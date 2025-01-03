You are here

  • Home
  • Bosnia peace envoy declares Serb parliament’s orders illegal

Bosnia peace envoy declares Serb parliament’s orders illegal

Bosnia peace envoy declares Serb parliament’s orders illegal
File photo showing Christian Schmidt, the High Representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina, speaking at a news conference in Sadrajeevo on July 1, 2023. (AFP file photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bufvp

Updated 03 January 2025
Reuters
Follow

Bosnia peace envoy declares Serb parliament’s orders illegal

Bosnia peace envoy declares Serb parliament’s orders illegal
  • Lawmakers in Bosnia’s Serb-dominated regional parliament last week ordered Serb delegates in the central government to block legal reforms needed for Bosnia’s integration into the EU
Updated 03 January 2025
Reuters
Follow

SARAJEVO: Bosnia’s international peace envoy on Thursday sought to keep the country’s European Union integration on track by rejecting the Serb Republic parliament’s orders last week that would have blocked progress.
The lawmakers in Bosnia’s Serb-dominated regional parliament last week ordered Serb delegates in the central government to block legal reforms needed for Bosnia’s integration into the EU.
High Representative Christian Schmidt, whose authority Serbs do not recognize, on Thursday prohibited “any attempt to implement the dangerous elements” of those orders.
The Dayton Accords that ended 3-1/2 years of ethnic war in the Balkan country in 1995 gave the high representative final authority over whether such decisions are allowed under the peace deal.
The peace accords split Bosnia into two autonomous regions, the Orthodox Serb-dominated Serb Republic and a federation dominated by Catholic Croats and Muslim Bosniaks, linked in a weak central government. That secured peace but left Bosnia dysfunctional as a state.
Schmidt’s move on Thursday was part of his efforts to stop Bosnia from sliding into a new political crisis and keep EU integration advancing.
Serb Republic President Milorad Dodik has tried for years to withdraw the region from Bosnia and has sought to stop state institutions from functioning. He is on trial in a Bosnian court on charges of defying Schmidt’s decisions.

Topics: Bosnia Serbia Christian Schmidt

Related

Muslim World League chief, chair of Bosnian presidency attend event for ‘coexistence and peace’
Saudi Arabia
Muslim World League chief, chair of Bosnian presidency attend event for ‘coexistence and peace’
EU chief cancels meeting with Serbian PM over Russia minister: ambassador
World
EU chief cancels meeting with Serbian PM over Russia minister: ambassador

US troops need to stay in Syria to counter the Daesh group, Austin says

US troops need to stay in Syria to counter the Daesh group, Austin says
Updated 7 sec ago
AP
Follow

US troops need to stay in Syria to counter the Daesh group, Austin says

US troops need to stay in Syria to counter the Daesh group, Austin says
  • According to estimates, there are as many as 8,000-10,000 Daesh fighters in the camps
  • The continued presence of US troops was put into question after a lightning insurgency ousted Assad on Dec. 8, ending his family’s decadeslong rule
Updated 7 sec ago
AP

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany: The US needs to keep troops deployed in Syria to prevent the Daesh group (also known as ISIS) from reconstituting as a major threat following the ouster of Bashar Assad’s government, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told The Associated Press.
American forces are still needed there, particularly to ensure the security of detention camps holding tens of thousands of former Daesh fighters and family members, Austin said Wednesday in one of his final interviews before he leaves office.
According to estimates, there are as many as 8,000-10,000 Daesh fighters in the camps, and at least 2,000 of them are considered to be very dangerous.
If Syria is left unprotected, “I think IS fighters would enter back into the mainstream,” Austin said at Ramstein Air Base in Germany, where he traveled to discuss military aid for Ukraine with about 50 partner nations. He was using another acronym for the Daesh group.
“I think that we still have some work to do in terms of keeping a foot on the throat of Daesh,” he said.
President-elect Donald Trump tried to withdraw all forces from Syria in 2018 during his first term, which prompted the resignation of former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis. As the Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham group, or HTS, advanced against Assad last month, Trump posted on social media that the US military needed to stay out of the conflict.
The US has about 2,000 troops in Syria to counter Daesh, up significantly from the 900 forces that officials said for years was the total number there. They were sent in 2015 after the militant group had conquered a large swath of Syria.
The continued presence of US troops was put into question after a lightning insurgency ousted Assad on Dec. 8, ending his family’s decadeslong rule.
US forces have worked with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces on operations against Daesh, providing cover for the group that Turkiye considers an affiliate of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, which it identifies as a terror organization.
The Syrian transitional government is still taking shape, and uncertainty remains on what that will mean going forward.
The SDF “have been good partners. At some point, the SDF may very well be absorbed into the Syrian military and then Syria would own all the (Daesh detention) camps and hopefully keep control of them,” Austin said. “But for now I think we have to protect our interests there.”

Topics: Fall of Assad Syria Lloyd Austin

Related

Update After US exemption, UN says more significant Syria sanctions work needed
Middle-East
After US exemption, UN says more significant Syria sanctions work needed
South Syria fighters reluctant to give up weapons: spokesman
Middle-East
South Syria fighters reluctant to give up weapons: spokesman

Russian strike kills 13 in Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia

Russian strike kills 13 in Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia
Updated 09 January 2025
Reuters
Follow

Russian strike kills 13 in Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia

Russian strike kills 13 in Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia
  • The blast left bodies strewn across a road alongside injured residents
  • Public transport was also damaged in the strike
Updated 09 January 2025
Reuters

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine: A Russian guided bomb attack on Wednesday killed at least 13 people and injured 63 in Ukraine’s southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, authorities said.
The blast left bodies strewn across a road alongside injured residents. Public transport was also damaged in the strike.
Prosecutors in the region said 63 people had been injured. Rescue work had been completed at the site of the attack.
High-rise apartment blocks were damaged along with an industrial facility and other infrastructure, Ukraine’s prosecutor general office said on Telegram. The debris hit a tram and a bus with passengers inside, it added.
As emergency workers tried to resuscitate a man, raging flames, smoke and burnt cars could be seen in the background.
Russian troops had used two guided bombs to hit a residential area, the regional governor Ivan Fedorov told reporters.
At least four of the injured were rushed to hospital in serious condition, Fedorov said, adding that Thursday would be an official day of mourning.
“There is nothing more cruel than launching aerial bombs on a city, knowing that ordinary civilians will suffer,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said on X, urging Ukraine’s Western allies to step up pressure on Russia.
Regional authorities reported further explosions after the first strike hit.
Fedorov said Russian troops shelled the town of Stepnohirsk, south of Zaporizhzhia, killing two people. Two residents were pulled alive from underneath rubble.
Russia regularly carries out air strikes on the Zaporizhzhia region, which its forces partially occupy, and its capital. Moscow claims to have annexed the Ukrainian region along with four others including Crimea.
Public broadcaster Suspilne also reported two people killed and 10 injured in attacks on several centers in the southern region of Kherson, also partially occupied by Russian forces.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Zaporizhzhia

Related

Drone hits IAEA vehicle on road to Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, agency says
World
Drone hits IAEA vehicle on road to Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, agency says
Russian attack on Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia kills four, wounds 40
World
Russian attack on Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia kills four, wounds 40

US to announce new weapons package for Ukraine as defense leaders prepare to meet in Germany

US to announce new weapons package for Ukraine as defense leaders prepare to meet in Germany
Updated 08 January 2025
Reuters
Follow

US to announce new weapons package for Ukraine as defense leaders prepare to meet in Germany

US to announce new weapons package for Ukraine as defense leaders prepare to meet in Germany
  • The group’s future is unclear with President-elect Donald Trump set to take office on Jan. 20
  • Advisers to Trump have floated proposals to end the Ukraine war that would cede large parts of the country to Russia for the foreseeable future
Updated 08 January 2025
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The US is expected to announce $500 million in military aid for Ukraine on Thursday at a final gathering of President Joe Biden’s weapons pledging conferences, meetings Kyiv says have been critical to its defense against Russia.
The Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG), comprised of about 50 allies who usually meet every few months at Ramstein Air Base in Germany, was started in 2022 by US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to speed and synchronize the delivery of arms to Kyiv.
The group’s future is unclear with President-elect Donald Trump set to take office on Jan. 20. Advisers to Trump have floated proposals to end the Ukraine war that would cede large parts of the country to Russia for the foreseeable future.
Washington has committed more than $63.5 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since Russia’s invasion and the additional $500 million could be announced later on Wednesday, a US official said, speaking on the condition of anonymity.
On Thursday, the defense leaders will meet at Ramstein Air Base for the 25th UDCG meeting.
“We’re not sunsetting the group. The next administration is completely welcome and encouraged ... to take the mantle of this 50 country strong group and continue to drive and lead through it,” said a senior US defense official, speaking on the condition of anonymity.
“It will endure in some capacity, in some form going forward, I believe, regardless of exactly how the next team does or doesn’t pursue it,” the official said.
Trump will have a few billion dollars in appropriated money that he could use for Ukraine’s military needs once he takes office.
The official added that the Thursday meeting would look to endorse roadmaps for Ukraine’s military needs and objectives through 2027.
More than 12,300 civilians have been killed in the Ukraine war since Russia invaded nearly three years ago, the United Nations said, noting a spike in casualties due to the use of drones, long-range missiles and glide bombs.
Ukraine said on Tuesday its forces were “commencing new offensive actions” in Russia’s western Kursk region.
Ukraine first seized part of the Kursk region in a surprise incursion last August, and it has held territory there for five months despite losing some ground.
The apparent escalation in the fighting in the Kursk region comes at a critical time for Ukraine, whose outnumbered and outgunned troops are struggling to repel Russian advances in the east.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict US military aid Germany President Joe Biden

Related

Ukraine says conducting combat operations in Russia’s Kursk region
World
Ukraine says conducting combat operations in Russia’s Kursk region
Russia says captured key town in eastern Ukraine
World
Russia says captured key town in eastern Ukraine

Gunfire heard near presidency in Chad capital

Gunfire heard near presidency in Chad capital
Updated 08 January 2025
AFP
Follow

Gunfire heard near presidency in Chad capital

Gunfire heard near presidency in Chad capital
  • A security source said armed men had attacked the interior of the presidential compound
Updated 08 January 2025
AFP

N’DJAMENA: Sustained gunfire was heard Wednesday evening near the presidency in Chad’s capital N’Djamena, AFP reporters said.
A security source said armed men had attacked the interior of the presidential compound but authorities made no immediate comment.
All roads leading to the presidency have been blocked and tanks could be seen on the streets of the capital, according to an AFP reporter on the scene.
The gunfire erupted less than two weeks after the landlocked country in Africa’s northern half held a contested general election.
The government hailed it as a key step toward ending military rule, but it was marked by low turnout and opposition allegations of fraud.
The election had taken place against a backdrop of recurring attacks by the jihadist group Boko Haram in the Lake Chad region, the ending of a military accord with former colonial master France, and accusations that Chad was interfering in the conflict ravaging neighboring Sudan.
Several hours earlier on Tuesday, China’s foreign minister Wang Li met with President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno and other senior officials.
The former French colony hosted France’s last military bases in the region known as the Sahel, but at the end of November it ended the defense and security agreements with Paris.
Around a thousand French military personnel were stationed there, and are in the process of being withdrawn.
France is now reconfiguring its military presence in Africa after being driven out of three Sahelian countries governed by juntas hostile to Paris — Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger.
Senegal and the Ivory Coast have also asked France to leave military bases on their territory.

Topics: chad

Related

Still awaiting thanks for stopping extremists in Sahel, Macron says
World
Still awaiting thanks for stopping extremists in Sahel, Macron says
Special How questions of sovereignty and security are fueling instability in the Sahel
World
How questions of sovereignty and security are fueling instability in the Sahel

Baby born on migrant vessel in Atlantic: Spanish rescuers

Baby born on migrant vessel in Atlantic: Spanish rescuers
Updated 08 January 2025
AFP
Follow

Baby born on migrant vessel in Atlantic: Spanish rescuers

Baby born on migrant vessel in Atlantic: Spanish rescuers
  • “Christmas ended in the Canaries with the rescue of a baby born while crossing the sea,” the coast guard said
  • A record 46,843 undocumented migrants reached the Canary Islands in 2024
Updated 08 January 2025
AFP

MADRID: Spanish coast guards rescued a baby that was born on an inflatable vessel carrying migrants to the Canary Islands, authorities said on Wednesday.
The newborn was recovered safely along with their mother on Monday, the coast guard service said in a message on X.
They were the latest to make the crossing that has seen thousands drown as migrants try to reach the Atlantic archipelago from Africa.
“Christmas ended in the Canaries with the rescue of a baby born while crossing the sea,” the coast guard said.
A coast guard boat “rescued a mother who had given birth aboard the inflatable craft in which she was traveling with a large group of people.”
The two were taken by helicopter to Arrecife on the island of Lanzarote, it added.
A record 46,843 undocumented migrants reached the Canary Islands in 2024 via the Atlantic route, official data showed this month.

Topics: Spain Canary Islands migrants

Related

Spain’s Canary Islands break migrant record in 2024
World
Spain’s Canary Islands break migrant record in 2024
Over 230 migrants rescued from boat off Spain’s Canary Islands
World
Over 230 migrants rescued from boat off Spain’s Canary Islands

Latest updates

Tottenham beats Liverpool 1-0 in English cup semis after a serious injury and in-stadium ref call
Tottenham beats Liverpool 1-0 in English cup semis after a serious injury and in-stadium ref call
US troops need to stay in Syria to counter the Daesh group, defense chief Austin says
US troops need to stay in Syria to counter the Daesh group, defense chief Austin says
Syria is ‘the cornerstone for regional stability,’ GCC tells UN Security Council
Syria is ‘the cornerstone for regional stability,’ GCC tells UN Security Council
King Faisal Prize announces winners for 2025
King Faisal Prize announces winners for 2025
Warning of thunderstorms and flash floods in Saudi Arabia for next 4 days
Warning of thunderstorms and flash floods in Saudi Arabia for next 4 days

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.