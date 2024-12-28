You are here

  • Home
  • Bloodied Ukrainian troops risk losing more hard-won land in Kursk to Russia
Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Bloodied Ukrainian troops risk losing more hard-won land in Kursk to Russia

Bloodied Ukrainian troops risk losing more hard-won land in Kursk to Russia
A medic treats an injured Ukrainian serviceman on Pokrovsk direction in Ukraine on Dec. 23, 2024. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/62qym

Updated 8 sec ago
AP
Follow

Bloodied Ukrainian troops risk losing more hard-won land in Kursk to Russia

Bloodied Ukrainian troops risk losing more hard-won land in Kursk to Russia
  • Battles are so intense that some Ukrainian commanders cannot evacuate the dead
  • Communication lags and poorly timed tactics have cost lives, and troops have little way to counterattack
Updated 8 sec ago
AP
Follow

KYIV: Five months after their shock offensive into Russia, Ukrainian troops are bloodied and demoralized by the rising risk of defeat in Kursk, a region some want to hold at all costs while others question the value of having gone in at all.
Battles are so intense that some Ukrainian commanders can’t evacuate the dead. Communication lags and poorly timed tactics have cost lives, and troops have little way to counterattack, seven front-line soldiers and commanders told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity so they could discuss sensitive operations.
Since being caught unaware by the lightning Ukrainian incursion, Russia has amassed more than 50,000 troops in the region, including some from its ally North Korea. Precise numbers are hard to obtain, but Moscow’s counterattack has killed and wounded thousands and the overstretched Ukrainians have lost more than 40 percent of the 984 square kilometers (380 square miles) of Kursk they seized in August.
Its full-scale invasion three years ago left Russia holding a fifth of Ukraine, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has hinted that he hopes controlling Kursk will help force Moscow to negotiate an end to the war. But five Ukrainian and Western officials in Kyiv who spoke on condition of anonymity to freely discuss sensitive military matters said they fear gambling on Kursk will weaken the whole 1000-kilometer front line, and Ukraine is losing precious ground in the east.
“We have, as they say, hit a hornet’s nest. We have stirred up another hot spot,” said Stepan Lutsiv, a major in the 95th Airborne Assault Brigade.
The border raid that became an occupation
Army chief Oleksandr Syrskyi has said that Ukraine launched the operation because officials thought Russia was about to launch a new attack on northeast Ukraine.
It began on Aug. 5 with an order to leave Ukraine’s Sumy region for what they thought would be a nine-day raid to stun the enemy. It became an occupation that Ukrainians welcomed as their smaller country gained leverage and embarrassed Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Gathering his men, one company commander told them: “We’re making history; the whole world will know about us because this hasn’t been done since World War II.
Privately, he was less certain.
“It seemed crazy,” he said. “I didn’t understand why.”
Shocked by success achieved largely because the Russians were caught by surprise, the Ukrainians were ordered to advance beyond the original mission to the town of Korenevo, 25 kilometers into Russia. That was one of the first places where Russian troops counterattacked.
By early November the Russians began regaining territory rapidly. Once in awe of what they accomplished, troops’ opinions are shifting as they come to terms with losses. The company commander said half of his troops are dead or wounded.
Some front-line commanders said conditions are tough, morale is low and troops are questioning command decisions, even the very purpose of occupying Kursk.
Another commander said that some orders his men have received don’t reflect reality because of delays in communication. Delays occur especially when territory is lost to Russian troops, he said.
“They don’t understand where our side is, where the enemy is, what’s under our control, and what isn’t,” he said. “They don’t understand the operational situation, we so act at our own discretion.”
One platoon commander said higher ups have repeatedly turned down his requests to change his unit’s defensive position because he knows his men can’t hold the line.
“Those people who stand until the end are ending up MIA,” he said. He said he also knows of at least 20 Ukrainian soldiers whose bodies had been abandoned over the last four months because the battles were too intense to evacuate them without more casualties.
No option to retreat as Russia doubles down
Ukrainian soldiers said they were not prepared for the aggressive Russian response in Kursk, and cannot counterattack or pull back.
“There’s no other option. We’ll fight here because if we just pull back to our borders, they won’t stop; they’ll keep advancing,” said one drone unit commander.
The AP requested comment from Ukraine’s General Staff but did not receive a response before publication.
American longer-range weapons have slowed the Russian advance and North Korean soldiers who joined the fighting last month are easy targets for drones and artillery because they lack combat discipline and often move in large groups in the open, Ukrainian troops said.
On Monday, Zelensky said 3,000 North Korean soldiers had been killed and wounded. But they appear to be learning from their mistakes, soldiers added, by becoming more adept at camouflaging near forested lines.
One clash took place last week near Vorontsovo tract, a forested area between the settlements of Kremenne and Vorontsovo.
Until last week, the area was under Ukraine’s control. This week part of it has been lost to Russian forces and Ukrainian troops fear they will reach a crucial logistics route.
Eyeing frontline losses in the eastern region known as the Donbas — where Russia is closing on a crucial supply hub — some soldiers are more vocal about whether Kursk has been worth it.
“All the military can think about now is that Donbas has simply been sold,” the platoon commander said. “At what price?”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine

Related

Russia says it foils Ukrainian plots to kill senior officers with disguised bombs
World
Russia says it foils Ukrainian plots to kill senior officers with disguised bombs
Desertions spark panic, and pardons, in Ukraine’s army
World
Desertions spark panic, and pardons, in Ukraine’s army

Man accused of attacking TV reporter, saying ‘This is Trump’s America now’

Patrick Thomas Egan. (Supplied)
Patrick Thomas Egan. (Supplied)
Updated 28 December 2024
AP
Follow

Man accused of attacking TV reporter, saying ‘This is Trump’s America now’

Patrick Thomas Egan. (Supplied)
  • Alex, who had been out reporting, then drove back to his news station in the city
Updated 28 December 2024
AP

DENVER: A Colorado man is facing possible bias-motivated charges for allegedly attacking a television news reporter after demanding to know whether he was a citizen, saying “This is Trump’s America now,” according to court documents.
Patrick Thomas Egan, 39, was arrested Dec. 18 in Grand Junction, Colorado, after police say he followed KKCO/KJCT reporter Ja’Ronn Alex’s vehicle for around 40 miles (64 kilometers) from the Delta area. Alex told police that he believed he had been followed and attacked because he is Pacific Islander.
After arriving in Grand Junction, Egan, who was driving a taxi, pulled up next to Alex at a stoplight and, according to an arrest affidavit, said something to the effect of: “Are you even a US citizen? This is Trump’s America now! I’m a Marine and I took an oath to protect this country from people like you!”
Alex, who had been out reporting, then drove back to his news station in the city. After he got out of his vehicle, Egan chased Alex as he ran toward the station’s door and demanded to see his identification, according to the document laying out police’s evidence in the case. Egan then tackled Alex, put him in a headlock and “began to strangle him,” the affidavit said. Coworkers who ran out to help and witnesses told police that Alex appeared to be losing his ability to breathe during the attack, which was partially captured on surveillance video, according to the document.
According to the station’s website, Alex is a native of Detroit. KKCO/KJCT reported that he was driving a news vehicle at the time.
Egan was arrested on suspicion of bias-motivated crimes, second degree assault and harassment. He is scheduled to appear in court Thursday to learn whether prosecutors have filed formal charges against him.
Egan’s lawyer, Ruth Swift, was out of the office Friday and did not return a telephone message seeking comment.
KKCO/KJCT vice president and general manager Stacey Stewart said the station could not comment beyond what it has reported on the attack.

 

Topics: President-elect Donald Trump US

Related

Trump asks Supreme Court to delay TikTok ban so he can weigh in after he takes office
World
Trump asks Supreme Court to delay TikTok ban so he can weigh in after he takes office
Trump vows to pursue executions after Biden commutes most of federal death row
World
Trump vows to pursue executions after Biden commutes most of federal death row

UN approves new African Union force to take on Al-Shabab in Somalia

UN approves new African Union force to take on Al-Shabab in Somalia
Updated 12 min 59 sec ago
AFP
Follow

UN approves new African Union force to take on Al-Shabab in Somalia

UN approves new African Union force to take on Al-Shabab in Somalia
Updated 12 min 59 sec ago
AFP

UN: The UN Security Council on Friday gave the green light to a new African Union force in Somalia that is meant to take on the Islamist armed group Al-Shabab, with the soldiers due to deploy in January.
The resolution was adopted by 14 of the Council’s 15 member states, while the United States abstained due to reservations about funding.
It provides for the replacement of the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), whose mandate ends on December 31, by the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM).
Somalia is one of the world’s poorest countries, enduring decades of civil war, a bloody insurgency by the Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabab, and frequent climate disasters.
Representatives from Somalia and its western neighbor Ethiopia were invited to participate in the council’s meeting, although they were not allowed to vote.
“We emphasize that the current AUSSOM troops allocations are completed through bilateral agreements,” said the Somali representative, adding 11,000 troops were currently pledged.
On Monday, Egypt’s foreign minister announced his country would take part in the new force.
Tensions flared in the Horn of Africa after Ethiopia signed a maritime deal in January with the breakaway region of Somaliland, pushing Mogadishu closer to Addis Ababa’s regional rival Cairo.
This month, Turkiye brokered a deal to end the nearly year-long bitter dispute between Somalia and Ethiopia, although Ethiopian troops would not be involved in the new AU force.
Burundi will not be taking part in the new force either, a Burundian military source told AFP on condition of anonymity.
The text adopted by the UN Security Council provides for the possibility of using a mechanism that it created last year, under which an African force deployed with the green light of the UN can be up to 75 percent financed by the UN.
“In our view, the conditions have not been met for immediate transition to application of” that measure, US representative Dorothy Shea said, justifying her country’s abstention.

Topics: Somalia African Union (AU)

Related

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, November 19, 2024. (REUTERS)
Middle-East
Erdogan to visit Ethiopia, Somalia in early 2025 after brokering deal
Kenyan, Ugandan presidents to mediate Ethiopia-Somalia dispute
World
Kenyan, Ugandan presidents to mediate Ethiopia-Somalia dispute

Trump asks Supreme Court to delay TikTok ban so he can weigh in after he takes office

Trump asks Supreme Court to delay TikTok ban so he can weigh in after he takes office
Updated 28 December 2024
AP
Follow

Trump asks Supreme Court to delay TikTok ban so he can weigh in after he takes office

Trump asks Supreme Court to delay TikTok ban so he can weigh in after he takes office
  • The brief from Trump said he opposes banning TikTok at this junction
Updated 28 December 2024
AP

President-elect Donald Trump asked the Supreme Court on Friday to pause the potential TikTok ban from going into effect until his administration can pursue a “political resolution” to the issue.
The request came as TikTok and the Biden administration filed opposing briefs to the court, in which the company argued the court should strike down a law that could ban the platform by Jan. 19 while the government emphasized its position that the statute is needed to eliminate a national security risk.
“President Trump takes no position on the underlying merits of this dispute. Instead, he respectfully requests that the Court consider staying the Act’s deadline for divestment of January 19, 2025, while it considers the merits of this case,” said Trump’s amicus brief, which supported neither party in the case.
The filings come ahead of oral arguments scheduled for Jan. 10 on whether the law, which requires TikTok to divest from its China-based parent company or face a ban, unlawfully restricts speech in violation of the First Amendment.
Earlier this month, a panel of three federal judges on the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit unanimously upheld the statute, leading TikTok to appeal the case to the Supreme Court.
The brief from Trump said he opposes banning TikTok at this junction and “seeks the ability to resolve the issues at hand through political means once he takes office.”

Topics: Trump Returns TikTok

Related

Trump says it could be worth keeping TikTok in US ‘for a little while’
World
Trump says it could be worth keeping TikTok in US ‘for a little while’
US court rejects Tiktok request to temporarily halt pending US ban
Media
US court rejects Tiktok request to temporarily halt pending US ban

Senegal PM seeks to repeal contested amnesty law

Senegal's then-opposition leader Ousmane Sonko adresses supporters in Dakar, Senegal, Thursday, March 14, 2024. (AP)
Senegal's then-opposition leader Ousmane Sonko adresses supporters in Dakar, Senegal, Thursday, March 14, 2024. (AP)
Updated 28 December 2024
AFP
Follow

Senegal PM seeks to repeal contested amnesty law

Senegal's then-opposition leader Ousmane Sonko adresses supporters in Dakar, Senegal, Thursday, March 14, 2024. (AP)
  • Sonko’s government pledged earlier this month to investigate dozens of deaths resulting from the political violence between 2021 and 2024
Updated 28 December 2024
AFP

DAKAR: Senegalese Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko said Friday that his government would submit legislation to repeal a law by former president Macky Sall granting amnesty for deadly political violence.
The controversial amnesty was granted just before March 2024 elections as Sall sought to calm protests sparked by his last-minute postponement of the vote in the traditionally stable West African country.
Critics say the move was to shield perpetrators of serious crimes, including homicides, committed during three years of political tensions between February 2021 and February 2024.
But it also allowed Sonko, a popular opposition figure, to stand in the elections after court convictions had made him ineligible, as well as Bassirou Diomaye Faye, who eventually won the presidency.
Sonko’s government pledged earlier this month to investigate dozens of deaths resulting from the political violence between 2021 and 2024.
“In addition to putting compensation for victims into the budget, a draft law will be submitted to your august Assembly to repeal the March 6, 2024 amnesty so that light may be shed and responsibilities determined on whatever side they may lie,” Sonko said in a highly awaited policy speech to lawmakers.
“It’s not a witch hunt and even less vengeance ... It’s justice, the foundation without which social peace cannot be built,” Sonko said.
Sonko’s speech also laid out plans for the next five years to pull Senegal out of three years of economic and political turmoil that have sent unemployment soaring.
He and Faye, who won the presidency and in November secured a landslide victory in parliament, now have a clear path for implementing an ambitious, leftist reform agenda.
“We must carry out a deep and unprecedented break never seen in the history of our country since independence” from France, Sonko told lawmakers.
He said Senegal remained “locked into the colonial economic model” and vowed an overhaul of public action and tax reforms to foster “home-grown growth.”

 

Topics: Senegal

Related

‘Progress’ in talks with breakaway Sahel states, says Senegal president
World
‘Progress’ in talks with breakaway Sahel states, says Senegal president
New Senegalese president to face key challenges
World
New Senegalese president to face key challenges

ECOWAS defends Nigeria against Niger’s claims of ‘destabilization’ plot

Nigeria said the country had no alliance with ‘France or any other country’ to destabilize Niger. (Reuters)
Nigeria said the country had no alliance with ‘France or any other country’ to destabilize Niger. (Reuters)
Updated 28 December 2024
AFP
Follow

ECOWAS defends Nigeria against Niger’s claims of ‘destabilization’ plot

Nigeria said the country had no alliance with ‘France or any other country’ to destabilize Niger. (Reuters)
  • Niger’s military leaders broke away from the ECOWAS amid rising anti-France sentiments
Updated 28 December 2024
AFP

LAGOS: West Africa’s regional bloc ECOWAS has come to Nigeria’s defense after claims by Niger that it was plotting to destabilize its neighbor.
Niger’s military leader General Abdourahamane Tchiani accused Nigeria of providing homes for two French nationals it expelled, allegedly for anti-government activities, during a televised Christmas Day broadcast on Wednesday.
Tchiani also lashed out against ECOWAS and claimed that France had established a base in Nigeria where it was arming terror groups in the Lake Chad region to foment unrest in his country.
“Nigerian authorities are not unaware of this underhanded move,” Tchiani said. “It is near a forest close to Sokoto where they wanted to establish a terrorist stronghold known as Lakurawa.”
“The French and ISWAP made this deal on March 4, 2024,” he added, referring to the Daesh West Africa Province militant group.
Earlier in December, Niger’s foreign minister summoned the charge d’affaires at the Nigerian Embassy, accusing its neighbors of “serving as a rear base” to “destabilize” the country.
ECOWAS and Nigeria rejected the accusations. “For years, Nigeria has supported peace and security of several countries not only in the West African subregion but also on the African continent,” the regional bloc said in a statement released.
“ECOWAS therefore refutes any suggestion that such a generous and magnanimous country would become a state-sponsor of terrorism.”
Nigeria’s Information Minister Mohammed Idris said in a separate statement Thursday that his country had no alliance with “France or any other country” to destabilize Niger, with whom it has had a choppy relationship since Tchiani seized power in a July 2023 coup.
Niger’s military leaders broke away from the ECOWAS amid rising anti-France sentiments.
Nigeria’s President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who is currently head of the ECOWAS bloc, had briefly considered a regional military intervention to reinstate Niger’s ousted president Mohamed Bazoum.
But Idris said that Nigeria was open to dialogue with Niger despite its political situation.
“Nigeria remains committed to fostering regional stability and will continue to lead efforts to address terrorism and other transnational challenges,” he said.

 

Topics: Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Niger

Related

Military leaders of Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso rule out returning to the ECOWAS regional bloc
World
Military leaders of Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso rule out returning to the ECOWAS regional bloc
Gunmen kidnap at least 50 in Nigeria’s Zamfara state, residents and police say
World
Gunmen kidnap at least 50 in Nigeria’s Zamfara state, residents and police say

Latest updates

Bloodied Ukrainian troops risk losing more hard-won land in Kursk to Russia
Bloodied Ukrainian troops risk losing more hard-won land in Kursk to Russia
KSrelief’s charitable work in Yemen, Afghanistan continues
KSrelief’s charitable work in Yemen, Afghanistan continues
Saudi Arabia condemns Israel’s burning of Gaza hospital
Saudi Arabia condemns Israel’s burning of Gaza hospital
Israel says intercepted missile from Yemen, day after Sanaa hit with strikes
Israel says intercepted missile from Yemen, day after Sanaa hit with strikes
Man accused of attacking TV reporter, saying ‘This is Trump’s America now’
Patrick Thomas Egan. (Supplied)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.