Saudi Arabia tops global trust rankings with 87% confidence in government

Saudi Arabia’s achievement highlights the success of Vision 2030, which has strengthened institutional stability and governance, positioning the Kingdom as a global leader in public trust. Reuters/File
Saudi Arabia’s achievement highlights the success of Vision 2030, which has strengthened institutional stability and governance, positioning the Kingdom as a global leader in public trust. Reuters/File
Updated 26 February 2025
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
Saudi Arabia tops global trust rankings with 87% confidence in government

Saudi Arabia tops global trust rankings with 87% confidence in government
Updated 26 February 2025
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
JEDDAH: Saudi citizens have the highest level of government trust of any country in the world, scoring 87 percent globally in the 2025 Edelman Trust Barometer, surpassing last year’s 86 percent rating.

This survey, widely regarded as one of the most comprehensive global reports on public trust, is an annual study conducted by the independent US-based communications and marketing firm Edelman. It measures trust across key institutions—government, business, media, and NGOs—in various countries.

Saudi Arabia’s achievement highlights the success of Vision 2030, which has strengthened institutional stability and governance, positioning the Kingdom as a global leader in public trust. The ambitious initiative aims to create a vibrant society where all citizens can thrive.

According to the survey, China ranked second with 83 percent, a two-point decrease from 2024. The UAE followed closely in third with 82 percent, also down by two points. India saw a positive shift, gaining three points to reach 79 percent, securing fourth place, while Singapore held steady in fifth with 77 percent.

The report also notes significant gains for Argentina, which saw a 21-point increase to reach 16th place with a 42 percent score. Meanwhile, Germany dropped seven points, landing in 26th place with a 35 percent rating.

Spain and Japan experienced declines in trust levels. Spain fell three points to 27th place with a 33 percent rating, while Japan remained unchanged in 28th place at 32 percent.

Saudi Arabia also ranked first globally in future outlook, with 69 percent of citizens confident that the next generation will enjoy a better quality of life—a striking contrast to the under-50 percent optimism found in many other nations.

In addition to maintaining its global leadership, Saudi Arabia outperformed several major countries in trust, including the US with 47 percent, the UK at 43 percent, and Germany scoring 41 percent.

The 2025 Trust Barometer survey collected data from over 33,000 respondents across 28 countries, with around 1,150 participants from each nation. Conducted between Oct.25 and Nov. 16, the survey tracked trends in trust, institutional performance, societal issues, and future outlook. It provides valuable insights into citizens’ perceptions of the effectiveness and reliability of their governments and other institutions, shedding light on societal and political shifts, leadership challenges, and emerging global trends.

Tamara Finance approved for credit services, raising Saudi lending companies to 65

Tamara Finance approved for credit services, raising Saudi lending companies to 65
Updated 27 sec ago
 Mohammed Al-Kinani
Tamara Finance approved for credit services, raising Saudi lending companies to 65

Tamara Finance approved for credit services, raising Saudi lending companies to 65
Updated 27 sec ago
 Mohammed Al-Kinani

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Tamara Finance Co. has received approval to provide credit services, increasing the total number of licensed lending companies in the Kingdom to 65.

Saudi Central Bank, or SAMA, announced it has granted the company approval to offer consumer finance and buy now, pay later services, emphasizing that this move reflects the bank’s commitment to supporting the growth of the finance sector.

It will also improve the efficiency of financial transactions, and advance innovative solutions that promote financial inclusion across Saudi Arabia, according to a statement.

The approval aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 objectives to strengthen the digital economy, expand financial inclusion as outlined in the country’s Financial Sector Development Program, and increase the share of cashless transactions to 70 percent by 2025, up from 36 percent in 2019.

Tamara became the first Saudi fintech startup to reach a $1 billion valuation after raising $340 million in its series C funding round in December 2023.

The firm’s growth comes as BNPL offerings are being increasingly used throughout the Kingdom.

A 2024 report from leading provider Tabby reveals that 77 percent of Saudi consumers now use such services for essential purchases.

Tabby’s data indicates that first-time BNPL transactions are twice as likely to be for essential items, such as education and medical expenses, rather than discretionary purchases. 

This highlights that a significant portion of use of this service is directed toward essential needs rather than non-essential wants.

Additionally, the report shows that the average value of essential purchases made through BNPL is higher than that of discretionary spending. 

This suggests that while consumers are prioritizing their needs, this financial service provides an accessible and affordable way to acquire high-value necessities, including insurance and home goods.

Government-related entities drive project financing in Gulf region, S&P report finds 

Government-related entities drive project financing in Gulf region, S&P report finds 
Updated 10 min 25 sec ago
Reem Walid
Government-related entities drive project financing in Gulf region, S&P report finds 

Government-related entities drive project financing in Gulf region, S&P report finds 
Updated 10 min 25 sec ago
Reem Walid

RIYADH: Government entities are playing a pivotal role in shaping project finance across the Gulf region as countries pursue economic diversification, drawing private investment into sectors like green energy, utilities, and transportation, according to a report by S&P Global Ratings.

The report emphasizes that governments within the Gulf Cooperation Council, particularly Saudi Arabia and the UAE, are central to these initiatives. They often leverage government-related entities to secure funding and ensure the successful implementation of projects.

This approach aligns with broader efforts to reduce dependency on hydrocarbons and foster sustainable economic growth.

In both Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi, a common model sees government-affiliated entities, such as the Public Investment Fund and Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Co., holding a 60 percent stake in power projects—either directly or indirectly. The remaining 40 percent is usually owned by international energy or construction companies, as noted by Fitch Ratings.

Since the mid-2010s, large-scale infrastructure initiatives and energy transition goals have significantly driven project activity across the GCC. “Project finance has become a preferred model because it allows developers to secure long-term funding aligned with project lifecycles, while keeping debt off balance sheet. This financing approach aims to manage risks throughout project phases, from construction to operation,” the S&P report said. 

The report also notes that governments are increasingly turning to project finance to fund large-scale infrastructure initiatives, relying on private sector involvement through joint ventures while ensuring fiscal discipline.

These transactions are typically structured as public-private partnerships, allowing for government oversight and long-term sustainability goals, while minimizing the impact on public budgets.

It highlights that solar and wind farms, along with hydrogen production plants, play a crucial role in national strategies such as Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and the UAE’s Net Zero 2050.

Additionally, investments in digital infrastructure, including data centers and AI systems, are growing rapidly. Sovereign wealth funds are channeling capital into these sectors to further support economic diversification.

“We believe the rising demand for project finance is a direct result of global sustainability goals, regional economic diversification strategies, and developers’ preference for financing models that match long-term concessions with long-term debt,” it added.  

The S&P data further reveals that the PPP frameworks established by GCC governments have facilitated increased private sector involvement.

These frameworks allow governments to structure deals as joint ventures, where they take on roles such as landowners, off-takers, or co-shareholders.

Moreover, government participation in infrastructure projects continues to be a defining feature of the region’s project finance landscape.

“Governments, primarily through GREs, are deeply integrated into the lifecycle of these projects, from procurement stage to operations. GREs oversee tendering processes, inviting local and international developers to bid for projects structured under PPP frameworks,” the report said. 

Entities such as the Emirates Water and Electricity Co. and the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority lead power and water procurement in the UAE, while the Saudi Power Procurement Co. and the Saudi Water Partnership Co. play a similar role in Saudi Arabia. Both countries have strong PPP frameworks, making project finance the preferred method for large-scale development, the report underlined. 

  “S&P Global Ratings believes the government's commitment to solid concessions and strong risk mitigation mechanisms — including protections against regulatory and political risks — enhances the bankability of GCC projects and makes them more attractive to both regional and international investors,” the report stated.

Saudi Arabia's non-oil sector maintains strong growth, latest PMI report shows

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil sector maintains strong growth, latest PMI report shows
Updated 04 March 2025
Miguel Hadchity
Saudi Arabia's non-oil sector maintains strong growth, latest PMI report shows

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil sector maintains strong growth, latest PMI report shows
Updated 04 March 2025
Miguel Hadchity

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s non-oil private sector continued its strong growth in February, driven by strong customer demand, increased hiring, and a positive economic outlook.

According to the latest Riyad Bank Purchasing Managers’ Index report, the score stood at 58.4, reflecting sustained increases in business activity despite a slight dip from January’s decade-high reading of 60.5.

The Kingdom’s PMI drop comes as Kuwait’s index slowed to 51.6 with job cuts, while Egypt’s fragile recovery saw a slight decline to 50.1, marking its second month above the neutral level of 50.

“Despite a slight dip in the PMI, Saudi Arabia’s non-oil economy remains on a strong trajectory. Rising domestic and international demand, along with continued improvements in supply chains, suggest that business activity will maintain its positive momentum in 2025,” said Naif Al-Ghaith, chief economist at Riyad Bank.

The PMI measures non-oil sector health using key factors. A score above 50 signals growth, and below 50 indicates decline. Although there was a slight decline in February, business conditions stayed robust, supported by consistent new orders and growing exports.

Companies across various industries reported flexible demand conditions, with 35 percent of surveyed firms experiencing an increase in new business orders, compared to just 5 percent reporting a decrease. 

Additionally, new export orders rose sharply, reflecting strong international demand for Saudi non-oil goods and services. Some firms also underlined that promotional pricing strategies helped attract new customers.

Employment surges to 16-month high

A key highlight of the February PMI report was the significant rise in employment. The hiring rate reached its highest level in 16 months as businesses expanded their workforce to meet rising workloads. This increase in staffing was particularly strong in the manufacturing and services sectors, where firms sought to enhance their operational capacity.

Al-Ghaith emphasized the positive momentum in the labor market, saying: “The surge in employment levels reflects business confidence in future demand. Companies are expanding their teams to meet growing workloads, indicating optimism about continued economic growth.”

Strong demand supports business growth

The non-oil sector’s growth was fueled by solid domestic demand and increased tourism activity, contributing to stronger sales and production levels. 

Companies also attributed their expansion to intensified marketing efforts and a larger customer base. While the pace of growth in new business slowed slightly compared to January’s peak, it remained one of the strongest since mid-2023.

Government initiatives and economic diversification efforts under Saudi Vision 2030 have played a critical role in driving non-oil sector performance. Businesses reported that policy support and infrastructure investments have created new opportunities for growth.

Cost pressures and pricing strategies

Despite the strong business conditions, firms faced persistent cost pressures in February. The report indicated that input prices remained high due to rising wages and increased raw material costs. However, the rate of inflation eased to its lowest level in four months, providing some relief to businesses.

To offset cost increases, many companies implemented modest price hikes for their products and services. Competitive market conditions, however, kept these price increases in check, as firms aimed to balance profitability with maintaining strong customer demand.

Outlook for 2025

Looking ahead, Saudi businesses remain highly optimistic about future growth prospects. The level of confidence among firms reached its highest point since November 2023, with many expecting further expansion in the coming months. 

This optimism is largely driven by anticipated economic growth, increased investment opportunities, and improving supply chain efficiencies.

Kuwait, Egypt sustain non-oil business growth in February: PMI survey 

Kuwait, Egypt sustain non-oil business growth in February: PMI survey 
Updated 04 March 2025
Nirmal Narayanan 
Kuwait, Egypt sustain non-oil business growth in February: PMI survey 

Kuwait, Egypt sustain non-oil business growth in February: PMI survey 
Updated 04 March 2025
Nirmal Narayanan 

RIYADH: Kuwait and Egypt’s non-oil private sectors maintained growth in February as business activity increased in both countries, according to S&P Global. 

In its latest report, the financial services firm revealed that Kuwait’s Purchasing Managers’ Index stood at 51.6 in February, down from 53.4 in the previous month.

A PMI reading above 50 indicates expansion in private business conditions, while a reading below 50 signifies contraction. 

The steady momentum of non-oil business activity across Middle Eastern economies highlights progress in economic diversification efforts. In February, Saudi Arabia recorded a PMI of 58.4, slightly down from a decade-high 60.5 in January. 

“Although we continued to see a generally positive performance of the non-oil private sector in Kuwait during February, there were some elements of the latest PMI survey which sound a note of caution,” said Andrew Harker, economics director at S&P Global Market Intelligence. 

He added: “Primary among these was the fact that firms lowered their staffing levels, perhaps a sign of worries that the slowdown in new order growth has further to run.” 

Despite this, overall business conditions in Kuwait’s non-oil private sector continued to improve, driven by rising output and new orders. Respondents in the survey attributed this growth to marketing campaigns across multiple channels as well as price cuts.

“Alongside successful advertising, growth was again predicated on the offer of discounts to customers, and it remains to be seen how sustainable this will be for firms in the face of sharply rising input costs,” added Harker. 

Apart from job cuts in February, which could lead to backlogs of work, companies also reduced purchasing activity. 

Looking ahead, non-oil private sector firms in Kuwait said price discounting, marketing, new product development, and strong customer service could support output growth over the coming year. 

Egypt’s PMI stays above neutral 

In a separate report, S&P Global revealed that Egypt’s PMI stood at 50.1 in February, down from 50.7 in January. 

This marked the first time since late 2020 that the country’s rating remained above the 50 neutral threshold for two consecutive months, signaling a sustained improvement in business conditions. 

Companies participating in the survey indicated that an ongoing recovery in client demand led to the first back-to-back improvement in business conditions in over four years. 

The increase in order book volumes resulted in a solid rise in purchasing activity, though output remained stable and employment declined. 

David Owen, senior economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said the Egypt figure showed the country’s non-oil economy started 2025 in “better health.”

He added: “Coupled with January’s upturn, the data reflects the best opening two months of the year in the survey’s history.”  

In January, the International Monetary Fund reached an agreement with Egyptian authorities allowing the country to access about $1.2 billion to strengthen its finances. 

According to S&P Global, Egypt’s non-oil private sector growth in February was further supported by another month of subdued price pressures, with inflation of average cost burdens rising from January but remaining historically mild. 

New work volumes increased for the second consecutive month after having risen only once in the previous 40 months of data collection. 

In February, stronger demand prompted firms to boost purchases for the third straight month, marking the sharpest increase in three and a half years. 

“Stronger customer spending seems to have revitalized markets, driving higher sales volumes and supporting improved operating conditions. This positive momentum has led to increased spending among firms,” said Owen. 

He added: “Additionally, price pressures are relatively low compared to those experienced in 2024, indicating that inflation is likely to continue its downward trend, in the near-term at least.” 

Despite the positive developments, businesses that participated in the survey reported challenges in retaining staff and hiring new workers, leading to a third employment decline in four months. 

Selling prices also increased modestly in February, as companies sought to limit the impact of higher costs on customers. 

Regarding future expectations, firms remained cautious about the economic outlook. Business confidence for the next 12 months fell to its lowest level since November, with only 5 percent of firms expressing optimism about future output growth. 

“The employment market remains mixed at best, and the manufacturing sector is struggling to secure new orders. Economic and geopolitical risks continue to loom large, contributing to another month of subdued expectations for the year ahead,” concluded Owen.

Saudi Aramco posts $106.2bn profit for 2024

Saudi Aramco posts $106.2bn profit for 2024
Updated 04 March 2025
Nirmal Narayanan
Nadin Hassan
Saudi Aramco posts $106.2bn profit for 2024

Saudi Aramco posts $106.2bn profit for 2024
Updated 04 March 2025
Nirmal Narayanan Nadin Hassan

RIYADH: Saudi energy giant Aramco reported a net profit of SR398.42 billion ($106.2 billion) in 2024, despite challenging market conditions, including lower prices for crude oil, refined products, and chemicals. 

In a press statement, the company revealed that its net profit declined by 12.39 percent from $121.3 billion in the previous year.  

Despite the earnings decline, the company raised its quarterly base dividend by 4.2 percent to $21.1 billion, underscoring its commitment to shareholder returns. This represents a 12.7 percent increase over the past three years, reinforcing Aramco’s focus on sustainable and progressive payouts. 

Additionally, the company has declared a performance-linked dividend of $0.2 billion to be paid in the first quarter of 2025. 

This comes as Saudi Arabia, in line with OPEC+ decision, reduced its oil output by 500,000 barrels per day in April 2023. The cut, which remained in effect throughout 2024, was also a key factor in Aramco’s profit decline.  

“Our strong net income and increased base dividend illustrate Aramco’s exceptional resilience and ability to leverage its unique scale, low cost, and high levels of reliability to deliver industry-leading performance for our shareholders and customers,” said Amin H Nasser, CEO of Aramco.  

Speaking on a press conference call following the financial results, Nasser emphasized that adjustments to performance-linked dividends should not be seen as unexpected cuts but rather as part of the company’s mechanism to ensure shareholder value.  

According to the statement, Aramco’s total revenue stood at SR1.63 trillion in 2024, representing a marginal decline of 0.97 percent compared to 2023.  

The energy giant’s operational profit stood at SR774.63 billion in 2024, down 10.79 percent from the previous year.  

Aramco’s fourth quarter profit aligned with analyst expectations despite $1.7 billion in non-cash charges. Total shareholders’ equity, after minority interest, stood at SR1.45 trillion as of Dec. 31, 2024, compared to SR1.53 trillion a year earlier. 

The company expects total dividends of $85.4 billion to be declared in 2025. 

Additionally, Aramco’s board has approved a $200 million performance-linked dividend, which will be distributed in the first quarter of this year.   

The company invested $53.3 billion in capital projects in 2024, with $50.4 billion directed toward organic capital expenditures. It provided a 2025 capital investment guidance of $52 billion to $58 billion, excluding approximately $4 billion in project financing. 

As Aramco continues to advance its long-term growth strategy, it expects its upstream gas business to generate an additional $9 billion to $10 billion in operating cash flow by 2030, while its downstream segment could contribute an extra $8 billion to $10 billion. 

“Aramco is targeting more than a 60 percent increase in sales gas production capacity by 2030, with the Jafurah unconventional field playing a key role, as initial startup is expected later this year,” Nasser said during the press conference.  

He continued: “The ongoing development of the Master Gas System will further enhance domestic gas supply access.”   

Looking ahead, Nasser said global oil demand is expected to maintain momentum in 2025. 

“Global oil demand reached new highs in 2024, and we expect further growth in 2025,” said Nasser. 

He further noted that global demand growth is projected to reach approximately 1.3 million barrels per day, with Aramco well-positioned to capitalize on market dynamics while maintaining strong reliability, as evidenced by its 99.7 percent delivery reliability in 2024.   

“The market is at a record level. It is healthy. We have seen 104.8 million barrels in 2024. Our expectation is 106.1 million in 2025, a growth of 1.3 million barrels this year. That expected decision by OPEC to increase production gradually definitely will be positively impacting the different companies as it is rolled out over the next 18 months, but that is taken into our consideration,” Nasser said. 

Nasser continued: “But as you know, we always receive our target on a monthly basis, and we act upon that target and quota that we receive with regard to our production, and based on that, the results will be seen at the end of the year when we look at our total production based on whatever decisions from the government with regard to production content.”   

He emphasized that “dependable and more sustainable energy” is key to global economic growth, adding that Aramco is making progress on projects to maintain its maximum sustainable crude oil capacity, expand gas capabilities, and further integrate its upstream and downstream businesses “to capture additional value.” 

In line with this strategy, Nasser said that Aramco has increased its ownership in MidOcean to 49 percent, enabling the company to fund an additional stake in Port Arthur LNG and secure an estimated 7.5 million tonnes per annum of LNG volumes.  

He also noted the company’s efforts to help mitigate greenhouse gas emissions. 

“One diversification example that we are excited about is our exploration of opportunities in energy transition minerals, such as lithium in Saudi Arabia, which aligns with our growth strategy and aim to support our move into alternative energy sources,” Nasser said.  

He added: “We are also adopting and deploying AI technologies and solutions at scale across our operations, unlocking greater efficiencies and value creation throughout our business. Capital discipline is at the core of Aramco’s strategy, enabling us to deliver growth and capture value across conventional and new energy solutions.” 

