Egypt’s inflation drops to 23.4% in December amid falling food prices

The consumer price index for the country stood at 239.7 points in December, reflecting a deceleration largely driven by a drop in food prices. Reuters
Updated 09 January 2025
Nour El-Shaeri
  • Banking sector shows strong resilience with record capital adequacy
Updated 09 January 2025
Nour El-Shaeri
RIYADH: Egypt’s annual inflation rate slowed to 23.4 percent in December 2024, down from 25 percent in November, according to figures from the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics.

The consumer price index for the country stood at 239.7 points in December, reflecting a deceleration largely driven by a drop in food prices.

Key food categories saw notable price decreases, with vegetables falling by 14 percent, dairy products, cheese, and eggs decreasing by 0.7 percent, fish and seafood dropping by 0.6 percent, and meat and poultry experiencing a slight reduction of 0.1 percent.

However, other sectors showed price increases, putting upward pressure on the overall inflation rate.

For example, telephone and fax services surged by 11 percent, fruit prices rose by 7.5 percent, and medical products, devices, and equipment saw a 5.5 percent increase.

Other notable price hikes included postal services (up 3.6 percent), hotel services (up 3.2 percent), and recreational and cultural services (up 2.8 percent).

Meanwhile, costs for telephone and fax equipment grew by 2.6 percent, while actual housing rentals increased by 1.6 percent. Hospital services saw a rise of 1.4 percent, with furniture, carpets, and floor coverings up by 1.3 percent.

Smaller price increases were recorded in oils and fats, electricity, gas, and fuel materials (up 0.7 percent), transportation services (up 0.5 percent), and basic foodstuffs like grains and bread (up 0.3 percent). Sugar and sugary foods, as well as private transportation costs, also saw slight increases of 0.2 to 0.3 percent.

Banking sector

Egypt’s banking sector continues to demonstrate stability and resilience, playing a vital role in maintaining the country’s economic, financial, and monetary stability, according to the Central Bank of Egypt’s latest Financial Soundness Indicators.

The sector’s capital adequacy ratio reached 19.1 percent by the end of Q3 2024, comfortably surpassing the regulatory minimum of 12.5 percent. This marks a 0.5 percent improvement from the previous period, highlighting the sector’s growing financial health.

In terms of asset quality, nonperforming loans represented just 2.4 percent of total loans, with provisions coverage for these loans standing at a strong 87.4 percent.

Liquidity levels remained robust, with local currency liquidity at 32.1 percent and foreign currency liquidity at 77.7 percent, well above the regulatory requirements of 20 percent and 25 percent, respectively.

The banking sector’s loan-to-deposit ratio was recorded at 61.3 percent by the end of Q3 2024, reflecting conservative lending practices. Meanwhile, profit margins remained impressive, with a return on equity of 32.2 percent for the 2023 fiscal year.

Updated 13 sec ago
GABRIELE MALVISI
Follow

  • Leaders from Israel, Iran, Syria and Palestine to be key speakers at event, which will address ongoing conflicts in the region and explore its future prospects
  • US President-elect Donald Trump set to appear; organizers highlight growing presence of Global South and tout ‘parity’ among developing and developed countries
Updated 13 sec ago
GABRIELE MALVISI

LONDON: The Middle East will have a significant presence at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum next week, reflecting the growing influence of emerging markets, the organization said on Tuesday.

Mirek Dusek, the forum’s managing director, said he was “pleased” with the increase in the number of representatives from emerging markets expected to attend the event. He added that the “proportion is growing this year. We’re seeing particularly strong numbers, for example, from the Middle East, also from South Asia.”

Nearly 3,000 people from more than 130 countries, including 900 business leaders, are expected to attend the annual meeting, which will take place in Davos, Switzerland, from Jan. 20 to 25.

The forum has faced repeated criticism from some for being an elite gathering focused on the traditional major powers and big business, but Dusek highlighted the growing presence of leaders from the Global South. He said participation among developing nations was now “on parity” with that of developed countries.

The theme of this year’s meeting is “Collaboration for the Intelligent Age” and it will address “five distinct but interconnected thematic priorities,” the forum said, reflecting its efforts to navigate a complex geopolitical and economic landscape.

“(The agenda) is linked, first and foremost, to this deep sense of being on the cusp of a new era for the world economy, or at least in transition to a new situation for the world economy,” Dusek said.

Key discussions will consider the transformative effects of rapid technological advances, including developments in artificial intelligence, as well as the challenges arising from geopolitical fragmentation and the need to foster global collaboration during what Dusek described as a “key time for the world economy.”

The forum will also address issues such as economic growth, trade and investment, exploring “new sources of growth in this global economy.” It will examine how the public and private sectors can invest in the development of human capital and create quality jobs to help build modern and resilient societies.

The forum’s president and CEO, Borge Brende, said: “It is our 55th annual meeting taking place in Davos, and it is happening against the most complicated geopolitical backdrop in generations. But still, in the fragmented and partly polarized world, there are still areas where we can collaborate.”

The Middle East is expected to play a pivotal role in the discussions, as the forum addresses ongoing conflicts in the region and its future prospects.

Syria’s foreign minister, Asaad Hassan Al-Shaibani, is scheduled to present his country’s plans for the future after the fall of the Assad regime in December after its 52-year rule.

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza will also feature prominently in discussions, alongside efforts to rebuild trust and promote reconciliation in the region. Israeli President Isaac Herzog, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Mustafa, Iranian Vice President Mohammed Reza Aref, and the UN’s special envoy for Yemen, Hans Grundberg, are among the key speakers who will address the issues.

“We were very close (to a full-scale conflict) between Israel and Iran, and I don’t think we’re out of the woods yet,” said Brende, as he expressed hope that the forum will serve as a platform “for peace, reconciliation, and addressing humanitarian suffering.”

Rebuilding trust between institutions and efforts to address climate change are other longstanding priorities for forum, and organizers said these will remain central to the discussions.

Amid concerns that such topics have been “losing ground” amid other political and economic challenges, Gim Huay Neo, the forum’s managing director, reiterated its focus on finding and implementing tangible solutions.

“There will be multiple dialogs that will be really focused around tangible action that companies and governments can take to support the net-zero, nature-positive transition pathways and, more importantly, how they can work together to build partnerships that can enable and empower the action in a faster and much more skilled manner,” she said.

In a surprise announcement, Brende said US President-elect Trump, whose inauguration coincides with the opening day of the forum, would participate via a digital address. He is expected to outline his administration’s plans for implementing its policies, in particular his pledge to end the war in Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will also deliver a special address and take part in a question-and-answer session.

In total, 60 heads of state and government will take part in the event, including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang.

Updated 15 January 2025
Nirmal Narayanan
Follow

Updated 15 January 2025
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is promoting upcoming exploration opportunities across 5,000 sq. km mineralized belts in 2025 as the Kingdom continues its steadfast growth in the mining sector, according to a minister. 

Speaking at the Future Minerals Forum in Riyadh on Jan. 15, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef said that the Kingdom’s mining sector is the fastest growing globally, with a mineral potential estimated at $2.5 trillion. 

This allocation of new exploration sites to tap mineral wealth is part of Saudi Arabia’s efforts to establish mining as the third pillar of the Kingdom’s industrial economy. 

Earlier this month, Saudi Arabia allocated five sites for establishing mining complexes in the Makkah and Asir regions as part of the nation’s strategy to attract quality investments, enhance transparency, and support local communities.

“Guided by our Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia’s mining sector has become the fastest growing globally, with a mineral potential estimated at $2.5 trillion. Our focus on regulatory frameworks, innovation, and infrastructure development has helped the Kingdom to become the top-tier destination for mining investment and exploration,” said Alkhorayef. 

He added: “This year also, we are promoting upcoming exploration opportunities across 5,000 sq. km of promising mineralized belts. Our exploration incentives program, launched only last year, is already giving results with six companies receiving funding.” 

Alkhorayef said that Saudi Arabia has also launched the Mining Innovation Studio aimed at turning Riyadh into a global hub for the industry and accelerating cutting-edge technologies.

“This is just one step toward realizing Riyadh’s vision of becoming the Silicon Valley of mining,” added the minister. 

During the speech, Alkhorayef said that events like FMF are crucial to elevating the mining sector and ensuring sustainable growth of the industry. 

Highlighting the progress of the forum, the Saudi minister added that the FMF has evolved and grown, with the number of attendees increasing from 3,500 in 2022 to over 20,000 in 2025. 

“Within a few years, we could make FMF the most prominent international platform for minerals around the world, contributing to forming the future of the sector and achieving sustainable growth,” said Alkhorayef. 

He added: “This year, under the theme, ‘The Year of Impact,’ we gather with a shared commitment to tackle some of the most pressing challenges of our times; ensuring a sustainable energy transition, addressing critical mineral shortage, and fostering economic prosperity for all.” 

During the talk, the minister added that this year’s FMF will also witness the launch of the first-ever regional leadership roundtable focussing on Africa, Central Asia, and Latin America to create a “powerful global minerals impact.”

He further said the forum will also witness several debates featuring industry leaders tackling issues such as resource depletion, sustainability, and stakeholder engagement. 

“Future Minerals Forum 2025 is promising to be a catalyst for actionable solutions and transformative change,” said Alkhorayef. 

Updated 15 January 2025
Nirmal Narayanan
Follow

  • Inflation rate remained among the lowest in the Middle East and globally,nflation rate remained among the lowest in the Middle East and globally
  • GASTAT highlighted a 0.8 percent year-on-year increase in food and beverage prices in 2024
Updated 15 January 2025
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s annual inflation rate for consumer prices increased by 1.7 percent in 2024 compared to the previous year, driven primarily by higher housing costs, official data revealed. 
According to the General Authority for Statistics, housing rental prices rose by 10.6 percent year on year in 2024, significantly contributing to the overall rise in inflation. Costs for housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels collectively increased by 8.8 percent last year compared to 2023. 
Despite the uptick, Saudi Arabia’s inflation rate remained among the lowest in the Middle East and globally, reflecting the Kingdom’s effective measures to ensure economic resilience and mitigate global price pressures. 
The rate also fell short of projections made by the World Bank in October 2024, which had estimated Saudi Arabia’s inflation to remain steady at 2.1 percent last year and 2.3 percent in 2025, both below the Gulf Cooperation Council average. 
In its latest report, GASTAT highlighted a 0.8 percent year-on-year increase in food and beverage prices in 2024. Costs for restaurants and hotels rose by 2 percent, while education expenses increased by 1.3 percent over the same period. 
The report noted declines in several categories. Clothing and footwear prices dropped by 3.4 percent, led by a 5.8 percent decrease in ready-made clothing prices. Similarly, furnishing and household equipment costs fell by 3.4 percent, and transport prices declined by 2.4 percent. 
Prices for entertainment and culture decreased by 1.3 percent, largely due to a 5.9 percent decline in audio-visual equipment prices, further emphasizing the nuanced shifts in consumer price indices across different sectors. 
Annual inflation holds steady in December 
In a separate report, GASTAT noted that Saudi Arabia’s annual inflation rate remained stable at 1.9 percent in December 2024 compared to the same month in 2023. 
Housing rents increased by 10.6 percent yearly in December, with villa rental prices rising by 9.9 percent during the same period. 
“The increase in this section (housing) had a significant impact on the continuation of the annual inflation pace for December 2024 due to the weight formed by this section, which amounted to 25.5 percent,” GASTAT stated. 
Costs for housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels rose 8.9 percent compared to the previous year, underscoring the sector’s influence on inflation. Food and beverage prices increased by 0.8 percent year on year in December, driven by a 2.8 percent rise in meat and poultry costs. 
Personal goods and services expenses grew by 2.2 percent in December, influenced by a 20.2 percent surge in jewelry, watches, and precious antiques prices. Education costs also rose by 1.1 percent, primarily due to a 1.8 percent increase in fees for intermediate and secondary education. 
Furnishing and home equipment prices dropped by 2.8 percent in December, while clothing and footwear expenses declined by 2.2 percent. Transportation saw a 2.5 percent decrease year on year, largely attributed to a 3.9 percent reduction in vehicle purchase prices. 

Updated 15 January 2025
Reuters
Follow

Updated 15 January 2025
Reuters

SINGAPORE: Oil prices rose on Wednesday trimming losses from the previous day, as the focus turned back to potential supply disruptions from sanctions on Russian tankers, though gains were capped as the market awaited more clarity on their impact.

Brent crude futures edged up 11 cents, or 0.1 percent, to $80.03 a barrel by 8:15 a.m. Saudi time, after dropping 1.4 percent in the previous session. US West Texas Intermediate crude climbed 23 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $77.73 a barrel after a 1.6 percent decline.

Prices slipped on Tuesday after the US Energy Information Administration predicted oil would come under pressure over the next two years as supply would outpace demand.

“The dominant driver has been all about the Russian oil sanctions lately, compounded by a streak of stronger US economic data,” said Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at IG.

“The key question remains on how much Russian supply will be lost in the global market and whether alternative measures can offset the shortfall,” said Yeap, adding that in the near term oil may give up some of its sharp gains from the past week.

The market also found some support on Wednesday from a drop in crude stockpiles in the US, the world’s biggest oil consumer, reported by the American Petroleum Institute late on Tuesday.

“Oil prices are trading firmer in early morning trading in Asia today after API numbers showed that US crude oil inventories fell more than expected over the last week,” said ING analysts.

The analysts added that while crude oil stocks in the country’s flagship storage hub Cushing, Oklahoma, increased by 600,000 barrels, inventories were still historically low. Cushing in the delivery location for WTI futures contracts.

The API reported US crude oil stocks fell by 2.6 million barrels in the week ended Jan. 10, according to market sources citing the API figures. They added that gasoline inventories rose by 5.4 million barrels while distillate stocks climbed by 4.88 million barrels.

A Reuters poll showed analysts expected US crude oil stockpiles fell by about 1 million barrels in the week to Jan. 10. Stockpile data from the Energy Information Administration, the statistical arm of the US Department of Energy, is due at 6:30 p.m. Saudi time.

On Tuesday, the EIA trimmed its outlook for global demand in 2025 to 104.1 million barrels per day, while expecting supply of oil and liquid fuel to average 104.4 million bpd.

It predicted Brent prices would fall 8 percent to average $74 a barrel in 2025, then fall further to $66 a barrel in 2026, while WTI would average $70 in 2025 and fall to $62 next year.

Updated 15 January 2025
Arab News
Follow

  • The network recognizes industrial sites that use advanced technologies to boost performance, operations and sustainability
  • North Ghawar Oil Producing Complex is the 5th Aramco facility to earn a place in the network
Updated 15 January 2025
Arab News

LONDON: The World Economic Forum has added Aramco’s North Ghawar Oil Producing Complex to its prestigious Global Lighthouse Network.

It is the fifth Aramco facility to earn a place in the network. The company said the addition honors its efforts to enhance operational and environmental performance.

Nasir K. Al-Naimi, the company’s upstream president, described the achievement as testament to the company’s focus on innovation and operational excellence.

“It validates our journey towards a truly digital and lower-carbon-emissions future, where technology empowers us to optimize our processes, reduce our environmental impact, and deliver exceptional value to our customers and shareholders.”

The Global Lighthouse Network, established by the forum in 2018 in collaboration with management consultancy McKinsey & Company, recognizes industrial facilities worldwide that have leveraged Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies to achieve measurable improvements in financial performance, operations and sustainability, and reduce environmental impacts.

The Aramco facility was one of 17 industrial sites worldwide added to the network on Tuesday. It now comprises 189 facilities worldwide, and Aramco is the only energy company represented by more than three facilities. The North Ghawar site is located in Al-Ahsa Governorate in the Eastern Province.

