Fall of Assad

US indictment accuses two Syrian officials of torture at notorious prison

This picture shows empty sells at Sednaya prison in Damascus on December 9, 2024. (AFP)
This picture shows empty sells at Sednaya prison in Damascus on December 9, 2024. (AFP)
Updated 15 min 27 sec ago
AP
  • Indictment is believed to be the US government’s first against what officials say were networks of Assad intelligence services and military branches
AP
WASHINGTON: US prosecutors are accusing two senior Syrian officials of overseeing a notorious prison that tortured peaceful protesters and other political prisoners, including a 26-year-old American woman who was later believed to have been executed.
The indictment was unsealed Monday, two days after a shock militant offensive overthrew Syrian President Bashar Assad. The US, UN and others accuse him of widespread human rights abuses in a 13-year battle to crush opposition forces seeking his removal from power.
The war, which began as a largely nonviolent popular uprising in 2011, has killed half a million people.
The indictment, filed Nov. 18 in federal court in Chicago, is believed to be the US government’s first against what officials say were networks of Assad intelligence services and military branches and other allied groups that detained, tortured and killed thousands of perceived enemies.
It names Jamil Hassan, director of the Syrian air force’s intelligence branch, who prosecutors say oversaw a prison and torture center at the Mezzeh air force base in the capital, Damascus, and Abdul Salam Mahmoud, who prosecutors say ran the prison.
The indictment charges the two with conspiring to commit cruel and inhuman treatment of civilian detainees during the course of the Syrian civil war. Detainees at the prison were whipped, kicked, electrocuted, burned and subjected to other mental and physical abuse, including being housed in cells alongside corpses of dead detainees, prosecutors allege.
Victims included Syrians, Americans and dual citizens, the indictment said. The US-based Syrian Emergency Task Force has long pushed federal prosecutors for action on the cases, including that of 26-year-old American aid worker Layla Shweikani.
The group presented witnesses who testified of Shweikani’s 2016 torture at the prison. Syrian rights groups believe she was later executed at the Saydnaya military prison in the Damascus suburbs.
“Now it is our time to capture these criminals and bring them to the United States for trial,” the Syrian Emergency Task Force said in a statement Monday. The group’s leader, Mouaz Moustafa, said his relatives were among those tortured at the prison.
Federal prosecutors said they had issued arrest warrants for the two officials, who remain at large.
Prospects of bringing them to trial were unclear. Assad’s toppling by the militants over the weekend has scattered his government and left citizens searching prison torture centers around the country for survivors and evidence.

Topics: Fall of Assad Syria US

Drone hits IAEA vehicle on road to Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, agency says

Updated 6 sec ago
Drone hits IAEA vehicle on road to Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, agency says

Drone hits IAEA vehicle on road to Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, agency says
Updated 6 sec ago
There were no casualties and the teams are safe, Rafael Grossi, director general of the UN nuclear watchdog, said
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the strike was a deliberate Russian attack that showed Moscow had total disregard for international law and institutions

BERLIN: A drone hit and severely damaged an official vehicle of the International Atomic Energy Agency on the road to Ukraine’s Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on Tuesday, the agency’s head said.
There were no casualties and the teams are safe, Rafael Grossi, director general of the UN nuclear watchdog, said in a video posted on X.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the strike was a deliberate Russian attack that showed Moscow had total disregard for international law and institutions. Moscow made no immediate statement after the incident occurred.
“I condemn in the most firm terms this attack on the IAEA staff,” Grossi said, adding that the strike occurred during a rotation of IAEA staff monitoring the plant. “We call, once again, as we have done it before, for the utmost restraint.”
Grossi said attacking a nuclear power plant is a no-go and attacking those working to prevent a nuclear accident during the military conflict is “even more unacceptable.”
He made no suggestion of who might have been responsible.
A picture posted alongside his statement showed a vehicle with clear IAEA markings, its rear portion badly damaged.
Zelensky, also writing on X, said: “This attack clearly demonstrated how Russia treats anything related to international law, global institutions, and safety. The Russians could not have been unaware of their target; they knew exactly what they were doing and acted deliberately.”
He called for “a clear and decisive response” from the IAEA and other international bodies.
Russia seized the Zaporizhzhia plant, Europe’s biggest nuclear power station, soon after Moscow’s 2022 invasion of its neighbor. Each side in the 33-month-old war has since accused the other of shelling the plant and endangering nuclear safety.
Russia’s National Guard, writing on the Telegram messaging app, made no mention of the incident and said Russian forces had overseen the staff rotation. Forensic specialists had checked the site for unexploded ordnance it said might have been left over from Ukrainian shelling.

UK, Germany and France agree to cooperate on human smugglers

UK, Germany and France agree to cooperate on human smugglers
Updated 10 December 2024
AFP
UK, Germany and France agree to cooperate on human smugglers

UK, Germany and France agree to cooperate on human smugglers
  • So far this year nearly 34,000 undocumented migrants have reached British shores
  • The toppling of president Bashar Assad threatens a period of instability in Syria that smuggling gangs could look to exploit
Updated 10 December 2024
AFP

LONDON: Five European countries including the UK, France and Germany agreed on Tuesday to jointly step up the fight against people-trafficking, as London and Berlin signed a bilateral commitment to tackle the gangs.
France’s Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau, Germany’s Interior Minister Nancy Faeser, the Netherlands’ migration minister Marjolein Faber, and Belgium’s migration minister Nicole de Moor and Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden, all joined UK Home Secretary Yvette Cooper and Britain’s border security commander Martin Hewitt for Tuesday’s meeting in London.
Ex-police chief Hewitt was appointed by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in September to help deliver on his pre-election pledge to “smash” the people smuggling gangs.
A growing issue among European nations, rising irregular migration was also one of the main themes that dominated the UK’s July election which swept Starmer’s Labour Party to power.
So far this year nearly 34,000 undocumented migrants have reached British shores across the English Channel, arriving on dangerous, flimsy vessels. At least 70 people have died, making 2024 the deadliest year on record.
Berlin’s interior ministry told AFP that under the bilateral agreement with the UK, signed on Monday, it will look at “clarifying” the law surrounding activities carried out in Germany in preparation for smuggling people across the Channel.
“This will give German prosecutors more tools to tackle the supply and storage of dangerous small boats equipment and allow the UK and Germany to better counter the continually evolving tactics of people smuggling gangs,” said the UK interior ministry.
Net legal migration to the UK is also running at historically high levels, estimated at 728,000 for the year to June 2024, while the toppling of president Bashar Assad threatens a period of instability in Syria that smuggling gangs could look to exploit.
Germany’s ambassador to London, Miguel Berger, said many of the people-smuggling networks bringing people from Belarus through Poland to Germany were also sending migrants across the Channel.
He said that as a result of Brexit, the UK had withdrawn from EU accords on third-country immigration and the London-Berlin agreement would “see how we can again strengthen our cooperation.”
Germany’s Faeser said the two countries were focused on ending “the inhumane activities of criminal migrant smuggling organizations.”
“By cramming people into inflatable boats under threats of violence and sending them across the Channel, these organizations put human lives at risk.”
Many of the crossings were “planned in Germany” and the deal would help to counter “this unscrupulous business with even more resolve,” she added.
The European ministers’ talks in London were part of the so-called Calais Group.
The ministers agreed to coordinate efforts to deter would-be migrants from paying smugglers, strengthen law enforcement cooperation and disrupt gangs from using illicit finance schemes, according to a list of priorities published by the UK government.
They also pledged to tackle gangs’ use of social media to advertise their services and to explore how information can be shared to “enhance operational and technical cooperation.”
Representatives of the European Commission and the Frontex and Europol agencies also participated in the talks.
Britain’s Starmer called in November for greater international cooperation against smuggling networks, which he described as a “global security threat similar to terrorism.”

Topics: Britain Germany France Migration trafficking

Former UK lawyer sentenced for fraud relating to Iraq abuse claims

Former UK lawyer sentenced for fraud relating to Iraq abuse claims
Updated 10 December 2024
Reuters
Former UK lawyer sentenced for fraud relating to Iraq abuse claims

Former UK lawyer sentenced for fraud relating to Iraq abuse claims
  • Phil Shiner pleaded guilty in September to three counts of fraud
  • Britain launched a public inquiry into allegations of atrocities by British troops in 2004, after a battle at the Danny Boy checkpoint in southern Iraq.
Updated 10 December 2024
Reuters

LONDON: A former British lawyer who became known for bringing lawsuits on behalf of Iraqi civilians accusing British soldiers of ill-treatment was on Tuesday given a suspended sentence for fraud.
Phil Shiner pleaded guilty in September to three counts of fraud relating to applications made in 2007 for public funding for legal action against the Ministry of Defense.
Following the legal challenge led by Shiner, Britain launched a public inquiry into allegations of atrocities by British troops in 2004, after a battle at the Danny Boy checkpoint in southern Iraq.
Shiner and his firm Public Interest Lawyers, however, were widely criticized and the inquiry ultimately concluded in 2014 that allegations British soldiers executed captured Iraqi prisoners and tortured or seriously abused others were untrue.
Shiner pleaded guilty to failing to disclose, when applying for public funding, that he had asked an intermediary to approach potential claimants and had paid for referrals, which breached his firm’s contract.
He appeared on Tuesday at London’s Southwark Crown Court, where Judge Christopher Hehir imposed a sentence of two years in jail, suspended for two years.
Shiner was struck off as a lawyer in 2017 and Hehir said: “You have already suffered professional and personal ruin and I do not consider it is necessary to add to that by sending you straight to prison.”

Topics: Iraq Phil Shiner UK Southwark Crown Court

Russia takes step toward recognizing Afghanistan’s Taliban government

Russia takes step toward recognizing Afghanistan’s Taliban government
Updated 10 December 2024
Reuters
Russia takes step toward recognizing Afghanistan’s Taliban government

Russia takes step toward recognizing Afghanistan’s Taliban government
  • Parliament votes for law to make it possible to remove Taliban from banned terror groups’ list
  • No country currently recognizes the Taliban government which seized power in August 2021
Updated 10 December 2024
Reuters

MOSCOW: Russia moved a step closer toward recognizing the Taliban government of Afghanistan on Tuesday as parliament voted in favor of a law that would make it possible to remove the Taliban from Moscow’s list of banned terrorist organizations.
Parliament’s lower house, the Duma, approved the bill in the first of three required readings, Interfax news agency said.
No country currently recognizes the Taliban government which seized power in August 2021 as US-led forces staged a chaotic withdrawal after 20 years of war. But Russia has been gradually building ties with the movement, which President Vladimir Putin said in July was now an ally in fighting terrorism.
Moscow sees a major security threat from Islamist militant groups based in a string of countries from Afghanistan to the Middle East, where Russia lost a major ally this week with the toppling of Syrian President Bashar Assad.
In March, gunmen killed 145 people at a concert hall outside Moscow in an attack claimed by Daesh. US officials said they had intelligence indicating it was the Afghan branch of the group, Daesh, that was responsible.
The Taliban says it is working to wipe out the presence of Daesh in Afghanistan.
Western diplomats say the movement’s path toward wider international recognition is stalled until it changes course on women’s rights. The Taliban has closed high schools and universities to girls and women and placed restrictions on their movement without a male guardian. It says it respects women’s rights in line with its strict interpretation of Islamic law.
Russia has its own complex and bloodstained history in Afghanistan. Soviet troops invaded the country in December 1979 to prop up a Communist government, but became bogged down in a long war against mujahideen fighters armed by the United States. Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev pulled his army out in 1989, by which time some 15,000 Soviet soldiers had been killed.

France begins military withdrawal from Chad, army says

France begins military withdrawal from Chad, army says
Updated 10 December 2024
Reuters
France begins military withdrawal from Chad, army says

France begins military withdrawal from Chad, army says
  • “It marks the beginning of the return of French equipment stationed in N’Djamena,” Army spokesperson Col. Guillaume Vernet said
  • France has already pulled its soldiers out of Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger
Updated 10 December 2024
Reuters

PARIS: France has started the withdrawal of its military from Chad with the departure of two warplanes that were based in the capital N’Djamena, the French army said, two weeks after Chad said it was ending its defense cooperation pact with Paris.
In a surprise move, the government of Chad — an ally of the West in the fight against Islamist militants in the region — ended the defense cooperation pact on Nov. 28.
Terms and conditions of the withdrawal and whether any French troops will remain in the central African country altogether have yet be to be agreed, but on Tuesday the first Mirage warplanes returned to their base in eastern France.
“It marks the beginning of the return of French equipment stationed in N’Djamena,” Army spokesperson Col. Guillaume Vernet said after two Mirage fighter jets left Chad.
France has already pulled its soldiers out of Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger following military coups in those West African countries and spreading anti-French sentiment.
The departure from Chad will end decades of French military presence in the Sahel region and ends direct French military operations against Islamist militants there.
France still has about 1,000 troops in Chad. Vernet said a calendar to drawdown its operations would still take several weeks for the two countries to finalize.
There were no indications Paris received advance notice of Chad’s decision to end its defense cooperation although a French envoy to President Emmanuel Macron delivered a report last month containing proposals on how France could reduce its military presence in Chad, Gabon and Ivory Coast.

Topics: France chad

