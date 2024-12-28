You are here

Saudi startup investment shifts focus to AI, enterprise software, and SMEs

Saudi startup investment shifts focus to AI, enterprise software, and SMEs
Saudi Arabia’s startup ecosystem could shift to artificial intelligence in the future. Above, the Global AI 2020 Summit in Riyadh on Oct. 21, 2020. (AFP file photo)
Updated 37 min 11 sec ago
Nour El-Shaeri
Saudi startup investment shifts focus to AI, enterprise software, and SMEs

Saudi startup investment shifts focus to AI, enterprise software, and SMEs
Updated 37 min 11 sec ago
Nour El-Shaeri
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s startup ecosystem is gaining momentum, propelled by government-backed initiatives and an influx of investor interest. While the fintech sector remains a primary focus, emerging opportunities in artificial intelligence, enterprise systems, and small-to-medium enterprise investments are drawing attention.

As part of its Vision 2030 initiative to reduce its dependence on oil, Saudi Arabia is positioning itself as a regional hub for innovation, creating fertile ground for startups and attracting significant venture capital flows.

Why fintech?

Tushar Singhvi, deputy CEO of Crescent Enterprises and head of its investment platform, CE-Ventures, discussed the enduring potential of the fintech sector in an interview with Arab News. He pointed to the Kingdom's robust national strategy, which aims to establish 525 fintech companies by 2030, as a key driver behind sustained growth.

“Saudi Arabia’s fintech sector is set for sustained growth, driven by a clear national strategy to have 525 fintech companies by 2030,” Singhvi said.

In 2023, Saudi Arabia captured 58 percent of all fintech venture capital in the Middle East and North Africa. Singhvi also highlighted pivotal moves like the acquisition of Tweeq by Tabby and the launch of Samsung Pay, both of which support Saudi Arabia’s goal of becoming a cashless society.

“These efforts position Saudi Arabia as a leader in fintech innovation, making the sector highly attractive to investors,” Singhvi stated.

He added that this fintech momentum is aligned with the broader push for economic diversification. Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia’s ambitious roadmap for its post-oil economy, is channeling investments into long-term growth sectors like fintech, logistics, and healthcare.

“Investors are focusing on sectors with long-term growth potential, like financial services, healthcare, and renewable energy,” Singhvi said, emphasizing a rising interest in ESG-aligned investments that prioritize sustainability and social impact.

The fintech sector’s growth is further accelerated by the relative underdevelopment of traditional financial services in the region, according to Khaled Talhouni, managing partner at Nuwa Capital. He noted that the services available to both consumers and businesses from traditional financial institutions remain limited compared to the maturity of the overall economy.

“The availability and depth of services to both consumers and firms from traditional financial institutions like banks remains woefully under-developed relative to the maturity of the overall economy,” Talhouni explained.

This gap presents significant opportunities for fintech startups. However, Talhouni anticipates market consolidation, with smaller companies potentially being acquired by larger players. “I do suspect some consolidation in the space with smaller players folding into larger ones,” he said.

The rise of AI

AI is another area where Saudi Arabia is positioning itself for major growth. Singhvi pointed to the partnership between the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority and NVIDIA to build one of the largest high-performance computing data centers in MENA.

“Saudi Arabia is rapidly aligning with global AI trends, aiming to be a top 15 AI leader by 2030,” Singhvi explained. Along with such investments, there is a concerted effort to build a skilled workforce, ensuring that the Kingdom can adopt AI and enterprise technologies to fuel its digital transformation.

Talhouni, however, sees the real opportunity for startups in integrating AI into day-to-day business operations rather than in large-scale AI infrastructure.

“Rather than investing in AI infrastructure/LLMs (large language models) etc., startups will incorporate AI into their normal course of business naturally across the region,” he said. “AI will become embedded in the offerings of all startups,” but he does not expect many companies in the region to invest deeply in large-scale AI or deeptech, except for specific use cases.

Talhouni emphasized that AI will likely serve as an enabling technology, integrated into existing business models, rather than being the primary focus for most startups.

Shifting focus

Singhvi anticipates a shift in investor attention toward enterprise systems as Saudi companies scale up and strive for global competitiveness. He highlighted that enterprise software will play a pivotal role in the Kingdom’s broader digital transformation efforts.

“We are seeing more and more SaaS (Software as a Service) companies emerge from the region and the Kingdom,” Talhouni observed. However, scaling such businesses can be challenging, given the relatively small number of large companies in the region. “SaaS/Enterprise requires a large number of firms and a relatively large economy to flourish,” he said. Despite these hurdles, Talhouni noted that niche opportunities exist for creating regional champions in the sector.

Why not oil and gas?

While the oil and gas sector has traditionally been the cornerstone of Saudi Arabia’s economy, it poses significant challenges for startups. Singhvi explained that the sector’s complex regulations and high capital requirements create barriers to entry for smaller companies. Established industry giants dominate research and development, making it tough for new players to break into the space.

“The oil and gas sector’s complex regulations and high capital requirements create significant barriers for startups,” Singhvi said.

However, Singhvi noted the growing opportunities for energy-tech startups, particularly those focused on digital transformation and sustainability, through partnerships with oil and gas companies.

“There has been a rise in strategic collaborations between oil and gas companies and energy-tech startups, which is accelerating the shift toward digital innovation,” he said.

Talhouni offered a broader perspective, suggesting that much of the innovation in the oil and gas sector requires specialized research and development infrastructure, which the region still lacks.

“Most innovation in the oil and gas sector is in engineering, material science, and deeptech,” he explained, adding that these fields require strong research-driven universities and a grant system, which are not yet widespread in the region.

“Unlike consumer internet startups that require, as an example of the opposite side of the spectrum, much easier entry with existing cloud infrastructure and limited technical/research-driven processes required,” he added.

This, he believes, makes it harder for new startups to break into the oil and gas industry, compared to the more accessible fintech sector, where cloud infrastructure allows companies to scale with fewer resources.

The growing SME sector

According to Ibrahim AbdelRahim, managing partner at Moonbase Capital, Saudi Arabia’s SME sector has experienced impressive growth, largely driven by government support and Vision 2030 initiatives.

“As of the fourth quarter of 2023, the number of SMEs in the country reached 1.31 million, reflecting a 3 percent quarter-on-quarter increase,” AbdelRahim noted, referencing a report by the General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises.

This marks a staggering 179 percent increase in SME numbers over the last eight years. While most of these SMEs are micro-sized, they are well-positioned for further growth.

AbdelRahim also highlighted the rising interest in search funds, a new asset class in the region that aligns well with Saudi Arabia’s economic landscape.

“Many investors are eager to diversify their portfolios with search funds due to their potential for steady returns that surpass those of real estate investments or forex trading,” he said.

Moonbase Capital, one of the pioneers in search funds in the region, has seen growing interest from high-net-worth individuals and family offices in Saudi Arabia.

From an entrepreneurial perspective, AbdelRahim believes search fund-backed ventures will thrive in the coming decade, thanks to the rapid growth and transformation of the SME sector.

Egypt signs $120m deal to establish pharmaceutical industrial zone

Egypt signs $120m deal to establish pharmaceutical industrial zone
Updated 19 sec ago
Nadin Hassan
Egypt signs $120m deal to establish pharmaceutical industrial zone

Egypt signs $120m deal to establish pharmaceutical industrial zone
Updated 19 sec ago
Nadin Hassan

RIYADH: Egypt is set to establish a $120 million pharmaceutical industrial hub in the Suez Canal Economic Zone, marking a significant move toward localizing medicine production and bolstering its regional manufacturing position.

The agreement was finalized between SCZONE’s investment arm, SCZONE Istithmar, and the Arab Pharmaceutical Materials Co., or Arab API, which will oversee the new facility. The deal was signed in the presence of Khaled Abdel Ghafar, Egypt's minister of health, alongside other high-ranking officials.

The deal outlines plans for a new facility in Sokhna Industrial Area, spanning 96,828 sq. meters. It will focus on producing key raw materials for the pharmaceutical industry, further strengthening Egypt's self-sufficiency in medicines. The site will produce active and inactive ingredients, intermediate materials, and chemicals essential for drug manufacturing.

“This project reflects SCZONE’s commitment to localizing the pharmaceutical industries in Egypt and strengthening its position in this field to become a regional hub for this industry based on the capabilities of SCZONE,” said Waleid Gamal El-Dien, chairman of SCZONE.

He added that SCZONE is dedicated to fostering an attractive investment environment with the infrastructure needed to ensure the success of such projects. “This project marks a significant shift in Egypt's pharmaceutical industry sector,” he continued.

“It is not just an industrial project, but it is an implementation of Egypt’s vision based on integration between all concerned parties to achieve self-sufficiency in essential medicines, and reduce the gap between supply and demand in the local market,” Gamal El-Dien said.

The partnership will see SCZONE Istithmar collaborate with Arab API to build, manage, and operate the plant. The contract was signed by Ahmed Saeed Kilani, chairman of Arab API, and Mohamed Abdel Gawad, SCZONE’s vice chairman for investment and promotion affairs, on behalf of their organizations.

The facility aims to meet local pharmaceutical needs while positioning Egypt as an exporter, strengthening the country’s manufacturing capacity.

Ghafar noted that the investment in the facility is a vital step in enhancing public health services and contributing to the national economy. He emphasized the government’s focus on achieving self-sufficiency and reducing pharmaceutical imports.

The new plant will support Egypt’s rapidly growing pharmaceutical industry, meeting rising domestic demand and positioning the country as a key player in the global market.

The $120 million investment is part of a broader pharmaceutical initiative within SCZONE, which includes other factories such as Ateco Pharma and Genavex Egypt, further strengthening local production capabilities.

In addition, SCZONE has earmarked 4 million sq. meters for the creation of a larger pharmaceutical industrial zone in partnership with the Egyptian Authority for Unified Procurement. This initiative underscores the government’s push for collaboration across stakeholders to achieve long-term self-sufficiency in medicine production.

The new plant is expected to reduce Egypt's reliance on imported pharmaceuticals, boost local production, and expand exports. It is part of the government’s broader strategy to modernize and expand the pharmaceutical sector, improve health services, and contribute to Egypt’s economic development.

SCZONE has played a key role in attracting investment to Egypt’s pharmaceutical sector, leveraging its strategic location and competitive advantages. The Sokhna Industrial Zone, where the new plant will be located, already hosts successful pharmaceutical projects, including Ateco Pharma’s intravenous injection drugs factory and Genavex’s vaccine manufacturing facility.

Saudi weekly PoS transactions close 2024 with $3.6bn in value: SAMA  

Saudi weekly PoS transactions close 2024 with $3.6bn in value: SAMA  
Updated 41 min 19 sec ago
Nour El-Shaeri  
Saudi weekly PoS transactions close 2024 with $3.6bn in value: SAMA  

Saudi weekly PoS transactions close 2024 with $3.6bn in value: SAMA  
Updated 41 min 19 sec ago
Nour El-Shaeri  

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s consumer spending soared in the final week of 2024, with point-of-sale transactions climbing 17.2 percent week-on-week to SR13.8 billion ($3.6 billion), official data showed.  

Figures from the Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA, revealed significant growth across all sectors between Dec. 22 and Dec. 28, with the total number of transactions hitting 211.97 million during the week. 

The telecommunications sector led the growth in transaction value, reporting a 29.6 percent week-on-week increase to SR132.5 million.   

The recreation and culture sector followed closely, with a 27.7 percent rise, amounting to SR286.3 million. Seasonal gifting trends also contributed to a 26.1 percent increase in the jewelry sector, which recorded SR315 million in transactions.   

The food and beverage sector posted a 22.9 percent jump, reaching SR2 billion.  

Other sectors also saw substantial increases in transaction values. The education sector rose 20.7 percent, while health and furniture reported growth of 16.4 percent and 16.2 percent, respectively.   

Miscellaneous goods and services, as well as clothing and footwear, recorded similar growth at 16.2 percent and 16 percent. The restaurants and cafes sector grew by 14.4 percent, with transportation close behind at 14.2 percent.  

In terms of transaction volume, the jewelry sector led with a 25.4 percent week-on-week increase, reaching 231,000 deals.   

Telecommunications saw a 13.9 percent rise, followed by recreation and culture with a 13.3 percent increase, and transportation with an 11.8 percent growth.   

Clothing and footwear transactions rose by 11.5 percent, furniture by 10.6 percent, and miscellaneous goods and services by 8.9 percent.  

Regionally, Hail reported the highest growth in transaction value, with a 29.1 percent increase to SR218.9 million. The city also saw a 15 percent rise in the number of deals, reaching 3.65 million.   

Tabuk followed, posting a 28.9 percent growth in transaction value to SR270.5 million and an 11.3 percent rise in the number of transactions, totaling 4.57 million.  

Madinah recorded a 23.3 percent increase in value to SR594.8 million, alongside a 9.9 percent growth in the number of transactions.   

Riyadh, however, saw the highest overall transaction value at SR4.7 billion, reflecting a 12.4 percent increase. The capital also recorded a 6.2 percent rise in transaction volume.  

Jeddah followed with a 13.4 percent increase in transaction value and a 5.9 percent rise in transaction volume.  

Saudi Arabia standardizes USB Type-C charging ports for electronic devices

Saudi Arabia standardizes USB Type-C charging ports for electronic devices
Updated 49 min 55 sec ago
Reem Walid
Saudi Arabia standardizes USB Type-C charging ports for electronic devices

Saudi Arabia standardizes USB Type-C charging ports for electronic devices
Updated 49 min 55 sec ago
Reem Walid

RIYADH: As part of an initiative to improve user experience and reduce electronic waste, Saudi Arabia will adopt a unified charging standard for electronic devices, mandating USB Type-C ports. The new regulation, which took effect on Jan. 1, follows a decision by the Communications and Space Technology Commission in partnership with the Saudi Standards, Metrology, and Quality Organization.

The goal of this unification is to streamline charging and data transfer technology across the Kingdom, ensuring higher-quality technical products and enhancing consumer convenience.

CST and SASO have estimated that the new policy will reduce the local demand for various types of charging ports by over 2.2 million units each year. It will also save consumers more than SR170 million ($45.2 million) annually and support the Kingdom’s sustainability goals by cutting electronic waste by nearly 15 tonnes per year.

The first mandatory phase includes mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, e-readers, portable video game consoles, headphones, earphones, loudspeakers, keyboards, computer mice, portable navigation systems, and wireless routers. A second phase, beginning on April 1, will expand the mandate to include laptop computers.

Aramco raises diesel prices in Saudi Arabia to $0.44 per liter

Aramco raises diesel prices in Saudi Arabia to $0.44 per liter
Updated 01 January 2025
Nirmal Narayanan
Aramco raises diesel prices in Saudi Arabia to $0.44 per liter

Aramco raises diesel prices in Saudi Arabia to $0.44 per liter
Updated 01 January 2025
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Saudi Aramco has increased diesel prices in Saudi Arabia to SR1.66 ($0.44) per liter, effective Jan. 1, 2025, marking a 44.3 percent rise compared to the start of 2024.

According to the latest update on Aramco’s website, the company has kept gasoline prices unchanged, with Gasoline 91 priced at SR2.18 per liter and Gasoline 93 at SR2.33 per liter.

The annual review of diesel prices is part of Aramco’s pricing mechanism, implemented in 2022. This year marks the fourth review under the system. In January 2024, the Kingdom raised diesel prices to SR1.15 from SR0.75 per liter, continuing its gradual adjustments.

Despite the hike, diesel prices in Saudi Arabia remain lower than those in many neighboring Arab countries. In the UAE and Qatar, a liter of diesel is priced at $0.73 and $0.56, respectively, while in Bahrain and Kuwait, it costs $0.42 and $0.39 per liter.

Aramco’s website also lists the current price of kerosene at SR1.33 per liter and LPG at SR1.04 per liter.

On Dec. 31, Aramco announced reductions in the official selling prices for propane and butane for January 2025. The price of propane was reduced by $10 per ton, while butane saw a $15 per ton cut compared to the previous month.

Aramco’s OSPs for LPG are key benchmarks for contracts supplying the product from the Middle East to the Asia-Pacific region.

Additionally, the energy giant reduced pricing for its Arab Light crude oil for Asian buyers in January 2025. The OSP for Arab Light was cut by 80 cents, bringing it to $0.90 per barrel above the regional benchmark. Arab Extra Light and Super Light grades saw reductions of 60 cents and 70 cents per barrel, respectively, while Arab Medium and Heavy grades experienced cuts of 70 cents per barrel.

These adjustments reflect Aramco’s ongoing efforts to align its pricing strategy with market dynamics while supporting its broader energy goals.

SAMA grants licenses to 2 new fintech firms

SAMA grants licenses to 2 new fintech firms
Updated 01 January 2025
Reem Walid
SAMA grants licenses to 2 new fintech firms

SAMA grants licenses to 2 new fintech firms
Updated 01 January 2025
Reem Walid

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s fintech ecosystem is expanding further with the Saudi Central Bank, or SAMA, granting licenses to two new service providers. 

Tal Finance has been authorized to offer debt-based crowdfunding solutions, making it the 12th company in the Kingdom to provide such services. This addition brings the total number of finance companies licensed by SAMA to 62, highlighting the increasing role of alternative financing solutions in Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, SAMA has granted a license to Hiberbay Ink Al-Saoudia for IT Systems to deliver e-wallet services, increasing the total number of payment service providers in Saudi Arabia to 27. This move is aimed at promoting digital payment solutions and accelerating the Kingdom’s shift toward a cashless economy.

These developments align with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 objectives to bolster the digital economy, expand financial inclusion, and increase the share of cashless transactions to 70 percent by 2025.

SAMA’s efforts are also tied to the Financial Development Sector strategy, which aims to have 525 active fintech companies operating in the Kingdom by 2030.

“Managing the transformation of the financial sector is a cornerstone of Vision 2030,” SAMA said in a statement, highlighting its focus on innovation and efficiency.

Through these initiatives, the central bank seeks to foster financial stability, stimulate economic growth, and position Saudi Arabia as a global fintech leader.

The fintech sector is expected to play a pivotal role in driving foreign investment, projected to contribute 20 percent of total foreign inflows. This growth is fueled by Saudi Arabia’s tech-savvy population, which is embracing consumer fintech innovations like buy now, pay later services.

In an interview with Arab News in December, Arjun Singh, partner and global head of fintech at Arthur D. Little Middle East, highlighted the natural evolution of Saudi Arabia’s consumer finance landscape, driven by an expanding array of financial products tailored to the diverse needs of its growing market.

He added that the Saudi BNPL market is poised to grow from $1.4 billion in 2024 to $2.8 billion by 2029, reflecting a compound annual growth rate of over 10 percent.

SAMA’s recent licensing activity underscores its commitment to supporting innovation while ensuring financial stability and efficiency. As the Kingdom’s fintech landscape expands, these developments are expected to drive significant economic and technological progress.

