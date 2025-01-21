You are here

  • Home
  • Russia’s Putin and China’s Xi discuss their close ties in chat after Trump’s inauguration
Trump Returns
Trump Returns

Russia’s Putin and China’s Xi discuss their close ties in chat after Trump’s inauguration

Update Russia’s Putin and China’s Xi discuss their close ties in chat after Trump’s inauguration
Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Tuesday held a video call, Beijing’s state media reported. (AFP file photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pmapu

Updated 17 sec ago
AP
Follow

Russia’s Putin and China’s Xi discuss their close ties in chat after Trump’s inauguration

Russia’s Putin and China’s Xi discuss their close ties in chat after Trump’s inauguration
  • The two leaders discussed their prospective contacts with Trump’s administration during the video call that lasted more than 1 1/2 hours
  • In the call with Xi, Putin emphasized that Russia-China relations are based on shared interests, equality and mutual benefits
Updated 17 sec ago
AP
Follow

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke Tuesday with Chinese President Xi Jinping and emphasized their close ties a day after Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th US president.
The two leaders discussed their prospective contacts with Trump’s administration during the video call that lasted more than 1 1/2 hours, the Kremlin said.
They have developed strong, personal links that brought their relations even closer after Putin sent troops into Ukraine in 2022. China has become a major customer for Russian oil and gas and a source of key technologies amid sweeping Western sanctions on Moscow.
In the call with Xi, Putin emphasized that Russia-China relations are based on shared interests, equality and mutual benefits, noting they “don’t depend on internal political factors and the current international environment.”
“We jointly support the development of a more just, multipolar global order, and work to ensure indivisible security in Eurasia and the world as a whole,” Putin told Xi in remarks carried by Russian state TV. “Joint efforts by Russia and China play an important stabilizing role in global affairs.”
Xi similarly praised their close cooperation, expressing his readiness to work together with Putin to “lead China-Russia relations to a higher level, to cope with the uncertainty of the external environment with the stability and resilience of China-Russia relations,” and to “safeguard international fairness and justice.”
He emphasized that Russia and China should “continue to deepen strategic cooperation, firmly support each other, and safeguard the legitimate interests of the two countries.”
While neither leader directly mentioned Trump in the televised fragment of their call, the Kremlin said they touched upon prospective contacts with the new US administration.
The Chinese president spoke by phone Friday with Trump and expressed hope for positive ties with the US
Trump had threatened to impose tariffs and other measures against China in his second term, while also hinting at ways in which the two rival powers could cooperate on issues such as regional conflicts and curbing the export of substances used in the production of fentanyl.
Putin’s foreign affairs adviser Yuri Ushakov told reporters the Putin-Xi call had been planned in advance and wasn’t specifically linked to Trump’s inauguration. But he noted that Xi briefed Putin about it.
Putin and Xi discussed “certain issues related to possible contacts with the US administration,” Ushakov added
Putin and Xi expressed readiness to develop ties with Washington on the basis of mutual benefit and respect if Trump’s team shows interest in that, he said.
Putin, who has yet to talk to Trump, congratulated him on taking office in televised remarks during a video call with officials and welcomed his intention to open a dialogue with Moscow.
Trump told reporters Monday after taking office that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had told him he wanted to make a peace deal and voiced hope that Putin would follow suit. He added that Putin would be destroying Russia by failing to make a deal, pointing out Russia’s economic troubles, including high inflation.
Ushakov dodged commenting on Trump’s statement, saying the Kremlin is waiting for “concrete proposals that could form the basis for contacts.”
“We are open and ready for serious dialogue with the new US administration on the Ukrainian conflict, and if relevant signals come from Washington, we would pick them up and stand ready to conduct talks,” he said, adding that the Kremlin hasn’t received any such signals yet.
On Monday, Putin praised Trump’s openness to dialogue as he spoke to Russia’s Security Council shortly before the inauguration.
“We hear the statements from Trump and members of his team about their desire to restore direct contact with Russia, which were halted through no fault of ours by the outgoing administration,” Putin had said. “We also hear his statements about the need to do everything to prevent World War III. We certainly welcome such an approach and congratulate the US president-elect on taking office.”
He also stressed that dialogue should be based on “equal basis and mutual respect, taking into account the important role our countries play on some key issues on the global agenda, including the strengthening of global stability and security.”
Moscow is open to dialogue with the Trump administration on Ukraine, Putin said, emphasizing the need to respect Russia’s interests and adding that “the most important thing is to remove the root causes of the crisis.”
“As for the settlement of the situation, I would like to underline that its goal should not be a short truce, not some kind of respite for regrouping forces and rearmament with the aim of subsequently continuing the conflict, but a long-term peace based on respect for the legitimate interests of all people, all nations living in this region,” he said.

Topics: Trump Returns Russia President Vladimir Putin China Xi Jinping

Related

Update Xi, Putin hail ties as ‘stabilizing’ force in chaotic world
World
Xi, Putin hail ties as ‘stabilizing’ force in chaotic world
Xi, Putin to freshen decade-long friendship at Beijing summit
World
Xi, Putin to freshen decade-long friendship at Beijing summit

Senior Taliban official urges leadership to lift education ban on Afghan girls

Senior Taliban official urges leadership to lift education ban on Afghan girls
Updated 10 sec ago
Follow

Senior Taliban official urges leadership to lift education ban on Afghan girls

Senior Taliban official urges leadership to lift education ban on Afghan girls
  • More than 1.1 million girls have been denied access to formal education since 2021
  • Stanikzai headed the Taliban team in talks that led to complete withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan
Updated 10 sec ago
MODASER ISLAMI

KABUL: A senior Taliban official has called on his leadership to scrap education bans on Afghan women and girls, a move that experts said on Tuesday voiced the public’s concerns and marked a new phenomenon for Afghanistan’s current regime.

Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, Afghanistan’s acting deputy foreign minister, said in a speech over the weekend that the Taliban’s restrictions on girls’ and women’s education were not in line with Islamic Shariah law.

“Our expectation from the leaders of the Islamic Emirate is to open the doors of education. There is no excuse for this, and there never will be one,” Stanikzai said at an event in the Khost province.

Around 1.1 million girls have been denied access to formal education since September 2021, when the Taliban suspended secondary schools for girls.

It is part of a series of curbs that, in the three years since the Taliban took power, have increasingly restricted women’s access to education, the workplace and public spaces.

“In our population of 40 million, we are committing injustice against 20 million … The entire world is opposing us because of this problem. They criticize us for this same matter. The path we are currently following stems from personal attitudes, not Shariah.”

Stanikzai was the leader of a team of negotiators at the Taliban’s political office in Doha for talks that led to the complete withdrawal of US-led forces from Afghanistan in 2021.

His latest remarks were one of the strongest public rebukes of a government policy that has furthered the international isolation of the Taliban.

“In Afghanistan, women’s rights are being taken away in the name of Islam. As Stanikzai … said, the decision to stop girls’ education is a matter of the nature of the Taliban, not a matter of Shariah. This is only a rural and tribal view that they present,” Ziaulhaq Amarkhil, senior advisor to the former president of Afghanistan, told Arab News.

“The issue that Mr. Stanikzai discussed is the voice of every Afghan and every Muslim. Women should be granted their rights. They should be allowed to study and get higher education.”

Amarkhil said if the current education ban were to continue, there would be grave consequences in Afghanistan.

“After 12 years, we will not have a single female doctor in the country because those who are there will not be able to continue working due to their age and the new generation will not be educated, or they will leave the country,” he said.

Stanikzai’s criticism was “significant,” said Kabul-based political expert Tameem Bahiss, as it marked one of the first times that a senior member of the Taliban publicly criticized the supreme leader, Hibatullah Akhundzada.

Similar criticisms have also come from Taliban’s acting Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani, who in 2023 made veiled remarks against Akhundzada on “monopolizing” power and “damaging the government” in Afghanistan.

“Publicly criticizing the leader’s decisions is a new phenomenon within the Taliban. Until now, we haven’t seen criticism of this magnitude,” Bahiss told Arab News.

“If criticism from a Taliban leader of such stature continues to grow, it will undoubtedly put significant pressure on Sheikh Hibatullah.”

Bahiss highlighted how Stanikzai had challenged Akhundzada’s decision by saying that the education policy reflected the leader’s personal sentiment, rather than being based on Islamic law.

“Such voices within the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan are crucial as it transitions from an insurgency to a governing entity. Important decisions regarding the people’s affairs should involve all leaders’ input,” Bahiss said.

“We are seeing that such voices garner significant support, not only from the people of Afghanistan but also from within the Taliban ranks.”

With this new development within the Taliban and given Stanikzai’s status in the group, Bahiss said Akhundzada may tolerate the criticism.

“If this happens, it could encourage other leaders to publicly challenge Hibatullah’s decision to ban schools, potentially putting significant pressure on him and leading to the removal of the ban,” he said.

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai

Related

Special Barred from school, Afghan girls find temporary relief in online classes
World
Barred from school, Afghan girls find temporary relief in online classes
Special Testimonies of Afghan girls reveal grief, despair over Taliban school ban
World
Testimonies of Afghan girls reveal grief, despair over Taliban school ban

As defense ties strengthen, US assesses Cyprus base

As defense ties strengthen, US assesses Cyprus base
Updated 54 min 35 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

As defense ties strengthen, US assesses Cyprus base

As defense ties strengthen, US assesses Cyprus base
  • The assessment will take place at a military base in the western district of Paphos
  • European Union member Cyprus has played a central role in evacuating civilians from the region
Updated 54 min 35 sec ago
Reuters

NICOSIA: A military assessment team from the United States will be in Cyprus this week as part of defense upgrades, Cypriot officials said on Tuesday, following an announcement from Washington of cooperation with the Mediterranean island.
The evaluation team, based in Germany, would provide know-how and recommendations on infrastructure projects to enhance interoperability with the United States and other partners, Government Spokesperson Konstantinos Letymbiotis said.
“The upgrading of infrastructure, the supply of modern means and the investment in training are key pillars of our national strategy for an effective and flexible defense,” Letymbiotis told a news briefing.
The assessment will take place at a military base in the western district of Paphos.
Strategically perched on the edge of the volatile Middle East, European Union member Cyprus has played a central role in evacuating civilians from the region during the many flare-ups in tensions.
Last year, it established a humanitarian aid corridor to Gaza, where a ceasefire deal came into effect on Sunday.
Relations between the US and Cyprus have grown closer in recent years and are closely followed by Turkiye, which invaded Cyprus’s northern third in 1974 after a brief Greek inspired coup. Both Türkiye and the breakaway Turkish Cypriot state it supports in north Cyprus have criticized cooperation.
Part of the assessment will look at the potential to upgrade landing facilities at the air base to allow for large-scale evacuation operations from the region if needed, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
The source asked not to be named because they were not authorized to speak to the media.

Topics: US Cyprus Paphos military assessment

Related

US ship docks in Cyprus, could assist civilians if Mideast tensions flare
World
US ship docks in Cyprus, could assist civilians if Mideast tensions flare
Turkiye condemns Cyprus-US defense co-operation roadmap
World
Turkiye condemns Cyprus-US defense co-operation roadmap

Jakarta refutes reports of Trump’s plan to relocate Palestinians in Gaza to Indonesia

Jakarta refutes reports of Trump’s plan to relocate Palestinians in Gaza to Indonesia
Updated 21 January 2025
Follow

Jakarta refutes reports of Trump’s plan to relocate Palestinians in Gaza to Indonesia

Jakarta refutes reports of Trump’s plan to relocate Palestinians in Gaza to Indonesia
  • NBC news report claims that relocating residents of Gaza is part of rebuilding efforts
  • Any attempts to move Palestinians in Gaza is ‘entirely unacceptable,’ Jakarta says
Updated 21 January 2025
Sheany Yasuko Lai

JAKARTA: Jakarta was never involved in any discussion to relocate Palestinians from Gaza to Indonesia, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday following reports that new US President Donald Trump’s team was considering the controversial move.

Before his inauguration on Monday, Trump and his transitional team had been discussing Israel’s war on Gaza and the recent ceasefire agreement, according to a report by NBC News.

Citing an anonymous source from Trump’s transition team, Indonesia was named as one of the locations considered for Palestinians to relocate to when rebuilding efforts began for the enclave.

However, the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has refuted the report.

“The government of Indonesia has never received any information from anyone, nor any plans regarding the relocation of some of Gaza’s 2 million inhabitants to Indonesia as part of post-conflict reconstruction efforts,” Indonesian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Roy Soemirat said.

“Indonesia’s stance remains unequivocal: Any attempts to displace or remove Gaza’s residents is entirely unacceptable. Such efforts to depopulate Gaza would only serve to perpetuate the illegal Israeli occupation of Palestinian territory and align with broader strategies aimed at expelling Palestinians from Gaza.”

Indonesia is among the staunchest supporters of Palestine, with its government repeatedly calling for an end to Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories and for a two-state solution based on pre-1967 borders.

Since the beginning of Israel’s deadly invasion of Gaza in October 2023, Jakarta has also been vocal on the international stage, demanding an end to military support and weapons sales to Tel Aviv.

As the first phase of a long-awaited ceasefire began on Sunday, Indonesia’s Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Arrmanatha Nasir said the UN Security Council “must safeguard the agreement” to ensure that every part of the three-phase agreement is upheld.

“The ceasefire is a vital first step towards attaining peace in the Middle East,” Nasir said during a UN Security Council open debate in New York on Monday.

After the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, Nasir said the international community must address the immediate humanitarian needs and work toward a “just and comprehensive political plan” with a two-state solution at its core.

“Any other alternative will only lead to apartheid and subjugation. That is why the international community must unite to foster genuine dialogue and negotiation that addresses the root cause of colonialism and historical injustices in Palestine including the right of return of the Palestinian refugees.”

After 15 months, the war on Gaza has killed more than 47,000 Palestinians and led the International Court of Justice to consider genocide claims against Israel.

However, a study published this month by medical journal The Lancet shows that the real death toll in Gaza during the first nine months — when the number stood at around 37,000 – of Israel’s deadly invasion was about 40 percent higher than recorded by the enclave’s Health Ministry.

Topics: Trump Returns Donald Trump Indonesia Gaza War on Gaza

Related

Special Indonesia calls for UNSC intervention over Israeli siege of northern Gaza
World
Indonesia calls for UNSC intervention over Israeli siege of northern Gaza
Special Indonesia, Malaysia vow to seek justice for Gaza, support Palestine’s UN bid
World
Indonesia, Malaysia vow to seek justice for Gaza, support Palestine’s UN bid

‘No winners in a trade war’: Chinese vice premier tells Davos

‘No winners in a trade war’: Chinese vice premier tells Davos
Updated 21 January 2025
AFP
Follow

‘No winners in a trade war’: Chinese vice premier tells Davos

‘No winners in a trade war’: Chinese vice premier tells Davos
  • Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang told the World Economic Forum that a “tug of war” was underway between supporters and opponents of economic globalization
  • The EU imposed hefty tariffs on electric cars made in China last year
Updated 21 January 2025
AFP

DAVOS: A top Chinese official warned Tuesday that no country would emerge victorious from a trade war, in a speech to the Davos forum as Donald Trump returned to the White House.
Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang told the World Economic Forum that a “tug of war” was underway between supporters and opponents of economic globalization.
“Transformation not seen in a century is accelerating across the board with imminent tariff wars and trade wars,” Ding said.
“The global governance system is undergoing profound adjustments. Human society has once again come to a critical crossroads,” he added.
Trump, who began his second term on Monday, vowed during his election campaign to impose higher tariffs on China after launching a trade war with the country during his first stint at the White House.
“Protectionism leads nowhere, and there are no winners in a trade war,” Ding said, without mentioning Trump or the United States by name.
Trump warned Monday that he could impose tariffs if Beijing rejected his proposal to keep Chinese-owned app TikTok online in the United States by having half of it sold off.
China has also been locked in trade disputes with the European Union.
The EU imposed hefty tariffs on electric cars made in China last year. In turn, Beijing targeted European brandies and opened probes into EU subsidies of some dairy and pork products.
Without mentioning the EU or any country by name, Ding warned against “erecting green barriers that could disrupt normal economic and trade cooperation.”
He called for a “consistent approach” in addressing climate change and trade policies “so as to prevent economic and trade frictions from impeding the process of green transition.”

Topics: WEF 2025 Trump Returns

Related

At Davos, EU vows pragmatism with Trump
World
At Davos, EU vows pragmatism with Trump
Israeli minister says he welcomes Trump’s reversal of US sanctions on settlers
Middle-East
Israeli minister says he welcomes Trump’s reversal of US sanctions on settlers

At Davos, EU vows pragmatism with Trump

At Davos, EU vows pragmatism with Trump
Updated 21 January 2025
AFP
Follow

At Davos, EU vows pragmatism with Trump

At Davos, EU vows pragmatism with Trump
  • The EU’s first priority will be to engage early, discuss common interests, and be ready to negotiate with Trump
Updated 21 January 2025
AFP

DAVOS: EU chief Ursula von der Leyen declared Tuesday that Europe was ready to negotiate with US President Donald Trump but the bloc will also seek to improve ties with China and other nations as global competition heats up.
Von der Leyen insisted that the United States remains an important partner, taking a conciliatory tone in a speech to the annual meeting of global elites in Davos, Switzerland.
The EU’s “first priority will be to engage early, discuss common interests, and be ready to negotiate” with Trump, she said.
“We will be pragmatic, but we will always stand by our principles. To protect our interests and uphold our values,” she said.
Trump returned to the White House on Monday, bringing with him fears he will deliver on promises to slap heavy tariffs on China and US allies including Canada and the European Union.
After his inauguration, Trump said he may impose 25 percent tariffs on Canada and Mexico as early as February 1.
He also announced the United States’ withdrawal from the Paris climate accord, which the European Commission president defended as the “best hope for all humanity” and vowed “Europe will stay the course.”
China’s Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang — also a member of the Chinese Communist Party’s apex of power that rules the country — will speak immediately after von der Leyen.
The EU chief reiterated her commitment to free trade during her speech, pointing to recent deals with Switzerland, the Latin American bloc Mercosur and Mexico.
Von der Leyen also said she and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wanted to “upgrade” their partnership.
She stressed that Europe “must engage constructively with China — to find solutions in our mutual interest” despite escalating trade tensions between the two.
“2025 marks 50 years of our Union’s diplomatic relations with China. I see it as an opportunity to engage and deepen our relationship with China, and where possible, even to expand our trade and investment ties,” she said.


China is taking a cautious approach to Trump.
After Chinese President Xi Jinping’s conversation with Trump by phone on Friday, he said he hoped for a “good start” to relations with the new administration.
Although Trump said he would undertake sweeping trade penalties against China, he has also indicated he wants to improve ties — and even stepped in to reverse a US ban of Chinese-owned social media platform TikTok on national security grounds.
Ukraine is also keeping a very close eye on what Trump’s second mandate will involve.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to call on world leaders and company executives to maintain — and even ramp up — their support for his country’s fight against Russia.
Zelensky on Monday said he is hopeful Trump will help achieve a “just peace.”


Embattled German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will also address the forum, likely his last as leader ahead of elections next month.
Also speaking on Tuesday will be conservative leader Friedrich Merz, the favorite to succeed him as chancellor.
Europeans are fretting the most about Trump’s return while countries from Brazil to China and India to Turkiye believe he will be good for their countries and global peace, according to a survey last week from the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR).
The report accompanying the survey of over 28,500 people across 24 countries serves as a warning for European leaders to act cautiously.
“Europeans will struggle to find internal unity or global power in leading an outright resistance to the new administration,” the ECFR report’s authors said.


Middle East conflicts will also be high on the agenda as Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani speak in separate sessions during the first full day of the forum.
As a fragile ceasefire holds in the Israel-Hamas war, the WEF will host a discussion on how to improve aid delivery to the Palestinian territory of Gaza and how to kickstart the reconstruction and recovery after heavy bombardment.
Despite suggestions Trump’s return would overshadow the forum that began on the same day as his inauguration in Washington, WEF President Borge Brende said the president had brought fresh interest to the gathering.
“It has increased the interest in Davos because people feel they need to come together to better understand what’s on its way,” Brende told AFP in an interview.

Topics: WEF 2025

Latest updates

Japanese artist nails it with designs inspired by anime, K-pop
Japanese artist nails it with designs inspired by anime, K-pop
WEF panel explores ways to drive economic growth in uncertain times  
WEF panel explores ways to drive economic growth in uncertain times  
Israeli army chief of staff submits resignation over Hamas’ Oct 7 attack
Israeli army chief of staff submits resignation over Hamas’ Oct 7 attack
Minzal in Diriyah offers visitors new outdoor activities 
Minzal in Diriyah offers visitors new outdoor activities 
Palestinians confront a landscape of destruction in Gaza’s ‘ghost towns’
Palestinians confront a landscape of destruction in Gaza’s ‘ghost towns’

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.