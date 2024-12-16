You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia spotlights private sector’s role in driving logistics transformation 

Saudi Arabia spotlights private sector’s role in driving logistics transformation 

Saudi Arabia spotlights private sector’s role in driving logistics transformation 
Rumaih Al-Rumaih, vice minister of transport and logistics services and president of the Transport General Authority. Screenshot
Short Url

https://arab.news/rdd3c

Updated 56 sec ago
Nadin Hassan
Follow

Saudi Arabia spotlights private sector’s role in driving logistics transformation 

Saudi Arabia spotlights private sector’s role in driving logistics transformation 
  • Kingdom is seeking to become a global logistics hub by leveraging its strategic location at the crossroads of Asia, Africa, and Europe
  • Saudi Arabia currently ranks first globally for road connectivity
Updated 56 sec ago
Nadin Hassan
Follow

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s private sector is playing a pivotal role in driving the Kingdom’s transformation into a global logistics hub, a top official said.

Speaking at the sixth edition of the Supply Chain And Logistics Conference in Riyadh, Rumaih Al-Rumaih, vice minister of transport and logistics services and president of the Transport General Authority, highlighted the critical contributions from businesses. 

“The main player in achieving anything in the logistics sector is the private sector. Truly, the private sector is the one delivering results. The government’s role is to enable,” Al-Rumaih said. 

He added: “If we visit the exhibition, we’ll see the private sector at the forefront, not the government because they are the real achievers.” 

Saudi Arabia is seeking to become a global logistics hub by leveraging its strategic location at the crossroads of Asia, Africa, and Europe. Through its Vision 2030 plan, the Kingdom is investing in transport, infrastructure, and technology to reduce oil dependence and modernize supply chains. 

Al-Rumaih credited the economic diversification initiative for providing a structured roadmap, stating: “This did not happen by chance; it was a clear vision and target. The Kingdom’s strategic location connects three continents, making it a natural global logistics hub.” 

He also emphasized the private sector’s role in forging strategic partnerships with major global players, saying: “The private sector responded to Vision 2030 by growing rapidly and forming partnerships with major players like CEVA, DSV, and DB Schenker.” 

Building infrastructure 

Bader Al-Dulami, vice minister of transport and logistics services for road affairs, underscored the importance of infrastructure in enabling success. 

“The road sector is undoubtedly one of the most significant enablers of the logistics sector. There is no logistics sector without roads that connect various destinations,” Al-Dulami said. 

He added: “There is no successful logistics sector without a network of safe, high-quality roads that can accommodate the increasing demand in this sector.” 




Bader Al-Dulami, vice minister of transport and logistics services for road affairs. Screenshot

Saudi Arabia currently ranks first globally for road connectivity, a milestone Al-Dulami attributed to sustained investment and strategic planning. 

“Through joint efforts, we have managed to reduce accident rates significantly. From 2016 to the present, the accident rate has decreased by more than half — a 50 percent reduction,” he said. 

The vice minister continued: “In 2016, there were 28 deaths per 100,000 people; today, it is less than 13 deaths per 100,000. However, our journey is far from over, as we aim to achieve the target of reducing this number to five by 2030” 

Road maintenance 

Al-Dulami announced plans for phase two of performance-based maintenance contracts, which will incorporate advanced technologies to enhance road sustainability. 

“The private sector will play a key role, especially in the operation and maintenance of roads. By the end of this month, we will launch phase two of performance-based maintenance contracts,” he said. 

“These contracts will incorporate a wide range of modern technologies that will be applied to roads. Many privatization projects have also been initiated,” Al-Dulami added. 

He emphasized the importance of collaboration with the private sector, describing it as a reliable and dynamic partner. 

“The private sector is a true partner that communicates its needs to us. We are not rigid when it comes to making changes that could benefit this sector,” Al-Dulami said. 

He continued: “On the contrary, we are extremely agile, and what you see today in terms of change and development is a result of this openness to everything new and everything that contributes to advancing this sector.” 

Ambitious goals 

Concluding the session, Al-Rumaih reaffirmed the Kingdom’s ambitious goals. 

“We will not stop here. Our aspirations are sky-high, and the journey to position Saudi Arabia as the top global logistics hub continues,” he said. 

The two-day Supply Chain And Logistics Conference brought together industry leaders, government officials, and stakeholders to showcase Saudi Arabia’s achievements and explore further opportunities for public-private collaboration in the logistics sector. 

In his keynote speech on the conference’s second day, Ahmed Al-Hassan, assistant minister of transport and logistics services, highlighted the ministry’s expanded role. 

“The ministry has transitioned from executing projects to supervising strategies that align with national goals and enhance global competitiveness,” he said. 

Al-Hassan praised initiatives like the Global Logistics Forum – held in Riyadh in October – describing it as a key platform for attracting international investments and strengthening Saudi Arabia’s role as a leader in the sector. 

Topics: Supply Chain And Logistics Conference 2024 logistics Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia signs over $9.3bn in deals to boost supply chain resilience
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia signs over $9.3bn in deals to boost supply chain resilience
Supply chain reforms, demographic shifts among key investment drivers: Al-Falih 
Business & Economy
Supply chain reforms, demographic shifts among key investment drivers: Al-Falih 

Middle East holds highest growth potential for private capital in 2025: Report

Middle East holds highest growth potential for private capital in 2025: Report
Updated 2 min 46 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan
Follow

Middle East holds highest growth potential for private capital in 2025: Report

Middle East holds highest growth potential for private capital in 2025: Report
  • Asset managers surveyed private equity and venture capital as the top investment opportunities
  • Survey was carried out on the sidelines of Apex Invest Abu Dhabi in November
Updated 2 min 46 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: The Middle East region is offering the highest growth potential for private capital in 2025, driven by government initiatives and sectoral reforms, according to a survey. 

The Apex Group, the London-based financial solutions provider behind the poll, said asset managers surveyed private equity and venture capital as the top investment opportunities in the Middle East.

As detailed in the survey, which was carried out on the sidelines of Apex Invest Abu Dhabi in November, 39 percent of the attendees shared bright prospects for private capital deployment in the region. 

A report released by Wamda this month revealed that startups in the Middle East and North Africa region raised $258 million in November, representing a 92 percent rise compared to the previous month. 

“The Middle East remains an attractive proposition for asset managers. Various government initiatives, private sector reforms, and strong capital inflows are driving investment into the region’s domestic markets,” said Christiane El Habre, regional managing director, Middle East at Apex Group.

“This is creating opportunities for asset managers who can allocate capital productively and create returns via active management strategies,” she also said. 

El Habre added that the survey results directly reflect the growing maturity of the asset management landscape in the Middle East region. 

Despite the optimistic outlook, attendees highlighted several challenges in achieving portfolio diversification goals, with 54 percent underlining access to quality assets as a key constraint. 

Some 21 percent of the attendees who took part in the survey said that market volatility is also a major factor that is impeding progress, while 13 percent opined regulatory constraints and capital-raising challenges as causes of concern. 

The survey report revealed that 30 percent of the poll participants considered the Asia-Pacific region as a good destination for private capital deployment, while 22 percent preferred North America. 

Europe, Africa, and South America were rated less in the survey for deployment of private capital due to various socioeconomic and geopolitical factors, said Apex Group. 

Some 88 percent of the survey panelists said that public equity and venture capital firms are increasingly engaged with portfolio companies to drive returns and safeguard impact. 

The Apex Invest Abu Dhabi event witnessed the participation of senior representatives from prominent regional asset managers, including Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, Mubadala Investment Co., and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, as well as key members from family offices and investor institutions. 

Topics: Apex Middle East private capital investment private equity

Related

MENA startups raise $258m in November in 92% monthly rise: Wamda 
Business & Economy
MENA startups raise $258m in November in 92% monthly rise: Wamda 
Smart tech key to solving Middle East food security crisis
Business & Economy
Smart tech key to solving Middle East food security crisis

Saudi Social Development Bank and SNB to launch financing portfolio for entrepreneurs

Saudi Social Development Bank and SNB to launch financing portfolio for entrepreneurs
Updated 16 December 2024
Nirmal Narayanan
Follow

Saudi Social Development Bank and SNB to launch financing portfolio for entrepreneurs

Saudi Social Development Bank and SNB to launch financing portfolio for entrepreneurs
  • Agreement set to provide $2.66 million in funding to entrepreneurs
  • Newly launched portfolio will provide individuals with entrepreneurial knowledge
Updated 16 December 2024
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Social Development Bank has signed an agreement with the Saudi National Bank to launch a financing portfolio to support entrepreneurship in the Kingdom. 

The financing portfolio is being introduced as part of SNB’s Ahalina program, with the agreement set to provide SR10 million ($2.66 million) in funding to entrepreneurs, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

The deal was inked against rising entrepreneurship in Saudi Arabia, with the number of active commercial registrations in the Kingdom reaching 1.51 million by the end of the third quarter of the year. 

According to the SNB website, it launched the Ahalina strategy to empower various society groups, “converting them into positive and developmental energies capable of supporting the national economy.” 

Tareq Al-Sadhan, the CEO of SNB, said: “Through the Ahalina program, we seek to consolidate our commitment to the community by supporting entrepreneurs and start-ups, which enhances our contributions to achieving sustainable development, and confirms the role of social responsibility as an integral part of our corporate strategy.”

The newly launched portfolio will also provide individuals with entrepreneurial knowledge. It will help them acquire the necessary skills to secure project funding and contribute to Saudi Arabia’s socio-economic development.

The agreement also aligns with the more expansive goal of SNB, which is to empower individuals and institutions and provide community support in all regions of the Kingdom, contributing to Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 program, the SPA report added. 

“This agreement represents an extension of the bank’s march toward achieving sustainable development, promoting entrepreneurship, and supporting Saudi youth to build sustainable projects with a tangible impact,” said Sultan Al-Hamidi, the CEO of SDB. 

Under the deal, both SNB and SDB will work to enhance cooperation between the public and private sectors to boost the entrepreneurial landscape in the Kingdom. 

In November, Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises, also known as Monsha’at, organized the Biban 24 event to support SMEs in the Kingdom, where agreements worth SR35.4 billion were signed. 

During the event, Sami bin Ibrahim Al-Husseini, the governor of Monsha’at, said that such events are crucial to strengthen Saudi Arabia’s entrepreneurial framework and are aligned with the nation’s Vision 2030 objectives to boost the SME sector’s contribution to the national gross domestic product. 

Topics: Saudi Social Development Bank Saudi National Bank (SNB) Saudi Arabia

Related

PIF’s Dan Co. to launch resort in Al-Ahsa to boost Saudi tourism sector
Business & Economy
PIF’s Dan Co. to launch resort in Al-Ahsa to boost Saudi tourism sector
Saudi Arabia proposes renaming OAPEC into the Arab Energy Organization
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia proposes renaming OAPEC into the Arab Energy Organization

Oil Updates — crude eases from highest in weeks, investors eye Fed rate cuts 

Oil Updates — crude eases from highest in weeks, investors eye Fed rate cuts 
Updated 49 min 46 sec ago
REUTERS 
Follow

Oil Updates — crude eases from highest in weeks, investors eye Fed rate cuts 

Oil Updates — crude eases from highest in weeks, investors eye Fed rate cuts 
  • Oil prices were bolstered by new EU sanctions on Russian oil last week
  • Fresh US sanctions on entities trading Iranian oil are already driving prices of the crude sold to China to the highest in years
Updated 49 min 46 sec ago
REUTERS 

SINGAPORE: Oil futures eased from their highest levels in weeks as traders took profit while waiting for a meeting of the Federal Reserve later this week for an indication of further rate cuts, according to Reuters. 

Falls were limited, however, by concerns of supply disruptions in the event of more US sanctions on major suppliers Russia and Iran. 

Brent crude futures fell 21 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $74.28 a barrel by 07:24 a.m. Saudi time after settling at their highest level since Nov. 22 on Friday. 

US West Texas Intermediate crude dropped 30 cents, or 0.4 percent, to $70.99 a barrel after reaching its highest settlement level since Nov. 7 in the previous session. 

“After last week’s +6% rally, and with crude oil trading towards the top of recent range highs, we are likely seeing some light profit-taking,” IG market analyst Tony Sycamore said. 

“Also, it is likely a lot of trading books at banks and funds shut up shop at the end of last week and have reduced appetite for positions over the festive season.” 

Oil prices were bolstered by new EU sanctions on Russian oil last week and expectations of tighter sanctions on Iranian supply, he added. 

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told Reuters on Friday that the US is looking at further sanctions on “dark fleet” tankers and will not rule out sanctions on Chinese banks as it seeks to reduce Russia’s oil revenue and access to foreign supplies to fuel its war in Ukraine. 

Fresh US sanctions on entities trading Iranian oil are already driving prices of the crude sold to China to the highest in years. The incoming Trump administration is expected to ramp up pressure on Iran. 

Oil prices were also supported by key central bank interest rate cuts in Canada, Europe and Switzerland last week and expectations the Fed will cut rates this week, Sycamore said. 

The Fed is expected to cut interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point at its Dec. 17-18 meeting which will also provide an updated look at how much further Fed officials think they will reduce rates in 2025 and perhaps into 2026. 

Lower interest rates can boost economic growth and demand for oil. 

Still, forecasts of ample supply in 2025 by the International Energy Agency and CNPC’s forecasts of oil demand decline in China, the world’s second-largest consumer, after consumption peaked in 2023 are factors that will continue to weigh on global oil markets. 

Topics: Oil OPEC energy oil prices Oil market Oil Updates  Brent crude

Related

Oil Updates – crude stabilizes on course for first weekly gain in 3
Business & Economy
Oil Updates – crude stabilizes on course for first weekly gain in 3
Oil Updates – prices little changed as demand weakness offsets sanctions-driven supply risks
Business & Economy
Oil Updates – prices little changed as demand weakness offsets sanctions-driven supply risks

PIF’s Dan Co. to launch resort in Al-Ahsa to boost Saudi tourism sector

PIF’s Dan Co. to launch resort in Al-Ahsa to boost Saudi tourism sector
Updated 15 December 2024
Reem Walid
Follow

PIF’s Dan Co. to launch resort in Al-Ahsa to boost Saudi tourism sector

PIF’s Dan Co. to launch resort in Al-Ahsa to boost Saudi tourism sector
Updated 15 December 2024
Reem Walid

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s tourism sector is poised for significant growth with the announcement of a new resort project in Al-Ahsa by Dan Co., a subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund.

The initiative is part of the Kingdom’s broader strategy to enhance the tourism industry and elevate hospitality standards across the country.

The resort will integrate sustainability, innovation, and high-quality service, in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 objectives. By focusing on these key principles, the project aims to enhance the appeal of Al-Ahsa as both a local and international tourism destination.

This move is also aligned with the Kingdom’s ambitious goal of attracting 150 million visitors by 2030 and increasing the tourism sector’s contribution to the national gross domestic product from 6 percent to 10 percent.

Saad Al-Kroud, chairman of Dan Co., highlighted that the resort will leverage Al-Ahsa’s unique natural beauty and rich cultural heritage.

The project will promote rural, recreational, and ecotourism, offering visitors a variety of experiences that showcase the region’s diverse landscapes and agricultural legacy.

“By focusing on the natural environment and cultural heritage, this development will offer distinctive experiences that cater to a wide range of interests, further solidifying Al-Ahsa’s position as a key destination in Saudi Arabia’s tourism map,” Al-Kroud said.

As part of PIF’s broader vision to transform the Kingdom’s tourism landscape, Dan Co. is committed to promoting agritourism, adventure tourism, and ecotourism.

These initiatives aim to deepen the connection between visitors and nature, while creating economic opportunities for local communities and fostering sustainable development.

Through this project, Dan Co. aims not only to enhance Saudi Arabia’s tourism offerings but also to help diversify local economies and support the growth of thriving businesses in the region.

Topics: PIF

Closing Bell: Saudi main index slips to close at 12,059

Closing Bell: Saudi main index slips to close at 12,059
Updated 15 December 2024
Reem Walid
Follow

Closing Bell: Saudi main index slips to close at 12,059

Closing Bell: Saudi main index slips to close at 12,059
  • Parallel market Nomu gained 72.18 points, or 0.23%, to close at 31,173.07
  • MSCI Tadawul Index lost 5.47 points, or 0.36%, to close at 1,513.54
Updated 15 December 2024
Reem Walid

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index slipped on Sunday, losing 39.80 points, or 0.33 percent, to close at 12,059.53.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR3.32 billion ($885 million), as 91 of the stocks advanced and 129 retreated.   

The Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu gained 72.18 points, or 0.23 percent, to close at 31,173.07. This comes as 52 of the listed stocks advanced, while 35 retreated.   

The MSCI Tadawul Index lost 5.47 points, or 0.36 percent, to close at 1,513.54.    

The best-performing stock of the day was Saudi Cable Co., whose share price surged 8.49 percent to SR93.30.  

Other top performers included Sumou Real Estate Co., whose share price rose 6.61 percent to SR47.60, as well as Walaa Cooperative Insurance Co., whose share price surged 3.45 percent to SR18.60.

Al-Baha Investment and Development Co. recorded the biggest drop, falling 6.06 percent to SR0.31.

Riyadh Cables Group Co. also saw its stock prices fall 3.07 percent to SR145.

On the announcements front, Saudi Tadawul Group Holding Co. announced the latest development regarding the acquisition of its subsidiary, Tadawul Advanced Solutions Co., or WAMID, of 51 percent shares in Direct Financial Network Co., by announcing the acquisition of 49 percent of the entire remaining shares in Direct Financial Network Co. for SR 220.5 million. 

According to a Tadawul statement, the transaction is integral to WAMID’s growth strategy, supporting the group’s ambitious strategy.

The acquisition of 100 percent of the entire shares of the issued capital of Direct Financial Network Co. will create an opportunity to build new capabilities, elevate innovation in the regional capital markets, diversify revenues, and advance the capital market. 

The acquisition value will be funded by the existing Saudi Tadawul Group Holding Co. Sharia-compliant banking facilities. The transaction is also expected to have a positive financial impact on the group over time.

Saudi Tadawul Group Holding Co. ended the session at SR223, up 0.18 percent.

Mufeed Co. announced that its board of directors has decided to distribute SR33 million in cash dividends to shareholders for the first half of 2024.

A bourse filing revealed that the total number of shares eligible for dividends amounted to 6.6 million, with the dividend per share at SR5. The statement also revealed that the percentage of dividends to the share par value stood at 50 percent.

Mufeed Co. ended the session at SR76 down 10.81 percent.

Salama Cooperative Insurance Co. announced the period for rights issue trading and new shares subscription from Dec. 17-29.

According to a Tadawul statement, holders of rights may exercise their right to subscribe to new shares, in full or in part, up to the number of rights available in their portfolios. Trading rights and subscribing to new shares will be conducted according to the terms outlined in the prospectus for registered shareholders and new investors.

Salama Cooperative Insurance Co. ended the session at SR17.32, down 0.81 percent.

Topics: TASI NOMU Tadawul Saudi Arabia Closing Bell MSCI Tadawul Index Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) Saudi stock market

Related

Closing Bell: Saudi main index sheds 50 points to 12,099
Business & Economy
Closing Bell: Saudi main index sheds 50 points to 12,099
Closing Bell: Saudi main index closes in red at 12,149
Business & Economy
Closing Bell: Saudi main index closes in red at 12,149

Latest updates

Pioneering graphene-enriched carbon fiber production in Saudi Arabia: OCH and GIM drive Vision 2030 forward
Pioneering graphene-enriched carbon fiber production in Saudi Arabia: OCH and GIM drive Vision 2030 forward
Middle East holds highest growth potential for private capital in 2025: Report
Middle East holds highest growth potential for private capital in 2025: Report
NEOM, Rajasthan Royals celebrate cricket program’s second season
NEOM, Rajasthan Royals celebrate cricket program’s second season
Death toll in Israel’s Gaza offensive tops 45,000
Death toll in Israel’s Gaza offensive tops 45,000
Saudi Arabia spotlights private sector’s role in driving logistics transformation 
Saudi Arabia spotlights private sector’s role in driving logistics transformation 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.