THC partners with SIRC to boost sustainability, innovate waste solutions

JEDDAH: Saudi Investment Recycling Co. and the Kingdom’s the Helicopter Co. have partnered to boost sustainability efforts and develop innovative waste management solutions.

The two companies, operating under the Saudi Public Investment Fund, signed a memorandum of understanding that highlights their commitment to advancing sustainable aviation practices and reducing environmental impact, supporting the Kingdom’s transition to a circular economy in line with Vision 2030.

As part of its 2035 goals, SIRC aims to divert 85 percent of industrial hazardous waste from landfills through recycling and treatment.

The waste sector also targets diverting 60 percent of construction and demolition waste, with 12 percent recycled, 35 percent reused, and 13 percent treated.

Under the partnership, the companies will collaborate on technology-driven operations and expand THC’s services into new sectors that align with sustainability objectives, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

Ziyad Al-Shiha, SIRC CEO, described the partnership as a step toward driving innovation, cutting emissions, and ensuring long-term environmental safety for the sector.

“This collaboration strengthens the Kingdom’s leadership in the global green economy and paves the way for a more sustainable future,” Al-Shiha said, adding that the deal aligns with broader efforts to position Saudi Arabia as a leader in sustainability and green economic initiatives.

Commenting on the collaboration, Arnaud Martinez, CEO of THC, said the initiative is part of his company’s strategy to minimize its carbon footprint.

Martinez added that the agreement is about turning ambitious ideas into tangible achievements that contribute to a sustainable future for aviation and the environment.

THC posted on its X account: “We are pleased to sign a memorandum of understanding with the Saudi Investment Recycling Co., with the aim of enhancing common interests in the waste management and recycling sector, and various environmental sectors in line with achieving the goals of Vision 2030.”

The investment recycling company, the largest industrial waste management company in the Gulf Cooperation Council with a fully integrated platform to handle, store, transport, treat, and safely dispose of the hazardous waste generated by industries, plans to divert 100 percent of municipal solid waste, recycling 81 percent and processing 19 percent for waste-to-energy purposes.

These efforts align with the ambitious targets set by the Waste Management National Regulatory Framework for 2035, including a 13-million-tonne reduction in carbon dioxide emissions, attracting SR6 billion ($1.6) billion in foreign investments, creating 23,000 jobs, and contributing $9.9 billion to the national gross domestic product.