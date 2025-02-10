You are here

  • Home
  • Afghan wedding halls light up somber Kabul nights

Afghan wedding halls light up somber Kabul nights

Afghan wedding halls light up somber Kabul nights
1 / 6
This picture taken on February 2, 2025 shows Afghan security guards standing at an entrance of a wedding hall, at night in Kabul. As night settles over Afghanistan's capital, only a few small lights and neon signs pierce the darkness and thick blanket of winter pollution. But on some street corners, glittering colossal wedding halls loom out of the gloom. (AFP)
Afghan wedding halls light up somber Kabul nights
2 / 6
This picture taken on February 2, 2025 shows a decorated stage at a wedding hall in Kabul. (AFP)
Afghan wedding halls light up somber Kabul nights
3 / 6
This picture taken on February 2, 2025 shows Afghan workers mopping a wedding hall, at night in Kabul. As night settles over Afghanistan's capital, only a few small lights and neon signs pierce the darkness and thick blanket of winter pollution. (AFP)
Afghan wedding halls light up somber Kabul nights
4 / 6
But on some street corners, glittering colossal wedding halls loom out of the gloom. The city of more than six million people is often plunged into shadow due to ubiquitous power outages, which only the wealthiest can remedy with expensive generators or solar panels. (AFP)
Afghan wedding halls light up somber Kabul nights
5 / 6
This picture taken on February 2, 2025 photographers shooting photos of a groom at a courtyard of a wedding hall, at night in Kabul. As night settles over Afghanistan's capital, only a few small lights and neon signs pierce the darkness and thick blanket of winter pollution. (AFP)
Afghan wedding halls light up somber Kabul nights
6 / 6
This picture taken on February 2, 2025 shows a decorated wedding hall, at night in Kabul. As night settles over Afghanistan's capital, only a few small lights and neon signs pierce the darkness and thick blanket of winter pollution. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mes5j

Updated 45 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Afghan wedding halls light up somber Kabul nights

Afghan wedding halls light up somber Kabul nights
Updated 45 sec ago
AFP
Follow

KABUL: As night settles over Afghanistan’s capital, only a few small lights and neon signs pierce the darkness and thick blanket of winter pollution.
But on some street corners, glittering colossal wedding halls loom out of the gloom, a rare display of opulence in the Afghan capital.
The city of more than six million people is often plunged into shadow due to ubiquitous power outages, which only the wealthiest can remedy with expensive generators or solar panels.
Apart from a few vendors, the streets are deserted, a stark contrast with the chaotic hustle of the daytime.
People huddle at home to shelter from the cold and for lack of nighttime activities.
Since the Taliban took power in 2021 and imposed their strict version of Islamic law, a veil of sadness has enveloped the capital.
There is no music spilling out from restaurants because it is forbidden, women are banned from parks, and walls decorated with colorful pro-peace graffiti have been splashed with calls to holy war.
The only bright lights emanate from the wedding halls that dot the city center and escape some of the Taliban’s scrutiny, as marriage is prized in Afghan culture.
The high-ceilinged halls are segregated by gender, with music only tolerated on the women’s side.
“In Afghanistan, the marriage ceremony is the most important event for girls and boys. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime event — we don’t have much divorce,” said Mohammad Wassil Qaumi, director of the Imperial Continental, a palatial white-and-gold hall that shines with a glitz reminiscent of a Las Vegas casino.
“It’s the start of a new life so the light should be everywhere, that’s why the city is bright, it should have a little bit of luxury!” he told AFP.

DECORATIONS
Bunches of plastic flowers, throne-style sofas, gilded trimming and neon lights fill the complex’s four halls, some of which can accommodate up to 7,000 guests.
Qaumi, 32, says he spends $25,000 to $30,000 per month for municipal electricity, which provides a few hours of power per day.
To keep the lights on, he also pays just under $15,000 for generators.
To recoup his costs, he charges up to $20,000 for a wedding, in a country where 85 percent of the population lives on less than a dollar a day, according to the United Nations Development Programme.
“Weddings are a necessity in the Afghan culture, you have to invite more and more people” even if it means going into debt, said Hajji Safiullah Esmafi, owner of the Stars Palace hall.
In another district of the capital, the City Star welcomes its guests with a beige and gold facade topped with three sculpted domes and a huge sparkling arch out front.
“Electricity is very expensive,” admits the owner, 24-year-old Siyer Paiman.
But, he added, “people in Afghanistan like bright colors.”

ELECTRICITY
He has invested in solar panels and spends the equivalent of $12,000 to $19,900 on generators and electricity, which only covers six to seven hours a day, “and not always at night.”
Afghanistan depends on its Central Asian neighbors for imported electricity.
With the hopes of increasing supply, the country is involved in several regional interconnection projects, but progress is slow.
“The current demand in Afghanistan is about 7,000 to 8,000 megawatts but they currently produce locally about 1,000 megawatts and import the rest from Central Asia,” a sector expert who asked for anonymity told AFP, adding that renewable energy sources should be developed but that funding was lacking.
Power cuts also affect heating, with temperatures easily dropping below 0 degrees Celsius (32 degrees Fahrenheit).
Kabul’s residents use stoves, burning almost anything from coal and wood to plastic or household waste, creating a fog of pollution in the city slung between mountains 1,800 meters (5,900 feet) above sea level.
In the nighttime gloom, wedding halls are “the brightness of the city,” said Qaumi. “Here, everyone is very happy.”
“People come here to meet friends and family, (they) wear new clothes, jewelry... showing off so much,” he said of patrons enjoying one of the only places left in Kabul where this is still possible.

Topics: Afghanistan electricity weddings

Related

From urban bars to country weddings, Moroccan folk singers break barriers and keep traditions alive photos
Middle-East
From urban bars to country weddings, Moroccan folk singers break barriers and keep traditions alive
Lion cub gifted to Pakistani YouTube star causes wedding chaos video
Pakistan
Lion cub gifted to Pakistani YouTube star causes wedding chaos

‘Anora’ wins top Hollywood producer and director prizes

‘Anora’ wins top Hollywood producer and director prizes
Updated 09 February 2025
AFP
Follow

‘Anora’ wins top Hollywood producer and director prizes

‘Anora’ wins top Hollywood producer and director prizes
  • “Anora” was named the best film of the year by Hollywood’s directors and producers on Saturday, cementing its new status as the film to beat at the upcoming Oscars
Updated 09 February 2025
AFP

LOS ANGELES: “Anora” was named the best film of the year by Hollywood’s directors and producers on Saturday, cementing its new status as the film to beat at the upcoming Oscars.
The black comedy from director Sean Baker, about an erotic dancer’s whirlwind romance gone wrong, picked up the prestigious Directors Guild of America and Producers Guild of America top awards, just a day after capturing the foremost US critics’ prize.
“My imposter syndrome is skyrocketing right now!” said Baker, a 53-year-old indie director, previously best known in arthouse circles for his empathetic portrayals of life in US subcultures, as he accepted his prize at a swanky Beverly Hills DGA gala.
Baker thanked his producers for being “able to pull off a $6 million film, shot on film, in New York City in 2023 — almost impossible.”
“Anora” won the Cannes film festival top prize Palme d’Or back in May, yet had more recently lagged behind other films including “Emilia Perez” in terms of Oscar nominations.
Besides Saturday’s coup, “Anora” also won best picture at the Critics Choice Awards on Friday, propelling it as a renewed favorite for the Academy Awards — which will take place on March 2.
Accepting his prize from Christoper Nolan, last year’s DGA winner, Baker joked that campaigning for Hollywood’s seemingly never-ending awards season had made him feel like he was “actually doing work” for “the first time.”
“I’ve been able to play — and I feel like the luckiest guy in the world, being able to do the thing I’ve wanted to do since I was five years old,” said Baker.
He also thanked his mother for supporting his career — but the director, whose films mainly center around sex work and pornography, admitted he was glad she had not seen his latest, somewhat graphic project.
Nineteen of the past 21 DGA winners have gone on to also win the Oscar for best director that same year, including the last two winners — “Oppenheimer” and “Everything Everywhere All At Once.”
The DGA prize for best movie from a first-time filmmaker went to another Oscar best picture nominee, “Nickel Boys,” from RaMell Ross.
Ross, whose film about abuses at a 1960s Florida reform school for juvenile boys — shot as if from the eyes of its characters — said it was too “rare” to see the Black gaze represented in Hollywood cinema.
Meanwhile across town in Los Angeles Saturday, “Anora” also won the PGA top prize.

Topics: film

Related

Special Pakistan aims for stronger trade ties with Saudi Arabia, says commerce minister 
Business & Economy
Pakistan aims for stronger trade ties with Saudi Arabia, says commerce minister 
KPMG report shows how Saudi Arabia balances innovation, risk in digital transformation
Corporate News
KPMG report shows how Saudi Arabia balances innovation, risk in digital transformation

Ferrari’s 1965 Le Mans-winning car sold for 35 million euros

Ferrari’s 1965 Le Mans-winning car sold for 35 million euros
Updated 06 February 2025
AFP
Follow

Ferrari’s 1965 Le Mans-winning car sold for 35 million euros

Ferrari’s 1965 Le Mans-winning car sold for 35 million euros
  • Ferrari said that the eye-watering sum is the highest paid for the 250 LM model
  • Masten Gregory and Jochen Rindt drove the car
Updated 06 February 2025
AFP

ROME: The Ferrari which won the 1965 edition of the prestigious Le Mans 24 Hours race was sold for 34.9 million euros ($36.2 million) at a Paris auction, the Italian manufacturer said Thursday.
Ferrari said that the eye-watering sum is the highest paid for the 250 LM model, with this specific car winning Ferrari’s sixth consecutive title on the “Circuit de la Sarthe” in western France and their last until 2023.


Masten Gregory and Jochen Rindt drove the car, which had been on display at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum since 1970 before being offered for sale by Sotheby’s, for the North American Racing Team (NART).
Ferrari gave no details as to the identity of the buyer of the 250 LM model, of which only 32 were made.
The record for the sale of a Ferrari was a 330 LM/250 GTO from 1962 which went under the hammer in New York for $51.7 million in November 2023.

Topics: Ferrari Le Mans 24 Hours Masten Gregory Sotheby's Paris

Related

Lewis Hamilton waves to fans as he drives a Ferrari F1 car for the first time
Sport
Lewis Hamilton waves to fans as he drives a Ferrari F1 car for the first time
Ferrari’s Leclerc sets early pace in Singapore ahead of Norris
Sport
Ferrari’s Leclerc sets early pace in Singapore ahead of Norris

German tourist killed by wild elephant in India

German tourist killed by wild elephant in India
Updated 05 February 2025
AFP
Follow

German tourist killed by wild elephant in India

German tourist killed by wild elephant in India
  • Police said they had tried contacting the dead man’s family “but no one responded to our calls“
  • The tourist continued driving toward the wild elephant despite warnings by travelers
Updated 05 February 2025
AFP

NEW DELHI: A German tourist died in India after he was attacked by a wild elephant in a forest reserve, police said Wednesday.
The 77-year-old was riding a hired scooter in Tiger Valley in southern Tamil Nadu state on Tuesday evening when the agitated elephant attacked him on a hilly forest road, tossing the tourist into the woods.
“He failed to understand warnings by other travelers who had stopped a safe distance after spotting the wild elephant and drove ahead,” said Uma, a police officer who uses only one name.
“The elephant attacked him and he died on the way to a local hospital,” the officer told AFP.
Police said they had tried contacting the dead man’s family “but no one responded to our calls.”
Local media reported that the tourist continued driving toward the wild elephant despite warnings by travelers who were waiting for the animal pass — and honked loudly to drive it away.
His decision to “ignore warnings and attempt to cross the road despite the elephant’s presence led to the fatal accident,” forest officer G. Venkatesh said, according to the New Indian Express newspaper.
India has an estimated 30,000 wild Asian elephants.
In India, elephants attack locals regularly — and vice versa — as humans encroach into forest areas.

Topics: India German tourist elephant

Related

Weeks after family reunion, Pakistani elephant dies of sepsis caused by bacterial infections — charity
Pakistan
Weeks after family reunion, Pakistani elephant dies of sepsis caused by bacterial infections — charity
Train hits and kills 2 wild elephants in Sri Lanka
World
Train hits and kills 2 wild elephants in Sri Lanka

Mmm, that looks yummy! The colors we see make a difference in the food we eat

Mmm, that looks yummy! The colors we see make a difference in the food we eat
Updated 05 February 2025
AP
Follow

Mmm, that looks yummy! The colors we see make a difference in the food we eat

Mmm, that looks yummy! The colors we see make a difference in the food we eat
  • What food and drink look like, the colors we see, have mattered to people for millennia
  • Over the decades, there’s been pushback and government regulation over just HOW food and drink have been colored
Updated 05 February 2025
AP

NEW YORK: You know you’ve said it. We all have. “Mmm, that looks so delicious — I want to try some!” That’s because when it comes to what we eat, it’s not just a matter of taste.
What foods and drinks look like — the colors we see before the first morsels or sips hit our tastebuds — have mattered to people for millennia. And nowhere has that been more blatant than the American food palate, where the visual spectrum we choose from includes not only the primary colors but artificial ones that nature couldn’t even dream up.
For well over a century, food manufacturers in the United States have used synthetic dyes in their products as part of their production and marketing efforts. Often, it’s been in hopes of making a mass-produced food look as fresh and natural as possible, reminiscent of the raw ingredients used in its production. In other cases, it’s been about making an item look interesting or distinctive from competitors, like candies or desserts in an electric blue or neon pink. Think “blue raspberry Slurpee” or “Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.”
It hasn’t been without controversy. Over the decades, there have been pushback and government regulation over just HOW food and drink have been colored, most recently with the decision last month from the federal Food and Drug Administration to ban red dye No. 3 from foods and oral-ingested drugs because of concerns over a possible cancer risk. But no one’s calling for food NOT to be colorful.
That’s because there’s no escaping the importance of what we see when it comes to what we eat, says Devina Wadhera, faculty associate at the College of Integrative Sciences and Arts of Arizona State University.
“Your first sensory contact, if your eyes are open, is going to be sight,” she says. “That’s going to be the first judgment we’re going to make.”
Visual appeal is pivotal
The food manufacturers of the late 19th century knew they had to get the visual appeal right. It was part of their marketing, as a shorthand to encourage brand recognition, to make consumers feel comfortable about quality and overcome worries (or realities) about spoilage as food production became industrialized, says Ai Hisano, author of “Visualizing Taste: How Business Changed the Look of What You Eat.”
Synthetic dyes helped overcome problems like foods losing color in the production process and helped make foods look more “natural,” she says. Then, over time, dyes were deployed to make foods look “fun” and appealing to audiences like young children. (That doesn’t mean manufacturers didn’t sometimes use colorants that could even be deadly — hence the reason there’s regulation.)
She pointed to the mid-20th century example of cake mixes, which reduced the amount of effort required to bake a cake at home because most of the ingredients were already included. Food companies began promoting colorful icing for the cakes as a way women baking at home “could kind of present their personality even though they are making a pre-mixed cake,” Hisano says.
We become conditioned to coloring
The connections we make between colors and foods are learned, Wadhera says. “Throughout our lives, we make associations which mean things. Cake is associated with birthdays. Ice cream is associated with parties and good times, so everything is associative learning. Color is one of those things that we have this tendency to learn about different flavor pairings.”
She gave the example of the spate of products like chips and other snacks that are marketed as having an extra kick. Often, “they’re super red because (companies are) trying to say, ‘Hey, this is going to be spicy’ because they’re trying to get to this sensation or perception that this is going to be really spicy — buy it.”
The connections that we make between color and taste can also change according to the context, says Charles Spence, professor of experimental psychology at the University of Oxford. A blue liquid in a plastic cup in a bathroom? Could be minty mouthwash. The exact same color liquid, in a bar, held in a rocks glass? Could be bitter gin. Different cultures around the world also have different color associations, he says, although it’s fairly constant across geographies that the more vivid a color is, the more intense people assume the flavor will be.
It can even extend past the food itself to the colors involved in its presentation, Wadhera says, pointing to research showing people eating different amounts or preferring certain foods linked to the colors of the dishes used to serve them. And much of the time, she says, people aren’t necessarily aware they’re doing it.
“There’s a lot of things with color that you can manipulate and affect judgments,” she says. “You don’t think of it, though. ... We make automatic judgments on the food and we don’t even realize it.”

Topics: USA Food

Related

A statue of the late Egyptian singer Umm Kulthum stands in the Zmalek district of Cairo on January 28, 2025. (AFP)
Offbeat
50 years on, Umm Kulthum is still the voice of the Arab world
Special More than 300 aspiring chefs taking part in seafood cooking workshop in Riyadh photos
Lifestyle
More than 300 aspiring chefs taking part in seafood cooking workshop in Riyadh

Italian politician says Trump Jr shot rare duck in Venice

Italian politician says Trump Jr shot rare duck in Venice
Updated 05 February 2025
AFP
Follow

Italian politician says Trump Jr shot rare duck in Venice

Italian politician says Trump Jr shot rare duck in Venice
  • Donald Trump Jr: ‘This is actually a rather uncommon duck (pointing at a orange-brown duck, the rare Ruddy Shelduck) for the area. Not even sure what it is in English’
Updated 05 February 2025
AFP

ROME: An Italian regional politician said on Tuesday he had reported the son of US President Donald Trump for allegedly killing a protected species of duck while hunting in Venice lagoon.
Veneto region counsellor and environmentalist Andrea Zanoni said an online video from Field Ethos — published by the younger Trump and marketed as a “premier lifestyle publication for the unapologetic man” — showed “some people, including Donald Trump, Jr, killing various ducks.”
“In the video, Trump Jr is seen with a Ruddy Shelduck (Tadorna ferruginea) in the foreground — a duck that is very rare throughout Europe and protected by the European Union Birds Directive and Italian wildlife protection law,” Zanoni wrote on social media.
Zanoni said killing the protected bird was a crime.
Neither Zanoni nor Trump Jr immediately responded to a request for comment from AFP.
In the video, republished by the Corriere della Sera daily, Trump Jr is seen shooting at ducks from a shelter before addressing the camera.
“Great morning, lots of widgeon, teal. This is actually a rather uncommon duck for the area. Not even sure what it is in English,” Trump Jr says, pointing to an orange-brown duck among at least six other dead waterfowl around him.
Zanoni said he had filed a question to regional authorities to know “what sanctions it intends to impose.”
He asked if these would include suspending or revoking the license of the wildlife shooting company “and those responsible for acts in violation of Italian and European regulations.”
Zanoni said the video was filmed recently in the Pierimpie valley south of the city of Venice, a special conservation area protected by European regulations that is known as the Middle Lower Lagoon of Venice.
Regional hunting and fishing counsellor Cristiano Corazzari told Italian broadcaster Rai that Trump Jr had been invited to hunt in a “privately-owned area” within the reserve, and had received permission.
“We have verified, the papers are all in order,” he said, without mentioning the shooting of a protected species of duck.
Italy’s Environment Minister Gilberto Pichetto Fratin has requested a detailed report on the incident.
The Ruddy Shelduck spends the winter in South Asia and migrates to southeastern Europe and Central Asia to breed.

Topics: donald trump jr Italy Venice

Related

Donald Trump Jr. dodges fire after posing with crusader symbol assault rifle
World
Donald Trump Jr. dodges fire after posing with crusader symbol assault rifle
Donald Trump Jr.: provocateur, master preacher for father
World
Donald Trump Jr.: provocateur, master preacher for father

Latest updates

Eagles deny Chiefs historic three-peat in thumping Super Bowl win
Eagles deny Chiefs historic three-peat in thumping Super Bowl win
In Super Bowl interview, Trump says he is serious about Canada becoming 51st state
In Super Bowl interview, Trump says he is serious about Canada becoming 51st state
US army takes Ukraine drone warfare notes in Bavaria
US army takes Ukraine drone warfare notes in Bavaria
Trump to announce 25% steel and aluminum tariffs in latest trade escalation
Trump to announce 25% steel and aluminum tariffs in latest trade escalation
Trump aims wrecking ball at Department of Education for being ‘ineffective, wasteful and dominated by radical leftists’
Trump aims wrecking ball at Department of Education for being ‘ineffective, wasteful and dominated by radical leftists’

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.