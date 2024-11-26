Saudi Arabia grants operator license for 1st international marina to Jeddah yacht club

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia has granted an operator license for its first international harbour to Jeddah Yacht Club and Marina, boosting tourism and strengthening its position as a leading regional and global maritime hub.

On Nov. 26, the Saudi Red Sea Authority announced that it had submitted the license to the organization, which is owned by Sela, a company under the Public Investment Fund.

Mohammed Bukhari, vice president of the coastal tourism operations at SRSA, presented the license to Amer Daggag, head of destinations at Sela, at the headquarters of the Jeddah-based club.

In line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, the authority began working in 2021 to develop and regulate the coastal tourism sector.

Its efforts include issuing licenses and permits, creating policies and strategies, and assessing infrastructure needs, as well as preserving the marine environment, attracting investments, and promoting navigational and marine tourism activities.

In a statement, SRSA said the move is part of its efforts to develop a thriving coastal tourism sector by issuing licenses and permits and establishing guidelines, rules, and standards for marinas’ development, management, and operation.

The release added that the initiative aims to encourage participation in these activities, attract and support investors, and promote coastal tourism projects along the Red Sea.

In May, SRSA granted licenses for three tourist marinas: the Al-Ahlam Marina in Jeddah, the Al-Ahlam Marina in Jazan, and the Red Sea Marina in Jeddah.

The authority emphasized that regulating marina operations would enhance the quality of services for tourists and visitors while protecting and sustaining the marine environment, emphasizing that these operators must adhere to international standards to obtain their licenses.

SRSA also issued its first maritime tourism agent license to Cruise Saudi, a company owned by PIF, as part of its broader role in enabling tourism.

The licensed agent was stated to provide services to yachts and cruise ships, ensuring the sustainable development of marine tourism and facilitating vessel movements within the Kingdom’s waters in accordance with the highest environmental standards and practices.

Last year, the Saudi Sailing Federation and Sela signed a memorandum of understanding at JYC to enhance cooperation between the two parties. Under the agreement, Sela committed to providing consultancy services and logistical support for SSF events and activities held at the Jeddah Yacht Club and Marina.

Sela also agreed to collaborate with SSF to establish a strategic partnership to manage races and events at JYC. The agreement allows SSF to benefit from the JYC training academy, offering educational programs for those seeking to develop their sailing skills.

In December 2023, JYC hosted the first America’s Cup race on the Red Sea, which was attended by Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, minister of sport, along with dignitaries from across the Kingdom, the world’s top professional sailors, and global enthusiasts.