AI-operated Qur’an-learning project launched in Makkah

MAKKAH: Sheikh Abdulrahman Al-Sudais, head of the Presidency of Religious Affairs at the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque, has launched an artificial intelligence-powered project in Makkah, Al-Maqraa, which offers Qur’anic education in 10 languages.
Al-Sudais said Al-Maqraa is a platform, available globally, that integrates modern methods, rigorous methodology, and AI technology, the Saudi Press Agency reported recently.
The platform provides recitation, tajweed or proper pronunciation, and memorization courses under the supervision of qualified teachers.
It includes a Shariah-compliant administrative system for monitoring Qur’anic study circles, detailed analytical reports, stimulating learning environment, flexible enrollment, and an accredited certification system.
The project aims to instill Islamic values in the minds of Qur’an students at the Grand Mosque in Makkah, the SPA reported.
Updated 04 March 2025
Waad Hussain
RIYADH: As Ramadan unfolds, young Saudis navigate a delicate balance between cherished traditions and modern responsibilities.
While piety remains central to the holy month, social media and the demands of contemporary life have introduced new habits.
Despite these shifts, many remain committed to preserving the spiritual and cultural essence of Ramadan.
For 15-year-old Judy Al-Hassan, this balance comes naturally. “Balancing is easy; my modern lifestyle is almost identical to traditional Ramadan habits,” she said.
Al-Hassan says she has developed a stronger connection to the holy month. “Of course, I have changed, and my spirituality and love for Ramadan has increased more and more.”
Social media has significantly influenced how many young Saudis experience Ramadan. While it provides religious motivation for some, others find that it can be a distraction.
“Young people today use social media extensively, spending most of their time on digital devices,” said Hajar Al-Otaibi.
“This may prevent them from engaging in virtuous practices such as praying at the mosque, reading the Quran, and participating in family gatherings,” she explained.
Al-Hassan acknowledged this impact, saying: “Social media is a double-edged sword. If someone talks about Ramadan spirituality, many people, especially youth, will be influenced positively.
“However, others might describe Ramadan as merely a ‘month of hunger,’ which can make people lose sight of its true spiritual meaning.”
Nourh Al-Otaibi, however, sees social media as a beneficial tool. “Gen Z are more active on social media, which leads to social commitments and raised awareness about Ramadan traditions. They remind and motivate each other.”
Balancing school, work, and social obligations while fasting can be challenging, but young Saudis have adapted.
Hajar sees Ramadan as an opportunity to take up new healthy habits.
“Since Ramadan is a blessed month, I make a greater effort to practice traditional customs more than usual,” she said.
“Year after year, it becomes easier for me to embrace the spirit of Ramadan. I introduce a new habit each year and commit to it, which I truly enjoy.”
Hajar divides her time efficiently. “I complete my work and university tasks early so that I can dedicate the rest of the day to my Ramadan traditions, spending time with my family, and meeting friends if I have time left.”
Wafa Al-Harbi finds balance by structuring her day. “Actually, that’s what makes Ramadan special for me — that I can balance between them so perfectly.
“My personal life, I live it during the day until I finish tarawih. After that, I go to my social life and do any task for my job if there’s one.”
She acknowledges that sleep schedules shift, saying: “During the day, I live my modern lifestyle, and after Maghrib, I switch to real Ramadan. It’s easy and simple for me.”
Nourh credits proper preparation for helping her manage work while fasting. “By adapting, eating well at suhoor, and drinking plenty of water daily, these are the things that help me with working while fasting.”
Despite their busy lives, many young Saudis strive to maintain time-honored Ramadan traditions.
Hajar is committed to reading and memorizing the Qur’an. “One of my key goals is to maintain the habit of reading, contemplating, and memorizing the Qur’an.
“As life gets busier each year, I truly want to hold on to this practice. I also aim to make charity a lifelong habit, donating whenever possible.”
Al-Hassan highlights the importance of family traditions. “Family gatherings, traditional foods, and even old traditional clothing are also important aspects.”
Nourh aims to complete the Qur’an during Ramadan but finds certain traditions more challenging to maintain.
“I’m trying to at least read the holy Qur’an once in Ramadan, and reading it from Fajr to sunrise.
“One tradition that I’m currently struggling with is praying tarawih every day due to my tight schedule, but inshallah, this Ramadan I’ll be able to pray it every day.”
Wafa ensures that she does not overeat at iftar and prioritizes tarawih prayers. “I don’t eat too much on iftar. Even sometimes, I just drink coffee. Praying tarawih is a must for me. I don’t sit long after iftar so I don’t fall asleep and waste my day.”
While young Saudis may have different approaches to balancing Ramadan with modern life, the essence of the holy month remains strong.
Through family traditions, deepening spirituality, and social media, they continue to embrace Ramadan in ways that align with both their faith and evolving lifestyles.
Updated 04 March 2025
Arab News
RIYADH: Leaders of Saudi Arabia and Lebanon emphasized the importance of enhancing Arab cooperation and coordinating positions on regional and international issues, Saudi state news agency SPA reported on Teusday.
Both sides reaffirmed the necessity of fully implementing the Taif Agreement. This agreement, which ended Lebanon’s civil war, was negotiated in Saudi Arabia, in 1989.
They also stressed the importance of ensuring Lebanon's sovereignty over all its territories, restricting weapons to the Lebanese state, and supporting the Lebanese army’s national role - calling for the withdrawal of the Israeli occupation forces from all Lebanese territories.
These points were highlighted in a joint statement issued following the official visit of Lebanese President, Joseph Aoun, to Saudi Arabia.
The president was welcomed at Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh on Monday, where discussions focused on strengthening bilateral relations.
During their talks, both leaders agreed to study obstacles affecting the resumption of exports from Lebanon to Saudi Arabia and procedures to facilitate Saudi travel to Lebanon. They also reaffirmed their commitment to Lebanon's economic recovery and the implementation of reforms aligned with international standards.
President Aoun expressed gratitude for the warm hospitality extended by Saudi leaders, and invited Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to visit Lebanon.
An official reception ceremony was held at Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh for Aoun, who is making his first visit to the Kingdom as Lebanon's head of state.
Senior Saudi and Lebanese officials attended the meeting.
He expressed appreciation for the Kingdom’s role in supporting Lebanon’s stability, safety, and the functioning of its institutions, as well as the various forms of assistance provided by Riyadh.
The president and his delegation are scheduled to travel to Cairo on Tuesday to participate in the extraordinary Arab summit.
Aoun, Lebanon’s former army chief, was elected as the country’s 14th president in January, ending a more than two-year power vacuum.
The Lebanese people hope the new president can tackle the country’s economic crisis, and the devastating aftermath of Hezbollah’s 14-month war with Israel, which left vast areas of Lebanon in ruins and killed more than 4,000.
Updated 03 March 2025
Arab News
RIYADH: The Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture highlighted the importance of purchasing local products to achieve environmental and economic sustainability and enhance food security, in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.
This came during the launch of an environmental campaign through the ministry’s Environmental Awareness Initiative, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The campaign aims to promote healthy behaviors supporting the local economy and raising environmental awareness by encouraging the purchase of national products.
The ministry emphasized that local products are of high quality, environmentally suitable, and subject to strict oversight, ensuring compliance with health and environmental standards, which enhances food safety and preserves natural resources.
It also noted that buying national products reduces the carbon footprint from imports and transportation while supporting local farmers and producers, benefiting the national economy, the SPA reported.
The ministry encouraged consumers to adopt healthy shopping practices by choosing local agricultural products, meats, and dairy, which offer high nutritional value.
Purchasing local food also promotes the consumption of seasonal and regional products, helping reduce food waste and the impact of low-quality imports. The ministry stressed that this approach supports sustainable development and boosts production efficiency.