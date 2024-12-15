You are here

  UAE's proptech Stake expands to Saudi Arabia, to consider regional HQ relocation, GM says

UAE's proptech Stake expands to Saudi Arabia, to consider regional HQ relocation, GM says
NOUR EL-SHAERI   
  • Hanouf Bin Saeed said move aims to capitalize on rapidly growing real estate market driven by Saudi Vision 2030 initiatives
  • After a successful closure of a $14 million funding round in June, Stake officially launched its operations in the Kingdom on Dec. 9
NOUR EL-SHAERI   
RIYADH: UAE real estate investment platform Stake is considering relocating its regional headquarters to Saudi Arabia, but no immediate plans have been finalized, according to a top official. 

In an interview with Arab News, Hanouf Bin Saeed, general manager of Stake Saudi Arabia, said the move would align with the company’s strategy to expand its footprint in the Kingdom, capitalizing on the rapidly growing real estate market driven by Saudi Vision 2030 initiatives.

“In our next step, we aim to move the regional headquarters to Saudi Arabia,” she told Arab News. “Today, with the initiatives happening, it could be very soon. We don’t have a timeline, but our focus today is to grow our footprint in Saudi, build our team, (and) ensure that we have robust, stable growth in Saudi Arabia to be able to capitalize on opportunities and an unparalleled market that is happening in the real estate market today.” 

Bin Saeed said the relocation is merely a possibility and the company’s immediate plans focus on expansion and building a solid foundation in the Kingdom. 

After a successful closure of a $14 million funding round in June, Stake officially launched its operations in Saudi Arabia on Dec. 9, debuting with its first real estate investment opportunity, which was already 60 percent funded as of mid-December. 

The platform, originally established in the UAE four years ago, allows individual investors to invest in real estate projects. 

While property investing typically involves large amounts of upfront capital and an antiquated buying process, investors globally can access real estate through Stake from as little as SR500 ($136), the company said. 

According to Bin Saeed, Stake has over 800,000 users from 170 countries and has facilitated real estate transactions exceeding $130 million in gross merchandise value in the UAE market. The platform has also distributed more than $5 million in dividends to investors from rental income. 

Highlighting the strategic importance of Saudi Arabia for Stake’s expansion, she underscored the transformative economic initiatives under Vision 2030, including a goal to achieve 70 percent homeownership among Saudi nationals by 2030. 

 

“The country is injecting real estate units into the Saudi market — above 500,000 units — just to be able to reach that percentage by 2030,” she said. 

The Kingdom’s booming real estate sector, driven by residential, commercial, and hospitality demand, provides fertile ground for Stake’s mission of democratizing real estate investments, she added. 

“For us in Stake, our mission is fully aligned with Vision 2030 when it comes to democratizing real estate investments,” Bin Saeed said. 

“This is why Stake decided to come to Saudi Arabia, bringing the solution that has been built and successful in the UAE market to Saudi Arabia and to the Saudi market to be able to capitalize on the opportunities that are coming today,” she added. 

Stake is one of the few platforms regulated by the Kingdom’s Capital Market Authority to cater to non-resident foreign investors, a key competitive advantage as the Saudi government works to position the country as a global investment hub, Bin Saeed added. 

The platform obtained its CMA license in July and has since established an office and local team in Saudi Arabia, while also preparing to expand its fund offerings in the Kingdom significantly. 

“For Stake, as we mentioned, we just launched with a fund which is around SR200 million, and our expectation for the coming six months is to launch funds with SR1 billion amount and move forward from there,” Bin Saeed said. 

Stake is also eyeing opportunities in commercial real estate and office spaces as international businesses increasingly enter the Saudi market. 

The Kingdom’s plans to host the FIFA World Cup in 2034 and the associated growth in the hospitality sector are expected to further boost rental income by 30 percent to 40 percent, according to Bin Saeed. 

With the Kingdom’s rapidly evolving real estate landscape, Stake sees Saudi Arabia as a cornerstone of its regional growth strategy. 

Bin Saeed stressed the company’s long-term commitment, saying: “We are tapping into different options when it comes to the real estate itself and to be able to localize the market and create these opportunities.” 

BP, ADNOC’s XRG agree Egypt gas JV Arcius Energy

BP, ADNOC’s XRG agree Egypt gas JV Arcius Energy
Reuters
  • Arcius Energy is 51% owned by BP and 49% owned by XRG
  • ADNOC announced last week the newly-created XRG’s board members
Reuters

DUBAI: BP and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company’s international investments arm XRG said on Monday they have closed a deal for a new natural gas joint venture in Egypt, as ADNOC expands its efforts to grow abroad.
The joint venture, Arcius Energy, is 51 percent owned by BP and 49 percent owned by XRG. It will operate in Egypt initially.
Naser Saif Al-Yafei, an ADNOC veteran, was hired as Arcius’ chief executive. He most recently led strategy, sustainability and transformation at subsidiary ADNOC Gas. Katerina Papalexandri, vice president of gas and low carbon energy growth at BP, was appointed chief financial officer.


“Arcius Energy brings together the strengths of our two companies to create a dynamic new platform for international growth in natural gas in the region,” BP Chief Executive Murray Auchincloss said in the statement, adding that Egypt was “a hub for new opportunities to build out a highly competitive gas portfolio in the region.”
Sultan Al-Jaber, XRG executive chairman and ADNOC CEO, said the JV “fully aligns with XRG’s objectives to accelerate the transformation of energy systems and build a world-scale integrated gas and chemicals portfolio to meet rising global demand.”
Arcius’ concessions in Egypt comprise a 10 percent interest in Shorouk, which contains the giant Zohr field operated by Eni and 100 percent of North Damietta, which contains the producing Atoll field operated by the Pharaonic Petroleum Company.


It also has exploration concession agreements for North El Tabya, Bellatrix-Seti East and North El Fayrouz.
ADNOC announced last week that the newly-created XRG’s board members include Blackstone’s Jon Gray and former BP boss Bernard Looney, who was dismissed by BP’s board last December after the oil major said he had knowingly misled the board by failing to disclose past relationships.
The appointment of big names from the world of finance and energy to XRG’s board signals its grand ambitions, as ADNOC pursues its aggressive growth strategy.
XRG, which ADNOC said is valued at more than $80 billion, will focus on overseas investments in low-carbon energy, including gas, chemicals and renewables.

Pakistan central bank cuts key rate by 200 bps, fifth in a row

Pakistan central bank cuts key rate by 200 bps, fifth in a row
Reuters
  • This is fifth straight reduction since June as country keeps up efforts to revive a sluggish economy with inflation easing
  • Pakistan’s latest move makes this year’s cuts most aggressive among emerging market central banks in current easing cycle
Reuters

KARACHI: Pakistan’s central bank cut its key policy rate by 200 basis points to 13% on Monday, it said in a statement, for a fifth straight reduction since June as the country keeps up efforts to revive a sluggish economy with inflation easing.

Pakistan’s latest move makes this year’s cuts the most aggressive among emerging market central banks in the current easing cycle, barring outliers such as Argentina.

The South Asian country is navigating a challenging economic recovery path and has been buttressed by a $7 billion facility from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in September.

All 12 analysts surveyed by Reuters expected a 200 bps cut, after inflation fell sharply, slowing to 4.9% in November, largely due to a high base a year earlier, coming in below the government’s forecast and significantly lower than a multi-decade high of around 40 percent in May last year.

Monday’s move follows cuts of 150 bps in June, 100 in July, 200 in September, and a record cut of 250 bps in November, that have taken the rate down from an all-time high of 22%, set in June 2023 and left unchanged for a year.

It takes the total cuts to 900 bps since June.
 

Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development leads in 2024 Digital Transformation Index

Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development leads in 2024 Digital Transformation Index
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
  • Ministry ranked second overall among government agencies
  • Index assesses government agencies’ adherence to key digital transformation standards
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development ranked first among ministries and second overall with government agencies in the 2024 Digital Transformation Index, underscoring the nation’s commitment to technological advancement.

The award ceremony, held on Dec. 15 in Riyadh, was part of the Digital Government Forum, which featured panel discussions, workshops, and presentations from experts in areas such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and e-services. 

The event coincided with the 19th edition of the UN Internet Governance Forum, hosted in the Saudi capital from Dec. 15— 19 under the theme “Building our Multistakeholder Digital Future.”

The index assesses government agencies’ adherence to key digital transformation standards, analyzes their current progress, and tracks the development of their digital journey based on best practices, aligning with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

Following the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, the Ministry of Justice ranked second in the innovation category of the index, the Ministry of Transport and Logistic Services came third, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah was fourth, and the Ministry of Energy came in fifth, among 24 ministries.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development also received an excellence certificate from the Digital Government Authority for its Mowaamah application, which supports services for individuals with disabilities, recognizing its impactful contributions to digital transformation and leadership in this field, according to the ministry.

The body also earned another certificate for its use of emerging technologies at the government level, awarded by the Digital Government Authority.

These recognitions highlight the ministry’s commitment to digital transformation, focusing on enhancing beneficiary experiences by employing advanced technologies and offering innovative solutions, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development said in a statement.

It added that its digital transformation strategy strengthens services across over 1,000 digital services and procedures, benefiting more than 32 million people.

According to the UN’s biennial E-Government Development Index for 2024, published in September, Saudi Arabia rose 25 ranks, positioning itself among the leading countries in global rankings.

The Kingdom ranks first in the region, second among G20 countries, and seventh on the E-Participation Index. Riyadh is also ranked third among 193 global cities.

The compilers of the index also praised Saudi Arabia for its significant developments in the field of digital government, thanks to which it ranked sixth in the world.

The UN report highlighted that the Kingdom has achieved 100 percent maturity in digital government regulations, as well as in the accessibility and sharing of open government data with citizens and businesses.

Egypt sees 181% growth in financial inclusion over 8 years

Egypt sees 181% growth in financial inclusion over 8 years
Nour El-Shaeri
  • Central bank initiatives boost access to financial tools for millions
  • Initiatives have resulted in the issuance of 7.5 million prepaid cards, 2.5 million mobile wallets, and 7.5 million bank accounts
Nour El-Shaeri

RIYADH: Financial inclusion in Egypt has surged by 181 percent over the past eight years, with 71.5 percent of eligible citizens gaining access to banking services by mid-2024, according to an official report.

The Central Bank of Egypt revealed that the number of citizens with access to transactional accounts — including bank accounts, Egypt Post accounts, mobile wallets, and prepaid cards — has risen to 48.1 million out of 67.3 million eligible individuals aged 16 and above.

A range of tailored initiatives, such as the CBE’s financial inclusion events, held six times a year since 2017, have played a crucial role in broadening access. These events have waived fees, eliminated minimum balance requirements, and targeted underserved populations, including women, youth, and persons with disabilities.

The report highlights that these initiatives have resulted in the issuance of 7.5 million prepaid cards, 2.5 million mobile wallets, and 7.5 million bank accounts.

One of the key initiatives is a program supporting smallholder farmers in collaboration with the UN World Food Programme. This effort integrates small farmers into the formal financial sector by providing tailored financial solutions that enhance their economic and social capabilities.

In addition, the CBE has partnered with the National Council for Women and the Agricultural Bank of Egypt to expand digital savings and lending groups aimed at increasing women’s financial inclusion. These groups promote savings, raise awareness of fintech applications, and encourage the adoption of digital financial services.

The financial inclusion drive is aligned with Egypt’s Decent Life initiative, launched in July 2021. This program focuses on improving living standards for rural populations, reaching 20 governorates, 52 centers, and 1,667 villages by expanding access to financial services and supporting underserved communities.

Since its launch, the program has seen the installation of 1,254 new ATMs, the opening of 651,900 bank accounts, and the issuance of 993,000 prepaid cards.

The CBE’s emphasis on financial inclusion has also had a significant impact on Egypt’s broader economic landscape. Between December 2015 and June 2024, financing for micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises grew by 388 percent. Microfinance portfolios in both banking and non-banking sectors have expanded by over 1,350 percent, thanks to CBE-backed initiatives.

In underserved areas, funding has increased substantially. Facilities directed toward the Delta region grew by 72 percent, while Upper Egypt saw a 59 percent rise in funding from December 2020 to June 2024. Financing for the industrial sector also rose by 61 percent during this period, reflecting targeted efforts to channel capital into job-creating sectors and reduce unemployment.

As of June 2024, Egypt’s total microfinance portfolio reached 93.2 billion Egyptian pounds ($1.8 billion).

This robust growth in financial inclusion underscores Egypt’s commitment to expanding economic opportunities, reducing poverty, and fostering inclusive development across the nation.

Pharmaceuticals and food sectors key focus of Saudi ministers’ Egypt trip

Pharmaceuticals and food sectors key focus of Saudi ministers’ Egypt trip
Miguel Hadchity
  • Key highlight of the trip was a tour of Almarai’s “Beyti” factory in Beheira Governorate
  • Meeting emphasized leveraging Industry 4.0 technologies to boost productivity in both nations’ industrial sectors
Miguel Hadchity

RIYADH: Boosting pharmaceutical ties was the centerpiece of a visit by leading Saudi ministers to Egypt as the two countries sought to enhance industrial cooperation and explore investment opportunities.

The Kingdom’s Minister of Industry Bandar Alkhorayef traveled to the north African country on Dec. 15, with a focus on boosting collaboration in the industrial and mining sectors while identifying mutual opportunities in areas such as food and pharmaceuticals, according to a statement. 

He was joined by Deputy Minister Khalil bin Salamah, Saudi Export-Import Bank CEO Saad Al-Khalb, and Saudi Export Development Authority CEO Abdulrahman bin Sulaiman Al-Thukair. 

During the visit, Alkhorayef met with senior Egyptian officials and major private sector leaders to highlight Saudi Arabia’s competitive investment environment, incentives for investors, and strategic industrial priorities, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

The official visit aims to strengthen the countries’ strategic partnership. In 2023, Saudi Arabia’s non-oil exports to Egypt amounted to SR9.9 billion ($2.6 billion), while non-oil imports from Egypt totaled SR9.6 billion. 

A key highlight of the trip was a tour of Almarai’s “Beyti” factory in Beheira Governorate, where Alkhorayef reviewed its role in local community development and supply chain localization. He also visited several pharmaceutical facilities to gain insights into Egypt’s manufacturing expertise. 

Bin Salamah held bilateral talks with Mohamed Zaki El-Sewedy, chairman of Egypt’s Federation of Industries, with the discussions focused on encouraging the private sector to capitalize on available industrial investment opportunities across both countries.

The deputy minister also met with executives from leading pharmaceutical companies, including Minapharm, to discuss localizing medical industries in Saudi Arabia and exploring potential collaboration in biopharmaceutical manufacturing. 

He also held talks with officials from Eva Pharma around opportunities in generic pharmaceutical production and veterinary vaccines. 

Additionally, there were discussions with the chairman of Medical Union Pharma regarding the integration of active pharmaceutical ingredients in the Saudi market, with a focus on both chemical and biological components. 

Moreover, Bin Salamah met with the chairman of the British Egyptian Co. for General Development, also known as Galina, to explore potential investment opportunities in Saudi Arabia and discuss the growth of the frozen and packaged fruits and vegetables trade.

The meeting also emphasized leveraging Industry 4.0 technologies to boost productivity in both nations’ industrial sectors. 

