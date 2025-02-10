Barca rout Sevilla to mantain title charge

You are here

Barcelona at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium in Seville on February 9, 2025.
  Hansi Flick's Barca climbed within two points of Los Blancos and moved one behind Atletico to crank up the tension in the title race
SEVILLE, Spain: Barcelona cut the gap on La Liga’s top two with an entertaining 4-1 win over Sevilla on Sunday, despite playing out the final half-hour with 10 men after Fermin Lopez’s red card.
Robert Lewandowski, Lopez, Raphinha and Eric Garcia struck for the Catalans, who were able to capitalize on leaders Real Madrid’s 1-1 draw with second-placed Atletico Madrid on Saturday.
Hansi Flick’s Barca climbed within two points of Los Blancos and moved one behind Atletico to crank up the tension in the title race.
Lewandowski’s early strike was canceled out by Sevilla’s Ruben Vargas, with Lopez and Raphinha pouncing early in the second half.
Lopez was sent off for a high tackle but Barcelona held out and extended their lead when Garcia nodded home late on.
“Today we had to win to stay in the title race and now we’re putting the pressure on,” Barca defender Inigo Martinez told DAZN.
“I think the team played a brilliant match and this is the way forward...
“If we stay secure and solid at the back, up front we all know what our forward are capable of.”
The match at Sevilla’s Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan stadium got off to an explosive start with teenage winger Lamine Yamal forcing Sevilla goalkeeper Orjan Nyland into a superb save with a curling effort.
Barcelona took the lead moments later from the resulting corner, played short, with Raphinha eventually crossing for Martinez to nod the ball across goal.
Veteran Polish striker Lewandowski prodded home from close range after seven minutes to reach 19 league goals and extend his lead as the division’s top goalscorer.
Sevilla were level almost instantly, with Ronald Araujo playing Saul Niguez onside and the Spaniard crossed for Vargas to turn home in the eighth minute.
Araujo’s unfortunate evening was compounded by an injury sustained when fouled by Saul, with Pau Cubarsi replacing him in the 22nd minute.
Barca stopper Wojciech Szczesny made a good save from an acrobatic Dodi Lukebakio effort as the hosts, 13th, gave as good as they got in the first half.
Flick sent on Lopez at half-time for Gavi and the midfielder scored and got sent off within the space of 15 minutes.
Lopez netted at the start of the second half, heading home from playmaker Pedri’s inviting cross.
Vargas netted from an offside position at the other end before Raphinha extended Barcelona’s lead with a vicious effort from distance in the 55th minute.
Lopez was dismissed for a rash high challenge on Djibril Sow on the hour mark, leaving the Catalans the job of protecting their lead with a man fewer.
Szczesny saved low from Suso’s drive but Sevilla created little else of note as Barcelona largely kept the Andalucians at arm’s length.
Garcia nodded home at the far post in the final stages as Raphinha’s deflected cross fell kindly to him to wrap up Barcelona’s emphatic victory.

Dubai Capitals clinch maiden DP World ILT20 title in thrilling final with Desert Vipers

Updated 09 February 2025

Dubai Capitals clinch maiden DP World ILT20 title in thrilling final with Desert Vipers
Updated 09 February 2025
Arab News
Dubai Capitals clinch maiden DP World ILT20 title in thrilling final with Desert Vipers

Dubai Capitals clinch maiden DP World ILT20 title in thrilling final with Desert Vipers
  Dramatic victory comes in a final over after Capitals set challenging target of 189
  Rovman Powell leads fightback before Sikandar Raza seals win with unbeaten 34 from 12 deliveries
Arab News

DUBAI: Dubai Capitals earned a dramatic four-wicket victory over Desert Vipers in the DP World ILT20 final on Sunday, securing their maiden championship title at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The triumph saw the Capitals claim the winner’s prize of $700,000, while the Desert Vipers, who finished as runners-up, will walk away with $300,000.

The triumph saw the Capitals claim the winner’s prize of $700,000. (Supplied)

Chasing a challenging target of 189, the Capitals endured early setbacks, but found stability through the performances of Rovman Powell, Shai Hope, and Sikandar Raza.

Powell led the fightback with a well-crafted 63 off 38 balls, while Hope’s composed 43 ensured the chase remained on track. However, it was Raza who delivered the decisive late burst, smashing an unbeaten 34 from just 12 deliveries to see his team over the line in the final over.

The Capitals’ pursuit began on a shaky note, with David Warner falling in the second over, followed by quick wickets from Mohammad Amir that reduced them to 39 for three at the end of the powerplay.

Hope and Powell then steadied the innings, forging an 80-run partnership that reignited the Capitals’ hopes.

While Hope played the anchor role, Powell’s aggressive strokeplay, including two towering sixes, shifted the momentum in their favor. The partnership was eventually broken in the 14th over when Sam Curran dismissed Hope, but Powell continued his charge, reaching his half-century off 30 balls.

With 65 runs needed from the final five overs, Powell and Dasun Shanaka found the boundary regularly to keep the Capitals in the contest.

Shanaka made a brisk 21 off nine deliveries before falling to David Payne, while Powell, who had earlier survived a stumping off a no-ball, eventually departed for 63 in the 18th over.

As tension mounted, it was Raza who took control, striking three boundaries off Amir in the penultimate over before sealing the win with a six and a four in the final over, ensuring the Capitals secured their sixth consecutive victory over the Vipers.

Earlier in the evening, the Desert Vipers posted a competitive total of 189 for five, thanks to an excellent knock from Max Holden, who top-scored with 76 off 51 balls.

After losing openers Alex Hales and Rahmanullah Gurbaz early, Holden took charge of the innings, guiding the Vipers to 53 for two at the end of the powerplay. He reached his half-century in the ninth over and continued his fluent strokeplay despite being dropped at long-off.

His efforts were supported by Curran, who struck an unbeaten 62 off just 28 balls, and Azam Khan, who provided late acceleration with a 13-ball 27. The final push saw the Vipers add 67 runs in the last five overs, setting what seemed a formidable target.

Reflecting on his match-winning innings, Powell expressed his delight at delivering on the big stage, acknowledging the belief within the Capitals’ camp.

“The message was to stay calm. The tournament was quiet for me, but I wanted to prove myself in the final. Big players step up on the big stage,” he said.

Meanwhile, Curran, who was named the Most Valuable Player of the tournament, praised his team despite the loss, saying: “It was an amazing game. It’s tough to take the loss, but I’m proud of the team. The Capitals had our number this season, but hopefully, we go one better next year.”

As the tournament concluded, individual excellence was also recognized, with Hope claiming the Green Belt for finishing as the highest run-scorer with 529 runs.

Fazalhaq Farooqi of MI Emirates was awarded the White Belt as the tournament’s leading wicket-taker with 21 scalps in 11 innings.

Muhammad Waseem, also of MI Emirates, secured the Blue Belt as the best UAE player for a third consecutive season.

Li Haotong birdies last hole to win Qatar Masters for fourth European tour title

Updated 09 February 2025

AP

Li Haotong birdies last hole to win Qatar Masters for fourth European tour title
Updated 09 February 2025

AP
AP
Li Haotong birdies last hole to win Qatar Masters for fourth European tour title

Li Haotong birdies last hole to win Qatar Masters for fourth European tour title
  Li, the overnight leader, shot 3-under 69 in the final round to finish on 16-under par for the week
AP

DOHA: Li Haotong holed a birdie putt from 15 feet at the last hole to secure a one-shot win at the Qatar Masters on Sunday for his fourth title on the European tour.
The No. 300-ranked Chinese golfer let out a loud roar, pumped both fists and wept in the arms of his caddie after his winning putt at Doha Golf Club. It denied Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen of Denmark a playoff.
Li, the overnight leader, shot 3-under 69 in the final round to finish on 16-under par for the week, while Neergaard-Petersen posted 65. The Dane was alone in second place, two shots clear of Brandon Robinson Thompson (70).
“I never thought I could come back in this position,” said Li, whose last win was in June 2022 at the BMW International Open. “This morning, I was really stressed.”
The Qatar Masters completes a run of four events in the Middle East. The tour next heads to Kenya on Feb. 20— 23.

Inside Ittihad: A match day experience to rival the world’s best

Inside Ittihad: A match day experience to rival the world’s best
Updated 09 February 2025
Paul Williams
Inside Ittihad: A match day experience to rival the world's best

Inside Ittihad: A match day experience to rival the world's best
  In this special three-part feature, Arab News goes behind the scenes at Al-Ittihad to discover how the club has transformed its off-field operations
  In Part 1, we look at how the home of the league leaders continues to produce some of the most colorful and noisy match experiences in the region
Paul Williams

RIYADH: A big screen bombarding match-going fans with advertisements, an emcee screaming at the top of their lungs and a playlist of overly commercialized pop music devoid of any meaning or connection.

Welcome to the experience for many football fans the world over.

As the football world becomes smaller thanks to technology and globalization, the matchday experience has become increasingly gentrified as clubs follow the same playbook to entertain their fans. If you’ve been to enough games, you’ll have encountered this.

So, as a club looking to grow its global resonance, how does Al-Ittihad ensure it doesn’t fall into the same trap and instead continues to offer something distinctly Saudi Arabian to its increasingly international audience?

Enter Salma Malaeb, senior manager of matchday experience at Al-Ittihad, whose job it is to create an atmosphere unique to Saudi Arabia’s oldest football club.

The simplest experience, Malaeb told Arab News, is the stadium playlist.

“A lot of the playlist songs are actual Ittihad songs written by Ittihad artists, because the club is a community in itself, you know?

“You have a lot of local artists, a lot of creatives. We try to even work with the creatives, for example, in the fan zone. We have a pop-up from time to time, (where) we work with a local artist, so we try to incorporate the community into matchday through these little things, while at the same time trying to modernize it.

“Because, yes, we do want to reach international standards, but we also want to maintain the identity of the club, and this is maintained (by) our Ultras as well. They will make you feel like this is Saudi football, and this is what football means to them.”

The biggest expression of their passion is undoubtedly the iconic full-stadium tifos that have become synonymous with the Al-Ittihad matchday experience.

Malaeb, who has only been in the role for just over six months and has previously worked for Real Madrid and at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, sees first-hand the work that goes into preparing the displays.

Aside from facilitating the pre-match planning and coordination, the club is largely uninvolved in the process, preferring to keep it a uniquely fan-controlled initiative.

“In terms of how much it’s controlled by the club, we really try to not control it,” she explained. “We want it to be as genuine as possible, coming straight from these hardcore fans.

“A lot of sponsors have tried to engage in some way, but for us, it’s always like: ‘No, we really want to keep this for them.’ This is something for the audience, this is something for these fans.”

And how much work goes into coordinating these works of art? Simple answer — a lot.

“We see it because we’re behind the scenes,” she explained.

“They work with an artist (who) comes up with the designs. This is basically the process. But then, operationally, we see them matchday minus one, matchday minus two working on it, hanging it on the seats.

“It’s really incredible, the amount of work and dedication that it takes. But the guys here, they work tirelessly around the clock to get a tifo in place. So, it’s honestly a work of art, really.”

And much like the greatest art galleries of the world, there is a lure so compelling that it just draws people in, converting them into fans — Malaeb included.

“When you see the dedication, and you actually see the results of this, honestly, automatically, you fall in love with the club,” Malaeb said.

“Because football is about the passion behind it, right? It’s about the fans. This is what makes football so beautiful. So, when you get to know the club, and you get to see the passion and dedication that these guys put in around the club to try to get something like this done, you just fall in love with it.

“I’ve been here for six months, but I swear, I am in love with this club. You can’t help it.”

And when fans visit the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium, that is the emotion Malaeb wants every single one of them to feel. She wants them to feel at home, even if they do share the stadium with crosstown rivals, Al-Ahli. On matchday, when it’s decked out top-to-bottom in yellow and black, she wants them to feel a sense of belonging.

That includes, in increasing numbers, families and female fans. Now that they know a woman is behind the matchday operations, women are “even more excited” to attend matches, Malaeb said.

“Also, a lot of kids, because now they know we’re trying to entertain the kids with our tiger mascot, getting him more involved on a match day, visiting different areas of the stadium, interacting with the spectators.

“We do notice that, and I know I’m relatively new here, but I hear from my colleagues, and they tell me the atmosphere has changed,” she added.

If you ever find yourself walking into the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium, don’t expect just any experience. Expect something more unique.

Where Liverpool has “You’ll Never Walk Alone,” Al-Ittihad has “The Nation’s Club,” a thunderous anthem the fans belt out pre-game as the players stand arm-in-arm in front of them. It gets the hairs standing every time.

They may now operate in a global environment, but Al-Ittihad remains rooted in the local community.

Saudi crown prince meets president of International Olympic Committee

Saudi crown prince meets president of International Olympic Committee
Updated 09 February 2025

Arab News
Arab News
Saudi crown prince meets president of International Olympic Committee

Saudi crown prince meets president of International Olympic Committee
  Discussion focused on ways to develop the Olympic Games domestically and globally
Arab News

RIYADH: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee, at Al-Yamama Palace in Riyadh on Sunday.

During the meeting, they discussed the cooperation between Saudi Arabia and the IOC and ways to develop the Olympic Games domestically and globally, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, the minister of sports, Yasir Al-Rumayyan, governor of the Public Investment Fund, and Abdulaziz Baeshen, the CEO and secretary-general of Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, attended the meeting.

In July, Saudi Arabia and the IOC signed a 12-year partnership to host the new e-sports Olympics, beginning with the Esports Olympics in 2025, in Riyadh.

South Africa call up Bosch for Champions Trophy in Pakistan and UAE

Updated 09 February 2025

AFP

South Africa call up Bosch for Champions Trophy in Pakistan and UAE
Updated 09 February 2025

AFP
AFP
South Africa call up Bosch for Champions Trophy in Pakistan and UAE

South Africa call up Bosch for Champions Trophy in Pakistan and UAE
  Bosch made his one-day international and Test debuts against Pakistan in December 2024
  He will replace fellow fast bowler Anrich Nortje in South Africa's squad for Champions Trophy
AFP

Johannesburg: Corbin Bosch will replace fellow fast bowler Anrich Nortje in South Africa’s squad for the Champions Trophy in Pakistan, Cricket South Africa announced on Sunday.

Bosch, who made his one-day international and Test debuts against Pakistan in December, will depart for Karachi on Sunday to join the squad for a triangular series against Pakistan and New Zealand ahead of the Champions trophy, which starts on February 19.

Nortje was named in the squad last month but was withdrawn a day later because of a back injury.
Nortje’s likely replacement, Gerald Coetzee, was on Wednesday named, then withdrawn from the tri-series squad after feeling tightness in his groin during a pre-departure net practice.

Teenage fast bowler Kwena Maphaka will join the squad for the tri-series and be a traveling reserve for the Champions Trophy.

Cricket South Africa also announced that former Pakistan all-rounder Yasir Arafat had joined the support staff as a consultant for both tournaments in Pakistan.

Revised South African squad:

Temba Bavuma (capt), Corbin Bosch, Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen (wkt), Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton (wkt), Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen.

