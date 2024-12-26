Closing Bell: Saudi main index slips to close at 11,859

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index slipped on Thursday, losing 32.85 points, or 0.28 percent, to close at 11,859.47.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index reached SR2.80 billion ($747 million), as 78 stocks advanced and 143 retreated.

The Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu declined by 120.35 points, or 0.39 percent, to close at 30,886.71, with 37 stocks advancing and 38 retreating.

The MSCI Tadawul Index also dropped 3.44 points, or 0.23 percent, to end at 1,490.30.

The best-performing stock of the day was Rasan Information Technology Co., whose share price surged 7.58 percent to SR79.50. Other top performers included The Mediterranean and Gulf Insurance and Reinsurance Co., which rose by 7.17 percent to SR24.80, and The National Co. for Glass Industries, up 4.15 percent to SR55.20.

On the downside, Saudi Research and Media Group recorded the steepest drop, falling 3.86 percent to SR269.00. Al-Baha Investment and Development Co. saw its share price decline by 3.85 percent to SR0.50, while Red Sea International Co. dropped 3.63 percent to SR58.40.

On the announcement front, Mutakamela Insurance Co. launched its new identity and brand name, Mutakamela, following regulatory approvals and shareholder consent at its extraordinary general assembly meeting.

Mutakamela ended the session unchanged at SR14.78.

Al-Yamamah Steel Industries Co. reported a net profit of SR70.8 million for the year ending Sept. 30, a significant turnaround from the SR130.14 million loss recorded in the previous year. The profit increase was attributed to reduced costs in the construction sector by 20.82 percent, electricity by 7.56 percent, and solar energy by 10.35 percent.

Additionally, the company’s board recommended distributing SR25.4 million in cash dividends to shareholders for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30. Eligible shareholders will receive a dividend of SR0.50 per share, representing 5 percent of the share’s par value, with 50.8 million shares eligible for the payout.

Al-Yamamah Steel closed the session at SR35.00, down 1.75 percent.

Arabian Contracting Services Co. secured a project worth SR563 million with the Royal Commission for Riyadh City to invest in and lease internal advertising spaces within the King Abdulaziz Public Transport Project in Riyadh.

The 10-year agreement aligns with the company’s strategy to expand its advertising activities.

Its stock rose 0.68 percent to close at SR149.00.

Bank Al-Jazira announced the start of issuing its Additional Tier 1 Sukuk under a SR5 billion program through private placement. The issuance amount and terms will be determined based on market conditions, with a minimum subscription of SR1 million.

The sukuk offer price, par value, and return will also be market-dependent. The bank has appointed Al-Jazira Capital, Al-Rajhi Capital, and HSBC Saudi Arabia as joint lead managers and dealers.

Bank Al-Jazira’s stock rose 0.96 percent to close at SR18.68.