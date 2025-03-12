Ukraine’s Zelensky says 30-day ceasefire could be used to draft peace plan

You are here

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks to the media during a press conference in Kyiv on March 12, 2025. (AFP)
Reuters
  • Zelensky said Jeddah meeting had helped “de-escalate” tensions between the US and Ukraine after White House clash between him and President Trump last month
Reuters
KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday hailed a meeting between the US and Ukraine this week aimed at ending Russia’s invasion and said a proposed ceasefire could be used to draft a broader peace deal.
The United States said on Tuesday it was resuming military aid and intelligence sharing with Ukraine after US and Ukrainian officials agreed in Saudi Arabia on a 30-day ceasefire with Russia.
“I am very serious (about a ceasefire) and for me it is important to end the war,” Zelensky said during a briefing in Kyiv, where he described the resumption of US aid and intelligence as very positive.
“We are ready for a ceasefire for 30 days as proposed by the American side.”

Zelensky added that the Jeddah meeting had helped “de-escalate” tensions between the US and Ukraine after a White House clash between him and President Donald Trump last month.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said after the talks in Jeddah that the US would now take the offer to Russia, and that the ball was in Moscow’s court.
The Kremlin said on Wednesday it was awaiting details from Washington on the 30-day ceasefire proposal.

Topics: Ukraine-Russia war

They crossed the world to reach the US. Now deported under Trump, they’re stuck in Panama

They crossed the world to reach the US. Now deported under Trump, they’re stuck in Panama
AP
Follow

  • Panama was supposed to be a stopover. But for those unwilling to return home — mostly out of well-founded fear — Panama sent them to a guarded camp without access to lawyers in the same Darién jungle many had crossed months earlier on their way north
AP

PANAMA CITY: They crossed oceans to get to the US, fleeing conflict, religious persecution, poverty and government crackdowns in countries such as Afghanistan, Somalia, Cameroon, China, Pakistan and Iran.
After flying to Central and South America, they bused through countries where they didn’t speak the language and walked through unfamiliar jungle to get to the US-Mexico border.
Within days, they were detained and put on military aircraft that flew nearly 300 of them to Panama as US President Donald Trump sought to accelerate deportations to more complicated destinations.
Panama was supposed to be a stopover. But for those unwilling to return home — mostly out of well-founded fear — Panama sent them to a guarded camp without access to lawyers in the same Darién jungle many had crossed months earlier on their way north.
Over the past week, under legal pressure, the Panamanian government dropped them off at a bus station in the capital with 30 days to figure out where they will go next.
“It feels like the whole world is crushing down on me. It’s like everything is stopping,” said Isha Len, a 29-year-old from Cameroon. “I risked everything, my life, everything, crossing the Darién Gap, just to be sent back.”
Here are the stories that some of the deportees told The Associated Press:
Isha Len, 29, Cameroon
After conflict broke out in her small town, Len crossed Cameroon by car and minibus, then a fisherman friend carried her four hours by boat to Nigeria.
Len, a schoolteacher, flew to Sao Paulo, Brazil, where she said authorities detained her for a month in the airport. From there, she wound north through South America by bus, following other migrants until they reached the Darién Gap.
She walked days through the dangerous jungle that divides Colombia and Panama before boarding buses that carried her through Central America. After being kidnapped for days by a gang in Guatemala, she crossed into southern Mexico, where she took a boat along the Pacific coast to evade authorities. After she landed, she rode eight hours to Mexico City, continuing on by bus and car to Tijuana.
She crossed the US border and presented herself to American authorities.
Artemis Ghasemzadeh, 27, Iran
Artemis Ghasemzadeh left her country in January, fleeing after converting from Islam to Christianity – something that could cost Ghasemzadeh her life in Iran. She flew to Dubai, where she stayed two weeks and then took a flight to South Korea.
From there she flew to Mexico City, staying there for three weeks before going to Tijuana. She crossed the US border on Feb. 9, and was detained for five days, including her birthday.
“For changing your religion, your punishment is death,” she said. “We don’t know what will happen.”
Wang Qiu, 53, China
Wang Qiu said he left home after he was imprisoned for three years for speaking out about democracy and human rights issues.
He flew from Beijing to Cuba, then to the small South American country of Suriname. From there, he traveled by land: through Guyana, Brazil, Bolivia, Peru, Ecuador and Colombia, before trekking through the Darién Gap.
He moved up through Central America and Mexico before being detained after crossing into the US in San Diego.
Qamar Abdi, 19, Somalia
Qamar Abdi, left for the US on Aug. 17, due to warfare between the government and militants of Al-Shabab, which the US recognizes as a terrorist group.
She hopped from buses to shared cars for nearly a month until she reached South Africa. From there, she flew to Sao Paulo, Brazil, and spent the next six months riding buses north.
When she arrived at the northern tip of Colombia, she traveled six days through the Darién Gap, landing in Panama on New Year’s Day.
She took buses to the southern Mexican border city of Tapachula, where she was temporarily kidnapped and robbed by a gang. To avoid immigration authorities, she traveled hours packed on a boat with other migrants along Mexico’s Pacific coast, then took a bus to Mexico City. She spent two weeks there before driving to Tijuana, where she crossed into the US
Ebrahim Ghezelgechi, 36, Iran
Ebrahim Ghezelgechi fled Iran with his wife, Sahar; 10-year-old daughter, Aylin; and 11-year-old son, Sam, on Nov. 21.
The family flew to Brazil, then to Panama and finally Nicaragua. From there, they took buses north to Guatemala, then crossed into southern Mexico by boat. They road on top of trains and in buses and vans to get to Tijuana.
After Mexico authorities sent them back to the southern part of the country, they took a plane to the resort area of Los Cabos. There, they were detained, had their passports taken and were sent back south again.
They tried getting north a number of times, punted back by Mexican authorities, before eventually paying a driver to take them to Tijuana.
After crossing into the US, they were detained in San Diego for a week.
Samin Haider, 21, Pakistan
Samin Haider left for Dubai in 2023 after violence surged in his region of Parachinar, which borders Afghanistan and has been plagued for decades by conflicts between Shi’ite and Sunni Muslim communities.
Haider was there for 1 1/2 years before the United Arab Emirates canceled visas for Pakistanis.
Haider then flew to Mexico and traveled to the US-Mexico border with the hopes of seeking asylum.
Now deported to Panama, he still hopes to reach the US
Elham Ghaedi, 29, Iran
Elham Ghaedi left on Oct. 21, flying to Brazil and then to Venezuela’s capital Caracas.
She traveled to Colombia, where took a bus north and then walked five days through the Darién Gap.
She stayed 15 days in a migrant camp in southern Panama before taking a bus through Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Honduras, Guatemala and to Mexico’s southern border. There, migration authorities detained her for six days.
She traveled north to Mexico City, where she spent a month, before boarding a flight to Tijuana. US authorities detained her when she crossed to San Diego.
Hayatullah Omagh, 29, Afghanistan
Omagh fled Afghanistan in 2022 after the takeover of the Taliban because he identified as an atheist and was part of an ethnic minority, something that could put his life in danger.
He first went to Pakistan, where he got a visa for six months, and struggled to get a new one due to his Afghani passport.
He then went to Iran and worked there for 1 1/2 years. But the country wouldn’t accept him as a refugee.
He managed to get a visa to Brazil, which offered a number of Afghan people refuge after the rise of the Taliban, and flew to Sao Paulo in 2024.
Hoping to reunite with friends and family in the US, Omagh paid smugglers to move him north through Bolivia, Peru, Ecuador and Colombia. He trekked through the Darién Gap, then took buses north through Central America to southern Mexico.
Mexican authorities detained him and dropped him back in southern Mexico a few times before he managed to take a flight to Mexico City and later to the US, where he was detained.
“After so much time, I’ve lost hope,” he said.

Topics: migrants United States Panama

Trump says Ireland cheats the US as its leader joins him to celebrate St. Patrick's Day

AP
Follow

AP

President Donald Trump welcomed Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin on Wednesday for the annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration at the White House, where he added Ireland to the list of countries he says are taking advantage of the United States.
Martin countered by noting Ireland’s contributions to the US
It was Trump’s first Oval Office meeting with a foreign leader since his recent sit-down with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, which morphed into a shouting match as they jousted over ending Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The session ended with Zelensky being asked to leave the White House.
Martin, who offered only gentle pushback to some of Trump’s comments, returned to the White House in the evening and presented Trump with a bowl of shamrocks at an early St. Patrick’s Day celebration. The duo also attended an annual luncheon at the Capitol.
The president’s banter during the Oval Office meeting also touched on Vice President JD Vance’s shamrock-themed socks and Trump nemesis Rosie O’Donnell ‘s recent move to Ireland.
The Republican president has been sparring with US allies and adversaries alike over trade, slapping double-digit tariffs on imports from countries from Canada to China and in between. During the appearance with Martin, Trump repeated his claim that the European Union was created just to stick it to the US
Asked if Ireland, a member of the EU, was taking advantage, too, Trump said, “of course they are. I have great respect for Ireland and what they did and they should have done just what they did, but the United States shouldn’t have let it happen.” He was referring to the concentration of US pharmaceutical companies in Ireland, due to the country’s tax policies.
“We had stupid leaders. We had leaders that didn’t have a clue or let’s say they weren’t businesspeople, but they didn’t have a clue what was happening and all of a sudden Ireland has our pharmaceutical companies,” Trump said.
Martin countered that the trade relationship is “a two-way street,” adding that Ireland’s two largest airlines buy more aircrafts from Boeing Co. than anyone else outside of America.
More than 700 Irish companies are also based in America, creating thousands of jobs, Martin said. “That’s a little known fact that doesn’t turn up in the statistics,” he added.
“I understand where you’re coming from, fully,” Martin told Trump, “but I think it’s a relationship that we can develop and that will endure into the future.”
At one point, Trump became distracted as he talked about inflation in the US
“By the way, I love these socks. What’s with these socks? I’m trying to stay focused, but I’m very impressed with the VP’s socks,” Trump said, drawing chuckles from others in the room.
Vance had worn socks patterned with small green shamrocks as a nod to Martin’s visit.
When a reporter asked Martin why his country would let O’Donnell move there, Trump jumped at the opening.
“I like that question,” the president said, adding that Martin was ”better off not knowing” about O’Donnell.
O’Donnell, a comedian and former talk-show host, and Trump have feuded for years. O’Donnell, who is gay, recently announced that she moved to Ireland in January, citing a lack of equal rights in America.
Trump found a way to sneak his penchant for professional fighting into the discourse.
As the meeting wrapped, Trump was asked to name his favorite person in Ireland. Trump referred to Irish mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor, partly because “he’s got the best tattoos I’ve ever seen.”
Trump is well known for his support of Ultimate Fighting Championship and attended bouts during the 2024 presidential campaign.
He noted that Martin’s father was an acclaimed boxer, but motioned to Martin saying, “You’re so smooth,” suggesting he did not look like a boxer.
“I’m a pretty good defensive boxer,” Martin joked in reply.

Topics: Trump Returns Ireland

Canada's incoming prime minister says he'll meet Trump if Canadian sovereignty is respected

AP
Follow

AP

TORONTO: Canada’s incoming Prime Minister Mark Carney said Wednesday he’s ready to meet with US President Donald Trump if he respects Canadian sovereignty and is open to talk about a common approach to trade.
Trump has declared a trade war on his northern neighbor and continues to call for Canada to become the 51st state, a position that has infuriated Canadians. Trump has threatened economic coercion in his annexation threats and suggested Tuesday the border is a fictional line.
“I am ready to sit down with President Trump at the appropriate time under a position where there is respect for Canadian sovereignty and we are working for a common approach, a much more comprehensive approach for trade,” Carney said.
Carney, who will be sworn in Friday, spoke to reporters at a steel factory in Hamilton, Ontario after Trump officially increased tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports to 25 percent. Canada is the largest foreign supplier of steel and aluminum to the US

Canadian Prime Minister designate Mark Carney, left, tours the ArcelorMittal Dofasco steel plant in Hamilton, Ontario, on March 12, 2025. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

A senior official, who spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter, confirmed Carney and his new Cabinet will be sworn in Friday.
Carney said workers in both countries will be better off when “the greatest economic and security partnership in the world is renewed, relaunched. That is possible.”
He added he respects Trump’s concerns for American workers and about fentanyl.
“Today is a difficult day for Canada and the industry because of these unjustified tariffs that have been put on,” Carney said.
Canada responded with its own countermeasures. It plans to impose retaliatory tariffs of 29.8 billion Canadian dollars ($20.7 billion) starting Thursday in response to the US taxes on the metals. Canada’s new tariffs would be on steel and aluminum products, as well as US goods including computers, sports equipment and water heaters worth CA$14.2 billion ($9.9 billion).
“We don’t want to do this because we believe in open borders and free and fair trade but we are doing this in response,” Carney said.
Canada’s new tariffs are in addition to its 25 percent counter tariffs on CA$30 billion ($20.8 billion) of imports from the US that were put in place on March 4 in response to other Trump import taxes that he partially delayed by a month.

A view of the ArcelorMittal Dofasco steel plant in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, on March 12, 2025. (The Canadian Press via AP)

Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly said Wednesday this is now the second round of unjustified tariffs leveled against Canada.
“The excuse for the first round was exaggerated claims about our border. We addressed all the concerns raised by the US,” Joly said.
“The latest excuse is national security despite the fact that Canada’s steel and aluminum adds to America’s security. All the while there is a threat of further and broader tariffs on April 2 still looming.”
Joly said the excuses for those tariffs shift every day.
“The only constant in this unjustifiable trade war seems to be President Trump’s talk of annexing our country through economic coercion. Yesterday he called our a border a fictional line and repeated his disrespectful 51st state rhetoric,” Joly said.
The US president has given a variety of explanations for his antagonism of Canada. He has said that his separate 25 percent tariffs on all imports from Canada, some of which have been suspended for a month, are about fentanyl smuggling and objections to Canada putting high taxes on dairy imports that penalize US farmers. He also continued to call for Canada to become part of the United States.
“Mr. Carney is a serious person, a serious man, and he’ll engage only if there are serious talks,” Joly said.

Topics: Trump Returns Mark Carney Canada US-Canada trade war

AP
Follow

  • Trump’s use of tariffs to extract concessions from other nations points toward a possibly destructive trade war
  • It also has destabilized the stock market and stoked anxiety about an economic downturn
AP

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump openly challenged US allies on Wednesday by increasing tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports to 25 percent as he vowed to take back wealth “stolen” by other countries, drawing quick retaliation from Europe and Canada.
The Republican president’s use of tariffs to extract concessions from other nations points toward a possibly destructive trade war and a stark change in America’s approach to global leadership. It also has destabilized the stock market and stoked anxiety about an economic downturn.
“The United States of America is going to take back a lot of what was stolen from it by other countries and, frankly, by incompetent US leadership,” Trump told reporters on Wednesday. “We’re going to take back our wealth, and we’re going to take back a lot of the companies that left.”
Trump removed all exemptions from his 2018 tariffs on the metals, in addition to increasing the tariffs on aluminum from 10 percent. His moves, based off a February directive, are part of a broader effort to disrupt and transform global commerce.
He has separate tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China, with plans to also tax imports from the European Union, Brazil and South Korea by charging “reciprocal” rates starting on April 2.
The EU announced its own countermeasures on Wednesday. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that as the United States was “applying tariffs worth 28 billion dollars, we are responding with countermeasures worth 26 billion euros,” or about $28 billion. Those measures, which cover not just steel and aluminum products but also textiles, home appliances and agricultural goods, are due to take effect on April 1.
US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer responded by saying that the EU was punishing America instead of fixing what he viewed as excess capacity in steel and aluminum production.
“The EU’s punitive action completely disregards the national security imperatives of the United States – and indeed international security – and is yet another indicator that the EU’s trade and economic policies are out of step with reality,” he said in a statement.
Meeting on Wednesday with Ireland’s Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Trump said “of course” he wants to respond to EU’s retaliations and “of course” Ireland is taking advantage of the United States.
“The EU was set up in order to take advantage of the United States,” Trump said.
Last year, the United States ran a $87 billion trade imbalance with Ireland. That’s partially because of the tax structure created by Trump’s 2017 overhaul, which incentivized US pharmaceutical companies to record their sales abroad, Brad Setser, a senior fellow at the Council of Foreign Relations, said on X.
Canada sees itself as locked in a trade war because of White House claims about fentanyl smuggling and that its natural resources and factories subtract from the US economy instead of supporting it.
“This is going to be a day to day fight. This is now the second round of unjustified tariffs leveled against Canada,” said Mélanie Joly, Canada’s foreign affairs minister. “The latest excuse is national security despite the fact that Canada’s steel and aluminum adds to America’s security. All the while there is a threat of further and broader tariffs on April 2 still looming. The excuse for those tariffs shifts every day.”
Canada is the largest foreign supplier of steel and aluminum to the United States and plans to impose retaliatory tariffs of Canadian $29.8 billion ($20.7 billion) starting Thursday in response to the US taxes on the metals.
Canada’s new tariffs would be on steel and aluminum products, as well as US goods including computers, sports equipment and water heaters worth $14.2 billion Canadian ($9.9 billion). That’s in addition to the 25 percent counter tariffs on $30 billion Canadian ($20.8 billion) of imports from the US that were put in place on March 4 in response to other Trump import taxes that he’s partially delayed by a month.
Trump told CEOs in the Business Roundtable a day earlier that the tariffs were causing companies to invest in US factories. The 7.5 percent drop in the S&P 500 stock index over the past month on fears of deteriorating growth appears unlikely to dissuade him, as Trump argued that higher tariff rates would be more effective at bringing back factories.
“The higher it goes, the more likely it is they’re going to build,” Trump told the group. “The biggest win is if they move into our country and produce jobs. That’s a bigger win than the tariffs themselves, but the tariffs are going to be throwing off a lot of money to this country.”
Trump on Tuesday had threatened to put tariffs of 50 percent on steel and aluminum from Canada, but he chose to stay with the 25 percent rate after the province of Ontario suspended plans to put a surcharge on electricity sold to Michigan, Minnesota and New York.
Democratic lawmakers dismissed Trump’s claims that his tariffs are about national security and drug smuggling, saying they’re actually about generating revenues to help cover the cost of his planned income tax cuts for the wealthy.
“Donald Trump knows his policies could wreck the economy, but he’s doing it anyway,” said Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer of New York. “Why are they doing all these crazy things that Americans don’t like? One reason, and one reason alone: tax breaks for billionaires, the north star of the Republican party’s goals.
In many ways, the president is addressing what he perceives as unfinished business from his first term. Trump meaningfully increased tariffs, but the revenues collected by the federal government were too small to significantly increase overall inflationary pressures.
Outside forecasts by the Budget Lab at Yale University, Tax Policy Center and others suggest that US families would have the costs of the taxes passed onto them in the form of higher prices.
With Wednesday’s tariffs on steel and aluminum, Trump is seeking to remedy his original 2018 import taxes that were eroded by exemptions.
After Canada and Mexico agreed to his demand for a revamped North American trade deal in 2020, they avoided the import taxes on the metals. Other US trading partners had import quotas supplant the tariffs. And the first Trump administration also allowed US companies to request exemptions from the tariffs if, for instance, they couldn’t find the steel they needed from domestic producers.
While Trump’s tariffs could help steel and aluminum plants in the United States, they could raise prices for the manufacturers that use the metals as raw materials.
Moreover, economists have found, the gains to the steel and aluminum industries were more than offset by the cost they imposed on “downstream’’ manufacturers that use their products.
At these downstream companies, production fell by nearly $3.5 billion because of the tariffs in 2021, a loss that exceeded the $2.3 billion uptick in production that year by aluminum producers and steelmakers, the US International Trade Commission found in 2023.
Trump sees the tariffs as leading to more domestic factories, and the White House has noted that Volvo, Volkswagen and Honda are all exploring an increase to their US footprint. But the prospect of higher prices, fewer sales and lower profits might cause some companies to refrain from investing in new facilities.
“If you’re an executive in the boardroom, are you really going to tell your board it’s the time to expand that assembly line?” said John Murphy, senior vice president at the US Chamber of Commerce.
The top steel exporters to the US are Canada, Mexico, Brazil, South Korea and Japan, with exports from Taiwan and Vietnam growing at a fast pace, according to the International Trade Administration. Imports from China, the world’s largest steel producer, account for only a small fraction of what the US buys.
The lion’s share of US aluminum imports comes from Canada.

Topics: Trump Returns

AP
Follow

  • Initiative’s objective will be to present member states with proposals for improving the way the organization works, says secretary-general
  • UN’s resources have been shrinking in the past seven years because not all member states pay their yearly dues, and many don’t pay on time
AP

UNITED NATIONS: The UN chief launched a new initiative Wednesday to reform the United Nations as it approaches its 80th anniversary, saying the 193-member global organization needs an urgent update to deal with major funding reductions and still tackle the world’s challenges.
Secretary-General António Guterres dismissed any relationship between his UN80 Initiative and cuts to foreign aid and other programs that US President Donald Trump and ally Elon Musk say will make the US government more efficient.
“We are talking about completely different processes, methodologies and objectives,” Guterres told reporters. “This is a continuation and an intensification of work that we have always been doing.”
He said the UN initiative’s objective will be to present member states with proposals for improving the way the organization works, reviewing the increasing number of mandates from the UN Security Council and General Assembly, and making structural changes to streamline operations.
Guterres and his predecessors in past decades have struggled to reform the United Nations, which was established following World War II, and bring it into a modern era with different powers, new technology and greater global divisions.
One key problem is that while the secretary-general is the UN’s chief executive, power rests with the 193 member nations that have very different ideas about the UN and the world.
The United Nations also has faced sharp criticism for its failure to preserve international peace and security — its key mission — with critics pointing to the wars in Gaza, Ukraine, Sudan and Congo, to name a few. The UN has been key to providing humanitarian aid to millions of people and for its work helping refugees and children.
Trump signed an executive order saying some UN agencies and bodies have drifted from their mission to promote peace and prevent future global conflicts and ordered a review of their operations.
“I’ve always felt that the UN has tremendous potential,” Trump has said. “It’s not living up to that potential right now. ... They’ve got to get their act together.”
Stressing that the United Nations reflects the world, Guterres said these are times of intense uncertainty and unpredictability.
He said the UN’s work is affected by multiplying conflicts, inadequate progress in reducing poverty, widespread flouting of international law, violations of human rights and the lack of guardrails for new technologies, including artificial intelligence — to name a few.
“And all of them are aggravated by major reductions of funding for humanitarian aid and development cooperation,” the secretary-general said. “In many cases, these obstacles are fueling dangerous levels of geopolitical tensions and divisions.”
Guterres didn’t name any countries, but the Trump administration has dismantled the US Agency for International Development, which was in charge of humanitarian aid, and cut 83 percent of USAID’s programs. Other countries, including the United Kingdom, also are reducing humanitarian aid.
He said the UN’s resources have been shrinking, pointing to its liquidity crisis for at least the past seven years because not all member states pay their yearly dues, and many don’t pay on time.
Guterres said the UN80 Initiative is not only about reforming the UN but about “better serving people whose very lives depend on us” and “taxpayers around the world who underwrite everything we do.”
The initiative will cover not only the UN Secretariat but all its funds and agencies and offices in Geneva, Nairobi and Vienna. It will be led by UN Undersecretary-General for Policy Guy Ryder, who will head a task force of top officials from the UN system, Guterres said.
The UN budget for 2025, which was adopted last December, is $3.72 billion. The US, with the world’s biggest economy, is expected to pay 22 percent. China, with the second-largest economy, just had its share raised to 20 percent.
Guterres said he hopes to move as soon as possible to take action in areas where he has authority and will urge member states “to consider the many decisions that rest with them.”

Topics: United Nations Antonio Guterres

