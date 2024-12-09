Closing Bell: Saudi main index closes in green at 12,097 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index edged up on Monday, gaining 142.16 points, or 1.19 percent, to close at 12,097.40.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR6.81 billion ($1.81 billion), as 126 of the listed stocks advanced, while 96 retreated.

The MSCI Tadawul Index decreased by 19.11 points, or 1.28 percent, to close at 1,516.60.

The Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu surged, gaining 287.58 points, or 0.92 percent, to close at 31,502.85. This comes as 45 of the listed stocks advanced, while 34 retreated.

The best-performing stock of the day was the Mediterranean and Gulf Insurance and Reinsurance Co., with its share price surging by 5.28 percent to SR22.32.

Other top performers included Emaar The Economic City, which saw its share price rise by 5 percent to SR8.40, and Astra Industrial Group, which saw a 4.21 percent increase to SR183.

Al Rajhi Bank and Al-Rajhi Co. for Cooperative Insurance also saw positive change with their share prices surging by 4.09 percent and 3.66 percent to SR94.20 and SR181.40, respectively.

Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication Co. saw the steepest decline of the day, with its share price easing 3.38 percent to close at SR114.20.

Middle East Healthcare Co. and Almunajem Foods Co. recorded declines, with their shares slipping 3.01 percent and 2.86 percent to SR74 and SR95.20, respectively.

Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co. and Tamkeen Human Resource Co. also faced losses in today’s session, with their share prices dipping 2.57 percent and 2.24 percent to SR12.12 and SR69.70, respectively.

The Saudi Exchange announced the listing and trading of Banan Real Estate Co. on the main market starting Monday.

Banan’s opening price on TASI was SR8.25, matching its last closing price on Nomu. By the end of the session, the company’s shares edged down 0.61 percent to close at SR8.20.

This transition raises the number of companies listed on TASI to 227, excluding 19 real estate investment trusts, while reducing the number of firms on Nomu to 104, excluding Alwaha REIT Fund.