Tadawul approves Morgan Stanley Saudi Arabia as market maker for 8 listed securities

Tadawul approves Morgan Stanley Saudi Arabia as market maker for 8 listed securities
Morgan Stanley first entered the Saudi market in 2007, launching an equity trading business in Riyadh, followed by the establishment of an equity fund in 2009. Shutterstock
Updated 10 March 2025
Nadin Hassan
Tadawul approves Morgan Stanley Saudi Arabia as market maker for 8 listed securities

Tadawul approves Morgan Stanley Saudi Arabia as market maker for 8 listed securities
Updated 10 March 2025
Nadin Hassan
RIYADH: Tadawul has approved Morgan Stanley Saudi Arabia to serve as a market maker for eight securities on the main trading platform and the parallel index, Nomu.

The decision allows the financial services company to enhance market liquidity and improve price efficiency in accordance with regulations and procedures.

Among the securities listed on the main index, the firm will act as a market maker for Arabian Internet and Communications Services Co., where it will ensure a minimum presence of orders at 80 percent, maintain a size of SR150,000 ($39,982), and adhere to a maximum spread of 0.65 percent, with the lowest value traded of 5 percent.

Similarly, it will provide services for Electrical Industries Co., ensuring an 80 percent minimum presence of orders, a minimum size of SR75,000, a maximum spread of 0.65 percent, and a value traded of 5 percent.

Elm Co. is also among the approved securities, with Morgan Stanley Saudi Arabia committing to the same trading obligations as Electrical Industries Co.

Meanwhile, the Co. for Cooperative Insurance will have a minimum order presence of 80 percent, a minimum size of SR150,000, a maximum spread of 0.65 percent, and a value traded of 5 percent.

On Nomu, Morgan Stanley Saudi Arabia was approved as a market maker for National Environmental Recycling Co., International Human Resources Co., Almuneef Co. for Trade, Industry, Agriculture, and Contracting, as well as Aqaseem Factory for Chemicals and Plastics Co.

In each of these cases, it will ensure a minimum presence of orders at 50 percent, maintain a minimum size of SR50,000, and adhere to a maximum spread of five percent, with no minimum value traded requirement.

Morgan Stanley Saudi Arabia’s participation in market making is expected to contribute to greater liquidity and a more efficient trading environment, reinforcing the development of the country’s capital market.

In November, the investment bank was granted approval to establish its regional headquarters in the Kingdom, as the nation continues to attract international investment.

This move aligns with Saudi Arabia’s regional headquarters program, which offers businesses various incentives, including a 30-year exemption from corporate income tax and withholding tax on headquarters activities, as well as access to discounts and support services.

Morgan Stanley first entered the Saudi market in 2007, launching an equity trading business in Riyadh, followed by the establishment of an equity fund in 2009.

Saudi Arabia’s inflation holds steady at 2% in February: GASTAT 

Saudi Arabia’s inflation holds steady at 2% in February: GASTAT 
Updated 4 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan
Saudi Arabia’s inflation holds steady at 2% in February: GASTAT 

Saudi Arabia's inflation holds steady at 2% in February: GASTAT 
Updated 4 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s inflation held firm at 2 percent year on year in February, driven largely by rising housing costs, official data showed.  

According to the General Authority for Statistics, the increase was fueled by an 8.5 percent surge in housing rents, contributing to a 7.1 percent overall rise in the housing, water, electricity, gas, and fuels category. 

The inflation rate remains consistent with Saudi Arabia’s efforts to balance economic growth with price stability as the Kingdom advances its Vision 2030 strategy, which aims to diversify the economy beyond oil.   

The government’s November 2024 budget forecast anticipated inflation to hold steady at 1.9 percent in 2025, up slightly from 1.7 percent in 2024. Meanwhile, the World Bank projected a stable 2.3 percent rate this year, below the Gulf Cooperation Council average. 

“On a monthly basis, the consumer price index in February 2025 recorded relative stability compared to January 2025, rising by 0.2 percent due to the increase of housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels section by 0.4 percent, driven by a 0.4 percent increase in actual housing rent prices,” said GASTAT.  

Sector breakdown 

Food and beverage prices saw a modest rise of 1 percent, largely influenced by a 3.7 percent increase in meat and poultry costs. Personal goods and services climbed 3.9 percent, bolstered by a 26.7 percent jump in jewelry prices. 

Restaurant and hotel costs edged up 0.8 percent year on year, while furniture and home equipment prices dropped 2.5 percent. Clothing and footwear prices declined 1 percent, led by a 2.4 percent drop in ready-made clothing. 

Transportation costs also dipped 1.5 percent compared to February 2024. 

On a monthly basis, consumer prices remained stable overall, with food and beverages slipping 0.2 percent. Personal goods and services rose 0.7 percent, while health and tobacco prices held steady. 

Wholesale Price Index  

In a separate report, GASTAT noted that Saudi Arabia’s Wholesale Price Index increased 1.5 percent year on year in February, driven by a 3.4 percent rise in other transportable goods prices and a 3.9 percent increase in agriculture and fishery products. 

Food products, beverages, tobacco, and textiles fell by 0.1 percent year on year, while metal products, machinery, and equipment prices dipped 0.5 percent. Ores and minerals costs dropped 1.9 percent. 

Compared to January, the WPI declined 0.5 percent, led by a 1.4 percent fall in other transportable goods prices, excluding metal products, machinery, and equipment. Food products, beverages, tobacco, and textiles also saw a marginal 0.1 percent drop, while agriculture and fishery product costs rose 1.6 percent. 

Topics: Inflation GDP prices

Arab region’s GDP climbs 1.8% to $3.6tn in 2024 despite challenges

Arab region’s GDP climbs 1.8% to $3.6tn in 2024 despite challenges
Updated 27 min 42 sec ago
Reem Walid
Arab region’s GDP climbs 1.8% to $3.6tn in 2024 despite challenges

Arab region's GDP climbs 1.8% to $3.6tn in 2024 despite challenges
Updated 27 min 42 sec ago
Reem Walid

RIYADH: The Arab region’s gross domestic product increased by 1.8 percent, reaching $3.6 trillion in 2024, despite facing regional challenges, according to new data.

The report, released by the Arab Investment and Export Credit Guarantee Corporation or Dhaman, showed that growth was primarily concentrated in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, Iraq, and Algeria, which together accounted for over 72 percent of the region’s total GDP, as reported by the Kuwait News Agency.

This aligns with Moody’s January forecast that oil production and major investment projects will drive a 0.8 percentage point increase in annual economic growth across the Middle East and North Africa in 2025.

It also corresponds with Moody’s projection of 2.9 percent growth for the region in 2025, up from 2.1 percent in 2024, while maintaining a stable outlook on the region’s sovereign credit fundamentals for the next 12 months.

The data also indicated positive outlooks for the Arab economy’s performance in 2025, with an expected growth rate of 1.4 percent.

This growth is likely to be driven by expansion in 14 Arab countries, including nine oil-producing economies that together contribute more than 78 percent of Arab GDP.

There is cautious optimism surrounding the potential reduction in regional unrest and conflicts, along with an expected improvement in revenues from oil, gas, and exports of goods and services produced by the region.

In January, Moody’s emphasized that the impact of large investments in 2025 will be most evident in Saudi Arabia, driven by significant government and sovereign wealth fund spending related to the Vision 2030 diversification program.

Moody’s also noted that the pick-up in the MENA economy will be primarily fueled by stronger growth among hydrocarbon exporters, as a result of the partial unwinding of strategic oil production cuts under the OPEC+ agreement.

According to Moody’s, real GDP growth for hydrocarbon-exporting nations is expected to rise to 3.5 percent in 2025, up from 1.9 percent in 2024. This boost will be driven by countries like Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Iraq, Kuwait, and Oman easing the oil production cuts implemented in 2023.

Topics: Arab region MENA GCC economy

Oil exports propel Oman’s trade surplus to $19.4bn

Oil exports propel Oman’s trade surplus to $19.4bn
Updated 16 March 2025
Nour El-Shaeri
Oil exports propel Oman’s trade surplus to $19.4bn

Oil exports propel Oman's trade surplus to $19.4bn
  • Saudi Arabia ranked second for Omani non-oil exports at 849 million rials
Updated 16 March 2025
Nour El-Shaeri

RIYADH: Oman’s trade surplus reached 7.5 billion Omani rials ($19.4 billion) in December, up from 7.14 billion rials in November, largely driven by the oil and gas sector, according to a new report.

Preliminary data from the National Centre for Statistics and Information indicated that the increase was primarily due to higher export revenues, especially from oil and gas, despite a rise in imports.

The total value of merchandise exports in December amounted to 24.23 billion rials, reflecting a 6.8 percent increase compared to the same period in 2023, when exports were valued at 22.69 billion rials.

The growth was predominantly attributed to a rise in oil and gas exports, which reached 16.29 billion rials, an 18.4 percent increase from 13.76 billion rials in December 2023.

Meanwhile, Oman’s merchandise imports increased by 12.1 percent year on year, reaching 16.71 billion rials in December, up from 14.91 billion rials the previous year.

Despite the increase in imports, the trade balance remained positive, supported by the robust performance of the country’s energy exports.

Within Oman’s oil and gas exports, crude oil exports totaled 9.91 billion Omani rials by the end of December, marking a 0.8 percent increase from the same period in 2023.

Refined oil exports saw a significant surge of 185.5 percent, reaching 3.85 billion rials. However, liquefied natural gas exports declined by 1.9 percent to 2.53 billion rials.

Meanwhile, non-oil merchandise exports fell by 16.3 percent to 6.23 billion rials in December, down from 7.44 billion rials the previous year.

Among these, mineral products accounted for the highest value at 1.78 billion rials, but this figure represented a 36.8 percent year-on-year drop.

Exports of base metals and their products remained stable at 1.32 billion rials, increasing slightly by 0.1 percent, while plastic and rubber product exports grew by 13.3 percent to 996 million rials.

Chemical industry exports declined by 19.6 percent to 804 million rials, and exports of live animals and animal products fell 11 percent to 350 million rials. Other exports totaled 981 million rials, a decrease of 5 percent.

Re-exports from Oman increased by 14.9 percent to 1.71 billion rials by the end of December. Within this category, re-exports of food and beverage products saw a notable 30.6 percent rise to 184 million rials, while re-exports of mineral products climbed 21.3 percent to 120 million rials.

However, re-exports of transport equipment fell by 0.6 percent to 401 million rials, and electrical machinery and equipment declined by 5.4 percent to 376 million rials. Re-exports of live animals and related products also dropped by 10.1 percent to 97 million rials.

On the import side, mineral products accounted for the largest share, totaling 4.67 billion rials, an 11.3 percent increase from December 2023.

Imports of electrical machinery and equipment surged 28.9 percent to 2.93 billion rials, while base metals and their products rose 1 percent to 1.61 billion rials.

Imports of chemical products rose 3.1 percent to 1.52 billion rials, and transport equipment imports increased by 13.5 percent to 1.52 billion rials. Other imports totaled 4.47 billion rials.

The UAE remained Oman’s top trading partner for non-oil exports, with trade value rising 11 percent year-on-year to 1.05 billion rials.

The UAE also led in re-exports from Oman, which amounted to 569 million rials, and was the top source of imports into the country, totaling 3.94 billion rials.

Saudi Arabia ranked second for Omani non-oil exports at 849 million rials, followed by India at 659 million rials.

Iran was the second-largest destination for Omani re-exports at 359 million rials, with Kuwait in third at 117 million rials.

China was the second-largest exporter to Oman, with trade valued at 1.83 billion rials, followed by Kuwait at 1.69 billion rials.

In the oil sector, total crude oil exports until the end of January stood at approximately 25.82 million barrels, with an average price of $72.5 per barrel.

Oil exports accounted for 84.3 percent of total oil production, which reached 30.61 million barrels during the same period. However, crude oil exports declined by 1.5 percent compared to January 2024, when they totaled 26.2 million barrels.

Oil production also saw a 2 percent year-on-year drop, standing at 31.24 million barrels in January.

The country’s total crude oil production fell by 2.2 percent in January to 23.39 million barrels, while condensate production reached 7.22 million barrels. The daily average oil output for January stood at 987,500 barrels.

In the banking sector, total credit provided by conventional commercial banks in Oman grew by 4.8 percent by the end of December. Private sector credit rose by 3.6 percent, reaching 20.7 billion rials.

Investment by conventional banks in securities also saw a notable increase, rising 20.5 percent to approximately 6 billion rials.

This included a 7.3 percent rise in investments in government development bonds to 2 billion rials and a 30.3 percent surge in foreign securities investments to 2.3 billion rials.

On the liabilities side, total deposits at conventional commercial banks increased by 6.2 percent to 25.1 billion rials by the end of December.

Government deposits rose by 5.3 percent to 5.3 billion rials, while public sector institution deposits grew by 11 percent to 2.5 billion rials. Private sector deposits, which made up 65.3 percent of total deposits, climbed 4.9 percent to 16.4 billion rials.

Topics: Oman trade

Saudi Arabia’s top body reviews economic performance, global outlook

Saudi Arabia’s top body reviews economic performance, global outlook
Updated 47 min 10 sec ago
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
Saudi Arabia’s top body reviews economic performance, global outlook

Saudi Arabia's top body reviews economic performance, global outlook
Updated 47 min 10 sec ago
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Council of Economic and Development Affairs hosted a virtual meeting to discuss financial performance and global developments, focusing on improving public sector contributions. 

Operating under the Council of Ministers, CEDA oversees the governance framework, mechanisms, and policies essential to achieving Saudi Vision 2030. It addresses key domestic sectors, including health, labor, education, and Islamic affairs. 

Held on March 15, the meeting covered a range of reports and topics, including the quarterly economic report from the Ministry of Economy and Planning. 

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the report is “an in-depth analysis of the drivers and challenges affecting national economic growth across various sectors, along with proposed solutions.” It also highlighted Saudi Arabia’s strong economic performance in the third and fourth quarters of 2024, supported by projections from both local and international institutions.  

CEDA also reviewed the Ministry of Finance’s fourth-quarter budget performance report for the 2024 fiscal year. The report noted that total expenditures reached SR1.37 trillion ($365.3 billion), reflecting a 6 percent annual rise, while the budget deficit widened to SR115.63 billion — a 43 percent increase from 2023, in line with previous forecasts. 

The report outlined revenue, expenditure, and public debt indicators, noting a “21 percent increase in non-oil revenues, reaching SR132 billion, compared to SR109 billion during the same period of the previous year,” SPA said.  

It credited government reforms and diversification efforts for driving growth, aligning with Saudi Vision 2030’s aim to expand non-oil sectors. 

The report also underscored the Kingdom’s “continued support for development and service projects, as well as its commitment to enhancing social welfare and protection systems,” according to SPA. 

The meeting further discussed Saudi Arabia’s upcoming participation in the 2025 World Economic Forum in Davos, emphasizing the Kingdom’s rising role among the world’s leading economies. 

CEDA reviewed additional presentations on policies and administrative frameworks, including the Supreme National Investment Committee’s guiding principles for green investments and the Ministry of Media’s organizational structure and regulations. 

The council also examined data from the General Authority for Statistics, covering import substitution indicators, the Consumer Price Index, and the Wholesale Price Index. It further reviewed the 2024 Monthly Foreign Trade Report. 

The meeting concluded with CEDA issuing decisions and recommendations on the discussed matters.

Topics: Saudi ecnomy Investment

Hail region unveils 23 investment opportunities to drive economic growth 

Hail region unveils 23 investment opportunities to drive economic growth 
Updated 16 March 2025
NADIN HASSAN  
Hail region unveils 23 investment opportunities to drive economic growth 

Hail region unveils 23 investment opportunities to drive economic growth 
Updated 16 March 2025
NADIN HASSAN  

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Hail region has launched 23 new investment opportunities for the first quarter of 2025, aiming to accelerate economic growth, boost private sector participation, and enhance service quality.

The Municipality of Hail unveiled various projects spanning residential, commercial, and service sectors. Among them are 11 sites earmarked for mixed-use residential and commercial developments, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The plans include vehicle service centers, cafes, and commercial kiosks. They also feature a park, an educational facility, and a retail shop alongside an educational complex and a fuel station.

The initiative aligns with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 strategy, designed to diversify the economy, empower the private sector, and improve urban living standards.

“These investment opportunities aim to meet the needs of the local community by providing advanced services that contribute to enhancing economic growth and attracting investments,” said Saud bin Fahd Al-Ali, assistant secretary for media and institutional communication at the Municipality of Hail, as quoted by SPA.

He emphasized the municipality’s commitment to helping investors, stating that they are providing “all necessary facilities and support to investors, with the aim of enhancing the investment environment in the region and achieving comprehensive and sustainable economic development” as part of efforts to align with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

He also encouraged local and international investors to visit the “Foras” platform to explore project details and learn how to apply.

The push comes as Hail emerges as a growing hub for business and tourism. The region welcomed more than 1.1 million visitors in the first half of 2024, including 170,000 international tourists. According to the Ministry of Tourism, over 907,000 of those arrivals were domestic travelers.

The surge in tourism has fueled demand for hospitality services, with licensed accommodations in Hail now offering around 2,600 rooms. This expansion supports the Kingdom’s broader efforts to strengthen tourism infrastructure and attract global visitors.

Hail is also set to become the fifth destination developed by the Saudi Tourism Investment Co., known as ASFAR — a Public Investment Fund-owned entity tasked with advancing tourism and leisure projects across the Kingdom.

Prospective investors can visit the “Foras” platform for application procedures, underscoring the municipality’s push to cultivate new business ventures and drive long-term regional development.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Hail region

