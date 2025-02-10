Barca rout Sevilla to mantain title charge

Inside Ittihad: A match day experience to rival the world’s best

RIYADH: A big screen bombarding match-going fans with advertisements, an emcee screaming at the top of their lungs and a playlist of overly commercialized pop music devoid of any meaning or connection.

Welcome to the experience for many football fans the world over.

As the football world becomes smaller thanks to technology and globalization, the matchday experience has become increasingly gentrified as clubs follow the same playbook to entertain their fans. If you’ve been to enough games, you’ll have encountered this.

So, as a club looking to grow its global resonance, how does Al-Ittihad ensure it doesn’t fall into the same trap and instead continues to offer something distinctly Saudi Arabian to its increasingly international audience?

Enter Salma Malaeb, senior manager of matchday experience at Al-Ittihad, whose job it is to create an atmosphere unique to Saudi Arabia’s oldest football club.

The simplest experience, Malaeb told Arab News, is the stadium playlist.

“A lot of the playlist songs are actual Ittihad songs written by Ittihad artists, because the club is a community in itself, you know?

“You have a lot of local artists, a lot of creatives. We try to even work with the creatives, for example, in the fan zone. We have a pop-up from time to time, (where) we work with a local artist, so we try to incorporate the community into matchday through these little things, while at the same time trying to modernize it.

“Because, yes, we do want to reach international standards, but we also want to maintain the identity of the club, and this is maintained (by) our Ultras as well. They will make you feel like this is Saudi football, and this is what football means to them.”

The biggest expression of their passion is undoubtedly the iconic full-stadium tifos that have become synonymous with the Al-Ittihad matchday experience.

Malaeb, who has only been in the role for just over six months and has previously worked for Real Madrid and at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, sees first-hand the work that goes into preparing the displays.

Aside from facilitating the pre-match planning and coordination, the club is largely uninvolved in the process, preferring to keep it a uniquely fan-controlled initiative.

“In terms of how much it’s controlled by the club, we really try to not control it,” she explained. “We want it to be as genuine as possible, coming straight from these hardcore fans.

“A lot of sponsors have tried to engage in some way, but for us, it’s always like: ‘No, we really want to keep this for them.’ This is something for the audience, this is something for these fans.”

And how much work goes into coordinating these works of art? Simple answer — a lot.

“We see it because we’re behind the scenes,” she explained.

“They work with an artist (who) comes up with the designs. This is basically the process. But then, operationally, we see them matchday minus one, matchday minus two working on it, hanging it on the seats.

“It’s really incredible, the amount of work and dedication that it takes. But the guys here, they work tirelessly around the clock to get a tifo in place. So, it’s honestly a work of art, really.”

And much like the greatest art galleries of the world, there is a lure so compelling that it just draws people in, converting them into fans — Malaeb included.

“When you see the dedication, and you actually see the results of this, honestly, automatically, you fall in love with the club,” Malaeb said.

“Because football is about the passion behind it, right? It’s about the fans. This is what makes football so beautiful. So, when you get to know the club, and you get to see the passion and dedication that these guys put in around the club to try to get something like this done, you just fall in love with it.

“I’ve been here for six months, but I swear, I am in love with this club. You can’t help it.”

And when fans visit the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium, that is the emotion Malaeb wants every single one of them to feel. She wants them to feel at home, even if they do share the stadium with crosstown rivals, Al-Ahli. On matchday, when it’s decked out top-to-bottom in yellow and black, she wants them to feel a sense of belonging.

That includes, in increasing numbers, families and female fans. Now that they know a woman is behind the matchday operations, women are “even more excited” to attend matches, Malaeb said.

“Also, a lot of kids, because now they know we’re trying to entertain the kids with our tiger mascot, getting him more involved on a match day, visiting different areas of the stadium, interacting with the spectators.

“We do notice that, and I know I’m relatively new here, but I hear from my colleagues, and they tell me the atmosphere has changed,” she added.

If you ever find yourself walking into the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium, don’t expect just any experience. Expect something more unique.

Where Liverpool has “You’ll Never Walk Alone,” Al-Ittihad has “The Nation’s Club,” a thunderous anthem the fans belt out pre-game as the players stand arm-in-arm in front of them. It gets the hairs standing every time.

They may now operate in a global environment, but Al-Ittihad remains rooted in the local community.