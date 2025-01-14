You are here

Four Seasons Beirut to reopen in 2026 after reconstruction

The Four Seasons Beirut was severely damaged in the 2020 Beirut Port explosion, which devastated much of downtown Beirut, an area once popular with Gulf tourists. File
The Four Seasons Beirut was severely damaged in the 2020 Beirut Port explosion, which devastated much of downtown Beirut, an area once popular with Gulf tourists. File
Updated 42 sec ago
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
Four Seasons Beirut to reopen in 2026 after reconstruction

Four Seasons Beirut to reopen in 2026 after reconstruction
Updated 42 sec ago
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
JEDDAH: The Four Seasons Hotel in Beirut is set to reopen in the first quarter of 2026 after undergoing a comprehensive rehabilitation, according to a statement from Kingdom Holding Co.

“On the occasion of a new era for Lebanon, and under the leadership of His Excellency President Joseph Aoun, I am pleased to announce that the Four Seasons Hotel, Beirut, which Kingdom Holding built, will be entirely reconstructed and refurnished by Kingdom Beirut S.A.L and will reopen to the public in Q1 of 2026,” Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, chairman of KHC, wrote on his X account on Tuesday.

Prince Alwaleed further noted that the hotel, located adjacent to Beirut’s Zaitunay Bay marina, would be upgraded to the highest international standards. The revamp is expected to position the property as one of the premier urban resorts worldwide.

The timing of the announcement follows recent diplomatic developments, including a call from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to congratulate Lebanon’s new president, with an invitation to visit the Kingdom.

The Four Seasons Beirut was severely damaged in the 2020 Beirut Port explosion, which devastated much of downtown Beirut, an area once popular with Gulf tourists.

The region has since been affected by geopolitical tensions, including Hezbollah’s involvement in the Syrian war and its support for Houthis in Yemen.

Four Seasons, one of the world’s leading luxury hotel chains, has been privately owned by KHC and Cascade Investment, the investment vehicle controlled by Bill Gates, since 2007. Both KHC and Cascade own 47.5 percent stakes in the company, with the remaining 5 percent held by Triple Holdings, which represents Four Seasons’ founder, Isadore Sharp, according to KHC’s website.

KHC’s relationship with Four Seasons dates back to 1994, when the company first recognized the brand’s potential and invested in a minority stake through a private equity deal.

Topics: KHC Four Seasons hospitality

Saudi Arabia, Pakistan to announce major collaborations in mining, minister reveals

Saudi Arabia, Pakistan to announce major collaborations in mining, minister reveals
Updated 14 January 2025
Reem Walid
Follow

Saudi Arabia, Pakistan to announce major collaborations in mining, minister reveals

Saudi Arabia, Pakistan to announce major collaborations in mining, minister reveals
Updated 14 January 2025
Reem Walid

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Pakistan are set to announce major collaborations in the mining sector, with a particular focus on copper and gold assets, according to a top official.

Speaking to Arab News on the first day of the Future Minerals Forum 2025, taking place in Riyadh from Jan. 14 to 16, the South Asian country’s Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik explained that the two nations are also exploring collaboration prospects in additional sectors including energy, food security, and industrial.

This falls in line with Pakistan seeking to strengthen trade and investment ties with the Kingdom, whose leadership reaffirmed its commitment this year to expedite a $5 billion investment package for the country.

“Well, we are hoping and expecting the year 2025 to be a year of big announcements, particularly between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Pakistan. As you know, we are in advanced stages of conversations about a very large asset, and we have done all the homework that was needed. We’ve done the commercial due diligence, we’ve done the legal deed due diligence. We’ve done the financial due diligence. Both sides have come up with valuation frameworks,” Malik said.

“In mining, it’s going to be the mining assets, particularly the copper mining assets, copper and gold mining assets. So, we are very hopeful about that,” he added.

The senator said the valuation ranges are in place, and both teams are now empowered to negotiate.

“Right now, we are under non-disclosure, so I can’t give you the details, but suffice to say that we are expecting very big announcements very soon,” Malik said.

“In the industrial areas, as you know, there are about $2 billion worth of commercial MoUs (memorandums of understandings) and contracts already signed between the Saudi companies and Pakistani companies, and many of them have become the actual contracts, and the trade has started. So, that’s a big chunk of commercial activity as well as industrialization activity,” he added.

“We also have ongoing conversations about very large energy projects, in terms of refineries and so on and so forth. So, it depends upon whether it’s food security. We have things going on, whether it’s commercial trade, there are things going on, whether there’s industrial activity and investments there are things going on,” the senator said.

Malik went on to highlight the benefits of the ministerial roundtable held at the Future Minerals Forum, which saw participation from 89 countries.

“I think the most interesting and intriguing part of this ministerial roundtable is that everyone is focused on the future. We’re not just talking about right now. It’s almost like we’re sitting together and writing the history of future. That’s what we are trying to do,” he said.

“We are thinking not just about where the assets are, but we are also thinking about where how these assets are going to create value and we are not only limited to creating value, but we are also thinking about value capture. So, from asset to value creation to value capture, everything is getting discussed, and it’s getting discussed in a manner which ensures sustainability of mining,” he added.

The senator also highlighted the growing focus on sustainable mining, communities, the circular economy, and how resource-rich countries are positioning themselves to participate in downstream activities, capture value, and navigate the geopolitics and emerging industrial policies shaping the future.

“All of those very healthy discussions are taking place right now. But if you talk about the end game, the end game is to ensure that there’s a sustainable world, that the world is carbon neutral,” Malik said.

Topics: Future Minerals Forum FMF Saudi-Pakistan ties Mining

Saudi-Finland ties hold 'almost unlimited potential,' says Finnish minister

Saudi-Finland ties hold ‘almost unlimited potential,’ says Finnish minister
Updated 14 January 2025
Nadin Hassan
Nirmal Narayanan
Follow

Saudi-Finland ties hold ‘almost unlimited potential,’ says Finnish minister

Saudi-Finland ties hold ‘almost unlimited potential,’ says Finnish minister
Updated 14 January 2025
Nadin Hassan Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Mining presents significant opportunities for collaboration between Saudi Arabia and Finland, a senior Finnish minister stated, emphasizing the “almost unlimited potential” of their bilateral relationship.

In an interview with Arab News on the sidelines of the Future Minerals Forum in Riyadh on Jan.14, Wille Rydman, Finland’s minister for economic affairs, highlighted that Saudi Arabia’s partnership with Finnish companies could play a key role in achieving sustainability within the Kingdom's mineral sector.

Saudi Arabia already enjoys a robust relationship with Finland in the energy sector. In October 2024, the two countries signed a memorandum of understanding to accelerate collaboration in areas such as clean power technologies, stable electricity systems, and climate change mitigation solutions.

“I think that there is almost unlimited potential in our bilateral trade relations. As we are now meeting here in the Future Minerals Forum, the focus is heavily on the mining industry. And I think that’s one of the arenas where our countries can cooperate even deeper in the future,” Rydman said.

He added: “Finnish companies are very known for their sustainability, their ability for doing (a) sustainable mining industry. I’m very confident that they can also give a lot of know-how and business potential for Saudi Arabia’s mineral sector.”

Rydman further emphasized that Finnish collaboration in the mining sector would assist Saudi Arabia in meeting its energy transition targets. Strengthening the industry, he noted, is essential for achieving these goals, as minerals are crucial for the electrification of societies.

“It’s been globally very well recognized how important a role critical raw materials are playing in the future energy transition, and how important it is to maintain those critical supply and value chains when it comes to minerals and mining industry,” the minister explained.

He also pointed out that Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, which includes objectives like responsible mining and the use of green energy, presents valuable opportunities for Finnish companies to operate within the Kingdom.

“The aims and targets that Saudi Arabia has put for itself are actually kind of targets and aims where Finnish companies have been succeeding very well, especially when it comes to the mining industry, responsible mining, green energy, green and clean transition. And that’s why I think that Finnish companies entering Saudi Arabian markets can help Saudi Arabia to reach those targets,” Rydman said.

The minister also extended an invitation to Saudi investors to explore opportunities in Finland.

Topics: Future Minerals Forum

ACWA Power expands in China with $312m in renewable energy deals

ACWA Power expands in China with $312m in renewable energy deals
Updated 14 January 2025
Nour El-Shaeri
Follow

ACWA Power expands in China with $312m in renewable energy deals

ACWA Power expands in China with $312m in renewable energy deals
Updated 14 January 2025
Nour El-Shaeri

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power has solidified its position in China’s renewable energy sector with two major agreements valued at $312 million.

These agreements mark a significant step in the company’s global expansion strategy and underscore its commitment to driving the country’s clean energy transition.

The deals include a 132-megawatt solar photovoltaic portfolio in Guangdong province and a 200-megawatt wind energy project, according to a company statement. Both projects are central to ACWA Power's broader strategy in China, which was launched in 2023 to support the nation’s renewable energy goals.

Marco Arcelli, CEO of ACWA Power, expressed enthusiasm about the developments: “This is a significant milestone for ACWA Power in China, establishing our operational presence in renewable energy and water desalination. We are committed to working alongside our Chinese partners to contribute to the country's clean energy and water transition.”

Arcelli further emphasized the company’s long-term vision: “We are not only investing in renewable energy projects but also in Chinese expertise and building enduring relationships within the country.”

The solar project, ACWA Power’s first collaboration at the asset level with its long-term supply chain partner Sungrow Renewables, will span three separate sites in Guangdong. Additionally, the wind energy agreement, which was signed with Mingyang Smart Energy Group — a leading wind turbine manufacturer — opens the door for joint investments in China’s rapidly expanding wind sector.

ACWA Power’s formal entry into China’s renewable energy market was announced in December 2024, with the company planning to develop projects exceeding 1 gigawatt across multiple provinces.

Mohammad Abunayyan, founder and chairman of ACWA Power’s board of directors, commented: “Our entry into China’s renewable energy market represents a key milestone in our global strategy for a sustainable future. Our growth is not just about adding megawatts; it’s about forging lasting partnerships that accelerate the energy transition and create a cleaner, more prosperous world for future generations.”

These projects are part of an initial phase that will see ACWA Power expand its portfolio to more than 1 gigawatt of capacity in China. This move aligns with the company’s long-term ambition to triple its assets under management to approximately $250 billion globally by 2030.

Topics: ACWA Power China renewables

Closing Bell: Saudi main index gains 0.52% to close at 12,173

Closing Bell: Saudi main index gains 0.52% to close at 12,173
Updated 14 January 2025
Nirmal Narayanan
Follow

Closing Bell: Saudi main index gains 0.52% to close at 12,173

Closing Bell: Saudi main index gains 0.52% to close at 12,173
Updated 14 January 2025
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s benchmark Tadawul All Share Index rebounded on Tuesday, rising by 62.81 points, or 0.52 percent, to close at 12,172.75.

The index saw a total trading turnover of SR6.10 billion ($1.63 billion), with 150 stocks advancing and 87 declining.

The Kingdom’s parallel market also posted gains, rising by 82.65 points to finish at 31,317.09. The MSCI Tadawul Index increased by 0.50 percent, closing at 1,517.21.

The day’s biggest gainer was Nice One Beauty Digital Marketing Co., with its share price surging 9.81 percent to SR54.30.

Other notable performers included Americana Restaurants International PLC – Foreign Co., which rose 9.01 percent to SR2.42, and Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co., which gained 8.08 percent to SR15.78.

On the downside, Savola Group saw its share price drop by 2.23 percent, closing at SR37.35.

On the announcements front, Al Jouf Cement Co. announced that recent adjustments to fuel prices in Saudi Arabia would lead to a 10.1 percent increase in production costs.

The company said the impact would be reflected in its financial performance for the first quarter of 2025. As a result, Al Jouf Cement’s share price declined by 0.92 percent, closing at SR10.74. KnowledgeNet Co. revealed that it had signed a SR3.12 million contract with Beltone Securities Brokerage, Beltone Securities Holding, and Beltone Fixed Income to provide financial brokerage and custody services.

The deal will see KnowledgeNet replace its existing systems with the TradeNet Back Office System and TradeNet Custody System, which the company believes will improve the efficiency of its operations. KnowledgeNet’s share price rose by 1.60 percent, closing at SR35.

Ataa Educational Co. also announced that its shareholders had approved a 12.5 percent cash dividend, totaling SR1.25 per share, for the financial year ending July 31, 2024. Despite the dividend approval, the company’s share price fell by 0.27 percent, closing at SR74.50.

Topics: TASI NOMU MSCI

Lebanon's economy recovery dependent on global support, stable ceasefire: Moody's 

Lebanon’s economy recovery dependent on global support, stable ceasefire: Moody’s 
Updated 14 January 2025
MIGUEL HADCHITY 
Follow

Lebanon’s economy recovery dependent on global support, stable ceasefire: Moody’s 

Lebanon’s economy recovery dependent on global support, stable ceasefire: Moody’s 
Updated 14 January 2025
MIGUEL HADCHITY 

RIYADH: Lebanon’s economy is expected to start recovering this year following a 10 percent contraction in 2024, as the country returns to fully functioning institutions, according to Moody’s. 

On Jan. 9, the country elected former army commander Joseph Aoun as president, and followed that by appointing Nawaf Salam, chief of the International Court of Justice, as prime minister on Jan. 13. 

Aoun’s election ended a leadership void that had persisted since the previous president’s term expired in October 2022. 

“We estimate an economic contraction of 10 percent in 2024 because of the conflict but expect economic activity to start recovering later this year – assuming a permanent cessation of hostilities,” Moody’s said in a commentary. 

The Middle Eastern country’s return to fully functioning institutions will boost the continued enforcement of the ceasefire with Israel, supported by the monitoring role of the US, France and the UNIFIL, the agency added. 

Lebanon’s recovery requires substantial international support, a fact underscored by an international donor conference held in Paris in October. The conference raised $1 billion in pledges, with $800 million allocated for humanitarian assistance and $200 million earmarked for military support. 

These funds are expected to address the immediate needs of over 1.3 million people displaced during the September-November conflict, as well as the $8.5 billion in economic losses incurred, including $3.4 billion in physical damage to infrastructure, as reported by the World Bank. 

While these pledges offer a lifeline, the disbursement of funds will likely be contingent on the government’s adherence to reform commitments under a forthcoming International Monetary Fund program, Moody’s noted. 

These reforms include comprehensive debt restructuring for the government, the central bank, and commercial banks, aimed at ensuring long-term economic recovery and sustainability. 

“Lebanon’s current C rating reflects our expectation that holders of Lebanese eurobonds will recover less than 35 percent of par following the eventual eurobond restructuring,” the agency added. 
 
According to Moody’s, fiscal and investment activity has been sharply curtailed, undermining long-term growth prospects and the provision of public services. 

Tourism and remittances from Lebanon’s diaspora continue to serve as vital sources of foreign exchange, but they are insufficient to address the structural imbalances in the economy. 

Public debt, estimated at 150 percent of the gross domestic product by the end of 2024, remains one of the highest globally, presenting a formidable challenge to fiscal sustainability, noted Moody’s. 

Aoun’s election has been welcomed by international observers as a turning point for Lebanon, which has been mired in political paralysis, economic collapse, and the aftermath of recent conflicts. 

The new president will lead efforts to form a fully empowered government, replacing the current caretaker administration led by former Prime Minister Najib Mikati “that has been operating with limited powers.” 

Aoun’s leadership of the Lebanese Armed Forces was instrumental in enforcing the November ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel, according to Moody’s. 

The ceasefire has been critical in creating a stable environment for Lebanon’s recovery. Observers note that the role of the armed forces in securing the truce reflects Aoun’s ability to command respect and cooperation from various stakeholders, a quality deemed vital for navigating Lebanon’s complex political landscape. 

Topics: Lebanon lebanon economy Moody's

