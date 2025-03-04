You are here

War on Gaza

Jordan receives first group of Gazan children for medical treatment

Jordan receives first group of Gazan children for medical treatment
Children who were injured during an Israeli operation in the Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip await treatment at Al-Ahli Arab hospital, also known as the Baptist hospital in Gaza City on October 21, 2024. (AFP)
Updated 3 min ago
Arab News
Jordan receives first group of Gazan children for medical treatment

Jordan receives first group of Gazan children for medical treatment
Updated 3 min ago
Arab News
CAIRO: Jordan has received the first group of sick Gaza children for medical treatment, according to state-run Petra news agency. 

Jordan's King Abdullah II announced last month that his country would take in some 2,000 sick children from war-torn Gaza to receive treatment. 

The batch will include cancer children who are in a very ill state.

Syrian forces launch sweep as Assad loyalists accused of attacks

Syrian forces launch sweep as Assad loyalists accused of attacks
Updated 2 min 10 sec ago
Reuters
Syrian forces launch sweep as Assad loyalists accused of attacks

Syrian forces launch sweep as Assad loyalists accused of attacks
  • Bursts of gunfire were heard through the night as government security forces deployed in the Datour district of Latakia
  • The two members of the defense ministry had been killed in Al-Datour by “groups of Assad militia remnants“
Updated 2 min 10 sec ago
Reuters

DAMASCUS/AMMAN: Syrian Arab Republic authorities launched a security sweep in the city of Latakia on Tuesday, residents said, after two members of their forces were killed in an attack blamed by state media on remnants of Bashar Assad’s ousted government.
Bursts of gunfire were heard through the night as government security forces deployed in the Datour district of Latakia, part of the coastal region where Assad had drawn support from the Alawite community to which his family belongs.
The coastal region has emerged as one of the main security challenges for interim President Ahmed Al-Sharaa’s new administration, which has deployed many of its forces into the area since Assad was deposed in December.
A senior security official in the area told Reuters there had been an increase in hit-and-run attacks on security patrols and checkpoints in several towns in Latakia province over the last two weeks, blamed on former army personnel in hiding.
The Syrian state news agency SANA, citing a security source, reported that the two members of the defense ministry had been killed in Al-Datour by “groups of Assad militia remnants,” and that security forces had mounted a campaign to arrest them.
One Datour resident told Reuters there had been heavy gunfire in the early hours and that security forces in numerous of vehicles had surrounded the neighborhood, before the situation calmed down in the morning.
The senior security source blamed attacks in the Latakia region on a proliferation of arms in the hands of former security and army personnel who had refused to enter into reconciliation agreements with the new authorities.
The source said that Alawite elders have in some cases cooperated with security forces to hand over former personnel suspected of committing crimes during the Assad era, keen to stave off crack downs and potential civil unrest.
Last week, a police station was attacked during confrontations in Assad’s ancestral town of Qardaha, located in the mountains some 25 km (16 miles) to the east of Latakia.
Qardaha residents and activists said that the incident began when members of security forces tried to enter a house without permission, sparking opposition from residents. One person was killed by gunfire, with locals accusing the security forces of the shooting, two residents and Alawite activists said.
A statement issued at the time by the Latakia security chief made no mention of the shooting. It accused groups whom it said opposed the imposition of security of trying to prevent security forces from setting up a check point and attacking the police station.
Community sheikhs and notables from Qardaha issued a videoed statement after the incident accusing “strangers” of trying to “exploit gaps between the people of Qardaha and the authorities with the aim of disrupting” security.
They declared support for any step taken by the authorities with their agreement to preserve security and lives.

Ad campaign launched to dissuade Iraqis from entering UK illegally

Ad campaign launched to dissuade Iraqis from entering UK illegally
Updated 04 March 2025
Arab News
Ad campaign launched to dissuade Iraqis from entering UK illegally

Ad campaign launched to dissuade Iraqis from entering UK illegally
  • Social media-driven campaign will warn people of dangers of crossing English Channel
  • Home Office: Total of 36,816 people crossed last year, including more than 2,000 Iraqis
Updated 04 March 2025
Arab News

London: An advert campaign will be launched in Iraq to dissuade people from traveling illegally to the UK, the BBC reported on Tuesday.

Thousands of migrants have made the dangerous journey across the English Channel since 2018, with 592 doing so on Sunday alone, according to the UK Home Office.

Many of the trips are facilitated by criminal gangs, and the crossings can often lead to accidents and fatalities.

The new campaign will be aimed primarily at people in semi-autonomous Iraqi Kurdistan, and will be spread via social media, apps and websites.

The Home Office previously launched similar adverts in Albania and Vietnam. One advert featured an image of an upturned dinghy, alongside quotes from people who had previously risked the crossing, including “the boat was too crowded” and “people disappeared into the sea.”

Another advert quoted a female migrant as saying: “I was promised a well-paid job. Instead I was a slave.”

Home Office Minister Dame Angela Eagle said: “Ruthless criminal gangs spread dangerous lies on social media to exploit people for money, and we are exposing them using the real stories of their victims.”

UK Border Security Commander Martin Hewitt said during a trip to Iraq last week: “Our international campaign is sending a clear message to prospective migrants that these criminals cannot be trusted.”

A spokesperson for the Refugee Council told the BBC that people suffering enough to flee their homes in the first place would be unlikely to be dissuaded by a social media advert campaign.

At least 2,716 people have made the trip to the UK across the Channel so far this year, a 20 percent rise from the same period in 2024, according to the Home Office. A total of 36,816 people crossed last year, including more than 2,000 Iraqis.

UK govt urged to launch Iraq war-style inquiry into Gaza conflict

UK govt urged to launch Iraq war-style inquiry into Gaza conflict
Updated 04 March 2025
Arab News
UK govt urged to launch Iraq war-style inquiry into Gaza conflict

UK govt urged to launch Iraq war-style inquiry into Gaza conflict
  • Ex-Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn: ‘History repeating itself’ as officials involved in ‘gravest breaches of international law’
  • He has been met with ‘evasion, obstruction and silence’ over his inquiries, letter to PM says
Updated 04 March 2025
Arab News

LONDON: The UK government must launch an independent Iraq war-style inquiry into Britain’s involvement in the Gaza conflict, former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has said.

He made the appeal in a letter to Prime Minister Keir Starmer seen by Sky News. There is public concern that British officials have been involved “in the gravest breaches of international law” because of the UK’s ties to Israel, Corbyn said.

“These charges will not go away until there is a comprehensive, public, independent inquiry with the legal power to establish the truth.”

In the letter, the independent MP said he had been investigating and seeking answers on the UK’s sale of F-35 jet components to Israel, the involvement of British military bases in the war, and the legal definition of genocide. But Corbyn said he has been met with “evasion, obstruction and silence.”

The government is “leaving the public in the dark over the ways in which the responsibilities of government have been discharged,” he added.

Corbyn warned that “history is repeating itself,” drawing parallels to the Chilcot inquiry into the Iraq war, which found that the UK’s decision to invade the country was based on “flawed intelligence and assessments.”

The inquiry’s report was published in 2016 and contained significant criticism of former Prime Minister Tony Blair.

Corbyn will now work with colleagues “in pursuing all avenues to establish an independent inquiry” into the Gaza war, the letter said.

“Today, the death toll in Gaza has exceeded 61,000,” it added. “At least 110,000 — or one in 20 — people have been injured. It is estimated that 92 percent of housing units have been destroyed or damaged.

“Two Israeli officials are now wanted by the International Criminal Court for war crimes and crimes against humanity.”

Starmer has struggled to contain divisions within his Labour Party over the war in Gaza, and faced criticism for suggesting that Israel had a right to limit essential supplies to the Palestinian enclave

The previous government under former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was warned last April — in a letter signed by more than 600 lawyers and academics, as well as three former Supreme Court justices — that it was in breach of international law by continuing to supply Israel with weaponry.

The current government suspended some arms sales to Israel, but did not pause licenses for components of the F-35 jet that has been used by the Israeli military to strike Gaza.

A UK government spokesperson said: “Our priority since day one has been a sustainable ceasefire, and a lasting peace that will ensure the long-term peace and security of both Palestinians and Israelis.

“We must build confidence on all sides that helps sustain the ceasefire and move it from phase one through to phase three, and into a lasting peace and an end to the suffering on all sides.”

Syria president in Cairo for Arab summit on Gaza: state media

Syria president in Cairo for Arab summit on Gaza: state media
Updated 04 March 2025
AFP
Syria president in Cairo for Arab summit on Gaza: state media

Syria president in Cairo for Arab summit on Gaza: state media
Updated 04 March 2025
AFP

DAMASCUS: Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa arrived in Cairo on Tuesday to attend an Arab League summit on countering US President Donald Trump's widely condemned plan for Gaza, Syrian state media reported.
Sharaa arrived “to attend the extraordinary Arab Summit in Cairo on developments on the Palestinian issue,” state news agency SANA reported.

Arab summit draft communique adopts Egyptian plan for Gaza

Arab summit draft communique adopts Egyptian plan for Gaza
Updated 04 March 2025
Arab News
Arab summit draft communique adopts Egyptian plan for Gaza

Arab summit draft communique adopts Egyptian plan for Gaza
  • Overall building process shall take five years, and the total cost of reconstruction is estimated at $53 billion
  • Egypt’s reconstruction plan includes recovery, infrastructure restoration, and a two-state solution, but financing concerns remain
Updated 04 March 2025
Arab News

DUBAI: An Arab summit draft communique on Tuesday adopted an Egyptian plan for Gaza's future and called on the international community and financial institutions to provide support for the plan quickly. 

Organized by Egypt, the summit aims to respond to US President Donald Trump’s proposals to take control of Gaza and resettle Palestinians, as well as to address the Israeli Prime Minister’s stance on ending the ceasefire and resuming hostilities in Gaza. 

The summit set to take place this evening will focus on creating a unified Arab response that protects Palestinian rights and makes Gaza habitable again.

Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah will head the Kingdom's delegation participating in the Arab Summit. 

Egypt has yet to release the full proposal but some details have emerged Tuesday ahead of the summit.  

The Arab counterproposal consists of three phases to be implemented over five years to fully rebuild Gaza.

The first phase, which will take two years, will cost $20 billion. This phase includes the building of 200,000 housing units in the strip.  

The plan also states that early recovery will take six months, and will consist of removing ruble and installing temporary housing. 

The second phase, which should take two and a half years, will include the building of another 200,000 housing units and an airport in Gaza. 

The overall building process shall take five years, and the total cost of reconstruction is estimated at $53 billion. 

Under the Egyptian plan, a Governance Assistance Mission would replace the Hamas-run government in Gaza for an unspecified interim period and would be responsible for humanitarian aid and for kick-starting reconstruction of the enclave, which has been devastated by the war.

Egypt and Jordan will train Palestinian police personnel in preparation for deployment in the strip.

The plan will also demand that Israel stops all settlement activities, annexation of lands and demolition of Palestinian homes. 

It will also address the issue of factional weapons through a clear framework and credible political process. 

Experts have raised concerns over the plan’s financing, with the UN estimating the cost of rebuilding Gaza at over $50 billion. 

But a draft communique read on television said the participatants will call for holding an international conference for the reconstruction of Gaza, to be held in Cairo later this month.

The summit will propose a plan that aims to counter US President Trump’s statement last month, in which he proposed taking control of Gaza and resettling Palestinians in Egypt and Jordan.   

