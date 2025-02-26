You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia opens first phase of Sports Boulevard

Saudi Arabia opens first phase of Sports Boulevard

The project, led by the Sports Boulevard Foundation, is now 40 percent complete, with 83 km of the route set to be accessible to visitors starting Feb. 27, according to the Saudi Press Agency. File
The project, led by the Sports Boulevard Foundation, is now 40 percent complete, with 83 km of the route set to be accessible to visitors starting Feb. 27, according to the Saudi Press Agency. File
Short Url

https://arab.news/p979z

Updated 26 February 2025
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
Follow

Saudi Arabia opens first phase of Sports Boulevard

Saudi Arabia opens first phase of Sports Boulevard
Updated 26 February 2025
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
Follow

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia has opened the first phase of Sports Boulevard, marking a major milestone in Riyadh’s transformation into a global athletics and lifestyle destination.  

The project, led by the Sports Boulevard Foundation, is now 40 percent complete, with 83 km of the route set to be accessible to visitors starting Feb. 27, according to the Saudi Press Agency. 

Chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the board of directors of the SBF announced the launch of the phase, which includes five key destinations: Wadi Hanifah, the Promenade, a section at the intersection of Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Rd. and Prince Turki bin Abdulaziz Al-Awwal Rd., as well as the Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University internal loop, and the first phase of Sands Sports Park. 

The initiative, launched by King Salman in March 2019, aligns with the country’s Quality-of-Life Program, outlined in Saudi Vision 2030, by creating greener, more sustainable cities that encourage participation in activities like walking, cycling, and horse riding. It also aims to transform Riyadh into one of the world’s most livable cities by blending sports with cultural, artistic, and environmental opportunities. 

The Sports Boulevard, closely overseen by the crown prince, stretches across Riyadh, connecting Wadi Hanifa in the west to Wadi Al-Sulai in the east via Prince Mohammed bin Salman Road.

At over 135 km in length, it will become the world’s largest linear park. The project includes pathways for pedestrians, cyclists, and amateur athletes, as well as horse trails and various other sports facilities.

The urban facades follow the distinctive design guidelines outlined in the Sports Boulevard’s design code.

The first completed destination of the project, Wadi Hanifah, is located in western Riyadh. Stretching 13.4 km, it runs from Al-Olab Dam in the north to Jeddah Road in the south, passing through the Diriyah Gate project. 

Wadi Hanifah features pedestrian pathways, cycling and equestrian trails, green spaces, and designated rest areas. A key feature is the Cycling Bridge, which connects Wadi Hanifah to the Promenade. 

Located at the intersection of King Khalid Road and Prince Mohammed bin Salman Road, the bridge offers two distinct paths: a 1 km pedestrian walkway and a 771-meter cycling track. 

The Promenade spans 4 km and follows the Sports Boulevard’s urban design code, which draws inspiration from Salmani architecture. It features dedicated cycling paths for both professionals and amateurs, expansive green spaces, water features, walking trails, children’s playgrounds, and a variety of retail outlets. 

At the intersection of Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Road and Prince Turki bin Abdulaziz Al-Awwal Road, a 300-meter area features the Arts Tower — an installation inspired by the high-voltage electricity towers that once lined Prince Mohammed bin Salman Road. The figure’s geometric panels reflect sunlight, creating reflections, and serving as a distinctive landmark and focal point for visitors.

 The Sands Sports Park, the fifth completed destination in the first phase, is located southeast of King Khalid International Airport. It offers dedicated cycling paths, mountain bike trails, BMX tracks, and scenic hiking and equestrian trails. 

At its core is the Najdi Flower, a signature 45-km cycling route for professionals. Over 350,000 sq. meters of sand dunes have been rehabilitated to enhance the park’s natural landscape.

The park also features retail outlets and specialized centers for bicycle rentals and accessories. Future phases will introduce additional sports facilities and buildings, further enhancing the visitor experience.

The news agency reported that the SBF had previously opened the Prince Turki bin Abdulaziz Al-Awwal Road Underpass to improve traffic flow and mobility in Riyadh. Construction is also ongoing at other project destinations, including those beyond the Promenade, the Urban Wadi Destination, the King Abdulaziz Road Underpass, and the Abi Bakr Al-Siddiq Road Underpass.

SPA concluded that these developments are progressing according to the approved project schedule.

As part of the broader Sports Boulevard project, the SBF announced in December it had launched a SR3.5 billion ($933 million) real estate investment fund to develop Urban Wadi High Rises, spanning 40,000 sq. meters with a gross floor area exceeding 207,000 sq. meters.

SBF signed agreements with Riyadh Development Co., Turkiye’s FTG Development, and Jadwa Investment to establish the fund, which aims to transform Riyadh’s urban landscape.

Topics: SaudiVision2030

Aoun’s visit to Saudi Arabia revives hope for Lebanon’s economic recovery

Aoun’s visit to Saudi Arabia revives hope for Lebanon’s economic recovery
Updated 04 March 2025
Miguel Hadchity
Follow

Aoun’s visit to Saudi Arabia revives hope for Lebanon’s economic recovery

Aoun’s visit to Saudi Arabia revives hope for Lebanon’s economic recovery
  • Beirut seeks to further strengthen ties with a key regional ally
Updated 04 March 2025
Miguel Hadchity

RIYADH: Lebanese President Joseph Aoun’s visit to Saudi Arabia has revived hopes for Lebanon’s economic recovery and political stability amid the ongoing financial crisis and governance challenges.

The trip, his first official visit abroad since taking office in January, signals a fresh attempt to strengthen ties with a key regional ally and unlock much-needed investment and diplomatic support. 

With both nations reaffirming their commitment to cooperation and reform, many see this meeting as a crucial step toward Lebanon’s long-overdue recovery. 

The Lebanese Executives Council, a private sector body promoting cross-border professional relations, hailed the visit as a pivotal step in restoring ties between the two countries. 

“This visit stands out as exceptional. Lebanon has a remarkable opportunity to reshape its relations with Arab nations, with Saudi Arabia as the essential gateway,” Rabih El-Amine, chairman of the council, told Arab News.  

“Given Saudi Arabia’s crucial influence both regionally and globally, along with its vibrant economic changes under Vision 2030, this moment marks a pivotal turning point for Lebanon,” he added. 

Economic agreements and Saudi investments 

Aoun’s visit included discussions on 22 agreements spanning trade, agriculture, transport, finance, education, and cultural exchange.

“These agreements include cooperation in exhibitions, intellectual property, consumer protection, the grain sector, civil aviation, banking, defense, and combating terrorism,” El-Amine said. 

Saudi banks and financial institutions could play a role in stabilizing Lebanon’s financial system, but El-Amine emphasized that this would depend on Lebanon’s implementation of key reforms. 

“Saudi support might take the form of financial assistance, investment, and regional coordination. However, Lebanon’s capability to execute credible economic reforms remains a crucial factor,” he added. 

Long-term goals vs. immediate impact 

While the visit has been hailed as a positive step, El-Amine cautioned that immediate economic relief is unlikely. “This visit will likely be a strategic step toward rebuilding Saudi-Lebanese ties rather than yielding immediate economic relief. Lebanon’s economic recovery depends on reforms, International Monetary Fund negotiations, and restoring investor confidence — factors that require long-term engagement rather than quick diplomatic wins,” he said. 

Discussions also emphasized the necessity of Lebanon regaining control over its political and security landscape. A joint statement highlighted the importance of confining arms to the Lebanese state and reaffirming the Lebanese army’s role as a stabilizing force. 

The way forward 

Despite optimism surrounding the visit, El-Amine warned that internal Lebanese challenges could hinder progress. “The primary concern is whether Lebanon’s political and economic system can genuinely carry out the reforms and commitments necessary to convert diplomatic goodwill into tangible progress,” he said. 

Key obstacles include political gridlock, sectarian divisions, lack of institutional reform, and financial instability. 

“The visit could reopen diplomatic channels and create opportunities for future cooperation, but unless Lebanon’s leadership takes bold steps to reform governance, stabilize the economy, and restore confidence, any potential Saudi support may remain conditional or limited,” El-Amine added. 

Aoun’s visit reaffirmed longstanding ties between Beirut and Riyadh, with both sides expressing their commitment to regional stability and cooperation. 

Following his visit to Saudi Arabia, Aoun and his delegation traveled to Cairo to attend the extraordinary Arab summit. His presidency, which began in January after a prolonged political deadlock, carries significant expectations as Lebanon struggles with an economic crisis and the devastation left by the Hezbollah-Israel war, which left most parts of the country in ruins. 

Topics: Lebanon Saudi Arabia agreements Economic cooperation

Closing Bell: Saudi main index closes in red at 11,932

Closing Bell: Saudi main index closes in red at 11,932
Updated 04 March 2025
Nirmal Narayanan 
Follow

Closing Bell: Saudi main index closes in red at 11,932

Closing Bell: Saudi main index closes in red at 11,932
Updated 04 March 2025
Nirmal Narayanan 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index slipped on Tuesday, with the main market shedding 192.11 points, or 1.58 percent, to close at 11,931.70. 

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR6.47 billion ($1.73 billion), with 47 of the listed stocks advancing and 202 declining. 

Saudi Arabia’s parallel market Nomu also shed 161.93 points to close at 31,534.04. 

The MSCI Tadawul Index edged down by 1.67 percent to 1,500.46. 

The best-performing stock in the main market was the Power and Water Utility Co. for Jubail and Yanbu. The firm’s share price increased by 6.70 percent to SR49.40. 

The share price of SHL Finance Co. rose by 3.96 percent to SR17.32. 

Malath Cooperative Insurance Co. also saw its share price climb by 3.04 percent to SR14.24. 

Conversely, the share price of Al-Etihad Cooperative Insurance Co. declined by 8.42 percent to SR15.66. 

On the announcements front, Saudi Chemical Co. said that its net profit for 2024 reached SR291.2 million, representing a rise of 59.21 percent compared to 2023.

In a Tadawul statement, the company attributed this growth to higher sales volumes and a rise in operational profit.

Saudi Chemical Co. added that its total revenue for last year stood at SR6.37 billion, marking a 31.32 percent year-on-year rise.

The share price of Saudi Chemical Co. slipped by 3.40 percent to SR8.53.

Nice One Beauty Digital Marketing Co., which debuted on Tadawul in January, revealed that its net profit for 2024 stood at SR71.74 million, marking a rise of 119.91 percent compared to the previous year. 

The company said that the rise in net profit was driven by a mix of customer acquisitions, an expanded product range, and improved customer retention. 

Despite the rise in profit, Nice One’s share price declined by 9.95 percent to SR53.40. 

Modern Mills for Food Products Co. said that its net profit for 2024 increased 3.4 percent year-on-year to SR208.67 million. 

The firm added that its board of directors also recommended a cash dividend at 100 percent of capital or SR1 per share for 2024. 

The share price of the food production firm edged up by 1.01 percent to SR39.85. 

Herfy Food Services Co. swung to an SR116.52 million loss in 2024 compared to a profit of SR8.38 million in the year-ago period. 

In a Tadawul statement, the company attributed the loss to a decrease in sales volumes, as well as higher selling, marketing, general, and administration expenses.

Herfy Food’s share price edged down by 4.09 percent to SR23. 

Topics: Closing Bell Saudi stock market Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

Related

Closing Bell: Saudi indices close in green 
Business & Economy
Closing Bell: Saudi indices close in green 
Closing Bell: Saudi main index edges down 0.63% to close at 12,035
Business & Economy
Closing Bell: Saudi main index edges down 0.63% to close at 12,035

Saudi Arabia’s private equity deals soar with $2.8bn in investments in 2024

Saudi Arabia’s private equity deals soar with $2.8bn in investments in 2024
Updated 8 min 17 sec ago
Nour El-Shaeri
Follow

Saudi Arabia’s private equity deals soar with $2.8bn in investments in 2024

Saudi Arabia’s private equity deals soar with $2.8bn in investments in 2024
Updated 8 min 17 sec ago
Nour El-Shaeri

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s private equity market reached $2.8 billion in total investments across 15 transactions in 2024, maintaining its billion-dollar scale despite a slowdown, according to MAGNiTT’s latest report.

This represents a 27 percent year-on-year decrease from $3.9 billion in 2023, signaling a shift in capital allocation amid evolving economic conditions. The number of private equity deals also dropped significantly, falling 60 percent from 37 transactions in the previous year.

This decline follows three consecutive years of growth from 2020 to 2023, during which the market saw a compound annual growth rate of 67 percent. Factors such as higher interest rates, inflationary pressures, oil price fluctuations, and regional geopolitical tensions played a role in the slowdown observed in 2024.

Philip Bahoshy, CEO of MAGNiTT, told Arab News that the Saudi private equity market had experienced “significant growth” between 2020 and 2024, with investment value surging from $215 million in 2020 to a peak of $3.9 billion in 2023.

“2024 saw a 27 percent year-on-year decline in investment value and a 60 percent drop in transaction volume, driven by a market recalibration toward higher-quality, mid-market growth opportunities over large-scale buyouts,” he said.

Despite the overall market contraction, growth-stage private equity transactions emerged as the most active segment, accounting for 67 percent of total deals in 2024, up from 43 percent in the previous year. In contrast, buyout transactions, which dominated in 2023, experienced a sharp 76 percent decline, with their share of total private equity deals dropping from 57 percent to 33 percent.

This shift reflects a growing investor preference for expansion-stage companies with strong scaling potential, rather than control-focused buyouts. Investment value trends further underscore this transition.

While buyouts still represented the largest share of private equity capital at 82 percent in 2024, they saw a significant 39 percent year-on-year decline, totaling $2.3 billion. Conversely, growth-stage investments, though representing a smaller 18 percent of total private equity investment value, experienced a notable surge from just 1 percent in 2023. This suggests a shift toward minority and expansion-stage investments in the deal mix.

Philip Bahoshy, CEO of MAGNiTT, forecasts that Saudi Arabia’s private equity market will stabilize over the next five years, evolving from the extreme volatility of 2020-24 into a more mature and steady investment landscape.

“In a forward look, several factors will impact the private equity landscape, like increased institutional participation, as sovereign wealth funds like PIF will continue to anchor private equity investments alongside a growing number of regional and international LPs (limited partners),” he said.   

Sectoral breakdown  

Saudi Arabia’s private equity market in 2024 was significantly driven by sector-specific trends, with the telecom and communications industry capturing the largest share of total investment value. The sector attracted $2.3 billion in private equity investments, accounting for 81.8 percent of total private equity funding.

This surge was largely fueled by a major buyout transaction involving Telecom Towers Co., underscoring continued investor confidence in the Kingdom’s telecommunications infrastructure.

Beyond telecom, the sustainability sector emerged as the second-largest recipient of private equity investments, securing $225 million, or 8 percent of total private equity funding.

Healthcare followed with $190 million, representing 6.7 percent of the total, benefiting from both private equity growth transactions and buyouts, with $188 million specifically allocated to private equity growth investments. Transport and logistics secured $83 million, or 2.9 percent, while financial services saw the least investment activity among the top five sectors, attracting $17 million, or 0.6 percent.

Despite telecom leading in total investment value, the industry transaction volume told a different story. The food and beverage sector was the most active in terms of deal count, registering three transactions, all of which were buyouts. Healthcare also recorded three transactions, split between two private equity growth deals and one buyout. Financial services and transport and logistics each saw two transactions, representing 13.3 percent of total private equity activity. Education, though smaller in terms of funding, accounted for one transaction, making up 6.7 percent of total private equity deals.

The overall distribution of private equity transactions in 2024 reflected a strategic shift toward sectors aligned with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goals. While buyout investments dominated in terms of capital allocation — capturing 82 percent of total private equity funding — private equity growth transactions accounted for nearly half, or 47 percent, of overall deal activity across key industries.

This trend suggests a growing investor appetite for mid-market and expansion-stage companies, particularly in sectors such as sustainability, healthcare, and financial services.

Philip Bahoshy emphasized that sectoral diversification will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of Saudi Arabia’s private equity market.

“Telecom, healthcare, and financial services remain dominant, while emerging industries like sustainability and logistics will likely attract increased capital,” he said.    

The continued participation of sovereign funds, regulatory enhancements, and foreign investment are expected to further solidify these trends, paving the way for a more stable and mature private equity landscape in the coming years, he added.   

“Furthermore, regulatory maturity and market depth, whereby reforms and Vision 2030 initiatives drive transparency and foreign investment, will enable the ecosystem to allow smoother exits and secondary markets,” he said.  

Deal sizes    

Transaction sizes also reflected this changing landscape. Deals in the $10 million–$200 million range remained the primary driver of Saudi Arabia’s private equity market, although their share fell from 72 percent in 2023 to 58 percent in 2024.    

Meanwhile, the proportion of transactions over $200 million rebounded to 29 percent in 2024, from 14 percent in 2023.  

Investment landscape  

“Saudi Arabia’s investment ecosystem is transforming strategically, driven by Vision 2030, regulatory enhancements, and increasing institutional participation,” Bahoshy said.    

He noted that private capital, spanning private equity, venture capital, and venture debt, is playing a complementary role in shaping the investment landscape.    

While private equity focuses on scaling mature businesses, VC remains a critical driver of early-stage innovation, particularly in fintech and e-commerce.    

Saudi VC funding peaked at $1.3 billion in 2023 before moderating to $750 million in 2024, while venture debt is emerging as an alternative financing tool for startups.     

As Saudi Arabia’s investment ecosystem matures, the interplay between private equity, VC, and alternative investment vehicles will be key in sustaining long-term economic diversification and capital efficiency.    

“As PE matures and M&A activity rises, VC-backed startups will have better liquidity options, strengthening the investment cycle,” Bahoshy said.   

The country’s recalibrated approach to private equity signals a shift toward a more measured and strategic capital deployment strategy, positioning the market for long-term stability and growth.   

“Saudi Arabia’s investment landscape is evolving into a multi-layered ecosystem where private equity drives scale, VC fosters innovation, and alternative investment vehicles provide liquidity and diversification,” Bahoshy said.   

“The interplay between these verticals will be essential in sustaining long-term economic diversification, capital efficiency, and investor confidence,” he added.  

Topics: deals equity

PIF’s Saudi Jordanian Investment Co. to indirectly invest in Alyoum Bakery to propel growth strategy

PIF’s Saudi Jordanian Investment Co. to indirectly invest in Alyoum Bakery to propel growth strategy
Updated 04 March 2025
REEM WALID 
Follow

PIF’s Saudi Jordanian Investment Co. to indirectly invest in Alyoum Bakery to propel growth strategy

PIF’s Saudi Jordanian Investment Co. to indirectly invest in Alyoum Bakery to propel growth strategy
Updated 04 March 2025
REEM WALID 

RIYADH: Jordan’s Alyoum Bakery is set to scale operations and introduce additional product categories following an agreement with the Saudi Jordanian Investment Co.

The wholly owned Public Investment Fund firm will indirectly invest in the industrial-scale baked goods producer to help it augment existing operations and support a longer-term growth strategy, according to a statement.

This falls in line with SJIC’s strategy to identify new investment opportunities in Jordan that foster long-term economic partnerships and sustainable returns.

It also aligns with the growth in trade between Jordan and Saudi Arabia, which reached $29.7 billion from 2018 to 2024, according to the Amman Chamber of Commerce. In 2018, the total trade volume stood at 2.89 billion Jordanian dinars ($4.07 billion). By the first 11 months of 2024, this figure grew to 3.74 billion dinars.

“We are delighted to mark this milestone cooperation with this well-established firm, and we look forward to working with Alyoum Bakery and contributing to the company’s growth. This transaction is part of SJIC’s strategy to focus on key promising sectors which are important for economic development,” Muteb Al-Shathri, acting CEO of SJIC, said.

“The partnerships that SJIC is establishing with leading Jordanian companies are fundamental elements of success for the future,” Al-Shathri added.

From his side, Mahmoud Khalil, co-founder of Alyoum Bakery, said: “Today marks a significant milestone for Alyoum Bakery and the beginning of a new phase in the company’s journey.”

He added: “We are very excited by SJIC’s investment into the company, reflecting a commitment that will enable us to implement the key pillars of our organic strategy, which centers around enhancing production efficiency and product availability, in addition to expanding the distribution network both within Jordan and across neighboring markets.”

Established in 2017, the Saudi Jordanian Investment Fund is a public limited firm wholly owned by SJIC, specializing in investing in Jordan’s infrastructure and high-growth sectors.

With a capital commitment of $3 billion, SJIF focuses on strategic, sustainable, and economically viable investments in Jordan’s key sectors.

The fund aims to invest in long-term projects that generate a significant socio-economic impact in Jordan while aligning its goals with the strategic investment direction of the Kingdom’s PIF.

In February, the Saudi-Jordanian Business Council discussed expediting customs procedures and simplifying trade transactions. The body also discussed enhancing cooperation in logistics infrastructure, renewable energy, and food security, the Saudi Press Agency reported at the time.

Topics: Saudi Jordanian Investment Co. Saudi Jordanian Investment Fund Saudi-Jordan

Related

Saudi Arabia, Jordan discuss expediting customs procedures to boost trade exchange
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia, Jordan discuss expediting customs procedures to boost trade exchange
Saudi-Jordan trade grows 29% over 6 years
Business & Economy
Saudi-Jordan trade grows 29% over 6 years

Housing demand in Saudi Arabia surges as 72% look to own homes: report 

Housing demand in Saudi Arabia surges as 72% look to own homes: report 
Updated 04 March 2025
Nadin Hassan
Follow

Housing demand in Saudi Arabia surges as 72% look to own homes: report 

Housing demand in Saudi Arabia surges as 72% look to own homes: report 
Updated 04 March 2025
Nadin Hassan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s housing market is witnessing a surge in demand, with 72 percent of Saudis and expatriates expressing interest in homeownership, according to a new report.  

Knight Frank’s Saudi Report 2025 found that demand is particularly strong among high-income nationals earning over SR50,000 ($13,300) per month, with 93 percent looking to buy property. 

The survey of 1,037 respondents — 835 Saudis and 100 expatriates — also revealed growing interest among expatriates, with 77 percent aspiring to own homes in the Kingdom. 

Homeownership in Saudi Arabia reached 63.7 percent by the end of 2023, nearing the government’s Vision 2030 target of 70 percent. However, affordability remains a challenge, prompting some buyers to explore rental options. 

The total value of housing transactions in 2024 stood at SR267.8 billion across 236,690 sales, marking a 37 percent increase in transaction volume and a 27 percent rise in value compared to the previous year. 

The desire for homeownership is largely driven by investment opportunities, family-friendly communities, and access to high-quality housing. 

According to the survey, 48 percent of respondents cited the need for a primary residence, while 31 percent were looking for a home for their children or extended family. 

Saudi Arabia’s residential property market has experienced significant price growth, particularly in major cities. 

In Riyadh, apartment prices have surged 75 percent since 2019, while villa prices have risen 40 percent. In Jeddah, residential transactions jumped 53 percent in 2024, with total property values increasing by 43 percent. 

Dammam also saw a notable rise, with residential transactions up 49 percent and apartment prices increasing by 6.2 percent. 

Despite government efforts to boost supply, affordability remains a challenge, particularly for middle-income buyers. 

The report highlights a growing supply of premium and luxury housing, yet many buyers struggle to find homes within their budgets. 

According to Knight Frank’s survey, most homebuyers plan to spend between SR750,000 and SR2.5 million. However, the report highlights a mismatch between market pricing and buyers’ budgets, with the average price of a four-bedroom villa in Riyadh standing at SR2.8 million. 

In terms of financing, 58 percent of Saudi buyers rely on family support to fund their home purchases, while 40 percent opt for self-sought financing solutions. 

Mortgage-backed transactions are also rising, driven by government-backed programs such as Sakani and Dhamanat, which continue to improve access to home loans. 

The report also identifies a shift in housing preferences among Saudi nationals and expatriates. More than half of the respondents prefer villas, with higher-income Saudis favoring larger homes. 

Townhouses and apartments are growing in popularity among younger buyers and middle-income families. Riyadh and Jeddah remain the top choices, with 54 percent of respondents favoring the capital. 

While demand for property ownership remains strong, rental demand is also increasing, particularly among younger Saudis and expatriates who are exploring flexible living options due to rising property prices. 

With the Kingdom investing heavily in its real estate sector as part of Vision 2030, homeownership and rental markets continue to evolve. 

As Saudi Arabia nears its 70 percent homeownership target, affordability challenges, rising prices, and shifting consumer preferences will shape the housing sector’s trajectory in the coming years. 

Topics: SaudiVision2030 Housing homeownership

Latest updates

Norway to extradite man to Rwanda for trial on murder charges in 1994 genocide
Norway to extradite man to Rwanda for trial on murder charges in 1994 genocide
US designates Yemen’s Houthis ‘foreign terrorist organization’
US designates Yemen’s Houthis ‘foreign terrorist organization’
Palestinian president welcomes Egyptian plan to rebuild Gaza
Palestinian president welcomes Egyptian plan to rebuild Gaza
UN’s Guterres supports Arab-led efforts to mobilize support for Gaza’s reconstruction
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres. (File/AFP)
Suicide bombers detonate and breach wall of a military facility in Pakistan’s northwest
Suicide bombers detonate and breach wall of a military facility in Pakistan’s northwest

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.