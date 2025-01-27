You are here

  • Home
  • Kremlin says it has yet to hear from US about a possible Putin-Trump meeting

Kremlin says it has yet to hear from US about a possible Putin-Trump meeting

Kremlin says it has yet to hear from US about a possible Putin-Trump meeting
US President Donald Trump stepped up the pressure on Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to make a peace deal with Ukraine, threatening tougher economic measures if Moscow does not agree to end the war. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bjndf

Updated 2 min 27 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Kremlin says it has yet to hear from US about a possible Putin-Trump meeting

Kremlin says it has yet to hear from US about a possible Putin-Trump meeting
Updated 2 min 27 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

MOSCOW: The Kremlin said on Monday it had yet to receive any signals from the United States about arranging a possible meeting between President Vladimir Putin and President Donald Trump, but remained ready to organize such an encounter.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it appeared a “certain amount of time” was needed before a meeting between the two leaders could take place. He said Russia understood that Washington was still interested in organizing such a meeting.
Putin said on Friday that he and Trump should meet to talk about the Ukraine war and energy prices, issues that the US president has highlighted in the first days of his new administration.

India minister pledges to evict ‘illegal’ immigrants from capital

India minister pledges to evict ‘illegal’ immigrants from capital
Updated 26 sec ago
AFP
Follow

India minister pledges to evict ‘illegal’ immigrants from capital

India minister pledges to evict ‘illegal’ immigrants from capital
Updated 26 sec ago
AFP

NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s closest political ally has pledged to rid the capital of “illegal’ immigrants if his party wins looming elections, in a forceful appeal to his party’s Hindu constituency.
Interior minister Amit Shah said every unlawful migrant from neighboring Bangladesh would be expelled from New Delhi “within two years” if his party succeeded in next month’s provincial polls.
“The current state government is giving space to illegal Bangladeshis and Rohingyas,” Shah told an audience of several thousand at Sunday’s rally.
“Change the government and we will rid Delhi of all illegals.”
India shares a porous border stretching thousands of kilometers with Muslim-majority Bangladesh, and illegal migration from its eastern neighbor has been a hot-button political issue for decades.
There are no reliable estimates of the number of Bangladeshis living illegally in Delhi, a city to which millions have flocked in search of employment from elsewhere in India over recent decades.
Critics of Modi and Shah’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accuse the party of using the issue as a dog whistle against Muslims to galvanize its Hindu-nationalist support base during elections.
Delhi, a sprawling megacity home to more than 30 million people, has been governed for most of the past decade by charismatic chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
Kejriwal rode to power as an anti-corruption crusader a decade ago and his profile has bestowed upon him the mantle of one of the chief rivals to Modi and Shah’s party.
His popularity has been burnished by extensive water and electricity subsidies for the capital’s millions of poorer residents.
But he spent several months behind bars last year on accusations his party took kickbacks in exchange for liquor licenses, along with several fellow party leaders.
Kejriwal denies wrongdoing and characterised the charges as a political witch-hunt by Modi’s government, and despite resigning as chief minister last year vowed to return to the office if his party won re-election.
The BJP has led a spirited campaign in its efforts to dislodge Kejriwal’s party ahead of the February 5 vote.
Modi is expected to make a pilgrimage to the ongoing Kumbh Mela, the biggest festival on the Hindu calendar, to bathe in the sacred Ganges river on the day of the Delhi assembly vote.
Results of the election will be published on February 8.

Topics: India immigrants

Ukraine’s Zelensky urges action against ‘evil’ on Auschwitz anniversary

Ukraine’s Zelensky urges action against ‘evil’ on Auschwitz anniversary
Updated 2 min 38 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Ukraine’s Zelensky urges action against ‘evil’ on Auschwitz anniversary

Ukraine’s Zelensky urges action against ‘evil’ on Auschwitz anniversary
  • The Kremlin launched its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022
  • Zelensky warned that the memory of the Holocaust is growing weaker
Updated 2 min 38 sec ago
AFP

KYIV : Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday said the world must unite against evil, in comments marking the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz Nazi death.
The Kremlin launched its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 claiming that the government in Kyiv contained neo-Nazi elements and saying the country must be demilitarized.
Zelensky warned that the memory of the Holocaust is growing weaker and said some countries are still trying to destroy entire nations.
“We must overcome the hatred that gives rise to abuse and murder. We must prevent forgetfulness,” he said, according to a statement from the presidency.
“And it is everyone’s mission to do everything possible to prevent evil from winning,” he added.
The foreign ministry said in a statement that Russia’s invasion “brought back to Ukrainian soil horrors that Europe has not seen since World War II.”
“Jewish communities of Ukraine are also suffering from constant Russian terror, in particular in the cities of Dnipro and Odesa, which have a population of over a million, and other localities,” it added.
The Holocaust decimated the Jewish community in Ukraine, which during World War II was part of the Soviet Union.
It was not the first massacre of Jewish people in Ukraine’s history, which had seen previous anti-Semitic pogroms.

Topics: Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky

Related

Zelensky again replaces commander of Ukraine’s key eastern front
World
Zelensky again replaces commander of Ukraine’s key eastern front
US has not stopped military aid to Ukraine, Zelensky says video
World
US has not stopped military aid to Ukraine, Zelensky says

Russia drone barrage sparks fire in western Ukraine

Russia drone barrage sparks fire in western Ukraine
Updated 59 min 39 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Russia drone barrage sparks fire in western Ukraine

Russia drone barrage sparks fire in western Ukraine
Updated 59 min 39 sec ago
AFP

KYIV: A barrage of more than 100 Russian drones sparked a fire at an industrial facility in western Ukraine and damaged residential buildings in other regions, Ukrainian officials said Monday.
The Ukrainian airforce said Moscow had dispatched 104 drones, including attack drones, and that 57 of the unmanned aerial vehicles had been shot down.
Emergency services in the western Ivano-Frankivsk region said the strikes had resulted in two fires at an industrial facility, and that firefighters were working to extinguish one.
They did not specify the type of facility hit but said there were no casualties.
The airforce said there was damage in four Ukrainian regions including Kyiv, where AFP journalists heard drones flying overhead and air defense systems countering the attack.

Topics: Russia ukraine war

’Deaths’ during mass prison break in DR Congo’s Goma: security source

’Deaths’ during mass prison break in DR Congo’s Goma: security source
Updated 27 January 2025
AFP
Follow

’Deaths’ during mass prison break in DR Congo’s Goma: security source

’Deaths’ during mass prison break in DR Congo’s Goma: security source
Updated 27 January 2025
AFP
GOMA: A mass jailbreak was taking place on Monday morning at a prison in the besieged Congolese city of Goma, hours after fighters from the armed group M23 and Rwandan troops entered the city, a security source told AFP.
The prison, which holds around 3,000 inmates, was “totally torched” following a huge jailbreak that resulted in “deaths,” the security source said, without giving further details.
Fleeing prisoners could be seen in the surrounding streets, according to an AFP journalist.

Bird feathers and bloodstains found in Jeju jet engines: South Korea report

Bird feathers and bloodstains found in Jeju jet engines: South Korea report
Updated 27 January 2025
AFP
Follow

Bird feathers and bloodstains found in Jeju jet engines: South Korea report

Bird feathers and bloodstains found in Jeju jet engines: South Korea report
  • The Boeing 737-800 was flying from Thailand to Muan in South Korea on Dec. 29 when it crash landed
  • It was the worst aviation disaster on South Korean soil, killing 179 of the 181 passengers and crew
Updated 27 January 2025
AFP

SEOUL: Bird feathers and bloodstains were found in both engines of the Jeju Air plane that crashed in December, according to a preliminary investigation released Monday.
The Boeing 737-800 was flying from Thailand to Muan in South Korea on December 29 when it crash landed and exploded into a fireball after slamming into a concrete barrier.
It was the worst aviation disaster on South Korean soil, killing 179 of the 181 passengers and crew.
South Korean and American investigators are still probing the cause of the disaster, with a bird strike, faulty landing gear and the runway barrier among the possible issues.
Both engines recovered from the crash site were inspected, and bird bloodstains and feathers were “found on each,” the report said.
“The pilots identified a group of birds while approaching runway 01, and a security camera filmed HL8088 coming close to a group of birds during a go-around,” the report added, referring to the Jeju jet’s registration number.
It did not specify whether the engines had stopped working in the moments leading up to the crash.
DNA analysis identified the feathers and blood as coming from Baikal teals, migratory ducks which fly to Korea in winter from their breeding grounds in Siberia.
After the air traffic control tower cleared the jet to land, it advised the pilots to exercise caution against potential bird strikes at 8:58 am, the report said. Just a minute later, both the voice and data recording systems stopped functioning.
Seconds after the recording systems failed, the pilots declared mayday due to a bird strike and attempted a belly landing.
The Jeju plane exploded in flames when it collided with a concrete embankment during its landing, prompting questions about why that type barricade was in place at the end of the runway.
Last week, authorities said they would replace such concrete barriers at airports nationwide with “breakable structures.”
The captain had over 6,800 flight hours, while the first officer had 1,650 hours, according to the report. Both were killed in the crash, which was survived only by two flight attendants.

Topics: South Korea Jeju Air

Related

South Korea to release preliminary report of Jeju Air crash by Monday
World
South Korea to release preliminary report of Jeju Air crash by Monday
Update South Korea police raid Jeju Air, Muan airport over fatal plane crash video
World
South Korea police raid Jeju Air, Muan airport over fatal plane crash

Latest updates

Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan, wife appeal graft convictions: lawyer
Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan, wife appeal graft convictions: lawyer
Kremlin says it has yet to hear from US about a possible Putin-Trump meeting
Kremlin says it has yet to hear from US about a possible Putin-Trump meeting
India minister pledges to evict ‘illegal’ immigrants from capital
India minister pledges to evict ‘illegal’ immigrants from capital
Ukraine’s Zelensky urges action against ‘evil’ on Auschwitz anniversary
Ukraine’s Zelensky urges action against ‘evil’ on Auschwitz anniversary
Palestinians return to north Gaza after breakthrough on hostages
Palestinians return to north Gaza after breakthrough on hostages

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.