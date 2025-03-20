You are here

Luka Doncic scores 31 after a big first quarter, and the Lakers rout the depleted Nuggets 120-108

Luka Doncic scores 31 after a big first quarter, and the Lakers rout the depleted Nuggets 120-108
Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic scored nine points in less than three minutes and 20 points in about eight minutes against the Denver Nuggets. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images)
Updated 1 min 31 sec ago
AP
Follow

Luka Doncic scores 31 after a big first quarter, and the Lakers rout the depleted Nuggets 120-108

Luka Doncic scores 31 after a big first quarter, and the Lakers rout the depleted Nuggets 120-108
  • The Lakers scored a season-high 46 points in the first quarter led by Luka Doncic
  • Doncic was afire from the opening tip, scoring nine points in less than three minutes and 20 points in about eight minutes
Updated 1 min 31 sec ago
AP
Follow

LOS ANGELES: Luka Doncic had 31 points, nine rebounds and seven assists in just three quarters of work, and the Los Angeles Lakers routed the Denver Nuggets 120-108 on Wednesday night in a matchup of injury-depleted Western Conference contenders.
Nikola Jokic (elbow) and Jamal Murray (ankle) missed their second straight games for Denver, while LeBron James (hamstring) and Rui Hachimura (knee) continued their longer-term absences for Los Angeles.
Austin Reaves had 22 points and eight assists for the Lakers, who have won nine consecutive home games and three straight since finishing their 0-4 road trip last Friday with a loss at Denver.
Aaron Gordon scored 26 points for the Nuggets.
The Lakers scored a season-high 46 points in the first quarter led by Doncic, who scorched Denver for 21 points in his highest-scoring quarter of the season. He missed the Lakers’ 131-126 loss to Denver last Friday, when the Lakers nearly won without him and James.
Los Angeles led by 28 after three quarters, allowing Doncic to get extra rest amid five home games in seven days.
Bronny James played the final 3:58.
Takeaways
Nuggets: Even without Jokic and Murray, offense wasn’t the problem. Los Angeles made 60 percent of its shots in the first three quarters.
Lakers: Doncic dominated early, but they’re thriving with balance. Six Lakers scored in double figures, and big men Jaxson Hayes and Christian Koloko played solid defense.
Key moment
Doncic was afire from the opening tip, scoring nine points in less than three minutes and 20 points in about eight minutes. He led an 18-2 run midway through the first quarter with three 3-pointers and three assists before cooling off.
Key stat
Doncic scored 30 points for the 200th time in his NBA career. He’s done it eight times in 16 games with LA.
Up next
The Nuggets visit the Trail Blazers on Friday. The Lakers host the Bucks on Thursday.

Pakistan football team to travel to Saudi Arabia for AFC Asian Cup qualifier camp

Pakistan football team to travel to Saudi Arabia for AFC Asian Cup qualifier camp
Updated 58 min 56 sec ago
Follow

Pakistan football team to travel to Saudi Arabia for AFC Asian Cup qualifier camp

Pakistan football team to travel to Saudi Arabia for AFC Asian Cup qualifier camp
  • Pakistan will face Syria in AFC Asian Cup qualifier fixture on Mar. 25 in Saudi Arabia's Al-Ahsa
  • Green shirts to resume training camp in Saudi Arabia under Head Coach Stephen Constantine
Updated 58 min 56 sec ago
Shahjahan Khurram

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s national football team will be in Saudi Arabia on Thursday, where they will resume training for the upcoming AFC Asian Cup qualifier fixture against Syria, the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) said in a statement. 

Pakistan will kick off their AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualification campaign against Syria on Mar. 25 at the Prince Abdullah bin Jalawi Stadium in Al-Ahsa, Saudi Arabia. 

The green shirts concluded their training session in the eastern city of Lahore on Wednesday night, the PFF said. 

"The team is set to depart for Saudi Arabia tomorrow night, where they will continue their training under the guidance of Head Coach Stephen Constantine," the PFF said. 

Earlier this month, Pakistan reappointed Constantine, who previously served as the country's head coach from late 2023 until mid-2024, as head coach for the Syria fixture. 

Pakistan's inclusion in the qualifier was made possible after the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) lifted its international suspension against the country earlier this month. 

FIFA hit Pakistan on Feb. 6 with a third international suspension in less than eight years after the federation rejected its electoral reforms. Following the suspension, the PFF unanimously approved FIFA's proposed constitutional amendments in an extraordinary meeting in Lahore this month. 

Pakistan are placed in Group E of the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers alongside Syria, Afghanistan and Myanmar.

PAKISTAN PROBABLES

Goalkeepers: Yousuf Butt, Saqib Hanif, Abdul Basit and Adam Khan

Defenders: Abdullah Iqbal, Easah Suliman, Haseeb Khan, Junaid Shah, Mamoon Moosa, Mohammad Fazal, Abdul Rehman and Waqar Ihtisam

Midfielders: Alamgir Ghazi, Ali Uzair, Ali Zafar, Muhammad Umar Hayat, Rahis Nabi, Toqeer ul Hassan, Umair Ali and Moin Ahmed

Forwards: Fareedullah, Harun Hamid, Imran Kayani, Mckeal Abdullah, Abdul Samad, Shayak Dost and Muhammad Adeel Younas

Topics: Saudi Arabia Pakistan

Saudi midfielder Mohammed Kanno to miss World Cup qualifier against China through injury

Updated 20 March 2025
Arab News
Saudi midfielder Mohammed Kanno to miss World Cup qualifier against China through injury

Saudi midfielder Mohammed Kanno to miss World Cup qualifier against China through injury
  • The Green Falcons, who sit in 4th place in their group on 6 points with 4 games to play, face China on Thursday and Japan on Tuesday
  • ‘We expect to perform well … Qualification is in our hands and we want to win,’ says national team coach Herve Renard
Updated 20 March 2025
Arab News

RIYADH: Midfielder Mohammed Kanno will miss the Saudi national team’s 2026 World Cup qualifier against China on Thursday but could be available for the match against Japan on Tuesday, coach Herve Renard revealed on Wednesday.

“Kanno will not be ready for tomorrow’s match, just as he wasn’t for the Australia game, but we hope he can travel with us to Japan,” the Frenchman said. Kanno picked up an injury playing for his club, Al-Hilal, against Al-Taawoun on Saturday.

The Saudis are one of four teams on six points in Group C after six games of the final stage of the Asian qualifiers. With four games left to play, Australia are in second place on seven points and Japan top the group on 16 points. The top two teams from each of the three groups will qualify for the World Cup, while the teams in third and fourth place progress to the play-off phase.

“We expect to perform well,” Renard said of the upcoming double-header. “There is no pressure on us after the Gulf Cup, and we are still fortunate to have a direct qualification opportunity after our previous matches. Qualification is in our hands and we want to win.”

He attributed recent improved performances by China to their Croatian coach, Branko Ivankovic, adding: “Matches against him were tough when he coached Oman, and tomorrow’s match will be no different. China is a well-organized team that excels in attacking transitions and we must be ready for that.”

Renard thanked the Saudi fans for ensuring Thursday’s clash at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh is a sell-out, and highlighted the important role they play in supporting the players.

“We can’t do it alone,” he said. “We need the fans, they are the foundation of our qualification. We need everyone and we must show our desire and determination to win.”

Ivankovic acknowledged Saudi Arabia’s superiority ahead of the clash but expressed confidence in his players’ ability to get a result.

“Saudi Arabia is one of Asia’s top teams,” he said. “They played against Argentina and defeated them in the World Cup. They have the advantage but we believe in our chances and capabilities and want to complete our mission with a positive result.

“We have prepared well for Thursday’s match. We have 15 new players, bringing fresh energy and experience. We know (the Saudis) well — they are an excellent team.”

Recalling his previous encounter with Renard, Ivankovic added: “We faced him when I was with Oman. He is not just a good coach but an outstanding one.”

He also had high praise for the injured Kanno, describing him as “the best Saudi midfielder,” but added: “It doesn’t matter whether he plays or not. We prepare for our opponent with their full squad. That’s our approach.”

Topics: FIFA World Cup qualifier  Mohammed Kanno Saudi Green Falcons

IOC names outgoing boss Bach as honorary president for life

IOC names outgoing boss Bach as honorary president for life
Updated 20 March 2025
Reuters
Follow

IOC names outgoing boss Bach as honorary president for life

IOC names outgoing boss Bach as honorary president for life
  • The proposal was passed by acclamation with a teary-eyed Bach, whose successor will be elected on Thursday, earning a standing ovation from the IOC members
  • His tenure as president was at times rocky, with the Olympics hit by the 2014 Sochi Games’ doping scandal, which led to Russian athletes participating as neutrals in several editions of the Games
  • Bach, 71, will step down from his post on June 23 and will also vacate his IOC membership post
Updated 20 March 2025
Reuters

PYLOS, Greece: Outgoing International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach was named honorary president for life on Wednesday, with the German due to step down in June after 12 years in charge.

The proposal was passed by acclamation with a teary-eyed Bach, whose successor will be elected on Thursday, earning a standing ovation from the IOC members at their session in southern Greece.

Bach, a German lawyer and former Olympic fencing champion, took over in 2013 and immediately introduced wide-ranging reforms both in relation to the Olympic Games and the IOC itself, including reducing the size and cost of the Games to make them more attractive to future host cities.

His tenure as president was at times rocky, with the Olympics hit by the 2014 Sochi Games’ Russian state-backed doping scandal, which led to Russian athletes participating as neutrals in several editions of the Games.

He also had to deal with political tensions on the Korean Peninsula prior to the 2018 winter Games in South Korea’s Pyeongchang, and was also forced to postpone the Tokyo 2020 Olympics by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Beijing 2022 winter Games were also held without fans due to the pandemic.

The Paris 2024 Games had the participation of Russian athletes once more as neutrals following the country’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Bach, 71, will step down from his post on June 23 and will also vacate his IOC membership post.

There are seven candidates to succeed Bach, with IOC vice president Juan Antonio Samaranch Jr, Zimbabwe’s sports minister Kirsty Coventry and World Athletics President Sebastian Coe of Britain seen as the frontrunners.

International cycling chief David Lappartient, International Gymnastics Federation head Morinari Watanabe, Prince Feisal Al Hussein of Jordan and Olympic newcomer and multimillionaire Johan Eliasch, who heads the International Ski and Snowboard Federation, complete the lineup.

Topics: International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach

Argentina and Brazil search for Messi and Neymar replacements ahead of World Cup qualifiers

Argentina and Brazil search for Messi and Neymar replacements ahead of World Cup qualifiers
Updated 20 March 2025
AP
Follow

Argentina and Brazil search for Messi and Neymar replacements ahead of World Cup qualifiers

Argentina and Brazil search for Messi and Neymar replacements ahead of World Cup qualifiers
  • The top six teams will secure direct berths to the tournament in the US, Mexico and Canada
  • Also this week, Paraguay will host Chile, Peru will take on Bolivia, and Ecuador host Venezuela
Updated 20 March 2025
AP

SAO PAULO: There will be no Lionel Messi for Argentina and no Neymar for Brazil in two decisive rounds of South American World Cup qualifying.

Ahead of games against tough rivals, coaches Lionel Scaloni and Dorival Junior are still wondering who will replace their stars.

Defending champion Argentina, the leader with 25 points after 12 matches, could secure their place in the 2026 World Cup within days. They play at second-place Uruguay on Friday.

Argentina then host Brazil in Buenos Aires next Tuesday. The last time the two South American powerhouses clashed, Argentina won 1-0 at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro.

On Thursday, fifth-place Brazil host fourth-place Colombia. Also this week, Paraguay will host Chile, Peru will take on Bolivia, and Ecuador host Venezuela.

The top six teams will secure direct berths to the tournament in the US, Mexico and Canada. The seventh-place team among the 10 of the region will still have a chance to qualify through an international playoff.

Brazil vs. Colombia

Brazil could end this month securing its spot in the next World Cup or lagging in seventh place. That means pressure on coach Júnior.

Neymar’s absence led Junior to try out Savinho up front alongside Rodrygo and Vinicius Junior, with Raphinha behind them in Tuesday’s training session. Brazil’s coach hinted that would be the most likely lineup against Colombia on Thursday at the Mane Garrincha Stadium in Brasilia.

But then local media reported another formation was tested Wednesday, with Joao Pedro as a target man up front and Vinicius Junior as his pairing. Raphinha and Rodrygo trained right behind them to close gaps in the midfield.

If neither of those settings work, coach Junior will still be able to move Raphinha up front on the wing or try out teenager Estevao, one of Brazil’s biggest prospects, in the same position. Then Rodrygo could play center forward, as in other occasions.

“I am trying to keep players in the position they play at the clubs since the start, and I make changes according what rivals bring,” Junior said Wednesday during a press conference in which he did not reveal his starting lineup.

Several Brazil players will miss the match against Argentina if they are booked against Colombia: defenders Danilo and Gabriel Magalhães; midfielders Andre, Bruno Guimarees; and strikers Matheus Cunha, Raphinha and Rodrygo.

Brazil drew against Venezuela and Uruguay in its two latest World Cup qualifying matches, with coach Júnior arguing he was “starting a recovery process” by testing several players in different positions.

Uruguay vs. Argentina

With Messi out due to a muscle injury, Scaloni hoped he could field a powerful duo up front in Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martínez at the Centenario Stadium in Montevideo. But on Wednesday he also lost Martínez — the Inter Milan striker — to a muscle fatigue problem.

A win would make Argentina the first South American team to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

Alvarez has scored 23 goals for Atletico Madrid this season. But instead of an aggressive pairing with Martínez, he is more likely to have midfielder Thiago Almada in Messi’s role and be all alone up front.

Messi injured his left thigh adductor muscle in Inter Miami’s 2-1 victory over Atlanta United on Sunday in the MLS.

Argentine players might want to be cautious in Montevideo to avoid risking suspension for the match against Brazil. Defender Nicolás Otamendi and midfielders Leandro Paredes, Enzo Fernández, Rodrigo de Paul, and Alexis Mac Allister could miss the clash if they get a yellow against Uruguay.

Argentina will play a friendly on Saturday against a local U-20 team at Huracan Stadium in Buenos Aires in a fundraiser for the reconstruction of a hospital damaged by a storm that killed 16 people in the region of Bahía Blanca two weeks ago.

“We needed to do something within the international window,” Scaloni said.

Topics: FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Proud Draper sees Indian Wells triumph as fruit of his labors

Proud Draper sees Indian Wells triumph as fruit of his labors
Updated 20 March 2025
AFP
Follow

Proud Draper sees Indian Wells triumph as fruit of his labors

Proud Draper sees Indian Wells triumph as fruit of his labors
  • Draper’s Indian Wells victory was viewed as a surprise in many quarters but the player himself said he had felt an important win was increasingly within his reach
  • Draper said his first tournament victory on the tour, in Stuttgart last June, had been a turning point in his confidence that he could reach the elite in the sport
Updated 20 March 2025
AFP

MIAMI GARDENS: For Britain’s Jack Draper, his first Masters 1000 title at Indian Wells on Sunday was a moment of pride and joy but not, he suggests, a huge surprise.

The 23-year-old enjoyed an outstanding two weeks in the Californian desert, enjoying an upset win over Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals, after beating top Americans Ben Shelton and Taylor Fritz.

In the final he defeated Denmark’s Holger Rune in straight sets — a triumph which moved him into the top 10 for the first time in his career.

Asked what his main emotion had been in the aftermath of that triumph, Draper said: “I think big pride ... to be able to celebrate that with my team ... in tennis, there’s lots of ups and downs, there’s lots of adversity, especially for me over the years.

“I feel like I’ve been on a big journey with my team and the guys around me, and they’ve been incredibly supportive of myself,” Draper said Wednesday as he prepared for this week’s Miami Open in Florida.

Draper’s Indian Wells victory was viewed as a surprise in many quarters but the player himself said he had felt an important win was increasingly within his reach.

“I feel like, I’ve been on a trajectory where I’ve been really consistent for a while, putting in great work, trying to really learn and grow, not only as a player, but also as a person off the court. And I feel like it’s amazing,” he said.

“That moment felt amazing, not because of the win and all that, just because, you know, the accumulation of all the hours spent, all the hard work, all the figuring out the problems and the things we need to improve.

“And to be able to celebrate that with the close people around me, my family, you know, that feels amazing,” he said.

Draper said his first tournament victory on the tour, in Stuttgart last June, had been a turning point in his confidence that he could reach the elite in the sport.

“I was a lot calmer because of that. I feel like that was something I needed to get over as a hurdle in my mind as a young player. When you come onto the tour, it’s difficult. You’re kind of in the changing room with all the players you’ve watched on the TV and you admire.

“I’m sure everyone feels that, you feel like you don’t belong and then you’re out on court and you’re playing. But I think the more and more experiences I’ve got of playing big matches and winning against big opponents and all this sort of stuff.

“And obviously, semifinal of US Open and winning Vienna, all the accumulation of things, I think over time is helping me to believe more and more that I’m capable of, you know ... I don’t know what I am capable of, I don’t like to think too far ahead,” he said.

With the distance of a few days, Draper is able to put Sunday’s victory into context but he didn’t try to hide the satisfaction it had given him and the extra boost to his self-belief.

“It definitely gives me more confidence and more inner belief than I had before.

“But at the same time, I’ve been sort of building toward this, I’ve been improving all the time at the back end of last year. I was on a really good run of form.

“I feel great about everything and I don’t feel crazily different. I just keep up the hard work, keep on doing what I’m doing, and hopefully it keeps on coming together for me,” he said.

Draper will start off his Miami Open bid on Saturday against either Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut or Czech Jakub Mensik.

Topics: Indian Wells Jack Draper

