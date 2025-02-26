Saudi Arabia opens first phase of Sports Boulevard

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia has opened the first phase of Sports Boulevard, marking a major milestone in Riyadh’s transformation into a global athletics and lifestyle destination.

The project, led by the Sports Boulevard Foundation, is now 40 percent complete, with 83 km of the route set to be accessible to visitors starting Feb. 27, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

Chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the board of directors of the SBF announced the launch of the phase, which includes five key destinations: Wadi Hanifah, the Promenade, a section at the intersection of Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Rd. and Prince Turki bin Abdulaziz Al-Awwal Rd., as well as the Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University internal loop, and the first phase of Sands Sports Park.

The initiative, launched by King Salman in March 2019, aligns with the country’s Quality-of-Life Program, outlined in Saudi Vision 2030, by creating greener, more sustainable cities that encourage participation in activities like walking, cycling, and horse riding. It also aims to transform Riyadh into one of the world’s most livable cities by blending sports with cultural, artistic, and environmental opportunities.

The Sports Boulevard, closely overseen by the crown prince, stretches across Riyadh, connecting Wadi Hanifa in the west to Wadi Al-Sulai in the east via Prince Mohammed bin Salman Road.

At over 135 km in length, it will become the world’s largest linear park. The project includes pathways for pedestrians, cyclists, and amateur athletes, as well as horse trails and various other sports facilities.

The urban facades follow the distinctive design guidelines outlined in the Sports Boulevard’s design code.

The first completed destination of the project, Wadi Hanifah, is located in western Riyadh. Stretching 13.4 km, it runs from Al-Olab Dam in the north to Jeddah Road in the south, passing through the Diriyah Gate project.

Wadi Hanifah features pedestrian pathways, cycling and equestrian trails, green spaces, and designated rest areas. A key feature is the Cycling Bridge, which connects Wadi Hanifah to the Promenade.

Located at the intersection of King Khalid Road and Prince Mohammed bin Salman Road, the bridge offers two distinct paths: a 1 km pedestrian walkway and a 771-meter cycling track.

The Promenade spans 4 km and follows the Sports Boulevard’s urban design code, which draws inspiration from Salmani architecture. It features dedicated cycling paths for both professionals and amateurs, expansive green spaces, water features, walking trails, children’s playgrounds, and a variety of retail outlets.

At the intersection of Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Road and Prince Turki bin Abdulaziz Al-Awwal Road, a 300-meter area features the Arts Tower — an installation inspired by the high-voltage electricity towers that once lined Prince Mohammed bin Salman Road. The figure’s geometric panels reflect sunlight, creating reflections, and serving as a distinctive landmark and focal point for visitors.

The Sands Sports Park, the fifth completed destination in the first phase, is located southeast of King Khalid International Airport. It offers dedicated cycling paths, mountain bike trails, BMX tracks, and scenic hiking and equestrian trails.

At its core is the Najdi Flower, a signature 45-km cycling route for professionals. Over 350,000 sq. meters of sand dunes have been rehabilitated to enhance the park’s natural landscape.

The park also features retail outlets and specialized centers for bicycle rentals and accessories. Future phases will introduce additional sports facilities and buildings, further enhancing the visitor experience.

The news agency reported that the SBF had previously opened the Prince Turki bin Abdulaziz Al-Awwal Road Underpass to improve traffic flow and mobility in Riyadh. Construction is also ongoing at other project destinations, including those beyond the Promenade, the Urban Wadi Destination, the King Abdulaziz Road Underpass, and the Abi Bakr Al-Siddiq Road Underpass.

SPA concluded that these developments are progressing according to the approved project schedule.

As part of the broader Sports Boulevard project, the SBF announced in December it had launched a SR3.5 billion ($933 million) real estate investment fund to develop Urban Wadi High Rises, spanning 40,000 sq. meters with a gross floor area exceeding 207,000 sq. meters.

SBF signed agreements with Riyadh Development Co., Turkiye’s FTG Development, and Jadwa Investment to establish the fund, which aims to transform Riyadh’s urban landscape.