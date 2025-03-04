AI-operated Qur’an-learning project launched in Makkah

Young Saudis and Ramadan: Balancing tradition with modern lifestyles

RIYADH: As Ramadan unfolds, young Saudis navigate a delicate balance between cherished traditions and modern responsibilities.

While piety remains central to the holy month, social media and the demands of contemporary life have introduced new habits.

Despite these shifts, many remain committed to preserving the spiritual and cultural essence of Ramadan.

For 15-year-old Judy Al-Hassan, this balance comes naturally. “Balancing is easy; my modern lifestyle is almost identical to traditional Ramadan habits,” she said.

Al-Hassan says she has developed a stronger connection to the holy month. “Of course, I have changed, and my spirituality and love for Ramadan has increased more and more.”

Social media has significantly influenced how many young Saudis experience Ramadan. While it provides religious motivation for some, others find that it can be a distraction.

“Young people today use social media extensively, spending most of their time on digital devices,” said Hajar Al-Otaibi.

“This may prevent them from engaging in virtuous practices such as praying at the mosque, reading the Quran, and participating in family gatherings,” she explained.

Al-Hassan acknowledged this impact, saying: “Social media is a double-edged sword. If someone talks about Ramadan spirituality, many people, especially youth, will be influenced positively.

“However, others might describe Ramadan as merely a ‘month of hunger,’ which can make people lose sight of its true spiritual meaning.”

Nourh Al-Otaibi, however, sees social media as a beneficial tool. “Gen Z are more active on social media, which leads to social commitments and raised awareness about Ramadan traditions. They remind and motivate each other.”

Balancing school, work, and social obligations while fasting can be challenging, but young Saudis have adapted.

Hajar sees Ramadan as an opportunity to take up new healthy habits.

“Since Ramadan is a blessed month, I make a greater effort to practice traditional customs more than usual,” she said.

“Year after year, it becomes easier for me to embrace the spirit of Ramadan. I introduce a new habit each year and commit to it, which I truly enjoy.”

Hajar divides her time efficiently. “I complete my work and university tasks early so that I can dedicate the rest of the day to my Ramadan traditions, spending time with my family, and meeting friends if I have time left.”

Wafa Al-Harbi finds balance by structuring her day. “Actually, that’s what makes Ramadan special for me — that I can balance between them so perfectly.

“My personal life, I live it during the day until I finish tarawih. After that, I go to my social life and do any task for my job if there’s one.”

She acknowledges that sleep schedules shift, saying: “During the day, I live my modern lifestyle, and after Maghrib, I switch to real Ramadan. It’s easy and simple for me.”

Nourh credits proper preparation for helping her manage work while fasting. “By adapting, eating well at suhoor, and drinking plenty of water daily, these are the things that help me with working while fasting.”

Despite their busy lives, many young Saudis strive to maintain time-honored Ramadan traditions.

Hajar is committed to reading and memorizing the Qur’an. “One of my key goals is to maintain the habit of reading, contemplating, and memorizing the Qur’an.

“As life gets busier each year, I truly want to hold on to this practice. I also aim to make charity a lifelong habit, donating whenever possible.”

Al-Hassan highlights the importance of family traditions. “Family gatherings, traditional foods, and even old traditional clothing are also important aspects.”

Nourh aims to complete the Qur’an during Ramadan but finds certain traditions more challenging to maintain.

“I’m trying to at least read the holy Qur’an once in Ramadan, and reading it from Fajr to sunrise.

“One tradition that I’m currently struggling with is praying tarawih every day due to my tight schedule, but inshallah, this Ramadan I’ll be able to pray it every day.”

Wafa ensures that she does not overeat at iftar and prioritizes tarawih prayers. “I don’t eat too much on iftar. Even sometimes, I just drink coffee. Praying tarawih is a must for me. I don’t sit long after iftar so I don’t fall asleep and waste my day.”

While young Saudis may have different approaches to balancing Ramadan with modern life, the essence of the holy month remains strong.

Through family traditions, deepening spirituality, and social media, they continue to embrace Ramadan in ways that align with both their faith and evolving lifestyles.