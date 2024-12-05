You are here

Amnesty says Israel carrying out 'genocide' in Gaza

Update A Palestinian woman, displaced from Beit Lahia, arrives in Jabalia in northern Gaza on December 4. Amnesty International accused Israel of “committing genocide.” (AFP)
A Palestinian woman, displaced from Beit Lahia, arrives in Jabalia in northern Gaza on December 4. Amnesty International accused Israel of “committing genocide.” (AFP)
Updated 1 min 39 sec ago
AFP
Amnesty says Israel carrying out 'genocide' in Gaza

A Palestinian woman, displaced from Beit Lahia, arrives in Jabalia in northern Gaza on December 4. Amnesty International accused
  • Israel has treated Palestinians in Gaza as subhuman group unworthy of human rights, says Amnesty 
  • Rights group releases 300-page report featuring satellite images showing devastation in Gaza, ground reports
THE HAGUE: Amnesty International accused Israel Thursday of “committing genocide” against Palestinians in Gaza since the start of the war last year, saying its new report was a “wake-up call” for the world
The London-based human rights group said its findings were based on satellite images documenting devastation, fieldwork and ground reports from Gazans as well as “dehumanizing and genocidal statements by Israeli government and military officials.”
Israel angrily dismissed the findings as “entirely false,” denouncing the report as “fabricated” and “based on lies.”

A State Department spokesman said the US disagreed with the report, saying "allegations of genocide are unfounded."
Amnesty’s Israel branch said it was not involved in the report and “does not accept” the allegation of genocide.
Amnesty chief Agnes Callamard accused Israel of treating the Palestinians in Gaza “as a subhuman group unworthy of human rights and dignity, demonstrating its intent to physically destroy them.”
“Our damning findings must serve as a wake-up call to the international community: this is genocide. It must stop now,” she said in a statement.
Palestinian militant group Hamas, which has been fighting Israel in Gaza, welcomed the report as a “message to the international community... on the need to act to bring an end to this genocide.”
The group’s unprecedented October 7, 2023 attack which triggered the war resulted in the deaths of 1,208 people in Israel, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official figures.
Israel’s retaliatory offensive has killed at least 44,580 people in Gaza, mostly civilians, according to figures from the Hamas-run health ministry which the United Nations considers reliable.

Independent UN human rights experts have accused Israel of genocide several times, and South Africa brought a case against Israel to the UN’s top court in December 2023 accusing it of “violating the genocide convention by promoting the destruction of Palestinians living in Gaza.” The case is still ongoing.
But Israeli officials have repeatedly and forcefully denied all such allegations, accusing Hamas of using civilians as human shields.
“The deplorable and fanatical organization Amnesty International has once again produced a fabricated report that is entirely false and based on lies,” the Israeli foreign ministry said.
“Israel is defending itself... acting fully in accordance with international law.”
But Callamard insisted at a press conference in The Hague that “the existence of military objectives does not negate the possibility of a genocidal intent.”
She said Amnesty had based its findings on the criteria set out in the UN Convention on the Prevention of Genocide.
But an Israeli army spokesperson said the report’s findings “fail to account for the operational realities” it has faced.
“The (military) takes all feasible measures to mitigate harm to civilians during operations. These include providing advance warnings to civilians in combat zones whenever feasible and facilitating safe movement to designated areas.”
While Amnesty Israel rejected the accusation of genocide, it said it was “concerned that serious crimes are being committed in Gaza” and called for an investigation and an immediate halt to the war.

Amnesty’s 300-page report points to “direct deliberate attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructures where there was no Hamas presence or any other military objectives” as well as the blocking of aid deliveries, and the displacement of 90 percent of Gaza’s 2.4 million people.
Palestinians have been subjected to “malnutrition, hunger and diseases” and exposed to a “slow, calculated death,” Amnesty said.
The rights group, which is also due to publish a report on the crimes committed by Hamas, cited 15 air strikes in Gaza between October 7, 2023 and April 20, which killed 334 civilians, including 141 children, for which the group found “no evidence that any of these strikes were directed at a military objective.”
The Amnesty report also referenced dozens of calls by Israeli officials and soldiers for the annihilation, destruction, burning or “erasure” of Gaza.
Such statements highlighted “systemic impunity” as well as “an environment that emboldens... such behavior.”
“Governments must stop pretending that they are powerless to terminate Israel’s occupation, to end apartheid and to stop the genocide in Gaza,” Callamard said.
“States that transfer arms to Israel violate their obligations to prevent genocide under the convention and are at risk of becoming complicit.”

Topics: War on Gaza Israel Palestine Amnesty international

Israel's warfare in Gaza consistent with genocide, UN committee finds
Middle-East
Israel’s warfare in Gaza consistent with genocide, UN committee finds
Amnesty urges war crimes probe over Israel levelling east Gaza
Middle-East
Amnesty urges war crimes probe over Israel levelling east Gaza

Israeli court rejects Netanyahu’s request to limit how often he’ll testify

Updated 2 sec ago
Follow

Israeli court rejects Netanyahu's request to limit how often he'll testify

Israeli court rejects Netanyahu’s request to limit how often he’ll testify
Updated 2 sec ago
Netanyahu’s lawyers have made numerous requests to delay his testimony
Netanyahu is charged with fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes

JERUSALEM: An Israeli court on Thursday rejected a request from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to limit the number of days each week he’ll have to testify when he finally takes the the stand in his years-long corruption trial.
Netanyahu’s lawyers have made numerous requests to delay his testimony, which is expected to begin next Tuesday and last several weeks.
His lawyers had requested that he testify fewer than three days a week, because of the demands of dealing with the Mideast wars and the fighting in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon.
Jerusalem district court judges ruled on Thursday that they “found no compelling reason” to allow the request.
Netanyahu is charged with fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes in three separate scandals in which he is accused of trading favors with powerful media moguls and wealthy associates.
He denies wrongdoing.

An Israeli court on Thursday rejected a request from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to limit the number of days each week he’ll have to testify when he finally takes the stand in his years-long corruption trial. (Reuters/File)

Hezbollah chief says group will be by Syria’s side amid militant offensive

Hezbollah chief says group will be by Syria’s side amid militant offensive
Updated 29 min 37 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Hezbollah chief says group will be by Syria's side amid militant offensive

Hezbollah chief says group will be by Syria’s side amid militant offensive
  • Qassem denounced “terrorist groups” who want to “destroy Syria again... to bring down the government“
  • He did not elaborate on what sort of support his group might provide
Updated 29 min 37 sec ago
AFP

BEIRUT: Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem said Thursday that his Lebanese militant group, an ally of Syrian President Bashar Assad, would be by Damascus’s side as Islamist-led militants press a sweeping offensive.
In a televised address, Qassem denounced “terrorist groups” who want to “destroy Syria again... to bring down the government” and “create chaos.”
“They will not be able to achieve their goals despite what they have done in past days, and we as Hezbollah will be by Syria’s side in thwarting the goals of this aggression as much as we can,” Qassem said.
He did not elaborate on what sort of support his group might provide, but Hezbollah suffered heavy losses in its war with Israel which ended with a fragile ceasefire on November 27, the day the Syria militants launched their offensive.
Qassem accused the United States and Israel of supporting “takfiri” factions, a term the Shiite Muslim group uses to refer to jihadists or supporters of radical Sunni Islam.
Militant group Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), led by Al-Qaeda’s former Syria branch, and allied factions launched the surprise attack and have since seized the major cities of Aleppo and Hama.
The militants’ advance in Aleppo province was in an area where pro-Iran groups including Hezbollah had previously had a significant presence, before drawing it down in recent months in the face of the war with Israel.
Hezbollah has openly backed Assad’s forces since 2013.
Hezbollah fighters helped Assad regain territory lost earlier in the civil war which broke out in 2011 after the repression of anti-government protests.

Topics: Battlefield Lebanon Naim Qasim Hezbollah Syria

Turkiye's Erdogan tells UN's Guterres new phase reached in Syrian conflict, presidency says
Middle-East
Turkiye’s Erdogan tells UN’s Guterres new phase reached in Syrian conflict, presidency says
Syria state media says air defenses shoot down two 'enemy' drones over Damascus
Middle-East
Syria state media says air defenses shoot down two ‘enemy’ drones over Damascus

Turkiye’s Erdogan tells UN’s Guterres new phase reached in Syrian conflict, presidency says

Turkiye’s Erdogan tells UN’s Guterres new phase reached in Syrian conflict, presidency says
Updated 05 December 2024
Reuters
Follow

Turkiye's Erdogan tells UN's Guterres new phase reached in Syrian conflict, presidency says

Turkiye’s Erdogan tells UN’s Guterres new phase reached in Syrian conflict, presidency says
  • Syrian militants captured the key city of Hama on Thursday
Updated 05 December 2024
Reuters

ANKARA: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres in a call on Thursday that a new phase “being managed calmly” has been reached in the Syrian conflict, his office said.
Syrian militants captured the key city of Hama on Thursday, bringing the insurgents a major victory after a lightning advance across northern Syria and dealing a new blow to President Bashar Assad and his Russian and Iranian allies.
Erdogan told Guterres that the Syrian government needed to rapidly engage with its people to achieve a political solution, and added Turkiye was working to de-escalate tensions, protect civilians and pave the way for a political solution, his office said in a statement on X.

Topics: Syria Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres

Syria state media says air defenses shoot down two 'enemy' drones over Damascus
Middle-East
Syria state media says air defenses shoot down two ‘enemy’ drones over Damascus
Update Syria's White Helmets civil defence service clearing vehicle carcasses and rubble from a street in Aleppo. (AFP)
Middle-East
Syrian insurgents capture central city of Hama

Syria state media says air defenses shoot down two ‘enemy’ drones over Damascus

Syria state media says air defenses shoot down two ‘enemy’ drones over Damascus
Updated 05 December 2024
AFP
Follow

Syria state media says air defenses shoot down two 'enemy' drones over Damascus

Syria state media says air defenses shoot down two ‘enemy’ drones over Damascus
  • “Our air defenses confronted enemy drone aircraft in the skies over Damascus,” the statement said
Updated 05 December 2024
AFP

DAMASCUS: Syrian air defenses shot down two “enemy” drones over Damascus on Thursday, state news agency SANA reported, citing a military source.
“A short time ago, our air defenses confronted enemy drone aircraft in the skies over Damascus,” the statement from the military source said, adding that “two aircraft were shot down, without any human or material losses.”

Topics: Syria Damascus drones

Israel says killed Hezbollah liaison with Syria army in Damascus strike
Middle-East
Israel says killed Hezbollah liaison with Syria army in Damascus strike
Israel strikes car on Damascus airport road: state media
Middle-East
Israel strikes car on Damascus airport road: state media

‘Can’t leave them to it’: ex-child soldier urges help for Sudan kids

‘Can’t leave them to it’: ex-child soldier urges help for Sudan kids
Updated 05 December 2024
AFP
Follow

'Can't leave them to it': ex-child soldier urges help for Sudan kids

‘Can’t leave them to it’: ex-child soldier urges help for Sudan kids
  • The United Nations warned earlier this year that “an entire generation could be destroyed,” with millions facing disease and malnutrition
  • During a visit this week to the eastern city of Port Sudan, UNICEF goodwill ambassador Ishmael Beah met with displaced children and families
Updated 05 December 2024
AFP

NAIROBI: A former child soldier has urged the world to do more to help children devastated by Sudan’s brutal civil war, telling AFP on Thursday that “we can’t just leave them to it.”
Since April 2023, the conflict between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has killed tens of thousands, and displaced almost 11 million — among them five million children.
The United Nations warned earlier this year that “an entire generation could be destroyed,” with millions facing disease and malnutrition.
During a visit this week to the eastern city of Port Sudan, UNICEF goodwill ambassador Ishmael Beah — who was himself forcibly recruited into a Sierra Leone militia aged just 13 — met with displaced children and families.
“This collapse has really devastated a lot of their lives,” he told AFP in Nairobi shortly after the visit.
“It’s been difficult to constantly see what I experienced so many years ago is still happening to people.”
Beah described the plight of one woman he met, whose cousin and his wife were shot and killed after trying to defend themselves, leaving their child an orphan.
“So she took that child and basically ran with that child,” he said, describing it as just one case of remarkable resilience that he encountered.
“There are a lot of stories of rape and people being killed and constant bombardment, and people just running,” he added.
“It’s that restlessness and constant travel, the walking, and particularly for the girls, also then encountering checkpoints,” he said.
“There is a lot of rape.”
Beah said he had expected people’s spirits to be broken, but that was not what he found.
He said many of the young people he met were tough and, armed with the Internet, keen to share their own stories with the world.
“The message that all of them repeated over and over again was: ‘Can the world please help to end the war?’
“’We don’t care how they do it, but let it stop.’“

Topics: Sudan Unrest child soldiers UNICEF

New militias sow future danger for war-weary Sudan
Middle-East
New militias sow future danger for war-weary Sudan
Displaced Sudanese people sit at Zamzam camp, in North Darfur, Sudan, August 1, 2024. (REUTERS)
Middle-East
UN condemns deadly shelling of Sudan displacement camp

Moroccan amateur Adam Bresnu in contention at PIF Saudi International
Moroccan amateur Adam Bresnu in contention at PIF Saudi International
Netflix launches two-day ‘fan experience’ in Jeddah
Netflix launches two-day ‘fan experience’ in Jeddah
Israeli court rejects Netanyahu’s request to limit how often he’ll testify
Israeli court rejects Netanyahu’s request to limit how often he’ll testify
PUBG Mobile and Qiddiya Gaming announce partnership
PUBG Mobile and Qiddiya Gaming announce partnership
Muhammad becomes most popular baby name in England and Wales
Muhammad has become the most popular name for boys in England and Wales, overtaking Noah. (Getty Images/File)

