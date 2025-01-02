You are here

  • Home
  • Heartbroken father pays tribute to Kareem Badawi, the Palestinian-American university student killed in New Orleans attack

Heartbroken father pays tribute to Kareem Badawi, the Palestinian-American university student killed in New Orleans attack

Special Kareem Badawi, 18, was killed in the New Orleans New Year terror attack. (Facebook)
Kareem Badawi, 18, was killed in the New Orleans New Year terror attack. (Facebook)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zebrh

Updated 03 January 2025
Ray Hanania and Jonathan Lessware
Follow

Heartbroken father pays tribute to Kareem Badawi, the Palestinian-American university student killed in New Orleans attack

Heartbroken father pays tribute to Kareem Badawi, the Palestinian-American university student killed in New Orleans attack
  • Belal Badawi tells Arab News that the death of his smart, friendly and athletic son has left his family in shock
  • Belal describes the attacker as evil ‘who did not follow the religion of our people’
Updated 03 January 2025
Ray Hanania and Jonathan Lessware
Follow

CHICAGO/LONDON: The father of a Palestinian-American university student killed in the New Orleans terror attack has described how the death of his “smart, polite and athletic” son has left his family heartbroken.

Kareem Badawi, 18, from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was celebrating New Year with his friend Parker Vidrine when a US Army veteran plowed his truck into the crowd in the city’s French Quarter, killing 15 people.

Kareem’s father Belal told Arab News that his son was in his first year at the University of Alabama studying mechanical engineering.

“He was a smart little kid, an ‘A’ student,” he said. “He was full of life. Very responsible.

“He also just loved his friends. He had a lot of friends here and at school. He enjoyed his social life, a good person always treating people with respect. He loved people and loved to build relationships and friends.”

At 6 feet 5 inches tall, Belal said that his son loved athletics and sport and excelled at sport, including football.

“It’s so awful for our family for him to be killed that way,” Belal said. “It just shocked the whole family. He was an honest, smart kid, good-looking.

“He just wanted to enjoy his life.”

Belal said that his son had traveled to New Orleans for New Year “where everybody goes like Dubai for the holiday break.”

His friend Parker, who attended the same high school as Kareem, is in a critical condition.

“We are praying for Parker and his recovery,” Belal said. “They said he is stable and we pray for him to get better.”

Belal, a Muslim, described Kareem’s killer as evil and not representative of the Muslim faith.

“Kareem did no harm to anyone,” he said. “This evil came and did what it did. I don’t think this is Islam. It is not the religion of our people. It is wrong. What kind of people would hurt or harm civilians, innocent people and others?”

The FBI said the attacker, 42-year-old Shamsud-Din Bahar Jabbar, had posted videos on social media on the morning of the attack saying he supported Daesh.




Kareem Badawi was described by his father as being very athletic and loving sport such as football. (Instagram)

Belal said that the FBI were still holding Kareem’s body and that all the family could do was pray for their son and all the other victims of the attack.

“They are not releasing anything yet so we are mourning and suffering and praying,” he said. “We pray for all the people who died and were injured including our son.

“We can’t sleep, for two days. It is very hard. It hurt us. This terrible thing has broken my heart.”

Kareem had joined the Sigma Chi fraternity at the University of Alabama.

The university’s President Stuart Bell described Badawi’s death as “heartbreaking.”

“I learned today that Kareem Badawi, one of our students at the University of Alabama, was killed in the terrorist attack in New Orleans,” Bell said in a statement. “I grieve alongside family and friends of Kareem in their heartbreaking loss.”

He urged people to take a moment to pray for those impacted by the tragedy.

Badawi graduated from the Episcopal School of Baton Rouge in May 2024 along with Parker.

The school said that it was “deeply saddened’ to learn of Badawi’s death in the attack and that Parker had been critically injured.

“It is with a profound sense of sorrow and grief that we share difficult news involving members of our Episcopal family,” the statement said. “Earlier today, we learned of a horrific attack in New Orleans that has tragically impacted our school community.”

The statement added: “Please keep the Vidrine and Badawi families in your thoughts and prayers.”

The school has scheduled an evening prayer service for the victims.

An Instagram post by the Palestinian Youth Movement described Badawi as a Palestinian-American who was a star athlete in high school, excelling in both basketball and football. 

“He was beloved to all in his community in Baton Rouge,” it said. 

The other victims identified in the media so far include: Nicole Perez, a 28-year old mother; Tiger Bech, 27, a Princeton University graduate; Nikyra Dedeaux, 18, an aspiring nurse from Mississippi; Reggie Hunter, 37, a father of two from Baton Rouge; Matthew Tenedorio, 25, an audiovisual technician, and Hubert Gauthreaux, 21, a graduate from the Archbishop Shaw High School in New Orleans.

Topics: New Orleans terror attack Kareem Badawi

Related

Daesh-inspired driver expressed desire to kill before deadly New Orleans rampage, Biden says
World
Daesh-inspired driver expressed desire to kill before deadly New Orleans rampage, Biden says
Update FBI now says the New Orleans truck attacker acted alone in an ‘act of terrorism’ video
World
FBI now says the New Orleans truck attacker acted alone in an ‘act of terrorism’

Russian strike kills 13 in Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia

Russian strike kills 13 in Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia
Updated 51 min 30 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Russian strike kills 13 in Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia

Russian strike kills 13 in Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia
  • The blast left bodies strewn across a road alongside injured residents
  • Public transport was also damaged in the strike
Updated 51 min 30 sec ago
Reuters

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine: A Russian guided bomb attack on Wednesday killed at least 13 people and injured 63 in Ukraine’s southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, authorities said.
The blast left bodies strewn across a road alongside injured residents. Public transport was also damaged in the strike.
Prosecutors in the region said 63 people had been injured. Rescue work had been completed at the site of the attack.
High-rise apartment blocks were damaged along with an industrial facility and other infrastructure, Ukraine’s prosecutor general office said on Telegram. The debris hit a tram and a bus with passengers inside, it added.
As emergency workers tried to resuscitate a man, raging flames, smoke and burnt cars could be seen in the background.
Russian troops had used two guided bombs to hit a residential area, the regional governor Ivan Fedorov told reporters.
At least four of the injured were rushed to hospital in serious condition, Fedorov said, adding that Thursday would be an official day of mourning.
“There is nothing more cruel than launching aerial bombs on a city, knowing that ordinary civilians will suffer,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said on X, urging Ukraine’s Western allies to step up pressure on Russia.
Regional authorities reported further explosions after the first strike hit.
Fedorov said Russian troops shelled the town of Stepnohirsk, south of Zaporizhzhia, killing two people. Two residents were pulled alive from underneath rubble.
Russia regularly carries out air strikes on the Zaporizhzhia region, which its forces partially occupy, and its capital. Moscow claims to have annexed the Ukrainian region along with four others including Crimea.
Public broadcaster Suspilne also reported two people killed and 10 injured in attacks on several centers in the southern region of Kherson, also partially occupied by Russian forces.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Zaporizhzhia

Related

Drone hits IAEA vehicle on road to Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, agency says
World
Drone hits IAEA vehicle on road to Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, agency says
Russian attack on Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia kills four, wounds 40
World
Russian attack on Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia kills four, wounds 40

US to announce new weapons package for Ukraine as defense leaders prepare to meet in Germany

US to announce new weapons package for Ukraine as defense leaders prepare to meet in Germany
Updated 08 January 2025
Reuters
Follow

US to announce new weapons package for Ukraine as defense leaders prepare to meet in Germany

US to announce new weapons package for Ukraine as defense leaders prepare to meet in Germany
  • The group’s future is unclear with President-elect Donald Trump set to take office on Jan. 20
  • Advisers to Trump have floated proposals to end the Ukraine war that would cede large parts of the country to Russia for the foreseeable future
Updated 08 January 2025
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The US is expected to announce $500 million in military aid for Ukraine on Thursday at a final gathering of President Joe Biden’s weapons pledging conferences, meetings Kyiv says have been critical to its defense against Russia.
The Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG), comprised of about 50 allies who usually meet every few months at Ramstein Air Base in Germany, was started in 2022 by US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to speed and synchronize the delivery of arms to Kyiv.
The group’s future is unclear with President-elect Donald Trump set to take office on Jan. 20. Advisers to Trump have floated proposals to end the Ukraine war that would cede large parts of the country to Russia for the foreseeable future.
Washington has committed more than $63.5 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since Russia’s invasion and the additional $500 million could be announced later on Wednesday, a US official said, speaking on the condition of anonymity.
On Thursday, the defense leaders will meet at Ramstein Air Base for the 25th UDCG meeting.
“We’re not sunsetting the group. The next administration is completely welcome and encouraged ... to take the mantle of this 50 country strong group and continue to drive and lead through it,” said a senior US defense official, speaking on the condition of anonymity.
“It will endure in some capacity, in some form going forward, I believe, regardless of exactly how the next team does or doesn’t pursue it,” the official said.
Trump will have a few billion dollars in appropriated money that he could use for Ukraine’s military needs once he takes office.
The official added that the Thursday meeting would look to endorse roadmaps for Ukraine’s military needs and objectives through 2027.
More than 12,300 civilians have been killed in the Ukraine war since Russia invaded nearly three years ago, the United Nations said, noting a spike in casualties due to the use of drones, long-range missiles and glide bombs.
Ukraine said on Tuesday its forces were “commencing new offensive actions” in Russia’s western Kursk region.
Ukraine first seized part of the Kursk region in a surprise incursion last August, and it has held territory there for five months despite losing some ground.
The apparent escalation in the fighting in the Kursk region comes at a critical time for Ukraine, whose outnumbered and outgunned troops are struggling to repel Russian advances in the east.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict US military aid Germany President Joe Biden

Related

Ukraine says conducting combat operations in Russia’s Kursk region
World
Ukraine says conducting combat operations in Russia’s Kursk region
Russia says captured key town in eastern Ukraine
World
Russia says captured key town in eastern Ukraine

Gunfire heard near presidency in Chad capital

Gunfire heard near presidency in Chad capital
Updated 08 January 2025
AFP
Follow

Gunfire heard near presidency in Chad capital

Gunfire heard near presidency in Chad capital
  • A security source said armed men had attacked the interior of the presidential compound
Updated 08 January 2025
AFP

N’DJAMENA: Sustained gunfire was heard Wednesday evening near the presidency in Chad’s capital N’Djamena, AFP reporters said.
A security source said armed men had attacked the interior of the presidential compound but authorities made no immediate comment.
All roads leading to the presidency have been blocked and tanks could be seen on the streets of the capital, according to an AFP reporter on the scene.
The gunfire erupted less than two weeks after the landlocked country in Africa’s northern half held a contested general election.
The government hailed it as a key step toward ending military rule, but it was marked by low turnout and opposition allegations of fraud.
The election had taken place against a backdrop of recurring attacks by the jihadist group Boko Haram in the Lake Chad region, the ending of a military accord with former colonial master France, and accusations that Chad was interfering in the conflict ravaging neighboring Sudan.
Several hours earlier on Tuesday, China’s foreign minister Wang Li met with President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno and other senior officials.
The former French colony hosted France’s last military bases in the region known as the Sahel, but at the end of November it ended the defense and security agreements with Paris.
Around a thousand French military personnel were stationed there, and are in the process of being withdrawn.
France is now reconfiguring its military presence in Africa after being driven out of three Sahelian countries governed by juntas hostile to Paris — Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger.
Senegal and the Ivory Coast have also asked France to leave military bases on their territory.

Topics: chad

Related

Still awaiting thanks for stopping extremists in Sahel, Macron says
World
Still awaiting thanks for stopping extremists in Sahel, Macron says
Special How questions of sovereignty and security are fueling instability in the Sahel
World
How questions of sovereignty and security are fueling instability in the Sahel

Baby born on migrant vessel in Atlantic: Spanish rescuers

Baby born on migrant vessel in Atlantic: Spanish rescuers
Updated 08 January 2025
AFP
Follow

Baby born on migrant vessel in Atlantic: Spanish rescuers

Baby born on migrant vessel in Atlantic: Spanish rescuers
  • “Christmas ended in the Canaries with the rescue of a baby born while crossing the sea,” the coast guard said
  • A record 46,843 undocumented migrants reached the Canary Islands in 2024
Updated 08 January 2025
AFP

MADRID: Spanish coast guards rescued a baby that was born on an inflatable vessel carrying migrants to the Canary Islands, authorities said on Wednesday.
The newborn was recovered safely along with their mother on Monday, the coast guard service said in a message on X.
They were the latest to make the crossing that has seen thousands drown as migrants try to reach the Atlantic archipelago from Africa.
“Christmas ended in the Canaries with the rescue of a baby born while crossing the sea,” the coast guard said.
A coast guard boat “rescued a mother who had given birth aboard the inflatable craft in which she was traveling with a large group of people.”
The two were taken by helicopter to Arrecife on the island of Lanzarote, it added.
A record 46,843 undocumented migrants reached the Canary Islands in 2024 via the Atlantic route, official data showed this month.

Topics: Spain Canary Islands migrants

Related

Spain’s Canary Islands break migrant record in 2024
World
Spain’s Canary Islands break migrant record in 2024
Over 230 migrants rescued from boat off Spain’s Canary Islands
World
Over 230 migrants rescued from boat off Spain’s Canary Islands

Ethiopians celebrate Christmas as natural calamities and conflict take their toll

Ethiopians celebrate Christmas as natural calamities and conflict take their toll
Updated 08 January 2025
AP
Follow

Ethiopians celebrate Christmas as natural calamities and conflict take their toll

Ethiopians celebrate Christmas as natural calamities and conflict take their toll
  • The patriarch of the Ethiopian Orthodox Church called for reconciliation and peace in a nation where conflict has been often fueled by ethnic strife
Updated 08 January 2025
AP

ADDIS ABABA: Ethiopia’s Orthodox Christians are celebrating Christmas with prayers for peace in the Horn of Africa nation that has faced persistent conflict in recent years.

Ethiopians follow the Julian calendar, which runs 13 days later than the Gregorian calendar, used by Catholic and Protestant churches. They traditionally celebrate by slaughtering animals and joining family members to break the fast after midnight.

The patriarch of the Ethiopian Orthodox Church, Abune Mathias, in his televised Christmas Eve message called for reconciliation and peace in a nation where conflict has been often fueled by ethnic strife. Different parts of Ethiopia recently have also faced natural calamities, including mudslides. Earthquakes last week in the remote regions of Afar, Amhara and Oromia have displaced thousands.

Despite the signing of a peace agreement to end the armed conflict in the northern region of Tigray in 2022, recurring conflicts in Amhara, Oromia and elsewhere have caused widespread suffering and forced 9 million children to drop out of school, according to UNICEF.

Almaz Zewdie, who was among thousands of Orthodox Christians attending ceremonies in Addis Ababa’s Medhanyalem Church, said she was praying for peace. 

She was draped in an all-white traditional attire to mark the end of a 43-day fasting period and the birth of Jesus Christ.

“I lost friends and my livelihood,” said Zewdie, a merchant from the tourist town of Gondar, speaking of the toll of the conflict in Amhara, where government troops have been fighting members of a local militia.

Isaias Seyoum, a priest in Addis Ababa’s Selassie Church, said the celebration of Christmas is more than just feasting and merrymaking. It is also a time to share meals with needy people and help those impacted by conflict, including many sheltering in Addis Ababa, he said.

Topics: Ethiopians Christmas Orthodox church Horn of Africa

Related

Death toll in Ethiopia road accident rises to 71: local official
World
Death toll in Ethiopia road accident rises to 71: local official
Nearly 400 Ethiopians have died of starvation recently. Millions more need food aid
World
Nearly 400 Ethiopians have died of starvation recently. Millions more need food aid

Latest updates

King Faisal Prize announces winners for 2025
King Faisal Prize announces winners for 2025
Warning of thunderstorms and flash floods in Saudi Arabia for next 4 days
Warning of thunderstorms and flash floods in Saudi Arabia for next 4 days
70% of Saudi employers say technological literacy is increasingly important skill, report finds
70% of Saudi employers say technological literacy is increasingly important skill, report finds
Russian strike kills 13 in Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia
Russian strike kills 13 in Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia
US to announce new weapons package for Ukraine as defense leaders prepare to meet in Germany
US to announce new weapons package for Ukraine as defense leaders prepare to meet in Germany

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.