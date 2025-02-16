The new NBA All-Star format is here, and Sunday night will show whether it works

Rowland triumphs as British trio dominate second Jeddah E-Prix podium

JEDDAH: Oliver Rowland stormed to victory in the second race of the inaugural Jeddah E-Prix on Saturday, leading an all-British podium and securing Nissan’s place at the top of the Teams’ and Manufacturers’ World Championship standings.

Rowland’s expertly managed race saw him capitalize on a dramatic early collision between title contenders Antonio Felix da Costa and Maximilian Guenther. The incident cleared the way for the Briton to seize control, executing flawless energy management and Attack Mode activations to maintain his lead to the checkered flag.

“It was great — the key was at the beginning obviously. It was pretty much the perfect scenario. I had a little bit of contact with Guenther at the chicane; he got really aggressive on the inside and I got stuck on him,” Rowland said.

“That’s the point when I went to the front — being third or fourth, people start to get aggressive, so I got out of trouble and went to the front and led from there. I’m just trying to focus race by race, try and do the best job we can and score points,” he added.

The 21-year-old Taylor Barnard, who made history as the youngest polesitter in Formula E, took an impressive second place, fending off a late charge from Jake Hughes. Despite immense pressure, Barnard held firm to secure his second podium of the weekend for NEOM McLaren.

“Coming into this weekend I didn’t expect a podium, so to leave here with massive points for the team, I couldn’t be happier,” Barnard said. “I think I struggled a little bit for the first five laps — but two podiums, I’m so happy. Sometimes you have to be extra aggressive, but we also had to keep the podium and secure P2, and we did that.”

Hughes rounded out the podium in third, marking his first rostrum finish for Maserati MSG Racing and his second in Formula E. Reflecting on his hard-fought result, Hughes praised his team’s execution.

“It felt like it was a little bit on the edge, but super happy with today. After messing up FP3, getting into the Duels to the Semi-Final and then coming away with a podium for the team, I couldn’t ask for more really,” he said. “We did really well with the Attack Mode; we used the energy when we needed to, and the execution was great.”

The all-British dominance extended beyond the podium, with reigning champion Jake Dennis delivering a remarkable drive from 19th on the grid to finish fourth.

Meanwhile, Kiwi Nick Cassidy climbed from 17th to claim fifth, and Hughes’ Maserati teammate Stoffel Vandoorne secured sixth place. Defending champion Pascal Wehrlein, battling to limit the damage from a challenging weekend, finished eighth.

With this result, Rowland leads the Drivers’ World Championship standings with 68 points, ahead of Barnard on 51. Nissan hold a slim lead in the Teams’ Championship, with just five points separating the top four squads.

Formula E now heads to Miami for Round 5 on April 12, where the championship battle will continue on American soil.