Saudi property sector poised for growth, key leaders at Real Estate Future Forum announce

Saudi property sector poised for growth, key leaders at Real Estate Future Forum announce
The Real Estate Future Forum is running from Jan. 27 to 29 in Riyadh. AN
Updated 7 min 2 sec ago
Miguel Hadchity
Updated 7 min 2 sec ago
Miguel Hadchity
RIYADH: Industry leaders, policymakers, and investors gathered at the Real Estate Future Forum in Riyadh, where key announcements highlighted Saudi Arabia’s ongoing focus on property development, investment strategies, and tourism expansion.

Building on these initiatives, the governor of Asir region, Prince Turki bin Talal, revealed that the Public Investment Fund has nine projects in development, with four already launched and five underway. 

“The largest PIF projects in the Kingdom are in the Asir region,” the governor said, adding that this is accompanied by an investment portfolio valued at SR30 billion ($7.9 billion).

Regarding hospitality, the governor highlighted that Asir currently has between 6,000 and 8,000 approved and licensed hotel rooms.

In line with this momentum, he also announced that the Ministry of Sports has officially recognized Abha’s World Cup bid as the best in the Kingdom.

Meanwhile, Prince Saud bin Talal, governor of Al-Ahsa and acting CEO of the Al-Ahsa Development Authority, outlined plans for expanding the hospitality sector in the region. 

“In our pipeline, we have more than seven or eight hotels and over 25 rural lodges. Among the key developments are three five-star hotels: Hilton, Radisson Blu, and Hilton Garden Inn,” he said.

The Saudi Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb underscored the rapid growth of the hospitality sector, revealing that the Kingdom currently has 475,000 hotel rooms, with projections to reach 675,000 by 2030. 

Regarding hyper-tourism, he discussed the impact of the King Salman International Airport expansion and Riyadh Air, forecasting that at least 50 percent of the Kingdom’s tourism will be centered in the capital, while ensuring that efforts will not push the figure beyond 80–90 percent.

The expansion of King Salman International Airport is a key milestone in Saudi Arabia’s aviation growth, aligning with the country’s Vision 2030 objectives.

The first phase of the Terminal 1 expansion at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh was inaugurated on Jan. 8, increasing the airport’s capacity to accommodate up to 7 million passengers annually.

This follows the completion of Terminals 3 and 4 in November 2022. 

The airport has consistently been recognized as the Kingdom’s top-performing facility, upholding the highest compliance and operational standards.

In the financial sector, the Chairman of the Capital Market Authority Mohammed El-Kuwaiz highlighted the increasing focus on Saudi Arabia’s real estate investment market. 

“Today, we have approximately 55 files for IPOs (initial public offerings) in the financial market, covering various sizes and companies. Around 20 percent of these files belong to real estate companies of different types,” he said.

He emphasized the growing diversity in real estate services, including developers and marketers, aligning with the Kingdom’s goal of securing financing across all productive sectors.

El-Kuwaiz further provided insights into best practices for listing companies, saying: “The best time to list a company is when its financial situation is stable and its funding needs are clear.”

He added: “If you’re prepared to share information as if they were partners, involve them in decision-making as if they were partners, and handle conflicts of interest as if they were partners, then you’re welcome.”

In a landmark decision, he also announced that listed companies owning properties in Makkah and Madinah can now welcome foreign investors, effective immediately. “On behalf of the CMA, we congratulate these companies,” he said.

Foreigners can now invest in Saudi-listed firms owning real estate in Makkah and Madinah, with non-Saudi ownership capped at 49 percent. The CMA said in a press release that the move enhances market competitiveness and supports Vision 2030.

The Real Estate Future Forum, running from Jan. 27 to 29 at the Four Seasons Hotel in Riyadh, aims to serve as a global platform for shaping the future of real estate. 

With over 300 speakers from 85 countries, the event will focus on innovations, sustainability efforts, and investment strategies driving the sector under the theme, “Future for Humanity: Shaping Dreams into Reality.”

Saudi telecom firm stc secures $8.7bn contract with government entity

Saudi telecom firm stc secures $8.7bn contract with government entity
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
  • Deal spans 18 months for preparation and execution, followed by 15 years of operational management
  • stc’s shares opened at SR43.20, up 2.01% from the previous close of SR42.35
Updated 8 sec ago
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: Saudi telecom giant stc has signed a contract worth SR32.64 billion ($8.71 billion) with an undisclosed government entity to build, operate, and provide telecommunications infrastructure services. 

The agreement, revealed in a filing with the Saudi Stock Exchange, spans 18 months for preparation and execution, followed by 15 years of operational management. 

The deal comes amid the continued expansion of Saudi Arabia’s growing telecom and information and communication technology infrastructure sector, which was valued at $3.5 billion in 2023. 

According to market research store Research and Markets, the sector is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 7.1 percent through 2029, driven by initiatives under the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, aimed at economic diversification and technological innovation. 

“The financial impact will be positive, and the revenue will be recognized in stc’s consolidated financial statements after the initial operation of the project, which is expected to be in the fourth quarter of 2026 until the end of the contract period,” the company said. 

Following the announcement, stc’s shares opened at SR43.20, up 2.01 percent from the previous close of SR42.35. 

The stc Group, ranked among the top 10 most valuable telecom brands worldwide in the 2024 Brand Finance Report, has maintained its position as the most valuable telecom brand in the Middle East for five consecutive years. 

This comes as stc seeks to enhance Saudi Arabia’s telecom capabilities, aligning with the country’s broader goals of digital transformation and economic diversification. 

Last month, stc completed the transfer of ownership of Golden Lattice Investment Co. to a newly established entity as part of the sale of a 51 percent stake in Telecommunications Towers Co. to the Public Investment Fund. 

This follows another deal struck in November, when stc received foreign investment authorization from the Spanish Council of Ministers, allowing it to raise its voting rights in Telefonica from 4.97 percent to 9.97 percent. 

This strong growth in Saudi Arabia’s ICT sector is driven by several factors, including the country’s rapidly expanding digital landscape and rising demand for advanced telecommunications and ICT solutions, according to the Research and Markets report. 

The rollout of 5G networks, alongside efforts to develop smart cities and accelerate digital transformation across industries, is further boosting the telecom and ICT sectors. Key players in the market are actively upgrading and expanding their networks to meet the evolving needs of businesses and consumers, it added. 

Mayors highlight real estate and infrastructure opportunities in Asir and Makkah 

Mayors highlight real estate and infrastructure opportunities in Asir and Makkah 
Nour El-Shaeri 
Updated 14 min 21 sec ago
Nour El-Shaeri 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is accelerating its real estate and infrastructure development efforts to meet growing demand and improve the quality of life in key regions, including Asir and Makkah, according to top officials. 

These initiatives, in line with Vision 2030, aim to boost tourism, attract investments, and improve livability for residents and visitors.

During a panel at the Real Estate Future Forum in Riyadh, Abdullah Al-Jali and Musad Al-Daood, mayors of the Asir region and Makkah, respectively, outlined their municipalities’ strategies to address these objectives. 

Al-Jali emphasized the untapped potential in the Asir region’s real estate market, saying: “Currently, 90 percent of the real estate market is concentrated in Riyadh, Jeddah, and other major cities, leaving the remaining regions with just 10 percent of the market share.” 

He added: “What we are witnessing today is a growing opportunity driven by the increasing demand for tourism in the Asir region. 

“This surge in demand is putting significant pressure on the real estate market, both now and for the future.” 

The Asir region mayor stressed the need to attract more investments over the next few years to meet this rising demand.

Highlighting the municipality’s role, Al-Jali underlined its efforts to facilitate infrastructure and real estate development. 

“As a municipality, we act as the main enabler for infrastructure development. We provide approvals for real estate investments, construction plans, and land use while also overseeing route clustering and road development,” he explained. 

To support the region’s real estate goals, Al-Jali invited investors to explore opportunities in Asir. 

“We can facilitate your investment and enable you from the very first phase,” he said, pointing to mixed-use projects in the pipeline and housing developments aimed at both locals and international buyers seeking summer homes. 

Al-Jali also addressed broader challenges, such as waste management and visual distortion, calling for greater collaboration. 

“Managing visual distortion is not an easy objective to achieve, and Riyadh is currently ahead of us in that regard,” he said. 

He urged citizens and stakeholders to support waste management efforts, emphasizing that maintaining public spaces should be treated as a collective responsibility. 

Makkah’s mayor Al-Daood highlighted the unique challenges and opportunities facing the holy city, which hosts millions of religious tourists annually. 

“We are focused on developing the infrastructure of Holy Makkah and equipping the city with the necessary facilities to support its unique religious significance as it welcomes millions of religious tourists from around the world,” he said. 

“We have directives from his royal highness, the crown prince, to combat visual distortion and enhance the cleanliness of the city, particularly in Makkah, to align with our new strategy,” he added. 

Al-Daood emphasized the importance of having a framework to meet the demands of Makkah’s 1.5 million annual pilgrims during the peak season. 

“We continuously plan ahead to address the growing demand and ensure the effective management of the large masses of visitors. This involves increasing our planning efforts and working closely with our partners and stakeholders,” he explained. 

In addition to its religious role, Al-Daood noted that Makkah is home to 2 million residents, necessitating investment in healthcare and entertainment infrastructure. 

“With 2 million citizens living in the city, it is essential to provide facilities for entertainment as well. Yes, Makkah has a strong religious identity that prevails, but that does not mean our citizens do not deserve a great quality of life,” he said. 

Saudi sovereign wealth fund's $4bn bond offering four times oversubscribed 

Saudi sovereign wealth fund’s $4bn bond offering four times oversubscribed 
Nirmal Narayanan
Updated 20 min 7 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund has successfully priced a $4 billion bond issuance, divided into two tranches.

The offering was met with strong demand, attracting global investors and resulting in an order book of approximately $16 billion — four times the initial offering size, said a statement.

According to the statement, PIF issued $2.4 billion in five-year debt instruments and an additional $1.6 billion in securities with a maturity of nine-and-a-half years, under its Euro Medium-Term Note Program.

The sovereign wealth fund confirmed that the proceeds from the bond issuance will be used for general corporate purposes.

The development comes just weeks after PIF closed its inaugural Murabaha credit facility, securing $7 billion in funding. This marks a significant milestone in the fund’s broader strategy to raise capital over the coming years.

“Strong demand from international institutional investors underscores PIF’s diverse investor base, robust capital-raising strategy, and solid credit profile,” said Ahmed Alrobayan, head of public markets, Global Capital Finance at PIF.

He added: “These factors ensure uninterrupted access to global capital markets and are vital to PIF’s role in supporting Saudi Arabia’s economic transformation.”

PIF further emphasized that the oversubscription highlights the effectiveness of its capital-raising approach and reinforces its strong financial position.

In November, credit rating agency Moody’s upgraded PIF’s rating from A1 to Aa3 with a stable outlook, a move that further underscores the fund’s financial strength.

The US-based agency gives Aa3 for entities with high quality, low credit risk, and the best ability to repay short-term debts. 

According to Moody’s, the upgrade of PIF’s long-term issuer rating reflects strong credit linkage between the sovereign wealth fund and the Kingdom’s government. 

In August 2024, the wealth fund had also obtained a $15 billion revolving credit facility for general corporate purposes from a diverse global syndicate of 23 financial institutions from the US, Europe, and the Middle East as well as Asia. 

PIF, at that time, said that this credit facility is offered for an initial period of three years and is extendable for up to two additional years. 

A revolving loan is one that can be drawn, repaid and drawn again during the agreed lending period.

PIF manages $925 billion in assets, and is set to increase that to $2 trillion by 2030, a report from monitoring organization Global SWF forecast earlier in January.

EVIQ, BYD sign deal to expand Saudi Arabia's EV charging network 

EVIQ, BYD sign deal to expand Saudi Arabia’s EV charging network 
Miguel Hadchity
Updated 31 min 54 sec ago
Miguel Hadchity

RIYADH: High-speed electric vehicle charging stations are set to be installed at Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility locations across Saudi Arabia, thanks to a new deal to boost the industry.

A memorandum of understanding was signed between Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Co. — a joint venture between Saudi Electricity Co. and the Public Investment Fund — and Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility, which has a partnership with Chinese firm BYD.

EVIQ is planning to deploy more than 5,000 charging stations in strategic locations by 2030, as the Kingdom seeks to become a leader in the EV industry.

Global projections suggest that eco-friendly vehicles will account for 50 percent of car sales by 2035, making the country’s electrification efforts critical in shaping the future of mobility.

EVIQ CEO Mohammad Gazzaz, highlighted that the partnership with BYD marks a step toward transforming Saudi Arabia’s transportation landscape.

“By combining our expertise in fast-charging infrastructure with BYD’s expertise in electric mobility, we aim to deliver an unparalleled EV charging experience for EV owners in the Kingdom, contributing to the nation’s sustainability goals and Vision 2030 agenda,” he said.

Badr Khojandi, general manager of BYD Saudi Arabia, said that strategic collaborations such as this are key to shaping a greener, more sustainable future for the Kingdom.

He added: “The partnership between BYD and EVIQ aligns with our shared vision of driving sustainable mobility through cutting-edge EV technology and infrastructure.”

In addition to expanding its charging network, EVIQ’s research and development facility in Riyadh will support this initiative by testing and refining technologies tailored to the Saudi market, ensuring that all solutions are compatible, efficient, and meet the highest safety standards.

BYD sold over 3 million new energy vehicles worldwide in 2023 while Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility, a subsidiary of the Al-Futtaim Group, focuses on advancing sustainable mobility solutions across the Middle East.

Earlier this month, EV manufacturer Lucid Motors became the first global automotive company to join the Kingdom’s “Made in Saudi” program as the country continues strengthening its industrial capabilities. 

This milestone allows Lucid to use the “Saudi Made” label on its products, reflecting the Kingdom’s emphasis on quality and innovation. 

The initiative is part of a broader strategy to increase the industrial sector’s contribution to the gross domestic product to at least 20 percent by 2025 while also attracting investments, boosting non-oil exports, and creating sustainable job opportunities, all in line with the goals of Vision 2030’s economic diversification plan.

Experts highlight real estate financing, foreign investment at Saudi forum

Experts highlight real estate financing, foreign investment at Saudi forum
MIGUEL HADCHITY 
Updated 6 min 8 sec ago
MIGUEL HADCHITY 

RIYADH: Experts at the Real Estate Future Forum emphasized the evolving landscape of property financing in Saudi Arabia, pointing to strong bank portfolios, public-private partnership opportunities, and a focus on foreign investment.

The Managing Director and Partner at Watheeq Financial Services, Ibrahim Al-Alwan, highlighted the rising significance of property financing for financial institutions: “Today, we see that banks’ portfolios in real estate financing are very high. The process involves regulation, management, and the implementation of effective tools for investment and financing.”

Joe Jabbour, managing director and partner at Boston Consulting Group, underlined the vast potential for PPPs, particularly in utilities, social, and civil infrastructure, facilitated by government offtake agreements.

“I must say that most of the investments that are being structured and are being prepared for the market, have the foreign investors in mind,” Jabbour said. 

On its second day, the forum explores the key trends shaping Saudi Arabia’s real estate sector as it advances toward Vision 2030 goals.

The inaugural day included industry leaders, policymakers, and investors who discussed the Kingdom’s ongoing focus on property development, investment strategies, and tourism expansion.

Governor of Asir Region Prince Turki bin Talal said during a panel that the Public Investment Fund has nine projects in development, with four already launched and five underway in the region. 

The governor also said that Asir has between 6,000 and 8,000 approved and licensed hotel rooms. In line with this momentum, he also announced that the Ministry of Sports has officially recognized Abha’s World Cup bid as the best in the Kingdom.

A key highlight from the first day was the Capital Market Authority’s announcement permitting foreign investment in Saudi-listed companies that own real estate in Makkah and Madinah.

“On behalf of the CMA, we congratulate these companies,” CMA’s Chairman Mohammed El-Kuwaiz said.

The Real Estate Future Forum, taking place from Jan. 27 to 29 at the Four Seasons Hotel in Riyadh, serves as a global platform for shaping the industry’s future. Uniting over 300 speakers from 85 countries, the event explores innovations, sustainability initiatives, and investment strategies under the theme “Future for Humanity: Shaping Dreams into Reality.”

The upcoming event days are set to provide an outlook on integrating advanced technologies into the real estate sector, with panels diving into emerging trends like virtual reality for property marketing, the role of the metaverse in digital real estate, and the use of robotics and 3D printing in construction.

