocating for frameworks that promote transparency and equitable participation.

Under Article 6.2, which covers bilateral cooperation, and Article 6.4, which establishes a centralized mechanism for trading carbon credits, Saudi negotiators emphasized the importance of avoiding double-counting emissions reductions and ensuring environmental integrity. 

These safeguards are essential for building trust in the carbon market as a tool for accelerating emissions reductions.

In the draft resolution on financing released by the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change it is outlined that “Saudi Arabia emphasizes the importance of transparency and equitable participation in Article 6 mechanisms, ensuring that developing nations can benefit from international carbon trading frameworks.”

The Kingdom’s engagement in these discussions reflects its broader ambition to become a regional hub for carbon trading. The Kingdom is advancing projects in carbon capture, utilization, and storage, positioning itself as a leader in leveraging market-based solutions to achieve climate goals. 

These efforts align with the Saudi Green Initiative’s targets for emissions reductions and renewable energy expansion.

A commitment to adaptation

While mitigation often dominates global climate discussions, COP29 has seen renewed attention to adaptation – an area where Saudi Arabia has also contributed actively.

Negotiators are working to refine the Global Goal on Adaptation by developing measurable indicators to track progress.

These metrics aim to ensure that adaptation efforts are effective and responsive to the needs of vulnerable communities.

“Saudi Arabia continues its focus on promoting energy efficiency, a critical pillar of its sustainability agenda, as highlighted by top officials during COP29 discussions,” reads the draft resolution.​

The Kingdom has supported these efforts, emphasizing the importance of integrating local knowledge and traditional practices into adaptation strategies. The Kingdom’s approach aligns with its domestic priorities, which include enhancing resilience to desertification and water scarcity, challenges exacerbated by its arid climate, the document added.

Inclusivity and collaboration

Inclusivity has been a central theme at COP29, and Saudi Arabia has demonstrated its commitment to ensuring diverse voices are part of the climate conversation. The Kingdom supported the draft Baku Workplan, which aims to elevate indigenous peoples and local communities in climate governance.

Domestically, Saudi Arabia has prioritized inclusivity through education and workforce development programs that prepare youth and women for leadership roles in green industries. 

These initiatives are part of broader reforms under Vision 2030, which aims to diversify the economy while ensuring equitable opportunities for all citizens.

COP29 began on Nov. 11. AN Photo/Abdulrahman Bin Shulhub

Regional leadership

Saudi Arabia’s influence extends beyond its national borders. Through the Middle East Green Initiative, the Kingdom is fostering regional cooperation to combat climate change.

The initiative includes ambitious goals to plant 50 billion trees across the Middle East and reduce regional emissions by more than 10 percent.

At COP29, these efforts were presented as examples of how regional action can amplify global progress.

By working closely with other Gulf Cooperation Council countries, Saudi Arabia is also driving investments in renewable energy projects that enhance energy security and sustainability. 

These partnerships underscore the Kingdom’s role as a regional leader in climate action, capable of catalyzing collective efforts to address shared challenges.

Challenges and opportunities ahead

As COP29 approaches its conclusion, much remains to be finalized. The draft decisions on climate finance, carbon markets, and adaptation reflect significant progress but also underscore the complexity of reaching consensus among diverse stakeholders.

Saudi Arabia’s contributions to these discussions demonstrate its ability to balance domestic priorities with international leadership. By advocating for equitable solutions, advancing regional cooperation, and showcasing its own climate successes, the Kingdom has positioned itself as a key player in shaping the global response to climate change.

The conference has marked an important step forward in the global fight against climate change. The agreements under discussion – particularly those on finance and carbon markets – highlight the growing recognition that collective action is essential to achieving the Paris Agreement’s goals.

Saudi Arabia’s active participation in these negotiations underscores its evolving role as a climate leader. 

Saudi cement sales up 5% to 12.84m tonnes amid sustainability drive

Saudi cement sales up 5% to 12.84m tonnes amid sustainability drive
Dayan Abou Tine
Dayan Abou Tine

RIYADH: Cement sales in Saudi Arabia saw an annual increase of 4.93 percent in the third quarter of 2024, reaching 12.84 million tonnes, according to recent data.

Figures released by Al-Yamama Cement showed that 96.18 percent of these sales were domestic, with only 3.82 percent being exported.  

The data covers 17 Saudi cement companies, with Al-Yamama Cement holding the largest share of domestic sales at 12.47 percent, amounting to 1.54 million tonnes, despite experiencing a 27.18 percent decline during the period.

With the successful acquisition of Hail Cement Company by Qassim Cement Company, QCC now leads the market with the highest share among its peers at 13.37 percent, or 1.65 million tonnes, moving Al-Yamama Cement to second place.

Saudi Cement, Southern Cement and Yanbu Cement held 8.96 percent, 8.49 percent and 8.18 percent shares of the domestic market respectively.

The highest growth in domestic sales was recorded by Umm Al-Qura Cement, which saw a 69 percent increase to 372,000 tonnes during this period, despite holding a relatively small 3 percent market share.

City Cement’s local sales rose by 52.69 percent annually to 739,000 tonnes, while Tabuk Cement experienced a 27.3 percent increase, reaching 429,000 tonnes.  

In terms of cement exports, Saudi Cement dominated with 80.45 percent of total shipments, amounting to 395,000 tonnes this quarter.  This figure represents a 13.18 percent increase compared to the same quarter last year.   

Najran Cement accounted for 11 percent of exports for the quarter, totaling 54,000 tonnes, marking a 24 percent decline. Eastern Cement with 8.55 percent share saw a 133 percent rise in exports, reaching 42,000 tonnes. 

Saudi Arabia also exported 1.08 million tonnes of clinker during this period, marking a 41 percent decline compared to the same period last year.

Clinker, a crucial intermediate product in cement production, is commonly exported due to its cost-effectiveness. It is more economical to ship it to other countries for final processing into cement than to produce the finished product and then export.

According to a report by AlJazira Capital, the total utilization rate of the cement sector in Saudi Arabia stood at 72.8 percent in September. 

This figure represents the proportion of the cement production capacity that is actively being used to meet demand.

A utilization rate of 72.8 percent indicates that, on average, the cement industry in Saudi Arabia is using just over two-thirds of its available production capacity.

Saudi Arabia is a prominent player in the global cement industry, ranking among the top 10 producers worldwide. The Kingdom’s production capacity has been bolstered by significant investments to meet both domestic demand and export opportunities.

Key factors driving Saudi Arabia’s cement industry include its robust infrastructure development, housing projects, and initiatives under Vision 2030, which aim to diversify the economy and reduce reliance on oil revenues.

Saudi Arabia’s path to decarbonization

In October, Saudi Arabia’s cement sector took a significant leap towards decarbonization with the announcement of a joint venture between the UK’s Next Generation SCM and Nizak Mining Co., a subsidiary of City Cement.

The collaboration is focused on producing supplementary cementitious materials locally, utilizing an innovative, energy-efficient technology.

This new method requires only one-sixth of the fuel compared to conventional cement production and operates at lower temperatures, significantly reducing operational costs and carbon emissions.

The technology already demonstrates a 99 percent reduction in emissions, producing just 8 kg of CO2 per tonne of calcined clay, compared to the global average of 600 kg per tonne.

The joint venture is part of the Kingdom’s broader decarbonization strategy, which is aligned with Vision 2030 and the Saudi Green Initiative.

As part of these proposals, the Kingdom has set an ambitious goal of cutting carbon emissions by 278 million tonnes annually by 2030.

This venture, which will have its first production plant in Riyadh, is expected to produce up to 700,000 tonnes of low-carbon supplementary cementitious materials in its second year of operations, starting in 2025.

The project is also crucial for the domestic production of low-carbon concrete, as traditional SCM alternatives, like fly ash and slag, are not readily available in Saudi Arabia.

The venture will not only help Saudi Arabia meet its sustainability targets but also strengthen its position as a regional hub for low-carbon materials, generating both economic and environmental benefits.

Speaking in October, Majed Al-Osailan, CEO of City Cement, emphasized the long-term impact of the project, stating that it will create jobs, improve access to sustainable building materials, and create export opportunities for the Kingdom.

According to a study by the Boston Consulting Group in September, Saudi Arabia stands to gain a significant competitive advantage in the global cement industry as the sector moves toward decarbonization through carbon capture and storage.

The competitive dynamics of the industry are shifting due to the high costs associated with CCS, which is essential for achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

One of the primary factors influencing future competitiveness is a plant’s proximity to CO2 storage sites.

Cement plants located within 200 km of CCS hubs could see abatement costs reduced by half compared to those located farther away.

This geographical advantage will be crucial in determining cost competitiveness on a global scale.

Saudi Arabia, with its lower energy costs, is well-positioned to capitalize on this advantage according to the study. The Middle East, in general, benefits from cheaper energy, which could give Saudi plants a $20 per tonne cost advantage in CCS over the global median.

This would allow Saudi Arabia to emerge as a key export hub in the global cement market. 

Plants in the Kingdom that can minimize their CCS abatement costs will be internationally competitive, particularly as global trade dynamics shift and demand grows for low-carbon cement.

Moreover, Saudi Arabia’s energy infrastructure and strategic location near key shipping routes bolster its potential as a regional and global supplier of cement.

With substantial investments in CCS technology and renewables, the Kingdom could not only meet domestic demand but also serve international markets more efficiently, securing its position in the evolving global cement trade.

As the cost of CCS implementation rises, the global competitive landscape will be reshaped, with plants closer to CO2 storage hubs and renewable energy sources becoming more attractive.

Saudi Arabia’s competitive edge, therefore, lies in its ability to leverage its energy resources and strategic location, potentially making it a leader in the export of low-carbon cement solutions.

Saudi Arabia’s GACA ushers in new era of passenger experience with AI

Saudi Arabia’s GACA ushers in new era of passenger experience with AI
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s aviation authority is revolutionizing the passenger experience by incorporating artificial intelligence into its services, in alignment with the nation’s strategic aviation plan, a senior Saudi official said.

At the 2024 Global Civil Aviation Forum in Shanghai, Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Dahmash, vice president of the General Authority of Civil Aviation for Quality and Passenger Experience, highlighted the authority’s ongoing initiatives designed to improve passenger satisfaction.

A session dedicated to GACA’s role in enhancing the passenger experience featured international experts and focused on the authority's efforts to align with Saudi Arabia's aviation strategy and Vision 2030.

The discussion underscored Saudi Arabia's use of data analytics and AI to transform the aviation sector, supporting the National Aviation Strategy and the broader Vision 2030 objectives. This approach is part of the Kingdom's goal to achieve excellence in both aviation services and infrastructure.

The National Aviation Strategy serves as a roadmap to solidify Saudi Arabia’s position as a global leader in tourism, business travel, and logistics. Built around three core pillars — empowering national tourism, improving domestic aviation, and aligning with Vision 2030 — the strategy aims to enhance interconnectivity, increase the market share of national carriers, and expand airport infrastructure.

By leveraging its strategic location and investment potential, Saudi Arabia’s aviation strategy directly contributes to Vision 2030, which aims to strengthen services and bolster the travel and logistics sectors.

Al-Dahmash noted that to achieve the National Aviation Strategy’s ambitious goals, which include tripling passenger traffic to 330 million annually by 2030, Saudi Arabia is prioritizing major infrastructure projects.

This includes constructing new airports, such as the King Salman International Airport, and expanding existing ones to accommodate the surge in passenger numbers. Alongside this, there is a strong focus on improving operational efficiency and enhancing the overall passenger experience.

In this context, GACA is actively developing and implementing programs to meet evolving passenger expectations. One such innovation is the introduction of AI-powered systems that manage and monitor passenger flow, tracking wait times across Saudi airports.

Additionally, the “Bagless Traveler” initiative is transforming the travel process by enabling passengers to complete check-in and baggage handling from their accommodation. During its pilot phase, the service successfully assisted over one million passengers, with more than 2 million bags processed without incident.

Al-Dahmash also emphasized the importance of regulatory frameworks that GACA has implemented, noting that these efforts have significantly improved services at Saudi airports, leading to higher levels of passenger satisfaction. This success has garnered recognition, with several airports receiving local and international awards.

Moreover, GACA has presented its innovative passenger experience programs at global conferences, sharing its best practices with civil aviation authorities worldwide, demonstrating how others can leverage these advancements for similar success.

Closing Bell: Saudi main index slips to close at 11,840

Closing Bell: Saudi main index slips to close at 11,840
REEM WALID 
  • Parallel market Nomu gained 681.17 points, or 2.28%, to close at 30,540.28
  • MSCI Tadawul Index lost 4.52 points, or 0.30%, to close at 1,486.82
REEM WALID 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index slipped on Thursday, losing 27.40 points, or 0.23 percent, to close at 11,840.52. 

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR5.39 billion ($1.43 billion), as 98 of the stocks advanced and 131 retreated. 

The Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu gained 681.17 points, or 2.28 percent, to close at 30,540.28. This comes as 63 of the listed stocks advanced, while 23 retreated. 

The MSCI Tadawul Index lost 4.52 points, or 0.30 percent, to close at 1,486.82. 

The best-performing stock of the day was Al-Baha Investment and Development Co., whose share price surged 10 percent to SR0.33. 

Other strong performers included Saudi Reinsurance Co., with a 7.05 percent increase in its share price to SR43.30, and Saudi Chemical Co., which saw its share price rise 5.46 percent to SR10.24. 

Saudi Cable Co. recorded the largest decline, with its share price dropping 4.02 percent to SR97.90. 

CHUBB Arabia Cooperative Insurance Co. also saw its stock fall 3.13 percent to SR49.50. 

Naseej International Trading Co. experienced a 2.64 percent drop in its share price, which fell to SR92.30. 

On the announcements front, Saudi Awwal Bank has disclosed its intention to issue an SR-denominated Additional Tier 1 Sukuk through a private placement in the Kingdom, as part of its SR20 billion Additional Tier 1 Sukuk issuance program. 

According to a Tadawul statement, the bank has appointed HSBC Saudi Arabia as the sole lead manager for the proposed offer. The statement said the purpose of the issuance is to strengthen the bank’s capital base and support the achievement of its long-term strategic objectives. 

The amount and terms of the sukuk will be determined at a later stage, based on market conditions at that time. 

Saudi Awwal Bank closed the session at SR31.40, down 0.63 percent. 

The Saudi Investment Bank has announced the completion of its US dollar-denominated Additional Tier 1 capital sustainable sukuk offering under its Additional Tier 1 capital sukuk program. 

A bourse filing revealed that the offer is valued at $750 million, comprising 3,750 sukuk with a par value of $200,000 each and a return of 6.275 percent. 

The sukuk have a perpetual maturity, callable after five years. Settlement of the sukuk issuance is scheduled for Nov. 27, and the sukuk will be listed on the London Stock Exchange’s International Securities Market. 

Saudi Investment Bank closed the session at SR13.88, down 0.29 percent. 

Aramco to increase borrowing, focus on dividend growth, CFO says

Aramco to increase borrowing, focus on dividend growth, CFO says
Reem Walid
Reem Walid

RIYADH: Saudi Aramco plans to increase borrowing and focus on enhancing its dividend distribution strategy, revealed the company’s chief financial officer. 

In an interview with Bloomberg, Ziad Al-Murshed explained that this move is part of the company’s efforts to optimize its capital structure. 

Aramco is considered one of the pillars of the Saudi economy, encompassing the entire oil production chain, from hydrocarbon extraction to energy generation, as well as refining and commercial distribution activities.  

“You’ll see us do a couple of things. One is, just take on more debt compared to use of equity,” Al-Murshed said during the interview. 

“It’s nothing to do with the dividend, it is optimizing our capital structure so that we end up with a lower weighted average cost of capital,” he added. 

Aramco returned to the debt market earlier this year after a three-year hiatus, raising $9 billion in two separate issuances. In June, it launched a $6 billion offering of dollar-denominated bonds, followed by a $3 billion issuance of Islamic bonds in September.   

The CFO noted: “We had the luxury of sitting out those three years until the market became conducive.” 

Al-Murshed provided insight into how the company increased its dividend by 4 percent in each of the past two years and is now paying over $81 billion in base dividends. 

“We’re looking for it to be progressive over the years,” he said, adding that the company’s free cash flow supports this strategy. 

While the company plans to issue debt regularly, Al-Murshed emphasized that it will not be overly frequent and revealed that Aramco has no plans to sell more debt for the remainder of 2024. 

“We want to be active, but we don’t want to be too active,” he said. 

The CFO further clarified that the company’s decision to sell debt is primarily aimed at broadening its investor base. 

Al-Murshed did not specify whether Aramco would borrow to support its dividend payments, which are set to total $124 billion this year, exceeding the company’s earnings. 

Earlier this month, Aramco reported a net profit of SR103.37 billion ($27.52 billion) for the third quarter of 2024, exceeding analyst expectations, which had projected a median net income of $26.9 billion. 

However, in a statement released at the time, the company noted a 15.4 percent decline in net profit compared to the same period in 2023, attributed to challenging market conditions, including lower prices for crude oil, refined products, and chemicals. 

Aramco’s vision remains to be the world’s leading integrated energy and chemicals company, operating in a safe, sustainable, and reliable manner.   

