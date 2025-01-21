Saudi EXIM Bank signs $15m deal with Pakistan’s Bank Alfalah to boost trade
Saudi EXIM Bank signs $15m deal with Pakistan’s Bank Alfalah to boost trade
The agreement was signed on behalf of the Saudi Export-Import Bank by Abdul Latif Al-Ghaith, director general of the general department of finance, and on behalf of Bank Alfalah by Faisal Rashid, head of financial institutions, international business and remittances. SPA
RIYADH: The Saudi Export-Import Bank and Pakistan’s Bank Alfalah have inked a $15 million financing agreement, designed to enhance Kingdom’s exporters access to Pakistani markets and foster stronger trade and economic ties.
The new credit line deal seeks to increase the flow and competitiveness of the Kingdom’s non-oil exports as well as unveil new trade horizons between the two countries, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
This falls in line with Pakistan’s efforts to strengthen trade and investment ties with the Kingdom, with the Saudi government reaffirming its commitment in September to fast-track a $5 billion investment package for the Asian country.
This also aligns with Saudi EXIM’s goal of diversifying the Kingdom’s economy by offering financing and insurance products for non-oil exports in support of Vision 2030.
“The agreement comes within the bank’s efforts to strengthen strategic relations with international banks and financial institutions to provide financing solutions that contribute to the development of Saudi non-oil exports and enhance their competitiveness in Pakistani markets, by encouraging importers from Pakistan to import Saudi products and services, which opens up broad prospects for the development of trade and investment between the two countries, and creates more promising trade and investment opportunities,” said General Director of the Finance Department at Saudi EXIM Bank Abdul Latif bin Saud Al-Ghaith.
The Group Head of Corporate, Investment Banking, and International Business at Bank Alfalah, Farooq Ahmed Khan, said: “The agreement between Saudi EXIM Bank and Bank Alfalah Ltd is a milestone in strengthening trade relations between the Kingdom and Pakistan.”
He added: “The financing line will enable Pakistani companies to access high-quality products in the Kingdom and will also enhance the volume of trade exchange between the two countries.
“We at Bank Alfalah are proud to play a pivotal role in promoting trade and investment opportunities that are in line with the shared vision to strengthen and grow the economies of both countries.”
In October, Saudi businessmen expressed hope for successful collaborations in Pakistan, saying the country’s economic stability and improved regulatory framework had made it an attractive investment destination, following the signing of over two dozen deals between companies from both nations.
Middle East’s rise to becoming global aviation hub ‘absolutely incredible,’ Menzies chairman says
Hassan El-Houry says aviation vital for global, domestic economies
Forecasts 300% growth over 10 years, $200bn investment in airports
Updated 24 January 2025
DANIEL FOUNTAIN
DAVOS: The Middle East’s rise as a global aviation hub has been “absolutely incredible” and should be a source of pride, according to Hassan El-Houry, chairman at Menzies Aviation.
Speaking to Arab News recently at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, El-Houry said the region’s aviation growth over the past two decades demonstrates that “the impossible is possible.”
“In 20 years the Middle East has become an absolute hub for aviation. It’s absolutely incredible. It really makes us proud.”
He added: “The Middle East started from a very low base. If you go back 20 years, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha, Saudi Arabia — they were not transit hubs.
“I remember traveling to London or Europe or East Asia, and in hotels, you’d see four clocks — San Francisco, New York, London and Tokyo. Today, there’s one in the middle: Dubai. Finally, the Middle East is now seen as a hub, and it’s great.”
Looking ahead, he said the projections for the region were positive. “We’re forecasting 300 percent growth over the next 10 years in aviation and almost $200 billion in investment in airports.
“This outpaces any other region. It’s absolutely incredible what we’re going to see over the next five (to) 10 years for the Middle East, particularly the GCC,” he said.
And globally, he said the outlook was similarly bright, while reflecting on the unprecedented challenges the industry faced during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“That shows two things: first, we’ve fully recovered from COVID-19, which is great, and second, it shows the resilience of the aviation sector,” he said.
“We had literally the largest and most impactful crisis, which challenged the aviation sector. We lost a lot of people who worked in aviation — they sought jobs elsewhere, and rightfully so. A lot of investment went elsewhere,” he added.
Despite these setbacks, El-Houry emphasized aviation’s crucial role in the global economy and its ability to connect people. “Governments were asking themselves, why should we invest in aviation when it’s so sensitive to shocks?
“What we can see now is that aviation is resilient and is absolutely critical to the global economy, to domestic economies, for people. Connectivity matters. People want to connect, people want to see each other.
“Just look around here at WEF in Davos — not a single person is wearing a mask. That just shows that people want the human connection, and aviation’s resilience makes that happen,” he said.
While optimistic about global and regional progress, El-Houry expressed some concerns. “One region which has not fully recovered is Africa, which has been struggling for many reasons — debt, inflation, some geopolitical issues, and lack of investment,” he said.
“Africans make up 17 percent of the world’s population but only 2 percent of the world’s travelers, a statistic that has remained unchanged in the past 10 years. I’d love to see Africa bridge that gap and develop.”
He called for greater investment and attention to the continent, highlighting the potential of aviation to unlock economic and social opportunities.
El-Houry concluded with a clear message for world leaders that aviation must be treated as an economic priority. “Aviation is no longer a privilege for the 1 percent. It’s super important for everybody across the socio-economic spectrum.”
“In the past, governments used to look at aviation as another way of taxing the 1 percent. Today, aviation is important for education, for healthcare, for family connections, for trade — everything.
“So, let’s make sure that aviation remains a priority, a pillar of the economy, and super important for economic growth,” he urged.
Saudi Arabia seeing steady growth in non-oil economy says economy minister
Updated 24 January 2025
Dalal Awienat
DAVOS: Saudi Arabia is seeing steady growth in the non-oil economy, said Saudi Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Alibrahim in Davos on Friday.
Alibrahim called for action-oriented leadership in global economies and said that Saudi Vision 2030 was an example of a strong campaign led by bold leadership that developed solutions for economic problems.
“Vision 2030 is a long-term campaign in order to restructure the economy. We care about the non-oil economy, it currently represents 52 percent of the GDP for the first time,” he said.
Alibrahim said that the Kingdom expected to close 2024 with 3.9 percent growth in the non-oil economy.
He followed up by saying 2025 was predicted to see 4.8 percent growth, and by 2026 growth would equate to 6.2 percent.
Alibrahim commented on the longstanding friendship between the Kingdom and the US.
“Saudi Arabia’s position is to have a strong partnership with all its partners and friends. Tariffs have been used as a tool in the economy when they are for an objective and time bound. Tariffs can help create a competitive environment so local industries can start,” he said.
Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund, said that Saudi Arabia had the right strategy when dealing with tariffs.
“Trade among politically aligned countries is higher. But countries that are friends with everybody perform the best,” Georgieva said.
Alibrahim ended the session by announcing a regular world economic global forum meeting in the Kingdom set to be held in the spring of 2026.
Saudi Arabia champions youth as it drives talent development to fuel Vision 2030
Kingdom is encouraging entrepreneurship
76 percent of young Saudis view the government as a positive change-driver
Updated 24 January 2025
Nadin Hassan
RIYADH: As Saudi Arabia redefines its economy and aspirations under Vision 2030, the Kingdom is placing a tremendous focus on its most valuable asset — its youth.
Through a dynamic blend of public-private partnerships, targeted training, and groundbreaking programs, Saudi Arabia is setting the stage for a new generation of skilled professionals who will not only fuel growth but also transform the economic landscape.
Figures from the General Authority for Statistics released in 2023 show that 63 percent of the Kingdom’s population is under 30 years old, and the government and private sector are working hand-in-hand to shape the coming era.
“Digital literacy is essential, as technological advancements require the younger generation to not only be proficient in the latest advancements but also drive innovation in areas like AI and data analytics,” Riyadh Al-Najjar, PwC Middle East chairman and Saudi Arabia country senior partner, told Arab News
He added: “An entrepreneurial mindset is equally important, as the success of Vision 2030 relies on growing the private sector. Young people need to be able to spot opportunities, think critically, and solve problems that add value to the economy.”
On a similar perspective, Zehar Filemban, executive director in talent development at Red Sea Global, noted the essential skills Saudi Arabia is focusing on to prepare its youth for roles in an evolving economy.
In emerging fields like technology, tourism, and renewable energy, digital literacy is crucial, enabling young Saudis to work with advanced technologies, while problem-solving equips them to tackle complex challenges and project management ensures efficient handling of tasks and responsibilities.
“By nurturing these skills, we aim to empower the next generation to contribute effectively to the Kingdom’s evolving economy,” Filemban told Arab News.
Alongside these technical skills, critical thinking, adaptability, and leadership are equally important.
Critical thinking allows young professionals to approach problems analytically, adaptability helps them respond effectively to rapid changes, and leadership empowers them to drive projects and inspire teams.
By cultivating both technical and soft skills, Saudi Arabia aims to equip the next generation to lead in a competitive job market, fostering innovation and supporting the country’s ambitious economic transformation under Vision 2030.
“An entrepreneurial mindset is equally important, as the success of Vision 2030 relies on growing the private sector,” Al-Najjar said, underscoring that the future workforce must not only navigate established pathways but also create their own.
Robust youth engagement
PwC's Middle East Youth Outlook 2024 report underscores the importance of local talent development for the Kingdom’s future, indicating that a large portion of Saudi youth are highly motivated to contribute to the nation's progress.
The report reveals that 76 percent of young Saudis view the government as a positive change-driver, reflecting trust in the Vision 2030 agenda and a desire to align with national goals.
It also emphasizes that Saudi youth are keenly interested in career pathways that not only offer upward mobility but also provide opportunities to build skills in fields critical to the Kingdom’s sustainable future, like technology, healthcare, renewable energy, and tourism.
Filling the skills gap via private-public partnerships
Private companies in Saudi Arabia are working alongside government initiatives to improve youth employment and skill development.
"We actively partner with various ministries and educational institutions to offer tailored training programs that address industry-specific needs,” Filemban said.
He continued: “These collaborations, such as the RSG Elite Graduate Program, RSG Scholarship Program, Red Sea Vocational Training Program, and partnerships with local educational institutions, ensure that Saudi youth gain practical, hands-on experience while building a strong foundation for their careers, ultimately aligning with the goals of Vision 2030 and beyond.”
The alignment of private companies with government initiatives has been essential to the Kingdom’s approach, creating job readiness programs that meet the demands of the local labor market.
PwC, along with other private-sector giants like Aramco, NEOM, and Red Sea Global, are deeply committed to skill development and Saudization, reducing dependency on expatriate labor by equipping local talent with the expertise necessary to fill high-demand roles.
The firm’s Hemam program provides Saudi youth with training in consulting and technology, coupled with mentorship to bridge the gap between education and employment.
“It is also important for the private sector and educational institutions to continue working closely together, as it plays a pivotal role in preparing young Saudis for their careers,” Al-Najjar said.
He added: “Universities and academic institutions are increasingly working alongside businesses to ensure that curricula and training programmes are aligned with the specific needs of in demand sectors.”
Al-Najjar went on to say: “This alignment ensures that graduates possess the needed skills and are well-equipped to transition from education to employment seamlessly.”
Encouraging entrepreneurship
Saudi Arabia’s burgeoning entrepreneurial ecosystem is also playing a significant role in economic diversification.
The government, along with private-sector incubators such as The Garage and Flat6Labs, offers young business minds vital resources, including funding, mentorship, and technical support.
According to Al-Najjar, the private-sector incubators across the Kingdom play a significant role by providing entrepreneurs with access to technical expertise, strategic advice, and an extensive network of investors.
This guidance is helping young Saudis transform innovative concepts into viable businesses, fostering a generation of self-starters who contribute to job creation and economic growth.
Programs like these underscore the rise in entrepreneurial interest among Saudi youth, who are increasingly drawn to fields such as technology, renewable energy, and gaming.
Building a sustainable workforce: Saudization and beyond
Saudi Arabia’s shift towards a sustainable, homegrown workforce involves not only training but also the transfer of knowledge from foreign experts to Saudi nationals.
Companies are focused on workforce localization and training, with entities like Red Sea Global launching initiatives to empower Saudi talent to take on roles in fields such as tourism and renewable energy.
Filemban described RSG’s Global Leader Program as a targeted leadership initiative aimed at building capacity within Saudi nationals.
“This approach creates a sustainable workforce and also fosters a culture of ownership and innovation, empowering Saudis to take on roles across key sectors. We are also investing in a range of leadership initiatives, including the RSG Global Leader Program,” he said.
Filemban added: “Young Saudis are showing particular interest in sectors like tourism, technology, and renewable energy, areas that align closely with the goals of Vision 2030.”
He further explained that by connecting them with industry experts and providing resources, they enable them to transform their innovative concepts into sustainable businesses that contribute to the Kingdom’s economic growth.
Looking ahead to what’s next
When asked about further steps that Saudi Arabia should take to retain and attract talent in fields crucial to Vision 2030, Filemban noted that the Kingdom must continue to develop a robust talent ecosystem that not only attracts skilled professionals but also retains them in essential fields
“This can be achieved by expanding partnerships with global educational institutions, investing in lifelong learning programs, and enhancing incentives for skill development,” he said.
Filemban continued: “At Red Sea Global, we are committed to developing comprehensive career pathways, creating opportunities for continuous professional growth, and fostering an environment where top talent is valued and nurtured.”
On his side, Al-Najjar emphasized the importance of Saudi Arabia taking active steps to attract and retain talent in fields critical to the country’s future, even beyond Vision 2030.
“A key priority will be creating flexible, purpose-driven workplaces that connect back to the demand of today’s workforce. As highlighted in our Hopes and Fears Survey, 57 percent of workers value work-life balance and job security,” he said.
Al-Najjar continued: “This makes it essential for businesses to expand initiatives such as remote working policies, wellness programmes, and inclusive environments.
He added that this involves expanding public-private partnerships for advanced training, enhancing the appeal of fields like cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and clean energy, and offering incentives and career growth opportunities for young professionals.
“By focusing on these areas, Saudi will have created a dynamic ecosystem that not only attracts global professionals but also nurtures and retains local talent who will drive the Kingdom’s economic transformation,” Al-Najjar said.
The Middle East Youth Outlook 2024 report recommends that Saudi Arabia continue to invest in scholarships, internships, and public-private collaborations to attract young professionals to emerging industries.
In doing so, the Kingdom is not only positioning itself as a talent hub but also fostering an environment where local youth can thrive and innovate.
Overcoming the challenges
Despite these extensive efforts, challenges remain. As Filemban pointed out: “One of the core challenges is bridging the gap between the skills young Saudis acquire in educational institutions and the rapidly evolving needs of the job market.”
The rapid pace of technological advancement, combined with the evolving demands of industries like AI and data analytics, requires continuous upskilling.
Initiatives such as Vision 2030’s Human Capability Development Program aim to address this by aligning education with industry requirements, preparing youth for careers in key sectors through practical skills and soft skills training.
In response, companies like Red Sea Global and PwC are working closely with universities and vocational training centers to develop curricula and training programs that meet industry standards.
This alignment between academia and industry is crucial to ensuring that young Saudis are equipped with relevant, market-driven skills, enabling them to transition smoothly into the workforce.
Oil Updates — prices poised for weekly fall on Trump’s energy policies
Updated 24 January 2025
Reuters
LONDON: Oil prices edged up on Friday but remained on track for a weekly decline after US President Donald Trump announced sweeping plans to boost US production and demanded that OPEC move to lower crude prices.
Brent crude futures gained 25 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $78.54 a barrel by 2:47 p.m. Saudi time GMT while US West Texas Intermediate crude was up 22 cents, or 0.3 percent, at $74.84.
Over the week Brent has lost nearly 3 percent while WTI is down close to 4 percent.
“After a week of Trump being in office, the various executive orders are not being disruptive to oil supplies. Most of what he has done has been with an inward domestic focus,” said Harry Tchilinguiran at Onyx Capital Group.
“We were looking for pronouncements around tariffs, around Iran, Venezuela and Russia.”
Ahead of Trump’s inauguration the market had built up a net long position in oil futures to hedge against price gains arising from supply disruption, but this has now started to unwind, Tchilinguiran said.
Trump, during his speech on Thursday at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, said he would demand that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries bring down the cost of crude barrels.
He also said he would ask Saudi Arabia to increase a US investment package to $1 trillion, up from $600 billion reported by the Kingdom’s state news agency earlier in the day.
“I don’t really expect OPEC will change policy unless there is a change in fundamentals,” said UBS commodities analyst Giovanni Staunovo. “Markets will be relatively muted until we get more clarity on sanctions policy and tariffs.”
Trump had declared a national energy emergency on Monday, rolling back environmental restrictions on energy infrastructure as part of a sweeping plan to maximize domestic oil and gas production.
On Wednesday, he vowed to hit the EU with tariffs and impose 25 percent tariffs against Canada and Mexico, and said his administration was considering a 10 percent punitive duty on China.
As attention shifts to a possible February timeline for new tariffs set by Trump, caution will likely persist in the market as any new trade restrictions will carry negative implications for global growth, potentially weighing on oil demand prospects, said Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at IG.
Traders expect oil prices to range between $76.50 and $78 a barrel, Yeap added.
While bullish catalysts like a significant drawdown in US crude stocks are providing temporary positive swings, an overall oversupplied global market and ailing projections of Chinese demand continue to weigh on crude futures, Phillip Nova’s Sachdeva said.
US crude inventories last week hit their lowest level since March 2022, according to the US Energy Information Administration.
The EIA report, issued a day late because of a US holiday on Monday, said crude stockpiles fell by 1 million barrels to 411.7 million barrels in the week to Jan. 17, marking a ninth consecutive weekly decline.