You are here

  • Home
  • Turkiye’s pro-Kurd party meets jailed PKK leader

Turkiye’s pro-Kurd party meets jailed PKK leader

Turkiye’s pro-Kurd party meets jailed PKK leader
Protesters raise yellow flags and portraits showing the face of Abdullah Ocalan, the leader of the Kurdistan Worker’s Party (PKK) — jailed in Turkiye since 1999 — during a demonstration calling for his release, in the Kurdish-majority city of Qamishli in northeastern Syria on February 15, 2023. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/yk23e

Updated 18 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Turkiye’s pro-Kurd party meets jailed PKK leader

Turkiye’s pro-Kurd party meets jailed PKK leader
  • The PKK is regarded as a “terror” organization by Turkiye and most of its Western allies, including the US and EU
Updated 18 sec ago
AFP
Follow

ISTANBUL: A delegation from Turkiye’s main pro-Kurdish DEM party on Saturday visited jailed PKK leader Abdullah Ocalan, who is serving life on a prison island off Istanbul, party officials said. The visit was the party’s first in almost 10 years.

DEM’s predecessor, the HDP party, last met Ocalan in April 2015.

On Friday, the government approved DEM’s request to visit Ocalan, who founded the Kurdistan Workers’ Party nearly half a century ago and has languished in solitary confinement since 1999.

The PKK is regarded as a “terror” organization by Turkiye and most of its Western allies, including the US and EU.

The DEM party delegation was made up of two lawmakers — Sirri Sureyya Onder and Pervin Buldan.

DEM’s co-chair Tuncer Bakirhan hoped the talks with Ocalan will “open a new era” for a democratic settlement to the Kurdish problem.

“While I speak here, our delegation is meeting with Abdullah Ocalan at Imrali island. We

believe it’s important,” he told reporters in the Uludere district near the Iraqi border.

“Imrali’s door must be unlocked,” Bakirhan said. “I hope that the discussions there will enable the Kurdish issue to be resolved through democratic means and on a democratic basis.”

Saturday’s rare visit became possible after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s ally Devlet Bahceli invited Ocalan to come to parliament to renounce “terror,” and to disband the militant group.

Erdogan backed the unprecedented appeal as a “historic window of opportunity.”

“My dear Kurdish brothers, we expect you to firmly grasp (Bahceli’s) sincerely outstretched hand,” he said in October, urging them to join in efforts to build what he called the “century of Turkiye.”

Soon after Bahceli’s call, Ocalan was allowed his first family visit since March 2020, prompting DEM to make its own request to the Justice Ministry to visit the 75-year-old militant.

PKK militants subsequently claimed responsibility for an attack in October on a Turkish defense firm that killed five. That delayed the government approval of DEM’s request.

Topics: Turkiye PKK Turkish Kurds

Related

Five killed in Turkish drone strikes on PKK members in northern Iraq
Middle-East
Five killed in Turkish drone strikes on PKK members in northern Iraq
Turkiye arrests opposition mayor accused of being a member of PKK
Middle-East
Turkiye arrests opposition mayor accused of being a member of PKK

UN warns nearly a fifth of world’s children affected by war

UN warns nearly a fifth of world’s children affected by war
Updated 28 December 2024
Arab News
Follow

UN warns nearly a fifth of world’s children affected by war

UN warns nearly a fifth of world’s children affected by war
  • Numbers at their highest since Second World War, almost doubled since 1990
  • Gaza, Sudan among worst affected, more children expected to be casualties in Ukraine as toll continues to rise
Updated 28 December 2024
Arab News

LONDON: The UN has warned that nearly one in five children around the world live in areas affected by war. The global body’s children’s agency UNICEF has said 473 million children face the worst violence seen since the Second World War, with the number having almost doubled since 1990.

The UN said it had identified a record 32,990 grave violations against 22,557 children, the highest number on record. It added that around 44 percent of the nearly 45,000 victims of Israel’s war in Gaza were children, whilst there had been more child casualties in the war in Ukraine in the first nine months of 2024 than in the entirety of the previous year.

“By almost every measure, 2024 has been one of the worst years on record for children in conflict in UNICEF’s history, both in terms of the number of children affected and the level of impact on their lives,” said UNICEF’s Executive Director Catherine Russell.

“A child growing up in a conflict zone is far more likely to be out of school, malnourished, or forced from their home — too often repeatedly — compared with a child living in places of peace.

“This must not be the new normal. We cannot allow a generation of children to become collateral damage to the world’s unchecked wars.”

UNICEF added that there had been a significant increase in sexual violence toward young women and girls, and highlighted an explosion of reports in Haiti where rape and sexual assault cases increased 1,000 percent in 2024.

Malnutrition, too, is a major cause of trauma for children in conflict zones, with UNICEF focusing in particular on its effects in Sudan and Gaza. Around half a million people in five conflict-affected countries, it added, are affected by famine.

Gaza is also the center of a crisis regarding access to healthcare, with a polio outbreak detected in July this year. The UN responded with a mass vaccine campaign, which has so far reached 90 percent of the enclave’s children despite the hazardous conditions. But beyond Gaza, the UN said, 40 percent of the world’s unvaccinated children live in or near conflict zones.

UNICEF added that over 52 million children lack access to education, with Gaza and Sudan again at the forefront of this crisis.

Ukraine, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Syria have also seen swathes of their education infrastructure destroyed. The charity War Child, meanwhile, reported earlier in December that 96 percent of children in Gaza believe death is imminent, with almost half describing trauma that made them feel dying would be desirable.

“Children in war zones face a daily struggle for survival that deprives them of a childhood,” Russell said. “Their schools are bombed, homes destroyed, and families torn apart. They lose not only their safety and access to basic life-sustaining necessities, but also their chance to play, to learn, and to simply be children. The world is failing these children. As we look towards 2025, we must do more to turn the tide and save and improve the lives of children.”

Topics: War on Gaza Battlefield Lebanon Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Related

Update Pope Francis slams ‘cruelty’ of strike killing Gaza children
World
Pope Francis slams ‘cruelty’ of strike killing Gaza children
UN children’s agency sets $9.9 bn fundraising goal for 2025
World
UN children’s agency sets $9.9 bn fundraising goal for 2025

Afghan Taliban hit several locations in Pakistan in ‘retaliation’ for attacks

Afghan Taliban hit several locations in Pakistan in ‘retaliation’ for attacks
Updated 28 December 2024
Follow

Afghan Taliban hit several locations in Pakistan in ‘retaliation’ for attacks

Afghan Taliban hit several locations in Pakistan in ‘retaliation’ for attacks
  • Pakistani air raids on southeastern Afghanistan killed at least 46 people on Tuesday
  • Pakistan’s attacks took place as Islamabad’s special envoy visited Kabul for talks to strengthen ties
Updated 28 December 2024
MODASER ISLAMI

KABUL: Afghan Taliban forces targeted several locations in Pakistan on Saturday, Afghanistan’s defense ministry said, days after the Pakistani military launched deadly air raids on its territory in the latest flare-up of tensions.

The Pakistani Air Force bombed Afghanistan’s southeastern Paktika province on Tuesday, claiming it was targeting alleged hideouts of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan — the Pakistani Taliban — a militant group separate from the Afghan Taliban.

The raids killed at least 46 people, most of whom were children and women, the Afghan Ministry of National Defense said after the attack.

Announcing Saturday’s strikes, the ministry said in a statement that “several points beyond the assumptive lines ... were targeted in retaliation.”

While the statement did not mention Pakistan, the “assumptive lines” is a reference to the Afghan-Pakistani border, part of the Durand Line — a colonial-era boundary dividing the regions and communities between Afghanistan and what is now Pakistan. The boundary has never been officially recognized by any Afghan government.

Citing ministry sources, local media reported that 19 Pakistani soldiers were killed in the clashes. There was no official comment from Pakistan, but a security source confirmed that the confrontation with Afghan forces took place.

Since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in 2021, Pakistan has repeatedly accused them of allowing TTP militants to use Afghan territory for cross-border attacks — a claim the Taliban have denied.

The latest escalation of hostilities comes as TTP fighters last week claimed responsibility for killing 16 Pakistani soldiers in the border region of South Waziristan. The area targeted by Pakistani strikes days later was the nearby Barmal district on the Afghan side of the border.

“Pakistan claims that by targeting alleged TTP hideouts and training venues in Barmal district in southeast of Afghanistan, it ensures security inside the country. This means that by challenging the security of its neighbors, Pakistan is trying to strengthen its own security,” Abdul Saboor Mubariz, board member of the Center for Strategic and Regional Studies in Kabul, told Arab News.

The Pakistani attack took place on the same day that Islamabad’s special representative for Afghanistan, Mohammad Sadiq, was in Kabul for talks to strengthen bilateral ties.

“A major problem that exists in Pakistan’s politics is that the civil government is not aligned with the military ... The civil government is backing negotiations, while the army is after a military solution,” Mubariz said.

“TTP has been a major barrier in relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan ... the Taliban, however, have continuously shown willingness for talks.”

Abdul Sayed, a Sweden-based analyst and expert on the politics and security of the Afghanistan-Pakistan region, interpreted Pakistan’s attack just hours after the Islamabad envoy’s visit as a “strategic message from Pakistan’s military establishment, signaling that failure to meet their demands through dialogue may result in the application of force.”

The subsequent responses from Taliban officials and Saturday’s retaliation by Taliban forces “appear to underscore their resolve not to yield to such pressure,” Sayed told Arab News.

“The Taliban’s stance suggests a commitment to defending Afghanistan’s territorial sovereignty and an unwillingness to capitulate under the threat of force. This approach of employing force is unlikely to yield a sustainable resolution; instead, it risks exacerbating security challenges for both states, particularly Pakistan, while further destabilizing the broader regional security landscape.”

Topics: Afghanistan Pakistan Taliban

Related

Pakistani Taliban sanctuaries in Afghanistan a ‘red line,’ PM Sharif warns after airstrikes video
Pakistan
Pakistani Taliban sanctuaries in Afghanistan a ‘red line,’ PM Sharif warns after airstrikes
Taliban officials say Pakistan airstrikes in Afghanistan kill 46
Pakistan
Taliban officials say Pakistan airstrikes in Afghanistan kill 46

Several airlines cancel flights to Russia after Azerbaijan Airlines crash

Several airlines cancel flights to Russia after Azerbaijan Airlines crash
Updated 28 December 2024
AFP
Follow

Several airlines cancel flights to Russia after Azerbaijan Airlines crash

Several airlines cancel flights to Russia after Azerbaijan Airlines crash
  • Turkmenistan Airlines was the latest airline to announce cancelations Saturday
  • Kazakhstan’s Qazaq Air has suspended its flights to Yekaterinburg until the end of January
Updated 28 December 2024
AFP

MOSCOW: Several airlines have announced the suspension of flights to Russian cities, after Western experts and the US suggested the crash of the Azerbaijan Airlines this week may have been caused by a Russian anti-aircraft missile.
Moscow has declined to comment on reports the plane could have been accidentally shot down by its air defense.
Russia has said that Grozny, the Chechen capital where the plane was meant to land, was being attacked by Ukrainian drones that day.
It crashed near the Kazakh city of Aktau Wednesday, killing 38 of the 67 people on board.
Turkmenistan Airlines — the national carrier of the reclusive Central Asian state — was the latest airline to announce cancelations Saturday.
It said that “regular flights between Ashgabat-Moscow-Ashgabat were canceled from 30/12/2024 to 31/01/2025,” without giving an explanation.
The decision came after UAE airline flydubai suspended flights between Dubai and the southern Russian cities of Mineralnye Vody and Sochi that were scheduled between December 27 and January 3.
Kazakhstan’s Qazaq Air has suspended its flights to Russia’s Urals city of Yekaterinburg until the end of January.
Earlier this week, Israeli airline El Al said it was suspending its flights to Moscow for a week.
The Azerbaijan Airlines Embraer 190 crashed near the western Kazakh city of Aktau, on the shores of the Caspian Sea.
It was carrying out a flight between Azerbaijan’s capital Baku and the city of Grozny in Russia.
For several days, some Western experts have been pointing to a crash caused by a Russian anti-aircraft missile.
Citing preliminary results of an investigation, Azerbaijan’s transport minister said Friday that the crash suffered physical “external interference.”
Statements from Azerbaijan citing the investigation into the incident suggest Baku believes the plane was hit mid-air.
On Friday, White House spokesman John Kirby said Washington has “indications” Russia may have been responsible, without giving details.

Topics: Russia Azerbaijan Azerbaijan Airlines

Related

Update A passenger of the Azerbaijan Airlines plane that crashed near the Kazakh city of Aktau, is transported into an ambulance after
World
Azerbaijani and US officials suggest plane that crashed may have been hit by weapons fire
Passenger plane flying from Azerbaijan to Russia crashes in Kazakhstan with many feared dead
World
Passenger plane flying from Azerbaijan to Russia crashes in Kazakhstan with many feared dead

Cyber attack on Italy’s Foreign Ministry, airports claimed by pro-Russian hacker group

Cyber attack on Italy’s Foreign Ministry, airports claimed by pro-Russian hacker group
Updated 28 December 2024
Reuters
Follow

Cyber attack on Italy’s Foreign Ministry, airports claimed by pro-Russian hacker group

Cyber attack on Italy’s Foreign Ministry, airports claimed by pro-Russian hacker group
  • The pro-Russian hacker group Noname057(16) claimed the cyberattack on Telegram
Updated 28 December 2024
Reuters

MILAN: Hackers targeted around ten official websites in Italy on Saturday, including the websites of the Foreign Ministry and Milan’s two airports, putting them out of action temporarily, the country’s cybersecurity agency said.
The pro-Russian hacker group Noname057(16) claimed the cyberattack on Telegram, saying Italy’s “Russophobes get a well deserved cyber response.”
A spokesperson for Italy’s cybersecurity agency said it was plausible that the so-called “Distributed Denial of Service” (DDoS) attack could be linked to the pro-Russian group.
In such attacks, hackers attempt to flood a network with unusually high volumes of data traffic in order to paralyze it.
The spokesperson said the agency provided quick assistance to the institutions and firms targeted and that the attack’s impact was “mitigated” in less than two hours.
The cyberattack has not caused any disruptions to flights at Milan’s Linate and Malpensa airports, a spokesperson for SEA, the company which manages them, said.
While the websites were inaccessible, the airports’ mobile apps continued to function, the SEA spokesperson added.

Topics: Italy

Related

Finland moves tanker suspected of undersea cable damage closer to port
World
Finland moves tanker suspected of undersea cable damage closer to port
Bloodied Ukrainian troops risk losing more hard-won land in Kursk to Russia
World
Bloodied Ukrainian troops risk losing more hard-won land in Kursk to Russia

Finland moves tanker suspected of undersea cable damage closer to port

Finland moves tanker suspected of undersea cable damage closer to port
Updated 28 December 2024
Reuter
Follow

Finland moves tanker suspected of undersea cable damage closer to port

Finland moves tanker suspected of undersea cable damage closer to port
  • BBaltic Sea nations have been on high alert after a string of outages of power cables, telecom links and gas pipelines since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022
Updated 28 December 2024
Reuter

OSLO: Finnish authorities said on Saturday they are moving an impounded tanker closer to port after boarding the vessel carrying Russian oil earlier this week on suspicion it had damaged an undersea power line and four telecoms cables.
Baltic Sea nations have been on high alert after a string of outages of power cables, telecom links and gas pipelines since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, and NATO said on Friday it would boost its presence in the region.
The Cook Islands-registered ship, named by authorities as the Eagle S, was boarded on Thursday by a Finnish coast guard crew that took command and sailed the vessel to Finnish waters, a coast guard official said.
Finnish police believe the Eagle S may have caused the damage to undersea cables the previous day by dragging its anchor along the seabed.
“The police begin an operation to transfer the Eagle S tanker from the Gulf of Finland to Svartbeck, an inner anchorage near the port of Kilpilahti,” the Helsinki police department said in a statement on Saturday.
This would be a better place to carry out investigations, it added.
Finland’s customs service believes the ship is part of a “shadow fleet” of aging tankers being used to evade sanctions on the sale of Russian oil.
The Kremlin said on Friday Finland’s seizure of the ship was of little concern to it. In the past, Russia has denied involvement in any of the Baltic infrastructure incidents.

Topics: Finland

Related

Finland to host EU leaders for defense, immigration talks
World
Finland to host EU leaders for defense, immigration talks
Baltic Sea wind farms impair Sweden’s defense, says military
World
Baltic Sea wind farms impair Sweden’s defense, says military

Latest updates

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Digital Cultural Shock’ by Katherina Reinecke
What We Are Reading Today: ‘Digital Cultural Shock’ by Katherina Reinecke
LuLu opens first store in Makkah, 250th globally
LuLu opens first store in Makkah, 250th globally
Israel destroys Hezbollah tunnel, met with calls for popular resistance
Israel destroys Hezbollah tunnel, met with calls for popular resistance
New Murabba launches training program for young Saudis
New Murabba launches training program for young Saudis
Saudi Arabia defeat Iraq to advance to Gulf Cup last four
Saudi Arabia defeat Iraq to advance to Gulf Cup last four

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.