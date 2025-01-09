Egypt’s inflation drops to 23.4% in December amid falling food prices

RIYADH: Egypt’s annual inflation rate slowed to 23.4 percent in December 2024, down from 25 percent in November, according to figures from the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics.
The consumer price index for the country stood at 239.7 points in December, reflecting a deceleration largely driven by a drop in food prices.
Key food categories saw notable price decreases, with vegetables falling by 14 percent, dairy products, cheese, and eggs decreasing by 0.7 percent, fish and seafood dropping by 0.6 percent, and meat and poultry experiencing a slight reduction of 0.1 percent.
However, other sectors showed price increases, putting upward pressure on the overall inflation rate.
For example, telephone and fax services surged by 11 percent, fruit prices rose by 7.5 percent, and medical products, devices, and equipment saw a 5.5 percent increase.
Other notable price hikes included postal services (up 3.6 percent), hotel services (up 3.2 percent), and recreational and cultural services (up 2.8 percent).
Meanwhile, costs for telephone and fax equipment grew by 2.6 percent, while actual housing rentals increased by 1.6 percent. Hospital services saw a rise of 1.4 percent, with furniture, carpets, and floor coverings up by 1.3 percent.
Smaller price increases were recorded in oils and fats, electricity, gas, and fuel materials (up 0.7 percent), transportation services (up 0.5 percent), and basic foodstuffs like grains and bread (up 0.3 percent). Sugar and sugary foods, as well as private transportation costs, also saw slight increases of 0.2 to 0.3 percent.
Banking sector
Egypt’s banking sector continues to demonstrate stability and resilience, playing a vital role in maintaining the country’s economic, financial, and monetary stability, according to the Central Bank of Egypt’s latest Financial Soundness Indicators.
The sector’s capital adequacy ratio reached 19.1 percent by the end of Q3 2024, comfortably surpassing the regulatory minimum of 12.5 percent. This marks a 0.5 percent improvement from the previous period, highlighting the sector’s growing financial health.
In terms of asset quality, nonperforming loans represented just 2.4 percent of total loans, with provisions coverage for these loans standing at a strong 87.4 percent.
Liquidity levels remained robust, with local currency liquidity at 32.1 percent and foreign currency liquidity at 77.7 percent, well above the regulatory requirements of 20 percent and 25 percent, respectively.
The banking sector’s loan-to-deposit ratio was recorded at 61.3 percent by the end of Q3 2024, reflecting conservative lending practices. Meanwhile, profit margins remained impressive, with a return on equity of 32.2 percent for the 2023 fiscal year.