Saudi Arabia's non-oil sector posts 4.3% growth in Q3: GASTAT 

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil sector posts 4.3% growth in Q3: GASTAT 
According to the General Authority for Statistics, wholesale and retail trade, along with restaurant and hotel activities, grew by 5.8 percent in the third quarter compared to the same period in 2023. Shutterstock
Updated 4 min 20 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan 
Saudi Arabia’s non-oil sector posts 4.3% growth in Q3: GASTAT 

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil sector posts 4.3% growth in Q3: GASTAT 
  • Saudi Arabia’s real gross domestic product grew by 2.8 percent year on year in the third quarter
  • At current prices, the Kingdom’s GDP reached SR1.00 trillion ($270 billion) in Q3
Updated 4 min 20 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan 
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s non-oil activities expanded by 4.3 percent year on year in the third quarter of 2024, fueled by growth in the wholesale and retail trade, and restaurant and hotel sectors, official data showed. 

According to the General Authority for Statistics, wholesale and retail trade, along with restaurant and hotel activities, grew by 5.8 percent in the third quarter compared to the same period in 2023. 

Additionally, activities in the financial, insurance, and business services sectors recorded a 5.7 percent increase year on year during the same period. 

Bolstering the non-oil sector is essential for Saudi Arabia as it pursues economic diversification in line with the objectives of Vision 2030. 

Last month, speaking at the World Investment Conference, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Al-Ibrahim noted that non-oil activities now contribute 52 percent to the Kingdom’s gross domestic product. 

The latest GASTAT report also highlighted that construction activities rose by 4.6 percent in the third quarter, while the transport, storage, and communication sector expanded by 4.5 percent during the same period. 

In quarter-on-quarter terms, non-oil activities grew by 0.7 percent in the third quarter. 

The report added that Saudi Arabia’s real gross domestic product grew by 2.8 percent year on year in the third quarter. Quarter-on-quarter, the GDP rose by 0.7 percent. 

At current prices, the Kingdom’s GDP reached SR1.00 trillion ($270 billion) during the period, according to GASTAT. 

“Crude oil and natural gas activities achieved the highest contribution to the GDP at 22.8 percent, followed by government activities at 16.1 percent, and wholesale and retail trade, restaurants, and hotels activities with a contribution of 10.1 percent,” said GASTAT.  

Government activities saw a 3.1 percent year-on-year growth in the third quarter, though they contracted by 0.3 percent compared to the previous quarter. 

Saudi Arabia’s oil activities grew modestly, rising 0.5 percent year-on-year in the third quarter and 1.2 percent compared to the previous quarter. 

Meanwhile, government final consumption expenditure increased by 6.2 percent year on year but declined by 1.8 percent quarter-on-quarter. 

Gross fixed capital formation — a measure of investment in the economy — rose by 4.5 percent year on year in the third quarter and 0.9 percent compared to the previous quarter.

Saudi Arabia’s economic diversification initiatives under Vision 2030 are increasingly reflected in the robust performance of non-oil sectors, positioning the Kingdom for sustainable long-term growth. 

Imports rose by 7.3 percent year-on-year in the third quarter and by 3.8 percent quarter on quarter. Exports increased by 3 percent compared to the same period in 2023 but fell by 5.7 percent from the second quarter.

Topics: GASTAT economy Saudi non-oil

Closing Bell: Saudi main index closes in green at 12,097 

Closing Bell: Saudi main index closes in green at 12,097 
Updated 8 sec ago
MIGUEL HADCHITY  
Closing Bell: Saudi main index closes in green at 12,097 

Closing Bell: Saudi main index closes in green at 12,097 
Updated 8 sec ago
MIGUEL HADCHITY  

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index edged up on Monday, gaining 142.16 points, or 1.19 percent, to close at 12,097.40.   

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR6.81 billion ($1.81 billion), as 126 of the listed stocks advanced, while 96 retreated.    

The MSCI Tadawul Index decreased by 19.11 points, or 1.28 percent, to close at 1,516.60. 

The Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu surged, gaining 287.58 points, or 0.92 percent, to close at 31,502.85. This comes as 45 of the listed stocks advanced, while 34 retreated. 

The best-performing stock of the day was the Mediterranean and Gulf Insurance and Reinsurance Co., with its share price surging by 5.28 percent to SR22.32. 

Other top performers included Emaar The Economic City, which saw its share price rise by 5 percent to SR8.40, and Astra Industrial Group, which saw a 4.21 percent increase to SR183.  

Al Rajhi Bank and Al-Rajhi Co. for Cooperative Insurance also saw positive change with their share prices surging by 4.09 percent and 3.66 percent to SR94.20 and SR181.40, respectively. 

Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication Co. saw the steepest decline of the day, with its share price easing 3.38 percent to close at SR114.20.  

Middle East Healthcare Co. and Almunajem Foods Co. recorded declines, with their shares slipping 3.01 percent and 2.86 percent to SR74 and SR95.20, respectively. 

Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co. and Tamkeen Human Resource Co. also faced losses in today’s session, with their share prices dipping 2.57 percent and 2.24 percent to SR12.12 and SR69.70, respectively. 

The Saudi Exchange announced the listing and trading of Banan Real Estate Co. on the main market starting Monday. 

Banan’s opening price on TASI was SR8.25, matching its last closing price on Nomu. By the end of the session, the company’s shares edged down 0.61 percent to close at SR8.20. 

This transition raises the number of companies listed on TASI to 227, excluding 19 real estate investment trusts, while reducing the number of firms on Nomu to 104, excluding Alwaha REIT Fund. 

Topics: Closing Bell Saudi stock market Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

Trump Tower to rise in Jeddah, boosting Saudi Arabia's luxury real estate market

Trump Tower to rise in Jeddah, boosting Saudi Arabia’s luxury real estate market
Updated 17 min 2 sec ago
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
Trump Tower to rise in Jeddah, boosting Saudi Arabia’s luxury real estate market

Trump Tower to rise in Jeddah, boosting Saudi Arabia’s luxury real estate market
  • Agreement builds on the success of the Trump International Oman project within the AIDA development
  • New project marks Dar Global’s debut in the Saudi coastal city
Updated 17 min 2 sec ago
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: Trump Tower is set to be built in Jeddah, further enhancing Saudi Arabia’s luxury real estate offerings and providing more modern living options in the Kingdom.

Dar Global, an international real estate developer, and The Trump Organization, known for its upscale global properties, have announced plans for a new project in Saudi Arabia.

The agreement builds on the success of the Trump International Oman project within the AIDA development, one of the world’s largest and most acclaimed premium mixed-use real estate ventures, according to a statement from Dar Global.

Ziad El-Chaar, the CEO of Dar Global, expressed excitement about deepening their partnership with the Trump Organization and expanding their portfolio by delivering properties that will redefine the Kingdom’s rapidly growing real estate market.

 

“The new agreement in Saudi Arabia will leverage the strengths of both organizations to attract more international investors and vacationers,” the CEO said.

He added that this collaboration highlights his company’s commitment to expanding its presence while setting new standards for luxury living in the region.

The property developer said that the Jeddah project is aimed at both the luxury Saudi market and international investors, marking a key step in its growth strategy to seize opportunities in the Kingdom’s prime cities.

As the international arm of the Saudi mega-developer Dar Al-Arkan, the new project marks Dar Global’s debut in the Saudi coastal city and will further strengthen its real estate offerings in the country.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Dar Global currently has $5.9 billion worth of projects under development in six countries, including the UAE, Oman, Qatar, the UK, Spain, and Bosnia.

Eric Trump, executive vice president of the Trump Organization, said: “We are thrilled to expand our footprint in the Middle East and bring the Trump standard of luxury to the region through our longstanding relationship with Dar Global.”

He added that this collaboration embodied their shared vision of creating developments that incorporate luxury, quality, and sophistication.

“Together with Dar Global, we are setting new benchmarks for excellence, aiming to meet the demand for iconic properties in key markets,” he said.

In July, the Trump Organization announced a deal to partner with the Saudi developer to build a high-rise tower in the UAE business hub of Dubai, its latest project in the Gulf.
 
Trump Tower Dubai will target “the Dubai luxury market,” real estate developer Dar Global said in a press release at that time, adding that the location and design would be unveiled by the end of the year.
 
The development will include a Trump hotel and branded residential units, said Dar Global.

Topics: Trump Tower Saudi Arabia Jeddah Eric Trump SAUDI REAL ESTATE

Saudi startup ecosystem poised to drive sustainable growth, says UNDP expert

Saudi startup ecosystem poised to drive sustainable growth, says UNDP expert
Updated 42 min 11 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan
Saudi startup ecosystem poised to drive sustainable growth, says UNDP expert

Saudi startup ecosystem poised to drive sustainable growth, says UNDP expert
  • Wamda report revealed that funding for Saudi startups surged to $94 million in November, an 88% increase from October
  • Startups play a critical role in addressing and reversing the effects of land degradation, says UN official
Updated 42 min 11 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is showing the world how economic growth can be achieved without compromising sustainability, thanks to its Vision 2030 program and an emerging startup ecosystem, a UN official said.  

Speaking at COP16 in Riyadh, Vito Intini, regional chief economist at the UN Development Programme, said that startups in the Kingdom are evolving faster and are expected to contribute a lot to the country’s economic development in the future.  

A recent Wamda report revealed that funding for Saudi startups surged to $94 million in November, an 88 percent increase from October. 

“Saudi Vision 2030 demonstrates how sustainability and economic growth can go hand in hand,” Intini said. “The implementation of Saudi Vision 2030 is hopefully increasing a strong emphasis on supporting startups as drivers of innovation in the broader economic and social transformation.” 

Intini commended Saudi Arabia for building a robust entrepreneurial landscape that supports the growth of startups.

“By fostering an entrepreneurial ecosystem and investing in green innovation, the Kingdom can accelerate its sustainability agenda, including promoting the transition to clean energy, more efficient water use, and more sustainable land use,” he added. 

The official also emphasized the role of startups in the broader Middle East and North Africa region, particularly in tackling environmental challenges like land degradation. 

“According to studies that have tried to quantify the cost of land degradation, North Africa has greater losses to its ecosystem and income than other regions. On average, land degradation is estimated to cost about one percent of gross domestic product,” Intini said.  

Through innovative solutions and advanced technologies, he said, startups play a critical role in addressing and reversing the effects of land degradation. 

In the same panel discussion, Himanshu Mishra, associate professor at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology, highlighted Saudi Arabia’s proactive steps to secure a green future.  

“In Saudi Arabia, there is a perfect storm of opportunity in terms of getting rid of organic wastes, doing soil amendment, massive urban greening, and massive rehabilitation. There is a tremendous nationwide alignment on these goals,” Mishra added. 

Topics: COP16 Green &Blue startups Saudi Arabia

Saudi ports see 4.29% rise in cargo handled in November

Saudi ports see 4.29% rise in cargo handled in November
Updated 45 min 16 sec ago
Reem Walid
Saudi ports see 4.29% rise in cargo handled in November

Saudi ports see 4.29% rise in cargo handled in November
  • Kingdom's ports processed 24.73 million tonnes of cargo last month, up from 23.74 million tonnes in November 2023
  • Navigational traffic saw a 6.96% drop, with 949 vessels calling at Saudi ports in November 2024, down from 1,020 ships in November 2023
Updated 45 min 16 sec ago
Reem Walid

RIYADH: Saudi ports reported a 4.29 percent year-on-year increase in the volume of tonnes handled in November, according to official data.

The Saudi Ports Authority, also known as Mawani, revealed that the Kingdom's ports processed 24.73 million tonnes of cargo last month, up from 23.74 million tonnes in November 2023.

The data also showed significant growth in container traffic, with the number of exported containers surging by 23 percent to 261,030 containers. The number of imported containers also rose by 15.62 percent, reaching 259,355 containers during the same period.

This growth contributes to Saudi Arabia’s rising profile as a global logistics hub, with the Kingdom now ranked 15th in the world for container handling in 2024, according to Lloyd’s List, a UK-based maritime journal.

However, overall container throughput showed a slight decline, with the total number of handled containers dropping by 9.14 percent to 670,185 containers. Additionally, transshipment volumes fell sharply by 49.43 percent year on year, with just 138,660 containers transshipped in November.

In terms of cargo types, general cargo totaled 1.13 million tonnes, while solid bulk cargo amounted to 3.59 million tonnes. Liquid bulk cargo saw the highest volume at 13.05 million tonnes.

The Kingdom’s ports also received 716,541 heads of cattle in November, marking a 4.98 percent decline compared to the same period last year.

Meanwhile, navigational traffic saw a 6.96 percent drop, with 949 vessels calling at Saudi ports in November 2024, down from 1,020 ships in November 2023. The number of passengers arriving by sea also fell by 15.78 percent, with 66,422 passengers recorded.

On a positive note, the number of cars imported through Saudi ports increased by 11.82 percent, totaling 99,760 cars during the month compared to 89,269 cars in November 2023.

Topics: ports Saudi Arabia Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) Mawani

US businesses eye opportunities in Saudi market at Riyadh forum

US businesses eye opportunities in Saudi market at Riyadh forum
Updated 09 December 2024
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
US businesses eye opportunities in Saudi market at Riyadh forum

US businesses eye opportunities in Saudi market at Riyadh forum
  • Kingdom is third-largest source of imported oil to the US, supplying approximately half a million barrels per day
  • Forum’s discussions centered on Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030
Updated 09 December 2024
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: US companies are eager to capitalize on the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's rapidly growing market, with new opportunities in energy, transportation, tourism, and healthcare highlighted at the Saudi-US Business Forum held in Riyadh.

Organized by the Federation of Saudi Chambers in collaboration with the US Department of Commerce, the event took place on Dec. 8, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

The forum was attended by Waleed Al-Orainan, secretary-general of the FSC, and Alison Dilworth, deputy chief of mission at the US Embassy, alongside representatives from both the Saudi and US governments and private sectors.

According to the US Department of State, the two nations share a strong economic relationship, with the US being Saudi Arabia’s second-largest trading partner and Saudi Arabia ranking as one of the US’ top trading partners in the Middle East.

The Kingdom is also the third-largest source of imported oil to the US, supplying approximately half a million barrels per day, as reported in the 2023 bilateral relations report. The two countries have a Trade and Investment Framework Agreement in place to foster deeper economic cooperation.

The forum’s discussions centered on Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, which aims to diversify the Kingdom’s economy and increase trade and investment opportunities with the US and other global markets. The event provided a platform for 72 US-based companies to explore export prospects in Saudi Arabia and investment opportunities in Vision 2030 mega-projects.

A key highlight was the anticipated $7 trillion in government spending through specialized development funds, creating significant opportunities for US businesses.

Special attention was given to innovative US exports, products, and services, with a number of participating companies being women-owned, aligning with Vision 2030’s focus on empowering Saudi women in the workforce.

Both sides expressed optimism that forums like the Saudi-US Business Forum would strengthen bilateral economic ties, enhancing cooperation through continuous dialogue between public and private sector representatives from both countries.

Trade between Saudi Arabia and the US reached $34 billion in 2023. The Kingdom’s leading exports to the US included mineral products and fertilizers, while machinery and mechanical appliances were among the top US exports to Saudi Arabia, according to SPA.

Topics: economy trade US Saudi Arabia

