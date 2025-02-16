You are here

  • Home
  • The new NBA All-Star format is here, and Sunday night will show whether it works

The new NBA All-Star format is here, and Sunday night will show whether it works

The new NBA All-Star format is here, and Sunday night will show whether it works
Team LeBron forward LeBron James (6) dunksduring the first half of the NBA basketball All-Star game Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, in Salt Lake City. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cbdyy

Updated 1 min 5 sec ago
AP
Follow

The new NBA All-Star format is here, and Sunday night will show whether it works

The new NBA All-Star format is here, and Sunday night will show whether it works
Updated 1 min 5 sec ago
AP
Follow

SAN FRANCISCO: This will be an actual All-Star matchup. On one side, there’s a team with 86 combined All-Star selections, $2.7 billion in on-court earnings and where every single player on the team is either an NBA champion, an Olympic gold medalist, or both.
On the other, there’s a bunch of young guys without much in the way of resumes yet.
Welcome to the reimagined NBA All-Star Game, a single-elimination mini-tournament: four teams of eight players, three games, first to 40 points wins and a David vs. Goliath element thrown in there for good measure. It happens Sunday night in San Francisco, the NBA’s latest way of trying to make the midseason showcase event competitive again.
“It’s definitely different, definitely interesting,” New York’s Jalen Brunson said. “We’ll see. I’m just as interested as you.”
There’s no more Eastern Conference vs. Western Conference. There are four teams with new names: Shaq’s OGs, Kenny’s Young Stars, Chuck’s Global Stars and Candace’s Rising Stars, all a nod to TNT analysts and basketball greats Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith, Charles Barkley and Candace Parker.
It’ll be Smith’s team against Barkley’s team in the first semifinal. The second one is the one with all the intrigue: O’Neal’s team of some of the biggest names in basketball history — LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, James Harden, Damian Lillard, Kyrie Irving, Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum.
They’re going up against this group of first- and second-year players that earned their way into the All-Star mix by winning Friday’s Rising Stars competition: San Antonio’s Stephon Castle, Utah’s Keyonte George, Phoenix’s Ryan Dunn, Memphis teammates Zach Edey and Jaylen Wells, Golden State’s Trayce Jackson-Davis, the Los Angeles Lakers’ Dalton Knecht and Houston’s Amen Thompson. Fine players, for sure, but they’re not All-Stars — at least, officially.
And yet, they could win the All-Star Game.
“I think that’s probably why they put this type of format in, to kind of heighten that sense of pride and not wanting to be on the wrong end of that,” Lillard said. “I mean, we’ll see. I think one thing about a team full of young players is they’re going to come out there and they’re going to play with some energy. They’re going to play fast. I think that’ll probably heighten the competition.”
The Rising Stars team is, by far, the long shot to win this thing, according to BetMGM Sportsbook. It’s fair to say that they won’t have much expected of them. But that said, Mac McClung — who went up against that team in the Rising Stars competition title game Friday night — said he wouldn’t count them out.
“They’re still NBA basketball players. They’re still really good basketball players,” McClung said. “And I think everybody’s vibe is just joy right now. We’ll see how competitive the game is. I’m excited to watch it myself.”
That’s the whole reason for the change: Competition, or at least the hope of having some.
The All-Star Game last year set all sorts of records: a 211-186 final score, almost everything 3-pointers or dunks, and it didn’t sit well with Commissioner Adam Silver and the rest of the NBA decision-makers. They don’t want Game 7-type mayhem. They want a better product.
So, the tournament idea became reality.
“I like taking chances on something different, knowing that the game had kind of stalled out for a couple of years,” Curry said. “I think it’ll work just because it’ll be something new for everybody.”
At least one player is vowing to play defense in this All-Star Game. San Antonio’s Victor Wembanyama, a top defensive player of the year candidate who is in the All-Star Game for the first time, said he’s bringing his best.
“That’s the goal,” Wembanyama said. “The goal is not to chill, for sure.”
Inside the numbers
To illustrate the size of the mismatch — on paper — in the second semifinal, consider this:
Shaq’s OGs have the No. 1 (James), No. 8 (Durant), No. 13 (Harden), the No. 27 (Curry), No. 37 (Lillard), No. 81 (Irving), No. 220 (Tatum) and No. 337 (Brown) scorers in NBA history.
The Rising Stars’ leading scorer: That would be George, tied for 1,813th on the all-time scoring list.
The format
It’s fairly simple: untimed games, first team to 40 points wins, no fouling out, regular rules pretty much apply. There is no consolation game.
Players on the winning team get $125,000 each. Players on the team that finishes second get $50,000 each. The other two teams get $25,000 per player.

Topics: NBA All-Star Game NBA

Related

East roll to record 211-186 win over West in NBA All-Star Game
Sport
East roll to record 211-186 win over West in NBA All-Star Game
LeBron James makes NBA All-Star team for record 20th time, Kevin Durant for 14th time
Sport
LeBron James makes NBA All-Star team for record 20th time, Kevin Durant for 14th time

Bayern on track for title after keeping Leverkusen at bay

Bayern on track for title after keeping Leverkusen at bay
Updated 15 February 2025
Follow

Bayern on track for title after keeping Leverkusen at bay

Bayern on track for title after keeping Leverkusen at bay
  • Bayern barely crossed the half-way line and failed to register a shot on target in the first half for the first time since 1992
  • Xabi Alonso’s champions were unable to find a way through
Updated 15 February 2025

LEVERKUSEN, Germany: A dogged defensive performance from Bayern Munich kept Bayer Leverkusen at bay in a 0-0 away draw on Saturday to keep their eight-point lead atop the German Bundesliga..
Bayern barely crossed the half-way line and failed to register a shot on target in the first half for the first time since 1992, but Xabi Alonso’s champions were unable to find a way through.
The result, just the fifth time Bayern have dropped points in 22 league games this season, puts them on track to win back the title, with 12 games remaining.
Knowing only a win would realistically keep the title race alive, Leverkusen dominated the opening half but were unable to convert several chances, with Alonso electing to leave both strikers Patrik Schick and Victor Boniface on the bench.
Jeremie Frimpong headed against the bar 21 minutes in after some clever work from Florian Wirtz down the left.
Nathan Tella, scorer of the winner between these two sides in the German Cup in December, blasted against the bar from close range when one-on-one with Manuel Neuer four minutes later.
Neuer was almost caught out on the 33rd-minute mark when he ventured out of the penalty area, but Wirtz’s long-range effort from deep curled just wide.
Leverkusen again dominated the ball in the second half but could not find a way through.
Wirtz had a chance in the final minute to snatch a win, but his close-range effort went centimeters wide of the post.
Earlier on Saturday, Borussia Dortmund’s slide continued with a 2-0 loss at lowly Bochum.
The hosts, who started the game in last place, grabbed control in the first half when winter loan signing Georgios Masouras scored two goals in three minutes.
Masouras tapped a low Philipp Hofmann shot in from close range after 33 minutes and then pounced on a terrible back-pass from Niklas Suele to double the lead two minutes later.
Dortmund have lost five of their past seven and sit 11th.
“We need to turn things around soon,” Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck said.
“It’s becoming a horror season,” he added.
Stuttgart failed to take advantage of fourth-placed Leipzig’s scoreless draw at Augsburg on Friday, giving up a one-goal lead to lose 2-1 at home against Wolfsburg.
Stuttgart’s Nick Woltemade came off the bench to put the hosts ahead after 72 minutes with a superb solo goal, but Wolfsburg hit back five minutes later when Tiago Tomas tapped in a Mohamed Amoura assist.
With five minutes remaining, Stuttgart’s Josha Vagnoman handled the ball in the box, bringing Amoura to the spot.
The Algerian nervelessly converted to grab all three points and lift the visitors to eighth, keeping alive their hopes of European football for the first time since 2022.
Elsewhere, Freiburg overcame a poor first-half penalty miss from Vincenzo Grifo to win 1-0 at St. Pauli thanks to an own goal from Philipp Treu with two minutes remaining.
Grifo tried a Panenka from the spot in the 45th minute but his limp effort was easily saved. Freiburg have missed all four penalties they have been awarded this season in the league.
In the dying stages, Treu, a former Freiburg player, diverted a shot into his own net. The visitors climbed to fifth on the table.
First half goals from Lukas Ullrich and Tim Kleindienst took Borussia Moenchengladbach to seventh with a win 2-1 at Union Berlin, who pulled one back from the spot in the second half through Andrej Ilic.

Topics: Bayern Munich Bayer Leverkusen Bundesliga Vincent Kompany

Related

Bayern Munich tie star player Jamal Musiala to contract until 2030
Sport
Bayern Munich tie star player Jamal Musiala to contract until 2030
Leverkusen lose ground on Bayern with Wolfsburg stalemate
Sport
Leverkusen lose ground on Bayern with Wolfsburg stalemate

Rowland triumphs as British trio dominate second Jeddah E-Prix podium

Rowland triumphs as British trio dominate second Jeddah E-Prix podium
Updated 16 February 2025
Arab News
Follow

Rowland triumphs as British trio dominate second Jeddah E-Prix podium

Rowland triumphs as British trio dominate second Jeddah E-Prix podium
  • Briton capitalizes on a dramatic early collision between title contenders Antonio Felix da Costa and Maximilian Guenther
  • Victory gives Rowland lead in Drivers’ World Championship standings, while Nissan hold slim lead in Teams’ Championship
Updated 16 February 2025
Arab News

JEDDAH: Oliver Rowland stormed to victory in the second race of the inaugural Jeddah E-Prix on Saturday, leading an all-British podium and securing Nissan’s place at the top of the Teams’ and Manufacturers’ World Championship standings.

Rowland’s expertly managed race saw him capitalize on a dramatic early collision between title contenders Antonio Felix da Costa and Maximilian Guenther. The incident cleared the way for the Briton to seize control, executing flawless energy management and Attack Mode activations to maintain his lead to the checkered flag.

“It was great — the key was at the beginning obviously. It was pretty much the perfect scenario. I had a little bit of contact with Guenther at the chicane; he got really aggressive on the inside and I got stuck on him,” Rowland said.

“That’s the point when I went to the front — being third or fourth, people start to get aggressive, so I got out of trouble and went to the front and led from there. I’m just trying to focus race by race, try and do the best job we can and score points,” he added.

The 21-year-old Taylor Barnard, who made history as the youngest polesitter in Formula E, took an impressive second place, fending off a late charge from Jake Hughes. Despite immense pressure, Barnard held firm to secure his second podium of the weekend for NEOM McLaren.

“Coming into this weekend I didn’t expect a podium, so to leave here with massive points for the team, I couldn’t be happier,” Barnard said. “I think I struggled a little bit for the first five laps — but two podiums, I’m so happy. Sometimes you have to be extra aggressive, but we also had to keep the podium and secure P2, and we did that.”

Hughes rounded out the podium in third, marking his first rostrum finish for Maserati MSG Racing and his second in Formula E. Reflecting on his hard-fought result, Hughes praised his team’s execution.

“It felt like it was a little bit on the edge, but super happy with today. After messing up FP3, getting into the Duels to the Semi-Final and then coming away with a podium for the team, I couldn’t ask for more really,” he said. “We did really well with the Attack Mode; we used the energy when we needed to, and the execution was great.”

The all-British dominance extended beyond the podium, with reigning champion Jake Dennis delivering a remarkable drive from 19th on the grid to finish fourth.

Meanwhile, Kiwi Nick Cassidy climbed from 17th to claim fifth, and Hughes’ Maserati teammate Stoffel Vandoorne secured sixth place. Defending champion Pascal Wehrlein, battling to limit the damage from a challenging weekend, finished eighth.

With this result, Rowland leads the Drivers’ World Championship standings with 68 points, ahead of Barnard on 51. Nissan hold a slim lead in the Teams’ Championship, with just five points separating the top four squads.

Formula E now heads to Miami for Round 5 on April 12, where the championship battle will continue on American soil.

Topics: Motorsport Formula E Saudi Arabia Jeddah E-Prix 2025 Jeddah E-Prix

Related

Guenther clinches victory with last-ditch move at first Jeddah E-Prix race video
Sport
Guenther clinches victory with last-ditch move at first Jeddah E-Prix race
Students participate in FIA Girls on Track events at Formula E Championship in Jeddah
Sport
Students participate in FIA Girls on Track events at Formula E Championship in Jeddah

England opening batsman Ben Duckett fit for Champions Trophy

England opening batsman Ben Duckett fit for Champions Trophy
Updated 15 February 2025
AFP
Follow

England opening batsman Ben Duckett fit for Champions Trophy

England opening batsman Ben Duckett fit for Champions Trophy
  • Duckett suffered a problem in his left groin during England’s 142-run loss to India on Wednesday
  • The injury placed a question mark over the 30-year-old’s availability for the Champions Trophy
Updated 15 February 2025
AFP

LONDON: England’s prospects for the Champions Trophy received a boost on Saturday when opening batsman Ben Duckett was passed fit for the one-day international tournament.
Duckett suffered a problem in his left groin during England’s crushing 142-run loss to India in the third ODI in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.
His injury placed a question mark over the 30-year-old’s availability for the Champions Trophy, which starts in Pakistan next week and features the eight top-ranked ODI teams qualified from the 2023 50-over World Cup.
But the dashing left-hander has now been given the all clear following a scan, with an England and Wales Cricket Board statement saying: “Scans on a left groin injury have confirmed that England Men’s batter Ben Duckett is fit and available for the ICC Champions Trophy.
“Duckett sustained the injury while fielding during the first innings of England’s third ODI defeat to India in Ahmedabad last Wednesday.”
England are set to arrive in Pakistan on Tuesday before they begin their Champions Trophy campaign against oldest rivals Australia in Lahore on Saturday, with all-rounder Jacob Bethell ruled out because of a hamstring injury and replaced by Tom Banton.
Since winning the 2019 World Cup and 2022 T20 World Cup, England have struggled in white-ball cricket with Wednesday’s thumping defeat condemning them to a 3-0 series loss against India in what was Test coach Brendon McCullum’s first ODI campaign since he also took charge of the limited-overs side.

Topics: Champions Trophy 2025 ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Terrific Thitikul triumphs in Riyadh with runaway victory

Terrific Thitikul triumphs in Riyadh with runaway victory
Updated 15 February 2025
Arab News
Follow

Terrific Thitikul triumphs in Riyadh with runaway victory

Terrific Thitikul triumphs in Riyadh with runaway victory
  • Thai star secures $675,000 top prize after dominant display
  • Victory follows compatriot Tavatanakit’s 2024 triumph in Saudi Arabia
Updated 15 February 2025
Arab News

RIYADH: Jeeno Thitikul delivered a commanding performance to claim victory at the PIF Saudi Ladies International on Saturday, securing her 17th professional title with a final-round 69 to finish at 16-under par.

The Thai sensation, who turns 22 next Thursday, followed in the footsteps of compatriot Patty Tavatanakit, who lifted the trophy at Riyadh Golf Club in 2024. Thitikul’s triumph also marked a dream start to her season.

“It’s the best present I’ve ever received in my life,” she said. “To be honest, I didn’t think I’d be able to win my first event of the year at all because after a long offseason without playing tournaments, you need to adjust a little bit on the course. But winning here is a huge advantage.”

She added: “We can take this form and carry on the good things that happened here. More than anything, I think my team will be proud because we’ve worked really hard in the offseason, always trying to get better. Having a win here means we’re moving in the right direction.”

Thitikul started the final day with a three-shot lead and wasted no time in extending her advantage, carding four birdies in her opening 10 holes. A five-shot cushion with eight to play proved unassailable, as she dropped just one shot on the back nine to seal a dominant win.

South Korea’s Somi Lee secured second place with a two-under-par 70, while England’s Annabell Fuller recovered from a tough front nine to finish one over, earning a solo third-place finish.

Fuller, 22, continued her strong form on the Ladies European Tour after a sixth-place finish last week. Her third-place showing in Riyadh earned her $270,000, a financial boost she described as transformational.

She added: “I was saying to my parents last week (that) this kind of tournament is life changing. Golf isn’t cheap, and neither is traveling, so having the opportunity to earn at this level is huge. It really helps make a career in the game more sustainable.

“It was awesome to play next to her (Thitikul) and watch her game; she’s so good. Even when she made a mistake, seeing how she recovered was incredible. Her short game is just next level, and she always managed to get out of tough spots so well. For me, it’s a huge confidence boost to have two strong weeks back to back.”

The PIF Saudi Ladies International, boasting a $5 million prize fund, matches the men’s equivalent, the PIF Saudi International powered by SoftBank Investment Advisers. It is the highest non-major purse on the LET, highlighting Golf Saudi and PIF’s commitment to advancing the women’s game.

Thitikul acknowledged the importance of such investment in women’s golf.

She said: “I think Golf Saudi and PIF have done so much to elevate women’s golf and grow the game. I really appreciate how they see the potential in women’s golf and continue investing in it. The women’s game really needs this kind of support to keep growing, especially for the next generation. Hopefully, more fans will watch, whether on TV or coming out here in person. Saudi has done a really good job organizing a big event and bringing in top players to compete, which is great for women’s golf.”

This year’s tournament also introduced a new two-day team format to heighten competition and increase prize-winning potential. South Korea’s Somi Lee captained her team to a two-shot victory, lifting the trophy on Friday.

Topics: golf Saudi Arabia PIF Saudi Ladies International Golf Saudi

Related

Somi Lee leads way at PIF Saudi Ladies International, Team Kyriacou set the pace
Sport
Somi Lee leads way at PIF Saudi Ladies International, Team Kyriacou set the pace
‘You always want to get better, and that’s just golf,’ says Patty Tavatanakit ahead of her Saudi Ladies title defense
Sport
‘You always want to get better, and that’s just golf,’ says Patty Tavatanakit ahead of her Saudi Ladies title defense

Real Madrid held by Osasuna with Bellingham sent off

Real Madrid held by Osasuna with Bellingham sent off
Updated 15 February 2025
AFP
Follow

Real Madrid held by Osasuna with Bellingham sent off

Real Madrid held by Osasuna with Bellingham sent off
  • The Spanish champions took the lead through Kylian Mbappe
  • Ante Budimir levelled for hosts Osasuna from the penalty spot
Updated 15 February 2025
AFP

PAMPLONA, Spain: La Liga leaders Real Madrid dropped two points in a 1-1 draw at Osasuna on Saturday in which Jude Bellingham was sent off.
The Spanish champions took the lead through Kylian Mbappe before the referee expelled England international Bellingham for dissent toward the end of the first half.
Ante Budimir levelled for hosts Osasuna from the penalty spot after 58 minutes as Carlo Ancelotti’s side endured a third consecutive league match without victory.
Atletico Madrid, second and two points behind the leaders, host Celta Vigo later Saturday, while third-place Barcelona welcome Rayo Vallecano on Monday.
Ancelotti said Bellingham should not have been dismissed and had just been expressing his frustration rather than directly insulting the referee.
“I think with Bellingham’s red card (the referee) didn’t understand the English well... I don’t think it’s something offensive,” Ancelotti told reporters.
“I think the red card came out because the referee was nervous... Bellingham did nothing today to have been sent off, absolutely nothing.”
The coach said he was happy with how Madrid played despite dropping points.
“In a footballing sense we started very well, and we finished well despite having one less player,” said Ancelotti.
The Italian made a few rotations with the midweek Champions League play-off second leg clash against Manchester City in mind, with Rodrygo resting and Brahim Diaz given a rare start.
Los Blancos controlled the game from the off, moving the ball around too quickly for Osasuna to get a foothold.
Vinicius appealed for an early penalty when Alejandro Catena slid in to dispossess him and the ball struck the defender’s arm.
The Brazilian winger should have put the champions ahead when Mbappe crossed for him, but misjudged the flight of the ball and headed wide from close range.
Madrid did not have to wait long for their opener and Fede Valverde created it with a low cross for Mbappe, who produced a clinical finish.
It was the in-form French forward’s seventh goal in his last five La Liga matches.
Osasuna threatened just once in the first half, with a low drive from Aimar Oroz, which Thibaut Courtois superbly pushed to safety.
Vinicius spurned another golden opportunity when Mbappe teed him up, before Bellingham was dismissed in the 39th minute.
The England international exchanged words with referee Jose Munuera Montero, who then reached for his red card.
Madrid have complained heavily about Spanish refereeing in recent weeks, labelling it “rigged” and they grew further frustrated with Munuera Montero in the second half.
Osasuna levelled before the hour mark through Budimir from the spot after Eduardo Camavinga was late on the Croatian striker.
Budimir had already shot wide of the post when the French midfielder clattered into the forward, similar to the penalty Aurelien Tchouameni conceded in Madrid’s derby draw with Atletico Madrid last weekend.
Budimir’s penalty was his 13th goal of the season, behind only Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski and Mbappe, on 17, in the standings.
Mbappe came close to scoring a second but fired narrowly over and Vinicius had an effort deflected wide after a dangerous incursion from the left.
Madrid pushed for a winner despite their numerical disadvantage, knowing their title rivals are breathing down their necks.
Mbappe had one last chance in stoppage time but Osasuna goalkeeper Sergio Herrera palmed away his effort with a strong hand.
After playing for nearly an hour with 10 men, Manchester City will hope it takes a toll on Madrid on Wednesday when the sides meet at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Topics: real madrid Osasuna La Liga

Related

Real Madrid close in on Vinicius contract extension amid Saudi interest
Saudi Football
Real Madrid close in on Vinicius contract extension amid Saudi interest
Barcelona’s Pedri extends contact to 2030
Sport
Barcelona’s Pedri extends contact to 2030

Latest updates

UK’s Royal Society to discuss fellows’ behaviors amid Musk controversy
UK’s Royal Society to discuss fellows’ behaviors amid Musk controversy
Rubio arrives in Israel on first Middle East tour
Rubio arrives in Israel on first Middle East tour
Turkiye says it would reconsider its military presence in Syria if Kurdish militants are eliminated
Turkiye says it would reconsider its military presence in Syria if Kurdish militants are eliminated
Trump moves with dizzying speed on his to-do list. But there are warning signs in his first month
Trump moves with dizzying speed on his to-do list. But there are warning signs in his first month
Freed Palestinian inmates set prison garb ablaze on return to Gaza
Freed Palestinian inmates set prison garb ablaze on return to Gaza

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.