ROSHN launches first residential community in Makkah

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s leading property developer, ROSHN, has officially launched its first residential community in Makkah, marking a significant milestone in the company’s efforts to improve the city’s living standards while supporting the national development goals outlined in Vision 2030.

The launch event for the Al-Manar Community project, which is ROSHN’s inaugural residential development in Makkah, took place under the patronage of Makkah Gov. Prince Khaled Al-Faisal. The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by a host of prominent figures, including Makkah Mayor Musaed bin Abdulaziz Al-Dawood, Royal Commission for Makkah and Holy Sites CEO Saleh bin Ibrahim Al-Rasheed, Real Estate General Authority CEO Abdullah Al-Hammad, and ROSHN’s acting CEO Khaled Jawhar. The event also saw participation from officials across both the public and private sectors.

Strategically positioned, the Al-Manar community is just a 20-minute drive from the Grand Mosque, less than an hour from King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, and only two minutes from Makkah’s western gateway. The development’s design thoughtfully integrates the region’s rich cultural and architectural heritage, blending modernity with tradition.

The Saudi government, under Vision 2030, has set ambitious targets to boost homeownership among citizens, aiming for 70 percent by the end of the decade.

ROSHN is playing a pivotal role in achieving this goal by developing large-scale residential projects that offer high-quality and affordable housing options for Saudi citizens. These initiatives are in line with the government’s strategy to expand the housing sector, elevate living standards, and provide homes for the country’s growing population.

At the ceremony, attendees were given a tour of model villas and previewed the diverse residential designs available within the community. The Al-Manar development will feature a variety of villas alongside essential amenities such as schools, mosques, shopping centers, healthcare facilities, open spaces, and recreational areas.

Khaled Jawhar, acting CEO of ROSHN, explained that the project spans over 21 million sq. meters and will provide more than 33,000 housing units. Additionally, it will offer more than 150 facilities designed to meet the needs of residents and support community well-being.

Saleh bin Ibrahim Al-Rasheed, CEO of the Royal Commission for Makkah and Holy Sites, emphasized the significance of the Al-Manar community as the first fully integrated ROSHN development in Makkah.

“Located at the city’s western gateway, within the Haram boundaries, this project reflects our commitment to facilitating impactful developments that drive long-term growth and sustainability,” Al-Rasheed said.