India’s Vedanta Copper to invest $2bn in Saudi mining sector

Saudi Arabia’s 2025 education plan boosts Chinese learning, nurtures gifted talent

RIYADH: Around 102,000 students in Saudi Arabia will learn Chinese annually in public schools, while three new institutions for the gifted will open as part of the Kingdom’s 2025 education plans.

According to the Ministry of Finance’s budget report, the education sector has been allocated SR201 billion ($53.50 billion), representing 16 percent of the government’s expenditures for the coming year.

According to Mansoor Ahmed, an independent adviser in various sectors including education: “Saudi Arabia’s higher education sector is the largest individual education market across the Arabian Gulf region with a staggering 2 million students enrolled in 2022.”

He said: “Notably, 95 percent of these students are enrolled in public and semi-public institutions, underlining a significant reliance on the public sector for higher education. This reliance is attributed to the perception of higher quality and job prospects offered by public institutions.”

According to Ahmed, the government’s funding allocation for this sector is expected to shift higher education demand towards fields like AI, robotics, and renewable energy, while focusing more on R&D to address skills gaps and align education with job market needs.

This funding aims to promote comprehensive education, enhance learning within families and communities, and equip individuals with the skills necessary for national development and workforce readiness.

It was announced in September that Saudi Arabia had begun teaching the Chinese language to primary and middle school students to equip learners with valuable skills and promote cultural appreciation.

Pupils are now learning Mandarin, with 175 educators teaching the language as part of an agreement between the Kingdom and China. The program aims to improve job prospects and academic opportunities, particularly for those interested in studying at Chinese universities.

The initiative aligns with Saudi Vision 2030 and China’s growing global influence, further strengthening the trade and cultural ties between the two nations, according to the Ministry of Education.

The program started with pilot schools and will gradually expand to include high school students by 2029. Educators from both nations view the initiative as a “win-win,” promoting cultural exchange and enhancing communication between the two countries.

Key projects for Saudi Arabia’s education sector in 2025, as mentioned in the Kingdom’s budget for the coming fiscal year, include increasing kindergarten enrollment to 40 percent to help achieve the Vision 2030 target of 90 percent while addressing the need for specialized teaching staff.

There are also plans to expand enrollment for students with disabilities and build sports halls for girls in public schools.

According to Ahmed: “In Saudi Arabia, approximately 293,000 children are identified with various disabilities. The National Transformation Program 2020 aims to ensure that 200,000 children with disabilities aged 6-18 would benefit from specialized education programs and support services.”

Ahmed noted that under the Rights of Students with Disabilities and Equal Participation in Education or RSEPI, all children with disabilities in Saudi Arabia are guaranteed free and appropriate education, encompassing individual education plans, early intervention programs, and transition services.

He also highlighted the increasing private sector interest in this area, exemplified by Amanat’s acquisition of a 60 percent stake in the Human Development Co. for SR220.3 million.

The company is a major provider of special education and care services in the Kingdom, operating nine schools, 22 daycare centers, and rehabilitation clinics across six provinces.

The Kingdom aims to raise the percentage of accredited training institutions to 39 percent while establishing three new academic facilities dedicated to nurturing gifted students in areas such as sports and technology, with one school set to open in Riyadh.

Saudi Arabia’s focus on education and the significant investment in this sector reflects its commitment to diversifying its economy and empowering its youth to contribute to the Kingdom’s future growth.

This emphasis on education is driven by the country’s long-term Vision 2030 goals, which seek to transition away from oil dependency and create a knowledge-based economy.

Saudi Arabia has recognized that education plays a central role in shaping the future of its citizens, particularly the younger generation. This has led to a series of reforms aimed at improving the quality of schooling, increasing access to education, and fostering specialized skills.

As the Kingdom seeks to boost industries beyond oil, there is a clear need for a skilled workforce in technology, renewable energy, healthcare, and entertainment sectors.

The Saudi government has also been encouraging international collaboration in the education sector to enhance its global competitiveness. For example, opening branches of prestigious universities, such as Arizona State University, is part of a larger strategy to elevate the country’s standing in the global education rankings.

This is intended to provide students with access to world-class education and attract international talent to the Kingdom.

Main 2024 achievements for education sector

The Ministry of Finance’s budget report shows that the significant investment in the Kingdom’s education sector has played a key role in the sector’s notable achievements.

For instance, three Saudi universities have now ranked among the top 200 globally, with King Saud University advancing into the top 100 in the prestigious Shanghai rankings.

In addition, the percentage of higher education graduates entering the workforce within six months of graduation has increased to 43 percent, a jump from 32 percent in 2023, highlighting the country’s efforts to improve job readiness among graduates.

Saudi Arabia is also enhancing its educational institutions’ credibility, with four training facilities receiving institutional accreditation to support the Human Capability Development Program and raise the overall national education standard.

On the infrastructure front, three Saudi cities—Madinah, Al-Ahsa, and King Abdullah City in Thuwal—have been included in UNESCO’s Network of Learning Cities.

These cities aim to foster a more holistic and inclusive learning environment, offering educational opportunities for all ages and helping to equip citizens with the necessary skills for national development and workforce participation.

Furthermore, Saudi Arabia is expanding its research and development capabilities with the establishment of 40 centers dedicated to innovation, technology, and creativity.

These centers will promote research and entrepreneurship, fueling the growth of new ideas and inventions. In 2024, the Kingdom saw a 10 percent increase in the enrollment of gifted students, with 28,264 scholars now participating in the National Program for Gifted Identification.

Additionally, the country achieved six international awards in areas such as technical activity, innovation, and education.

In terms of physical infrastructure, Saudi Arabia is investing heavily in the construction of new educational facilities. A public-private partnership initiative is developing 30 schools in Madinah to create modern and efficient educational facilities.

In November, PwC Middle East announced the acquisition of Emkan Education, a Saudi consultancy specializing in education and skills development advisory services. The partnership is seen as a significant step toward building a future-ready education system in the Kingdom.

The acquisition adds Emkan’s experienced professionals, including three prominent Saudi female education leaders, to PwC’s Middle East schooling practice.

This integration will strengthen PwC’s regional capabilities and support Saudi Arabia’s goal of fostering innovation, empowering citizens, and driving economic transformation.