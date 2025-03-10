Tadawul approves Morgan Stanley Saudi Arabia as market maker for 8 listed securities

RIYADH: Tadawul has approved Morgan Stanley Saudi Arabia to serve as a market maker for eight securities on the main trading platform and the parallel index, Nomu.

The decision allows the financial services company to enhance market liquidity and improve price efficiency in accordance with regulations and procedures.

Among the securities listed on the main index, the firm will act as a market maker for Arabian Internet and Communications Services Co., where it will ensure a minimum presence of orders at 80 percent, maintain a size of SR150,000 ($39,982), and adhere to a maximum spread of 0.65 percent, with the lowest value traded of 5 percent.

Similarly, it will provide services for Electrical Industries Co., ensuring an 80 percent minimum presence of orders, a minimum size of SR75,000, a maximum spread of 0.65 percent, and a value traded of 5 percent.

Elm Co. is also among the approved securities, with Morgan Stanley Saudi Arabia committing to the same trading obligations as Electrical Industries Co.

Meanwhile, the Co. for Cooperative Insurance will have a minimum order presence of 80 percent, a minimum size of SR150,000, a maximum spread of 0.65 percent, and a value traded of 5 percent.

On Nomu, Morgan Stanley Saudi Arabia was approved as a market maker for National Environmental Recycling Co., International Human Resources Co., Almuneef Co. for Trade, Industry, Agriculture, and Contracting, as well as Aqaseem Factory for Chemicals and Plastics Co.

In each of these cases, it will ensure a minimum presence of orders at 50 percent, maintain a minimum size of SR50,000, and adhere to a maximum spread of five percent, with no minimum value traded requirement.

Morgan Stanley Saudi Arabia’s participation in market making is expected to contribute to greater liquidity and a more efficient trading environment, reinforcing the development of the country’s capital market.

In November, the investment bank was granted approval to establish its regional headquarters in the Kingdom, as the nation continues to attract international investment.

This move aligns with Saudi Arabia’s regional headquarters program, which offers businesses various incentives, including a 30-year exemption from corporate income tax and withholding tax on headquarters activities, as well as access to discounts and support services.

Morgan Stanley first entered the Saudi market in 2007, launching an equity trading business in Riyadh, followed by the establishment of an equity fund in 2009.