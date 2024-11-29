You are here

  • Home
  • Hojlund scores 2 for Manchester United to give Amorim winning home debut in Europa League

Hojlund scores 2 for Manchester United to give Amorim winning home debut in Europa League

Hojlund scores 2 for Manchester United to give Amorim winning home debut in Europa League
Manchester United’s Rasmus Hojlund (No. 9) celebrates scoring their third goal with Manuel Ugarte during the Europa League match against Bodo/Glimt at Old Trafford Thursday. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/847ud

Updated 12 sec ago
AP
Follow

Hojlund scores 2 for Manchester United to give Amorim winning home debut in Europa League

Hojlund scores 2 for Manchester United to give Amorim winning home debut in Europa League
  • Amorim: I see what everybody sees: good moments, difficult moments
  • Tottenham continued to show inconsistent form as they were held 2-2 at home by struggling Roma
Updated 12 sec ago
AP
Follow

Rasmus Hojlund scored twice as Manchester United fought back to beat Norwegian team Bodo/Glimt 3-2 in the Europa League on Thursday to give new manager Ruben Amorim a victory in his first game at Old Trafford.

Hojlund also set up the opening goal scored by Alejandro Garnacho in the opening minute of the game, but United still had to stage a comeback in order to stay unbeaten in the competition with two victories and three draws.

“I see what everybody sees: good moments, difficult moments,” Amorim told TNT Sports “There was some confusion in the end, trying to hold on to the result, but the lads did a great job. They ran, they pressed, they tried to do the things we have worked on in the last three days and we won.”

After the visitors took a 2-1 lead, Hojlund equalized just before halftime and then scored the winner five minutes into the second half from close range, tapping in a cross from Manuel Ugarte.

After leaving Portuguese leaders Sporting Lisbon to replace the fired Erik ten Hag as United manager, Amorim made his debut in charge of United in a 1-1 draw at Ipswich in the English Premier League with Marcus Rashford scoring 81 seconds into the game.

In the Europa League, the goal came even sooner.

Hojlund intercepted a back pass to goalkeeper Nikita Haikin to allow Garnacho to put United ahead in the fist minute.

Hakon Evjen equalized in the 19th minute with a perfectly directed first-time left-foot strike from the edge of the area and Philip Zinckernagel gave the Norwegian champion the lead, finishing off a fast counter after Tyrell Malacia failed to stop him. Malacia made his first senior appearance in 550 days and was substituted at halftime by Diogo Dalot.

Tottenham continued to show inconsistent form as they were held 2-2 at home by struggling Roma. Tottenham lost 3-2 to Galatasaray in the previous round, then beat Manchester City 4-0 away in the Premier League, and gave up a late equalizer against Roma.

Captain Son Heung-min gave Spurs an early lead with a fifth-minute penalty but Evan N’Dicka pulled Roma level in the 20th. Brennan Johnson restored the lead for Tottenham in the first half but the hosts couldn’t hang on as Mats Hummels salvaged a draw in stoppage time.

Earlier, Athletic Bilbao cruised past Elfsborg 3-0 in the Europa League on Thursday to join Lazio and Frankfurt at the top the 36-team standings,

Lazio missed a chance to remain the only team with a perfect record after five games as they were held 0-0 by Ludogorets at Stadio Olimpico. In Spain, Adama Boiro, Benat Prados and Gorku Guruzeta all scored for Bilbao.

Frankfurt, the 2022 Europa League winner, won 2-1 at Midtjylland.

Like in the new-look Champions League, the top eight teams after the eight-round league phase advance directly to the round of 16 in March, and teams placed from ninth to 24th enter a playoffs in February.

Among other results, Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce rebounded from their first defeat at Alkmaar (3-1) with a 2-1 win at Slavia Prague, Rangers won 4-1 at Nice, Ajax lost 2-0 to Real Sociedad and Braga eased past Hoffenheim 3-0.

Galatasaray drew 1-1 away at AZ Alkmaar after Victor Osimhen equalized for the Turkish club before halftime with his third goal in his last two Europa League games. Sven Mijnans scored early for Alkmaar, which finished the game with 10 men after substitute Kees Smit was sent off in injury time.

Georges Mikaukadze scored two goals while substitute Corentin Tolisso and Malick Fofana added one each for Lyon to rout host Qarabag 4-1.

Maccabi Tel-Aviv ended a four-game losing run with a 3-1 victory over Besiktas in a game that was played at a neutral venue in Debrecen, Hungary, after Turkish authorities decided not to host match.

That decision followed unrest after Maccabi’s recent Europa League game in Amsterdam, where at least five fans were injured in violent street attacks, after their team’s 5-0 loss to Ajax.

The game was played without fans at the request of Hungarian authorities.

Gavriel Kanichowsky, Dor Perets and Weslley Patati had a goal apiece for the Israeli team, while Rafa Silva netted for Besiktas.

Dynamo Kyiv lost its fifth straight game, this time 2-1 to Viktoria Plzen. The consolation goal for the Ukrainian team, scored by Vladyslav Kobaiev in stoppage time, was the first for Dynamo in the competition.

Conference League

Chelsea have been cruising the the third-tier Conference League with the fourth win from four after beating Heidenheim 2-0.

In a matchup between two teams that were perfect, Christopher Nkunku broke the deadlock in the second half from close range before Mykhailo Mudryk roofed the second from inside the area.

Chelsea midfielder Cesare Casadei received his second yellow card in stoppage time and was sent off.

Legia Warsaw remained the only other perfect team after a 3-0 win at Omonia.

Topics: football Manchester United

Related

Manchester United fans in favor of leaving Old Trafford
Sport
Manchester United fans in favor of leaving Old Trafford
Manchester United target Amorim after axing Ten Hag
Sport
Manchester United target Amorim after axing Ten Hag

Jeddah Corniche Circuit hosts main trial sessions ahead of SAL Jeddah GT Race 2024

Jeddah Corniche Circuit hosts main trial sessions ahead of SAL Jeddah GT Race 2024
Updated 28 November 2024
Arab News
Follow

Jeddah Corniche Circuit hosts main trial sessions ahead of SAL Jeddah GT Race 2024

Jeddah Corniche Circuit hosts main trial sessions ahead of SAL Jeddah GT Race 2024
  • European GT4 Series, supported by the R-Ace Club, began free practice sessions with 3 periods
  • Circuit also hosted the first, second official trial sessions for Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe supported by AWS
Updated 28 November 2024
Arab News

JEDDAH: The Jeddah Corniche Circuit on Thursday hosted official trials for the SAL Jeddah GT Race 2024, dubbed the world’s fastest street circuit, taking place in Saudi Arabia for the first time on Nov. 29-30.
The European GT4 Series, supported by the R-Ace Club, began their free practice sessions with three periods: The first started at 1:00 p.m., the second at 4:00 p.m. and the third concluded at 7:00 p.m.
Each session lasted one hour in preparation for the two-day race, which is being organized by the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation and Motorsports Company, under the supervision of the Ministry of Sport.
The circuit also hosted the first and second official trial sessions for the Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe supported by AWS, a media statement said.
The first session began at 2:15 p.m., and the second followed at 5:15 p.m., with each lasting 90 minutes. The endurance race, known as the “six-hour race,” covers a distance of 1,000 km.
Bronze category trials for the Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe supported by AWS were launched at 8:45 p.m. and lasted one hour.
As the SAL Jeddah GT 2024 competitions start tomorrow, the qualifying trials for the European GT4 Series supported by the R-Ace Club will take place at 2:15 p.m. and last one hour.
The second trial session, lasting 45 minutes, will start at 6:00 p.m. and determine the starting positions for the first European GT4 Series race, which will begin at 10:00 p.m. and last one hour.
The fan zones include various entertainment areas, children’s zones, interactive games, virtual reality experiences and carnival-style games.

Topics: Jeddah Corniche Circuit SAL Jeddah GT Race 2024

Related

Jeddah Corniche Circuit to host SAL Jeddah GT Race 2024 on Nov. 29-30
Sport
Jeddah Corniche Circuit to host SAL Jeddah GT Race 2024 on Nov. 29-30
Excitement builds for SAL Jeddah GT Race 2024
Sport
Excitement builds for SAL Jeddah GT Race 2024

Saudi Sailing Federation hosts Junior Global Sailing Yacht Challenge Championship

Saudi Sailing Federation hosts Junior Global Sailing Yacht Challenge Championship
Updated 28 November 2024
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Sailing Federation hosts Junior Global Sailing Yacht Challenge Championship

Saudi Sailing Federation hosts Junior Global Sailing Yacht Challenge Championship
  • SSF’s CEO Samia Baghdadi sees event as historic moment for sailors, teams from around the world
  • ‘Hosting these two major global championships at the Jeddah Yacht Club will significantly impact the sport’s growth in Saudi Arabia,’ Baghdadi says
Updated 28 November 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: World Sailing, which was formerly the International Sailing Federation, has selected Jeddah Yacht Club to host the 2024 Junior Global Sailing Yacht Challenge Championship, organized by the Saudi Sailing Federation, which takes place from Nov. 29 to Dec. 2.
The Women’s Global Sailing Yacht Challenge Championship event will follow from Dec. 5-8.
The events reflect the successes of the Saudi Sailing Federation and are significant milestones in the federation’s efforts to promote sailing in Saudi Arabia.
Quanhai Li, the president of World Sailing, said: “We are thrilled to host these unique races at such an exceptional venue. This championship marks the first event organized by the International Sailing Federation in Saudi Arabia.”
He added it reflected the Kingdom’s commitment to developing diverse sports while enhancing its international standing.
He said: “Sailing is one of the fastest-growing sports globally, and through this event we see a fantastic opportunity to promote and develop sailing in the region.”
Samia Baghdadi, the SSF’s CEO, sees the event as a historic moment for sailors and teams from around the world.
Baghdadi said: “It’s an extraordinary opportunity to explore Jeddah’s potential as a vibrant hub for marine sports. We are working to promote sailing.
“Hosting these two major global championships at the Jeddah Yacht Club will significantly impact the sport’s growth in Saudi Arabia. We are excited to welcome all teams who participate in this remarkable event.”
David Graham, the CEO of World Sailing, said: “Selecting the Jeddah Yacht Club to host the 2024 Junior and Women’s Global Sailing Yacht Challenge Championships is a significant step in our efforts to elevate the sport on a global scale.”
The Red Sea region offers opportunities for developing programs that can benefit individuals across the Gulf, Africa, and beyond, according to Graham.
He added: “This event will serve to inspire those passionate about sailing.”
The SSF aims to raise awareness and foster a culture of sailing within the community.

Topics: World Sailing International Sailing Federation Jeddah Yacht Club Saudi Sailing Federation

Related

Jeddah to host three major sailing championships this year
Sport
Jeddah to host three major sailing championships this year
A lack of wind forces scuttles first Olympic sailing medal races, leaving sailors broiling
Sport
A lack of wind forces scuttles first Olympic sailing medal races, leaving sailors broiling

Saudi Arabia’s T20 World Cup hopes end in defeat against Qatar

Saudi Arabia’s T20 World Cup hopes end in defeat against Qatar
Updated 28 November 2024
SUBAS HUMAGAIN
Follow

Saudi Arabia’s T20 World Cup hopes end in defeat against Qatar

Saudi Arabia’s T20 World Cup hopes end in defeat against Qatar
  • Hosts register 6-wicket victory over Kingdom to book ticket to next round
  • Qatar successfully chase target of 166 in 17.5 overs
Updated 28 November 2024
SUBAS HUMAGAIN

DOHA: Saudi Arabia’s hopes of qualifying for the final round of the 2026 Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup have ended after the team lost to Qatar in the final league match of their Asia Qualifier B in Doha.
The hosts registered a six-wicket victory over Saudi Arabia on Thursday to book their ticket to the next round.
Qatar successfully chased their target of 166 in 17.5 overs after putting the Kingdom in to bat first at the University of Doha for Science and Technology Cricket Ground.
A win would have been enough for Saudi to advance to the next round ahead of Qatar, but the hosts batted well enough to achieve their goal.
Saudi Arabia’s middle order failed to capitalize on the start given by their openers as the side ended up with 165-6 in 20 overs. Opener Abdul Waheed top scored with 34 runs off 27 balls, hitting two fours and two sixes before getting out in the ninth over.
His brother, Faisal Khan, scored 18 off 11 balls and was the first wicket to fall in the fourth over.
Abdul Manan Ali (24), Usman Khalid (18), and Waji Ul Hassan (20) all got starts but could not convert their knocks into big ones. Abdul Wahid hit two fours and a six in his 20-ball 27 while Muhammad Jabir picked up three wickets for Qatar.
In reply, Saqlain Arshad started off well for the hosts, hitting four fours and two sixes in the powerplay. He hit one more maximum before being caught out for 45 runs off 32 balls in the seventh over.
Player of the Match Mohamad Ahnaff saw two more batters return to the pavilion before he opened fire against Saudi’s spin attack. He hit five sixes and two fours to crown an excellent spell of form, going on to complete his third half-century of the tournament before getting out soon after reaching the milestone.
Muhammad Tanveer’s experience came in handy as he made sure his team did not falter. Tanveer scored 35 runs off 22 balls, with two fours and two sixes. Mohammed Hisham Shaikh took three wickets for Saudi Arabia but it was not enough to save his side from defeat.
The UAE had already qualified for the next stage before their last match, and retained their perfect win record in the tournament by beating Bahrain by eight wickets, finishing top of the standings with 12 points.
Qatar took second spot with 10 points, with Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and Thailand completing the top five with six points each. Cambodia opened their account in the final match with a consolation win over Bhutan, who claimed no points.
The UAE and Qatar will now join Qualifier A sides Malaysia and Kuwait in the regional final. Samoa and Japan are representing the East Asia-Pacific region, with Nepal, Oman, and Papua New Guinea competing in the regional finals.

Topics: T20 Cricket World Cup Saudi Arabia Qatar

Related

Saudi Arabia to launch professional cricket league: SACF chief
Sport
Saudi Arabia to launch professional cricket league: SACF chief
T20 Blind Cricket World Cup kicks off in Pakistan today sans India’s participation
Pakistan
T20 Blind Cricket World Cup kicks off in Pakistan today sans India’s participation

Fragility, strength and uncertainty at cricket’s margins

Fragility, strength and uncertainty at cricket’s margins
Updated 28 November 2024
Follow

Fragility, strength and uncertainty at cricket’s margins

Fragility, strength and uncertainty at cricket’s margins
  • From IPL ‘mega-auction’ to the more humble sixes events, the sport continues to exist at opposite extremes
Updated 28 November 2024
Jon Pike

Last week’s column considered two of cricket’s extremes. At one end were teams dreaming of qualifying for upcoming World Cups. At the other end were ongoing geopolitics between India and Pakistan. Their latest standoff carries the threat that the 2025 Champions Trophy, scheduled to be hosted by Pakistan next February, will be postponed or changed in shape. Despite more saber-rattling in the last week, a resolution has not been found. A much-needed schedule of play is required by teams, broadcasters and the Pakistan Cricket Board, among others.

It is not surprising that the Board of Control for Cricket in India might have diverted its eyes from the need to find a resolution for a few days. On Nov. 24 and 25, it held its player auction for the 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League. Jeddah was selected as the venue for this glitzy affair. Much has been read into this choice of location. Some have interpreted it as evidence of an imminent surge of Saudi investment in cricket. Irrespective of location, the event is another example of cricket’s ability to generate extremes.

This year’s auction is a “mega-auction,” which occurs every three years. It allows for a reset, in that each of the 10 franchises is allowed to retain only six players, thereby giving them an opportunity to rebuild their squads. In the intervening years, teams can retain as many players as they like, before a “mini-auction.” In this year’s mega-auction, a final number of 577 registered players were put forward for auction, 367 Indians and 210 overseas.

As reported elsewhere in Arab News, the auction opened with two sets of six marquee players. They receive special focus based on their abilities, past performances and stature. It was not long before records were broken. Each year seems to produce a new most expensive player. Last year it was Mitchell Starc, who was sold for $2.9 million. This year it is India’s wicketkeeper-batter, Rishabh Pant, who was bought by Lucknow Super Giants for $3.19 million. An aggregate $757 million was spent.

It is not just a matter of buying top players. Purchases are designed to optimize the dynamics of team strategy, leadership potential, skills balance and the development of young, mainly Indian, talent. This year’s extreme example was the purchase of 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi for $0.1 million.

Far away from this extravaganza lies another world of cricket, existing at the very margins. Regular readers will recall my annual trip in April to the Chiang Mai International Sixes. Those who organize this tournament also hold another one in November, called the Gymkhana Sixes, which is based largely on local Thais and expatriates. Previously, between 2008 and 2016, a tournament had been held in Bangkok, Then, it was titled the Thailand International Sixes and played at Harrow International School.

One of its leading lights was Mike Maher, an inveterate cricket sixes organizer via his Asian Cricket Sixes Tour. After 2016, the Harrow facility was no longer available and an alternative venue proved to be unsuitable. A move to Chiang Mai was agreed and The Siam International Sevens was created in 2018, held at the Gymkhana Club. This was facilitated by conducive linkages between Maher and the organizers of the Chiang Mai Sixes.

In 2019 the tournament became the Gymkhana Sixes, organized locally, as a one-off. During the COVID-19 restrictions on international travel between 2020 and 2022, the Gymkhana Sixes proved to be a popular opportunity for domestic tournament cricket. It continued in 2023 and was set up for 2024.

However, a few weeks before the Gymkhana Sixes was due to open, the adjacent River Ping burst its banks and flooded the golf course in which the cricket ground sits. The deposited mud was cleared away by a combination of golf caddies and local volunteers. Shortly after this restorative work, the Ping flooded again, to far more devastating effect. Flood waters over a meter deep covered the area, depositing 20 cm of mud and silt.

The waters swept all before them in a diagonal path from one end of the course to the other. One victim of the waters was an electronic scoreboard which, somewhat fortuitously, was discovered by a local resident in her garden some 3 km away. Overall, the ground was rendered unusable. Once it had dried, clearing by hand began, but realization of a mammoth task led to the deployment of machinery.

An immediate impact of the floods was on the 2024 Gymkhana Sixes. They were moved to Royal Chiang Mai Golf club some 30 km north of the city and held on Nov. 23, involving six teams. Although the setting is beautiful, the site is too far out of town to host the International Sixes event in April. The cost of restoring cricket to the Gymkhana Club is estimated to be about $32,000. A crowd funding and general appeal has been initiated. One rich irony is that turf-laying requires water. This will be in short supply in coming months up to the Sixes in April. Restoration of an area devastated by unexpected flood water now requires water as a salving balm.

All of this is in stark contrast to the event in Jeddah. Yet, there are linkages. Cricket’s ecosystem is fragile. Its playing surfaces are nurtured by climate. Grounds of a sufficient quality are required to sustain cricket from amateur to international levels. Sometimes the grounds curated by amateur teams are required for international tournaments. This has been the case with the Gymkhana ground in Chiang Mai. It may be a surprise to learn that junior and senior Saudi Arabian men’s teams played there in International and Asia Cricket Council World Cup qualifying tournaments in 2017 and 2019.

Although there may have been an interdependency in recent times, this is unlikely to be replicated in future. Instead, a gap is emerging. The Gymkhana Club will go to its loyal base to support its restoration work. Saudi cricket is aspirational, which will have been boosted by its association with the IPL auction and BCCI leaders. It remains to be seen how these will unfold in cricket’s global landscape. At an opposite extreme, the plight of the Gymkhana Club will go largely unnoticed. It will be a shame if grassroots cricket of this sort is subsumed by mightier concerns.

Topics: Jon Pike Cricket Column

Related

Special TATA IPL mega auction is a significant milestone, says Indian ambassador
Sport
TATA IPL mega auction is a significant milestone, says Indian ambassador
Special Jeddah’s IPL auction: Vaibhav Suryavanshi becomes youngest player ever to be sold
Sport
Jeddah’s IPL auction: Vaibhav Suryavanshi becomes youngest player ever to be sold

Saudi women’s U20 national team ready for West Asian Football Federation Championship in Jordan

Saudi women’s U20 national team ready for West Asian Football Federation Championship in Jordan
Updated 28 November 2024
Arab News
Follow

Saudi women’s U20 national team ready for West Asian Football Federation Championship in Jordan

Saudi women’s U20 national team ready for West Asian Football Federation Championship in Jordan
  • Team led by head coach Pauline Hamill will face Palestine, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria
  • Event is part of team’s preparation for the 2026 AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup qualifiers
Updated 28 November 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Arabian under-20 women’s national team makes its competitive tournament debut against Palestine on Thursday night at the West Asian Football Federation U20 Women’s Championship in Jordan.

The championship will feature women’s national U20 sides from Palestine, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria. Head coach Pauline Hamill’s side will play their opening match in Aqaba, before facing the remaining sides to determine the winners of the tournament.

After a camp in Jeddah in October, the upcoming tournament concludes the U20 side’s first year since the formation of the team as part of the Women’s National Team program in December 2023.

As the first competitive tournament appearance for Hamill’s squad, the U20 WAFF Women’s Championship will provide a platform to prepare for the upcoming qualification matches for the AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup in 2026.

Aalia Al Rasheed, head of women’s football at the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, said: “We believe in the abilities of our players, and this tournament is an opportunity to build competitive experience for the players and develop their football capabilities.

“It’s incredible to look at the growth of this team since the formation of the squad in December 2023, we look forward to seeing our under-20 side performing in their tournament debut and representing our nation with honor in a fitting conclusion to their first year.”

The latest tournament for the Saudi Women’s National Team programme highlights the rapid growth of women’s football in the Kingdom since the official introduction of the national team in 2021 and the first professional football league in 2022, with more than 70,000 girls also participating in the national schools’ league.

Topics: West Asian Football Federation U20 Women’s Championship Saudi Women’s U20 National Team Green Falcons Aalia Al Rasheed Pauline Hamill

Related

New era as Women’s U20 ‘Green Falcons’ get their wings
Sport
New era as Women’s U20 ‘Green Falcons’ get their wings
Saudi Arabian women’s national team set for historic international debut in Maldives
Sport
Saudi Arabian women’s national team set for historic international debut in Maldives

Latest updates

Social media companies, UNICEF slam Australia’s under-16 ban
Social media companies, UNICEF slam Australia’s under-16 ban
Gaza journalists win video award for ‘powerful’ war coverage
Gaza journalists win video award for ‘powerful’ war coverage
Canada sues Google over alleged anticompetitive practices in online ads
Canada sues Google over alleged anticompetitive practices in online ads
Protesters clash with police in Georgia over government’s EU application delay
Protesters clash with police in Georgia over government’s EU application delay
Russian air defenses destroy, down 30 Ukrainian drones in Rostov region
Russian air defenses destroy, down 30 Ukrainian drones in Rostov region

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.