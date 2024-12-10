Egypt’s annual urban consumer price inflation at 25.5% in November 

Arab Fund to launch observatory to address water scarcity
Reem Walid
RIYADH: The Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development is set to launch a new Water Observatory aimed at boosting investments in sustainable water solutions across the region. Announced at the 16th session of the UN Convention to Combat Desertification’s Conference of the Parties in Riyadh, this initiative is designed to improve data collection and accessibility on water-related projects.
The observatory will provide vital data and insights to stakeholders, helping them make informed decisions to address the growing challenges of water scarcity.
The initiative is aligned with the Arab Fund’s ongoing commitment to combat water scarcity, a critical issue in a region where 12 countries face severe water shortages, each with less than 500 cubic meters of water per capita annually.
“Addressing water scarcity requires billions in investments, but these resources must be strategically allocated to create meaningful, long-term impact,” said Meza Hassan, senior adviser to the chairman of the Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development.
“By collaborating with regional and global partners from the public and private sectors, as well as financial institutions, we can address overconsumption and ensure water sustainability for future generations.”
The fund’s statement emphasized that the observatory will foster collaboration and attract investments aimed at solving the region's urgent water management challenges.
At COP16, the fund reaffirmed its commitment to enhancing regional water and food security, noting its support for the Riyadh Green Initiative. This is part of a broader $10 billion pledge by the Arab Coordination Group to promote sustainable development in the region.
In addition, the fund hosted two events. One focused on advancing water management policies, exploring innovative financing mechanisms, and fostering international partnerships. The other brought together private sector leaders to share strategies and experiences on successful water-related investments, emphasizing the essential role the private sector plays in addressing water scarcity.
Moreover, the Arab Fund held high-level bilateral meetings with ACG member states, senior government officials, and representatives from regional and global development organizations, including UN agencies. These discussions aimed to explore potential partnerships and co-financing opportunities to advance the Sustainable Development Goals across the Arab region.
To date, the Arab Fund has financed 671 projects totaling 10.72 billion Kuwaiti dinars ($34.87 billion), benefiting 22 countries.
Lebanon dollar-denominated bond rally sparks hope for reforms
Miguel Hadchity
RIYADH: A rally in Lebanon’s dollar-denominated bonds a day after Syrian militant groups removed President Bashar Al-Assad from power shows growing optimism for economic and governance reforms in the region, according to an expert.
Makram Makarem, a senior director at Beirut-based Investment and Capital Bank, told Arab News that the prospect of reduced external influence in Lebanon through Iranian proxies in Syria, as well as the weakening of Hezbollah, has boosted investor confidence.
Lebanon’s dollar-denominated bonds surged by 30 percent in 10 days, reaching 13 cents to the dollar on Dec. 9, data from Bloomberg Terminal showed.
At least nine of the country’s dollar bonds, maturing between 2026 and 2037, traded above 12 cents, a significant rise from their average for much of the year.
The 2029 bonds saw the largest increase, rising 2.03 cents to 12.76 cents on the dollar — the highest since December 2022, Reuters reported.
Although still significantly below face value, the bonds have rallied multiple times since Israel’s recent military strikes in Lebanon.
“This optimism stems from expectations of reduced political interference and greater focus on governance,” said Makarem.
The financial adviser at the Lebanese institution explained that the bond surge is driven by a combination of geopolitical and economic factors.
The removal of President Assad’s government has disrupted a crucial supply route for Hezbollah, the Iran-backed Lebanese militia designated as a terrorist group by the US.
He pointed out that this, coupled with growing expectations of a breakthrough in Lebanon’s long-stalled presidential election, has improved investor sentiment.
While the outlook is promising, Lebanon’s entrenched corruption and political inefficiencies pose challenges, requiring strong reforms and sustained international support for meaningful progress, he added.
On the economic front, Makarem underlined that ongoing state debt restructuring efforts and historical recovery rates for defaulted bonds, which typically range from 20 percent to 50 percent, “indicate that current bond levels are undervalued, with recovery estimates projected between 20 percent and 30 percent.”
Additionally, rising gold prices — which are positively correlated with Lebanon’s recovery prospects due to the country’s gold reserves — along with restructuring efforts in the banking sector, have raised growth expectations.
“However, sustaining this sentiment will depend on Lebanon’s ability to implement reforms and navigate its entrenched political and economic challenges,” he added.
Since Lebanon defaulted on its international debt in 2020, the nation has endured a severe economic crisis marked by hyperinflation, poverty, and political deadlock. With a caretaker government in place since 2022 and ongoing presidential election failures, significant reforms still need to be made.
The bond rally has laid the groundwork for potential economic recovery by boosting confidence in Lebanon’s financial markets.
“Lebanon’s broader recovery hinges on addressing systemic challenges like hyperinflation, a weak currency, and fragile institutions,” Makarem said, warning that without structural reforms and effective governance, the rally is unlikely to translate into sustained economic improvement.
Despite Lebanon’s dollar bonds nearly doubling from the average, as highlighted by Makarem, they remain almost 50 percent below their post-default highs, reflecting ongoing concerns about the country’s ability to achieve lasting financial stability and implement necessary reforms.
PIF launches Adeera to redefine Saudi hospitality with local brands
Miguel Hadchity
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is making a significant move to develop its own homegrown hospitality brands with the launch of Adeera, a new hotel management company fully owned by the Public Investment Fund.
This new venture aims to introduce a variety of local hotel brands designed to meet the needs of a diverse range of visitors, from mid-range options to ultra-luxury accommodations.
As Saudi Arabia continues to position itself as a major global tourism destination, the launch of Adeera comes at a crucial time.
According to a press release, the company is poised to unlock new business opportunities within the Kingdom’s hospitality sector by focusing on the unique Saudi experience.
Adeera will work closely with hotel developers to maximize the involvement of the local private sector, creating a platform for the growth of homegrown hospitality brands.
Khalid Johar, co-head of PIF’s Local Real Estate Portfolio, emphasized the significance of the launch. “The timing of Adeera’s introduction aligns perfectly with Saudi Arabia’s expansion in hospitality and tourism. The company has the opportunity to help propel the sector forward by introducing innovative hotel brands, supporting the Kingdom’s growing reputation as a world-class tourism destination.”
Johar also highlighted that Adeera’s distinct focus on Saudi culture and traditions would give the company a competitive edge in a rapidly evolving market. The goal is to create an authentic Saudi hospitality experience that resonates with both local and international visitors, celebrating the Kingdom’s rich heritage while offering world-class service.
The launch of Adeera marks another key step in PIF’s broader efforts to diversify Saudi Arabia’s economy and drive sustainable growth.
The press release noted that this move follows several significant investments by PIF in the tourism and real estate sectors. These investments include the luxury boutique hotel company Boutique Group, which specializes in transforming historic and cultural palaces into upscale boutique hotels; Dan, an agri-tourism company; and Asfar, a tourism investment firm.
Saudi Arabia’s National Tourism Strategy is an ambitious plan aimed at attracting 150 million visitors and generating 10 percent of the country’s gross domestic product from tourism by 2030. PIF’s investments are aligned with this vision, focusing on strategic sectors such as infrastructure, real estate, technology, and renewable energy to help establish Saudi Arabia as a leading global investment hub.
In addition to strengthening local industries, PIF is also focused on fostering innovation, creating employment opportunities, and attracting international investment. Through these initiatives, the fund aims to ensure sustainable economic growth and enhance the Kingdom’s competitiveness on the global stage.
The Kingdom’s hotel sector is already experiencing significant growth. According to recent data from the Central Bank of Saudi Arabia, spending in hotels saw a notable week-on-week increase of 11.4 percent from Nov. 10 to 16, reaching SR399.7 million ($106.4 million).
This follows an 8.5 percent increase in hotel spending during the week of Oct. 13-19, despite a broader decline in point-of-sale transactions, as reported by SAMA.
This upward trend in hotel spending underscores the growing demand for high-quality accommodations and further highlights the potential for continued growth within the hospitality sector.
With Adeera, Saudi Arabia is poised to take a leading role in shaping the future of its hospitality industry, blending the best of modern hotel management with a deep respect for its cultural and historical roots.
Saudi Arabia, UAE banks to post strong credit growth in 2025: Fitch Ratings
Fitch Ratings projected banks in the Kingdom will witness a financing growth of around 12% in 2025
Report said that the gradual execution of giga-projects should continue to underpin banks’ interest
Nirmal Narayanan
RIYADH: Banks operating in Saudi Arabia and the UAE are expected to post strong credit growth in 2025, driven by high crude prices and the expansion of the non-oil economy, according to an analysis.
In its latest report, Fitch Ratings projected that banks in the Kingdom will witness a financing growth of around 12 percent in 2025, about twice the average of the Gulf Cooperation Council region.
The US-based agency added that corporates will account for almost 65 percent to 70 percent of new financing among Saudi banks in 2025.
The analysis echoes similar views to those put forward by Moody’s in November, which predicted that Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 initiative, aimed at diversifying the Kingdom’s economy, could accelerate the growth of the banking sector in the country.
In its report, Fitch Ratings said: “The operating environment for banks in the Kingdom is underpinned by high oil prices and government spending, which support the country’s giga-projects and the Vision 2030 strategy, resulting in solid non-oil gross domestic product growth.”
It added: “Fitch Ratings forecasts real non-oil GDP growth to average a still strong 4.5 percent over 2024–2025, compared to 5 percent over 2022–2023. We expect the sector’s financial metrics to remain strong in 2025.”
The report said that the gradual execution of giga-projects should continue to underpin banks’ interest in this segment, although the current share of giga-project-related financing is minor for most rated banks.
However, the credit rating agency warned that the net foreign assets of banks in the Kingdom could continue to be negative in 2025 due to high-cost domestic term deposits and increased demand for foreign currencies.
Regional outlook
According to the analysis, banks in the Middle East region are expected to maintain sound profitability, solid liquidity, and adequate capital buffers for their risk profiles in 2025, while asset quality should remain stable.
In November, a report released by S&P Global said that banks in the GCC are expected to maintain strong asset quality, profitability, and ample liquidity through 2025 thanks to solid capitalization and well-managed balance sheets.
S&P Global, however, warned that heightened geopolitical tensions and a sharp drop in oil prices could negatively affect the creditworthiness of financial institutions in the region.
UAE
Fitch said that banks in the UAE will enjoy favorable business and operating conditions in 2025 thanks to high oil prices and increased economic activities.
The analysis added that banks in the Emirates will achieve a loan growth of around 9 percent in 2025, a figure well above the GCC average but slightly below its Arab neighbor, Saudi Arabia.
“We expect UAE banks’ funding and liquidity to remain strong and deposits will continue growing in line with lending. Liquidity will continue to be supported by large government deposits, driven by the sovereign’s solid net external assets position, still-strong fiscal metrics and recurring hydrocarbon revenues,” added Fitch.
Egypt
The report highlighted the growth of the banking sector in Egypt and said that general business and operating conditions for financial institutions in the country are expected to improve next year.
According to Fitch, falling inflation, improved investor confidence, and healthy foreign currency liquidity conditions are some of the major factors that could strengthen the banking sector in Egypt in 2025.
Bahrain
In Bahrain, credit growth among banks is expected to be reasonable, albeit still modest, compared to GCC peers, at around 4.5 percent in 2025.
“Fitch expects the business environment for banks in Bahrain to remain adequate, underpinned by some operating condition improvements. Lower lending rates should ease pressures on the sector’s corporate loan books, in particular real estate and contracting,” said the report.
The credit rating agency predicted stable asset quality metrics for Bahraini banks in 2025, with lower rates providing relief to corporate borrowers and households and the sector profitability to remain sound.
Kuwait
According to the report, the banking sector’s credit growth in Kuwait is expected to hover between 5 percent and 6 percent in 2025, albeit hindered by still-high interest rates and only moderate real non-oil GDP growth.
The analysis revealed that liquidity among Kuwaiti banks will remain strong next year due to large and stable deposits from government-related entities and gains from high oil prices.
Oman
Fitch revealed that Oman’s Vision 2040 program aimed at diversifying the country’s economy could open more opportunities for banks in the future.
“Oman’s Vision 2040 will provide growth opportunities for banks and ensure a healthy lending pipeline in key sectors of the economy, as well as reduce banks’ reliance on government spending in the long run. However, the absence of a deep capital market limits access for corporates to funding sources other than the country’s domestic banks,” said the study.
The analysis added that liquidity among Omani banks will continue to be supported by stable government and government-related entity deposits, while high oil prices are expected to support the growth in customer deposits.
Qatar
In Qatar, the general business and operating environment for banks are projected to improve in 2025.
The report revealed that the credit growth among Qatari banks could pick up to 5.5 percent next year but will remain below that of Saudi Arabia and the UAE due to their particularly strong operating conditions.
Jordan
In Jordan, the market conditions of banks are expected to remain challenging next year, while the sector will witness a lending growth of 3.5 percent.
“The operating environment for banks in Jordan remains challenging due to below-potential and structurally weak real GDP growth, and high unemployment and geopolitical risks, which negatively affect tourism and exports,” concluded Fitch.