You are here

  • Home
  • Pakistan army takes control of main southwest railway station after train hijacking

Pakistan army takes control of main southwest railway station after train hijacking

Special A paramilitary soldier stands guard at the railway station in Mushkaaf, Bolan, Balochistan, Pakistan, Mar. 12, 2025. (AFP)
1 / 3
A paramilitary soldier stands guard at the railway station in Mushkaaf, Bolan, Balochistan, Pakistan, Mar. 12, 2025. (AFP)
Special Police officers at the railway station in Mushkaaf, Bolan, Balochistan, Pakistan, Mar. 12, 2025. (Reuters)
2 / 3
Police officers at the railway station in Mushkaaf, Bolan, Balochistan, Pakistan, Mar. 12, 2025. (Reuters)
Special Quetta Railway Station, Balochistan, Pakistan. (Supplied)
3 / 3
Quetta Railway Station, Balochistan, Pakistan. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2svz8

Updated 18 sec ago
Follow

Pakistan army takes control of main southwest railway station after train hijacking

A paramilitary soldier stands guard at the railway station in Mushkaaf, Bolan, Balochistan, Pakistan, Mar. 12, 2025. (AFP)
  • BLA separatist group says it is holding 214 people hostage, including military, police and intelligence officials
  • Security official says 190 passengers have been freed and an armed rescue operation is ongoing
Updated 18 sec ago
SAADULLAH AKHTER
Follow

QUETTA: The Pakistani army took control of a main railway station in the southwestern Balochistan province on Wednesday as security forces continued to try and rescue hundreds of people taken hostage by separatist militants.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Balochistan Liberation Army bombed part of a railway track and stormed the Quetta-Peshawar-bound Jaffar Express in Mushkaaf, an area in the mountainous Bolan area. The group  later said it was holding 214 people hostage, including military, police and intelligence officials. A security official said 190 passengers had been rescued by Wednesday afternoon.

The province has been the site of low-level insurgency for decades, with separatist groups accusing the government of stripping the province’s natural resources and leaving its people in poverty. They claim security forces routinely abduct, torture and execute ethnic Baloch, allegations echoed by human rights campaigners.

Government officials and security forces strongly deny violating human rights and say they are improving the province through development projects, including multi-billion-dollar schemes funded by China.

On Wednesday afternoon, an eyewitness told Arab News he had seen dozens of empty coffins being brought to Quetta railway station, which was overrun by army personnel while dozens of the hostages’ family members arrived in search of their loved ones. These included those of Amjad Yasin, 50-year-old driver of the Jaffar Express, who officials said was killed during Tuesday’s assault.

“We have been contacting railway officials since yesterday, but no one is telling the truth,” Amir Yasin, the driver’s younger brother, told Arab News. “There are multiple reports coming about my brother’s death but how can we believe it until we see his body?”

 

 

Railway official Ghulam Muhammad Sumroo said 16 passengers, including two injured Railway Police officers, had reached Mach railway station and were being moved to Quetta.

Muhammad Abid, a railway employee who was on the train and arrived at Mach, described the attack as the most horrific day of his life.

“We were sitting in one of the compartments of (the) Jaffar Express when a powerful explosion targeted the train and intense firing started,” he told Arab News during a phone call.

“We hid in the washrooms with other passengers, but then armed men came in and off-boarded us from the train. After checking our identity cards, they asked us to run on the track. My life flashed before my eyes when I saw dozens of armed men standing on the railway track.”

Muhammad Ashraf, a 68-year-old passenger traveling to Hafizabad in Punjab to meet his daughter, said that he heard an explosion followed by intense gunfire shortly after the train departed from Paneer railway station.

“Armed men boarded the train and asked everyone to leave the train or prepare to die,” he told Arab News, adding the militants made passengers walk on the tracks for three and a half hours.

Ashraf estimated more than 200 passengers had been detained.

A security official with direct knowledge of the ongoing rescue operation to take back control of the train said 190 passengers had been freed and at least 30 militants killed. He added there were suicide bombers on board the train using women and children as human shields.

“Due to the presence of women and children with suicide bombers, extreme caution is being exercised in the operation,” the official said. “Security forces are continuing their operation to eliminate the remaining terrorists.”

The official added the militants were in touch with their “handlers” in Afghanistan, echoing the belief of Pakistani security and government officials that a recent spike in militancy was being orchestrated from the neighboring country. Taliban rulers in Kabul deny they allow Afghan soil to be used by insurgents to plan or carry out terror attacks.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the BLA, which has demanded a prisoner exchange within 48 hours, said Pakistan’s government was not taking its demands seriously and was trying to free hostages through military action.

“BLA warns the enemy that if the Pakistani army commits any further aggression, even if a single bullet is fired, 10 more personnel will be eliminated,” it said.

“If our demands are not met within (the stipulated) time and the state’s stubbornness continues, then five hostages will be eliminated for every passing hour after the ultimatum ends.”

Topics: Pakistan Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) Mushkaaf

Related

Who are Pakistani Baloch separatist militants behind train hijacking in Balochistan?
Pakistan
Who are Pakistani Baloch separatist militants behind train hijacking in Balochistan?
Update Security forces free 104 hostages as militants hijack passenger train in Pakistan’s Balochistan video
Pakistan
Security forces free 104 hostages as militants hijack passenger train in Pakistan’s Balochistan

Germany’s Scholz criticizes US tariffs as ‘wrong’

Germany’s Scholz criticizes US tariffs as ‘wrong’
Updated 10 sec ago
Follow

Germany’s Scholz criticizes US tariffs as ‘wrong’

Germany’s Scholz criticizes US tariffs as ‘wrong’
Updated 10 sec ago
“We will react to them appropriately and quickly,” Scholz said

BERLIN: Chancellor Olaf Scholz condemned sweeping new US steel and aluminum tariffs on Wednesday and said Germany was “studying the suggestions of the European Commission” for retaliatory measures.
“I think the decisions on tariffs by the USA are wrong and we will react to them appropriately and quickly,” Scholz told a press conference in Berlin alongside European Council chief Antonio Costa.

Ukraine’s Zelensky says 30-day ceasefire could be used to draft peace plan

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks to the media during a press conference in Kyiv on March 12, 2025. (AFP)
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks to the media during a press conference in Kyiv on March 12, 2025. (AFP)
Updated 13 min 17 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Ukraine’s Zelensky says 30-day ceasefire could be used to draft peace plan

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks to the media during a press conference in Kyiv on March 12, 2025. (AFP)
  • Zelensky said Jeddah meeting had helped “de-escalate” tensions between the US and Ukraine after White House clash between him and President Trump last month
Updated 13 min 17 sec ago
Reuters

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday hailed a meeting between the US and Ukraine this week aimed at ending Russia’s invasion and said a proposed ceasefire could be used to draft a broader peace deal.
The United States said on Tuesday it was resuming military aid and intelligence sharing with Ukraine after US and Ukrainian officials agreed in Saudi Arabia on a 30-day ceasefire with Russia.
“I am very serious (about a ceasefire) and for me it is important to end the war,” Zelensky said during a briefing in Kyiv, where he described the resumption of US aid and intelligence as very positive.
“We are ready for a ceasefire for 30 days as proposed by the American side.”
Zelensky added that the Jeddah meeting had helped “de-escalate” tensions between the US and Ukraine after a White House clash between him and President Donald Trump last month.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said after the talks in Jeddah that the US would now take the offer to Russia, and that the ball was in Moscow’s court.
The Kremlin said on Wednesday it was awaiting details from Washington on the 30-day ceasefire proposal.

Topics: Ukraine-Russia war

Related

Ukraine agrees to 30-day ceasefire with Russia, US to resume intelligence sharing after Jeddah talks video
Saudi Arabia
Ukraine agrees to 30-day ceasefire with Russia, US to resume intelligence sharing after Jeddah talks
Update Polish PM Tusk heads to Turkiye for talks on Ukraine peace
World
Polish PM Tusk heads to Turkiye for talks on Ukraine peace

India becomes top FDI source in Dubai with $3 billion investment

India becomes top FDI source in Dubai with $3 billion investment
Updated 12 March 2025
Follow

India becomes top FDI source in Dubai with $3 billion investment

India becomes top FDI source in Dubai with $3 billion investment
  • India had the highest FDI capital into Dubai in 2024, accounting for 21.5%
  • Business services, software, IT and real estate were among the top sectors for Indian investment
Updated 12 March 2025
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: India’s foreign direct investment into Dubai surged to over $3 billion in 2024, making the South Asian nation its top investor, the latest data shows.

Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism announced this week that the most populous of the UAE’s seven emirates attracted 52.3 billion dirhams ($14.20 billion) in estimated FDI capital in 2024.

India was “the top source country with the highest total estimated FDI capital into Dubai, accounting for 21.5%,” the main authority for the planning, supervision and development of Dubai’s business and tourism sectors said in a statement.

This amounts to about $3.05 billion, five times more than 2023, when India was Dubai’s fifth largest FDI capital contributor.

Last year, India was followed by the US at 13.7 percent, France with 11 percent, the UK at 10 percent, and Switzerland with 6.9 percent.

India was also the second-largest player in FDI projects to Dubai, accounting for 15 percent and preceded only by the UK at 17 percent.

Business leaders saw a surge of Indian investment not only in Dubai but also in the whole of the UAE. This was facilitated by a series of bilateral agreements, in particular the 2022 UAE-India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, which has eliminated trade barriers, lowered tariffs and eased business operations, making it easier for companies in both countries to access each other’s markets.

Adeeb Ahamed, managing director of LuLu Financial Holdings and chair of the Middle East Council of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry, said it has enabled “remarkable economic collaboration” and allowed Indians “to take full advantage of this favorable (investment) atmosphere.”

In Dubai, business services, software and IT services, consumer products, food and beverages, and real estate are currently the top sectors representing Indian FDI, according to the FICCI’s data.

“This diversification reflects Indian businesses’ strategic approach to global expansion. The regulatory environment — the 2022 Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement and 2024 Bilateral Investment Treaty — have significantly reduced barriers, while world-class infrastructure and bilateral agreements have created an ecosystem where Indian enterprises can truly flourish,” FICCI Director-General Jyoti Vij told Arab News on Wednesday.

“This meteoric rise from the fifth to first position as Dubai’s top FDI source demonstrates our growing global ambitions and capabilities.”

Related

Musk’s Starlink could help remote parts of India get online under deals with telecoms players
World
Musk’s Starlink could help remote parts of India get online under deals with telecoms players
India’s official Oscar entry, which failed to make the cut, wins big at major Bollywood awards show
Offbeat
India’s official Oscar entry, which failed to make the cut, wins big at major Bollywood awards show

Sri Lankan doctors on nationwide strike to demand safety after rape of woman medic

Female medics at the Wathupitiwela Base hospital, some 110 km from Colombo, join a nationwide strike of Sri Lankan doctors.
Female medics at the Wathupitiwela Base hospital, some 110 km from Colombo, join a nationwide strike of Sri Lankan doctors.
Updated 12 March 2025
Follow

Sri Lankan doctors on nationwide strike to demand safety after rape of woman medic

Female medics at the Wathupitiwela Base hospital, some 110 km from Colombo, join a nationwide strike of Sri Lankan doctors.
  • Women make up about 60% of Sri Lanka’s 23,000 public health sector doctors
  • Doctors say incident exposed safety issues for healthcare workers across country
Updated 12 March 2025
Mohammed Rasooldeen

COLOMBO: Doctors at public health facilities across Sri Lanka went on a nationwide strike on Wednesday to demand better safety measures for healthcare workers following the rape of a woman doctor in the country’s third-largest hospital.

Thousands of doctors and other healthcare workers joined the strike following the incident that took place on Monday at the state-run Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital in the country’s north.

A suspect was arrested on Wednesday morning, but the strike continued as protesters called for greater protections and workplace safety measures.

“(The woman doctor) was sexually assaulted during her working time while she was fulfilling her duties,” Dr. Chamil Wijesinghe, spokesperson of the Government Medical Officers’ Association, which organized the strike, told Arab News.

“This is a brutal and inhumane incident which the whole medical fraternity of the country vehemently objects to … they are in a deeply shocked and saddened situation following this incident.”

On Tuesday, medical staff at the Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital started a protest to demand action by the administration, before GMOA called on its 23,000 members to join in solidarity.

Wijesinghe told Arab News that the incident has sparked fear among women doctors, who make up about 60 percent of GMOA’s members.

He said: “It’s a teaching hospital and is a bigger hospital in the country. Now the main concern of the lady doctors … is that if the situation in such a hospital is like this, what will be the fate of the doctors, especially the lady doctors who are working in a peripheral hospital, the rural hospitals, with minimum facilities and security?

“We firmly believe that this should create a new platform for us to safeguard the women within our society; not only the doctors, not only the government servants, (but) each and every one.”

The nationwide outrage also led Health Minister Nalinda Jayatissa to meet doctors and GMOA representatives at the Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital on Wednesday.

“We have to get assurance about security in working places … we had a meeting with the minister, and we highlighted what are the things to improve,” GMOA Secretary Dr. Prabath Sugathadasa told Arab News.

“All the lady doctors … they are in fear … they can’t go and work with this condition … so, we have to find a proper solution for this.”

Topics: Sri Lanka doctors rape Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital

Related

Sri Lanka hunts for police chief over deadly raid
World
Sri Lanka hunts for police chief over deadly raid
Special Sri Lanka, UAE agree to boost economic ties, investment during Dissanayake visit
World
Sri Lanka, UAE agree to boost economic ties, investment during Dissanayake visit

Somalia hotel siege death toll rises to 10, officer says

Somalia hotel siege death toll rises to 10, officer says
Updated 12 March 2025
Reuters
Follow

Somalia hotel siege death toll rises to 10, officer says

Somalia hotel siege death toll rises to 10, officer says
  • Attackers from Al-Shabab struck the hotel in Beledweyne with a car bomb
Updated 12 March 2025
Reuters

MOGADISHU: The death toll from an Al-Shabab attack on a hotel in central Somalia where clan leaders were meeting on Tuesday has risen to 10 and most of the victims were civilians, a police officer in the town said on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, attackers from the Al-Qaeda-linked group struck the hotel in Beledweyne with a car bomb before its gunmen entered the hotel and engaged in a day-long siege with government forces trying to flush them out.
Clan elders from the Hiran region had gathered in the hotel for a meeting to discuss ways of countering Al-Shabab before the attack, which the Islamist militant group claimed responsibility for.
A clan elder had earlier put the death toll at seven.
“The siege was concluded last night at midnight. Four attackers blew themselves up and the other two attackers were shot dead,” Major Nur Aden, a police officer told Reuters from Beledweyne, which is also the region’s capital.
“Ten people died in the hospital including elders and soldiers, mostly civilians,” he said.
A resident who lives next to the hotel, Ahmed Ismail, said gunfire had died down at around midnight.
Al Shabab often conducts bomb and gun attacks in the fragile Horn of Africa nation as part of a campaign launched nearly two decades ago to topple the government and establish its own rule based on its strict interpretation of Islamic law.
Al Shabab said in a statement its fighters had killed 20 people including soldiers and elders. It gave no details of its own casualties. The numbers it gives often differ from those of officials and residents.

Topics: Somalia attack

Related

Al Shabab gunmen attack hotel in central Somalia, seven dead
World
Al Shabab gunmen attack hotel in central Somalia, seven dead
Jeddah governor receives consul general of Somalia
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah governor receives consul general of Somalia

Latest updates

Israeli authorities raid East Jerusalem bookstore for second time in a month, arrest owner
Israeli authorities raid East Jerusalem bookstore for second time in a month, arrest owner
Pakistan army takes control of main southwest railway station after train hijacking
Pakistan army takes control of main southwest railway station after train hijacking
Saudi Arabia invites applications for exploration permits in Riyadh, Madinah regions
Saudi Arabia invites applications for exploration permits in Riyadh, Madinah regions
Germany’s Scholz criticizes US tariffs as ‘wrong’
Germany’s Scholz criticizes US tariffs as ‘wrong’
At US trial, gunman admits to trying to kill Iranian journalist 
At US trial, gunman admits to trying to kill Iranian journalist 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.